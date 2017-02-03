Last Updated 5:32 PM, February 3, 2017 EST
- ESPN settles with Jason Pierre-Paul, defends Adam Schefter’s report
- Mark Wilf: We have “tough analysis” to do on Adrian Peterson
- Colin Kaepernick to opt out of deal and become free agent in March
- Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer will announce that he’s coming back
- Farewell to the “days without an arrest” meter
- LeSean McCoy says he’s league’s best back, ranks the others
- Greg Olsen addresses why players avoid talking politics
- Dan Quinn feeling better about Alex Mack
- Patriots list seven players as questionable for the Super Bowl
- Johnny Manziel to volunteer for drug testing as he hopes for comeback
Features
Full list of 103 players entering 2017 draft earlyJanuary 20, 2017 EST
PFT’s conference championship game picksJanuary 19, 2017 EST
Brady, Ben, Peyton are 14 of the last 16 AFC Super Bowl quarterbacksJanuary 16, 2017 EST
Tom Brady adding to long list of postseason recordsJanuary 14, 2017 EST
PFT’s divisional round picksJanuary 12, 2017 EST
