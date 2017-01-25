Last Updated 10:39 PM, January 25, 2017 EST
- Handling of Chris Conley concussion evaluation is under investigation
- Hue Jackson promises Browns will get a QB, says it’s too early to know who or when
- Dolphins failed to follow concussion protocol with Matt Moore
- Matt Ryan says Tom Brady is his longevity role model
- Kirk Cousins would love to stay “if the decision-makers let that happen”
- As he died, Kevin Turner encouraged his son to play football
- Seahawks assistant coach Rocky Seto leaving team to join ministry
- Texans tackle Chris Clark recovering from shoulder surgery
- Saints sign a long snapper
- Marvin Lewis says an extension would benefit the Bengals’ organization
Full list of 103 players entering 2017 draft earlyJanuary 20, 2017 EST
PFT’s conference championship game picksJanuary 19, 2017 EST
Brady, Ben, Peyton are 14 of the last 16 AFC Super Bowl quarterbacksJanuary 16, 2017 EST
Tom Brady adding to long list of postseason recordsJanuary 14, 2017 EST
PFT’s divisional round picksJanuary 12, 2017 EST
