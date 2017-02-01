Last Updated 12:44 PM, February 1, 2017 EST
- John Lynch was testing the 49ers to see if they could keep a secret
- Carson Palmer: “My house in Arizona is not on the market”
- Despite his injuries, Earl Campbell misses a more physical NFL
- Matt Ryan: Most NFL teams don’t have one running back like our two
- J.J. Watt: I’m fully cleared for football activities
- Reports: Texans will head to West Virginia for early part of training camp
- Dan Quinn: Pete Carroll gave me the model, but we’re doing it our way
- Panthers hire secondary coach from within
- What will Drew Brees do when he’s done playing?
- Ravens raise ticket prices for first time since Super Bowl win
Features
Full list of 103 players entering 2017 draft earlyJanuary 20, 2017 EST
PFT’s conference championship game picksJanuary 19, 2017 EST
Brady, Ben, Peyton are 14 of the last 16 AFC Super Bowl quarterbacksJanuary 16, 2017 EST
Tom Brady adding to long list of postseason recordsJanuary 14, 2017 EST
PFT’s divisional round picksJanuary 12, 2017 EST
Team Pages
AFC East
NFC East
AFC North
NFC North
AFC South
NFC South
AFC West
NFC West
TV and Radio Schedule
Week of January 30, 2017 EST
MONDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); Joe and Evan/WFAN New York (12:20 p.m. ET).
TUESDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); Mully and Hanley/WSCR Chicago (9:40 a.m. ET); Paul Allen/KFAN Minneapolis (10:35 a.m. ET); Dave “Softy” Mahler/KJR Seattle (8:20 p.m. ET).
WEDNESDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); The Mack Attack/WFNZ Charlotte (9:25 a.m. ET); Matt Spiegel & Jason Goff/WSCR Chicago (11:00 a.m. ET).
THURSDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); The Proper Gentlemen of Sports/790 Houston (9:00 am. ET); The Wake Up Zone/104.5 The Zone Nashville (9:30 a.m. ET).
FRIDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); Shredd & Ragan WEDG Buffalo (9:00 a.m. ET); Joe Rose Show/WQAM Miami (9:15 a.m. ET); New School with Shan & RJ/105.3 The Fan Dallas (9:30 a.m. ET); Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria/WEEI Boston (12:30 p.m. ET).