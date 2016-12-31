 Skip to content
Reports: Chip Kelly to be fired by 49ers

Last Updated 8:54 PM, December 31, 2016 EST

BANG IT HERE FOR THE LATEST NEWS & RUMORS »

Features

Week 17 injury report roundup

December 30, 2016 EST

PFT’s Week 17 picks

December 29, 2016 EST

Week 17 playoff scenarios

December 27, 2016 EST

Week 17 Power Rankings

December 27, 2016 EST

NFC playoff picture: All eyes on Detroit, Washington

December 27, 2016 EST

More Features

Team Pages

TV and Radio Schedule

Week of December 26, 2016 EST

MONDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET).

TUESDAY:  PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); Mully and Hanley/WSCR Chicago (9:40 a.m. ET); Paul Allen/KFAN Minneapolis (11:55 a.m. ET); WFAN New York (12:20 p.m. ET); Dave “Softy” Mahler/KJR Seattle (8:20 p.m. ET).

WEDNESDAY:  PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); The Mack Attack/WFNZ Charlotte (9:25 a.m. ET); Matt Spiegel & Jason Goff/WSCR Chicago (11:00 a.m. ET).

THURSDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); The Wake Up Zone/104.5 The Zone Nashville (9:30 a.m. ET); The Proper Gentlemen of Sports/790 Houston (10:10 am. ET).

FRIDAY: PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio and NBCSN (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET); Joe Rose Show/WQAM Miami (9:15 a.m. ET); New School with Shan & RJ/105.3 The Fan Dallas (9:30 a.m. ET); Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria/WEEI Boston (12:30 p.m. ET).