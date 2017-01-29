Last Updated 4:33 PM, January 29, 2017 EST
- Report: John Morton will be new Jets offensive coordinator
- Report: Michael Oher remains in concussion protocol
- Broncos may be interested in Tony Romo, if he’s a free agent
- Sold-out Pro Bowl means it surely will continue
- The truly awkward moment could come the day after Super Bowl LI
- Mike Evans not sweating extension yet
- Rams working out which of their free agents fit new schemes
- Some draft prospects might get recruited…to be wrestlers
- Taekwondo expert Joe Kim won’t be back on Browns staff
- Bears say Senior Bowl experience was “tremendous” and “revealing”
Features
Full list of 103 players entering 2017 draft earlyJanuary 20, 2017 EST
PFT’s conference championship game picksJanuary 19, 2017 EST
Brady, Ben, Peyton are 14 of the last 16 AFC Super Bowl quarterbacksJanuary 16, 2017 EST
Tom Brady adding to long list of postseason recordsJanuary 14, 2017 EST
PFT’s divisional round picksJanuary 12, 2017 EST
