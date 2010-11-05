Zygi Wilf could be building a case against Childress

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf lives in the New York area. He arrived in Minnesota this week to spend some extra time taking the temperature of his suddenly troubled franchise.
According to Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Wilf has spent two days at the team’s facility this week. Wilf’s work has included meeting with some players individually — and the meetings reportedly have included discussions about Childress.
Whether and to what extent Wilf is thinking about firing Childress isn’t known, but it’s safe to say that the owner isn’t currently considering giving him another raise and/or contract extension.
In fact, it could be that Wilf is compiling evidence to support a firing of Childress with cause, which would cut off any future payments to the coach — and which could galvanize a quickly-fracturing fan base.
Though Childress has contractual authority over the 53-man roster, he apparently can’t use it without telling anyone. Per Zulgad and Scoggins, “[T]he Vikings have a structure in place that requires Childress to make it
known when he plans to make a move as drastic as waiving Moss.” The procedure was adopted after Childress abruptly cut receiver Marcus Robinson on Christmas Eve in 2006.
Multiple reporters have now reported that Childress failed to tell anyone about the move against Moss, including Wilf.
With Childress apparently committing a clear breach of protocol and any such legal squabbles regarding terminations with cause resolved by the league office, don’t be shocked if the Vikings choose to dig in their heels.
If Childress indeed skirted protocol, the reason for it is obvious — he wanted Moss out, and he knew that others would have urged him not to do it. Though Childress may have been trying to instigate a he-goes-or-I-go showdown, the end result could be that both are gone.
And to the extent that Moss is no longer available to give Wilf input regarding whether Childress should go, Zulgad and Scoggins report that Wilf already knows where Moss stands. They write that, after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, “Moss told the Vikings owner in no uncertain terms that Childress wasn’t a good coach and should be fired.”
At least we now know what “programmatic non-fit” means. It means “employee who has urged the boss to fire me.”
Building a case? Look at him as a coach and the games he has lost from poor coaching/time management and play calling. Te case has already been made.
When I think of a team giving someone like Brad Childress final roster authority, a certain “giving a gun to a six-year old” analogy pops into my head.
Yo Ziggy, Here’s your case: Childress is a moron, and you made a mistake extending his contract. If I were to have givin this kind of support and players to ……not a moron we’d have won the Superbowl last year. Ziggy your one of the best owners in the league, please get us one of the best coaches!
Oh and if you could let it slip which flight or road ChillyMoron is taking out of town we could line up and show our appreciation.
I’d like the firing to occur before Sunday, otherwise not at all.
I honestly cannot believ he hasn’t been dumped yet.
This Chilly experiment gone bad is snow-balling in the worst way by the second. They need to cut ties and let Frazier run it the rest of the way.
Maybe that’s why Wilf is there….to see if Frazier is capable…..like he knows anything about running a football team (see Dan Snyder).
“and which could galvanize a quickly-fracturing fan base.”
Wow – that is some great journalism. The are now more than ever united in their opinion that Childress must go. My god you are an idiot.
Can we get more Vikings live feeds and a scrolling news ticker on this site please?
I’m falling behind and can’t catch up.
Hey vikes fans! How's that Super Bowl, Homeboy run working out for you!
Your team is terrible.
As usual, the attorneys always win.
Or, you know, he could just be collecting facts and then using them to make the best decision.
An owner doesn’t need to “build a case”.
Just fire him.
It is now obvious to every football fan out there that Chilly is inept and incompetent. If the vikings were smart, they’d break him off now. But we all know they aren’t, so they won’t. Ha Ha Ha.
What kind of NFL is it that an owner need to “build a case” for firing an employee for poor job performance?
Just sack him. Better to ask for forgivness than seek out approval…
So the guy made one MAJOR error in letting moss go. Whose idea was it to get him, thats the real crime here. Randy and Brett have been begging to play together for years, and still Randy wont jump.
Brett probably feels like the guy who vouched for his buddy to come to the party and then he threw up in the punch.
It was wrong to bring him in and it was wrong for chilly to do what he did…2 wrongs dont make a right. His record has steadily improved, and the season is far from over.
Funny
Even the owner does not want to live in Minn
He wanted to buy the Giants but got the queens yet he still lives near his beloved Giants
Kindof ironic that Childress, who seems to devote far too much time to making himself believe that he often one-ups Belichick – including the trade where he secured Moss for “just” a third round pick – ultimately is going to lose his job thanks to Belichick “giving” him Moss.
As an aside, with all due respect to Zygi Wilf (who’s the son of Holocaust survivors) – this Youtube take on the Moss trade was pretty funny.
To those of you who are making the sarcastic point of not needing a case to be built, Florio is talking about a legal case to be built. The legal case to be built is required if the Zigi’s want to fire Childress for cause and to NOT PAY the idiot,(Childress), millions of dollars.
I didn’t understand why Childress wasn’t fired the day after the Moss cut. But now I know why. ( At least I hope I do.)
If Zigi’s do their homework, they can fire Chilly with no payment. I’m not sure that the Zigi’s are that smart, though.
I can only hope!
How much money will Wilf have to pay to lure a decent coach to take on this mess? Internal hire is going to be his only option.
This is worse than the last 5 years of Al Davis.
12 men in the huddle! 12 men in the fricking huddle!
“This isn’t Detroit man! This is for the chance to go to the Super Bowl!”
For a lawyer you sure deal in a lot of hypotheticals. I would’ve expected the opposite.
“just” thats enough right there! as in just fire his dumb a$$! a-men
How much longer do I have to wait for Leslie Frazier to be head coach already?
If Vikings lose this weekend, Chili is done. Frazier has set himself for an auditioning role for Head Coach, sad thing is his D sucks this year.
Peace from the Toupee’
I’m building a case that the Vikings are a terrible franchise and firing Brad Childress won’t change much. Why?
-No long term answer at QB
-Inconsistent OL play
-No real playmakers on offense minus Peterson
-No solid DBs that can cover
-Lack of a pass rush
Oh, and let’s not forget arguably one of the worst facilities (Metrodump) in the NFL.
Of course Zygi is building a case. Look at all the non important crap that Florio and team put out every hour as noteworthy events and the illusion of an issue where one doesn’t exist is created. Way to go Florio. I don’t believe in hell, but I almost there was one for people who work in the media.
In Future News:
Brad Childress gets fired and Leslie Frazier takes over as Head Coach.
The Chin in Minny ’11
Brad who?
So, in other words. Randy Moss got waived for stating what the fans have been saying since the day Childress was hired? Hmm..maybe Moss was mis-interpreted in the food line. Maybe he was talking about Childress and not the food.?
Zygi, your a great owner, get rid of this bum and see your fanchise flourish.
Diagree on the fracturing fan base,,,,,,Just because we aren’t happy does not mean we are gone.
Moss showed an effort and attitude that could not be overlooked. Why did he not try to catch that TD pass is what I can’t get over. Piss off Moss and never come home. You are rich trash, total trash. You had mega support back in Minny,,,,,,,,,,,what is your issue man?
Chilly- They don’t play for you, they won’t play for you, they don’t believe in you and it shows week after week. You have the biggest ego of anyone and your system doesn’t work. Get Lost.
Wilf- Vikes are lucky to have an owner that wants to win. Keep it up Zygi. You da Man
Everyone knows Childress is an idiot and deserves to be fired. The only question is: Is he such a tremendous moron that a case can be made for voiding his contract? I say yes.
You make it sound like a Tom Clancy novel.
Thank you Zygi Wilf.
I am not a Vikings fan but I know many of them and all of the ones I talk to think Childress has ruined their best window at a title.
Cutting Moss galvanized the fanbase, losing Frazier as some other team’s HC this offseason would likely galvanize them further or just cause them to lose hope altogether.
Getting rid of Childress would lead to a renewal of hope for the fanbase
Basically what ialto says…
I hope he ends up in Dallas
good to see ya. see ya later
Can his ass…he’s a moron. He and #4 deserve each other and they certainly deserve what they’re getting. New broom sweeps clean! Get it done and get it done now…the Viqueens are a joke and their fans deserve better.
@clubfoot. I totally agree.
Chilly has always done a piss-poor job of game-planning, play-calling, player utilization and clock-management, he can’t motive or inspire anyone and his inter-personal skills are non-existent. His play-calling is particularly pathetic; you just know that every opposing defensive coordinator knows exactly what boring, unimaginative plays Chilly will call, and they must be snickering all the way to the win column.
For those who would defend Chilly based on the Vikings’ performance in 2008 and 2009, I would just tell you that any half-way decent coach would have done much better, and, in 2009, may well have brought home a SB title.
They can't fire Childress; he could sue under the Equal Protection clause that protects members of the Gay-Lesbian-Transgender community. After all, he was spotted in public wearing a dress, there is no evidence that he has any balls and clearly he is in a dominant-submissive relationship being BrINT's favorite butt-boy.
If anyone should be sensitive to the rights of the GLT, it’s the Viking fans. Let’s unite and save Childress’s job!
Florio –
Listen, I think Childress is as aweful as the next guy, and I think he should be fired.
As much as I give you crap sometimes – I do believe you are a reasonably intelligent person, not to mention you have a legal background – therefore I find it extremely surprising that you posted a story line such as this that does not make sense.
1. Perhaps this is the reason that Moss was not actually waived on Monday? Instead on Tuesday.
2. Though Childress might have made a decision to cut Moss on Monday, he never actually did it. By the time the move was actually made on Tuesday – Ziggy, coaches, players and friends were surely aware of it, and surely had an opportunity to give Chilly feedback regarding it….solicited or not.
I don’t think the ‘for cause’ scenario would fly under that scenario. Though I certainly wish Childress could be fired ‘for cause’ for being so innept.
Are you that daft to not realize that hiring a new coach is supposed to be part of solving those problems? Are you that stupid to not realize that they want to salvage this season to help spark new talks of a new stadium? Are you too blind to see that Rice (who will be back), Harvin, and Shiancoe are all legitimate offensive threats?
That’s a pretty terrible care you’re building there. Do us a favor and take your armchair sports reporting elsewhere.
Lots more could be’s in this ‘news’ item. I wonder if this ‘could be’ a witch hunt.
It “could be” that if R. Moss were such an expert on good coaching built around a total team concept, he’d still be drawing his paychecks in New England.
When Moss was sold to Minnesota for only a third-round pick, popular opinion was that the Patriots got short-changed. Now that he’s been left at the Salvation Army store, popular opinion is that the Vikings have been snookered.
The common denominator in all this is R. Moss, not B. Childress.
It could be that if The Titans don’t make the playoffs, there could be be catcalls from enterprising football experts in the media that J. Fisher “could be / should be / must be” fired.
I think Chilly believed he was gone after the season anyway. I think the players (including Moss) assumed the same. Chilly just decided to one-up the players (including Moss) by cutting a very big name. It was something of a middle finger to Brett Favre I’d assume as well.
Wilf is a great owner. The mistake he made was handing over authority to a moron. I like the idea of an owner, especially an owner that hasn’t been in the sports world, putting guys in charge that know what they are doing (unlike Jerry Jones). I hear the Big Tuna is currently unemployed…
Take Chilly’s Chuck E. Cheese playbook away from him.
I’ll tell you why I like this site (most of the time). I like how Florio gives his opinion, with comedy (most of the time) mixed in. This isn’t the Wall Street Journal people, it’s a football blog of news AND RUMORS.
Anyway, I could definitely see Childress being let go on Monday, whether the Vikes win or lose. This week just went by too fast, with no fact gathering, for Wilf to make the move. Now that he’s in MN for the week he can fire Childress on Monday knowing it’s the right move.
BTW: Wilf’s businesses are in the New Jersey area. It is not unusual for a team owner to live somewhere else, just like most players do. The Vikings are his part-time business. His real money comes from other avenues.
“What kind of NFL is it that an owner need to “build a case” for firing an employee for poor job performance?”
It’s called a clue, you need to get one.
They didn’t say he was building a case to fire the employee, they said they were building a case to fire “with cause”. Which in the NFL means the owner does not have to pay the remainder of the fired coaches contract.
I think a realistic end to this entire situation will be the firing of Childress, either this coming Monday, or it will be at the end of the season. Also, I’m sure “firing for cause” is probably pretty difficult and lengthy. I would expect a settlement to be made, somewhere between Childress’ full contract and zero. What do you think Florio?
Jimmy Smith,
You talk about the GLT and how it pertains to Childress. Did you forget about Ted Thompson?
Plus, your last sentence says, “Let’s unite and save Childress’s job.” Does the term “Let’s” denote you are the spokesperson for the local GLT league? Do you have a dress to loan him? Are we missing something?
Hey Ziggy, don’t you own the team? If so, just fire the chump! Tell him don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!
Hey Vikes fans, how's that superbowl run doing so far? You remind me of the Cubs, except for the loveable part!
BREAKING NEWS:
Brad Childress was fired today, Brett Farve agree’s to retire from football and become the next Viking head coach.
I’d get Frazier in there and see what he can do before risk losing him after the season.
Jimmy “Let’s Unite” Smith (GLT Charter Member)
They dont need to build a case. They should just fire him for CAUSE……’cause hes a moron. I still remember the Titan game two years ago when he called timeout to look at a play so he could decide whether to challenge it. He then threw out the challenge flag and lost. Thus burning two timeouts instead of just challenging it and only risking one. Hes an idiot. How that team can have so much talent and be so lame is no longer a mystery….its ‘CAUSE Chillys a damn moron. My apologies if Ive offended any morons (Packer fans) by lumping him in with you all.
Here you go again…. You are contantly inimating guilt and nudging the story in that direction while maintaining “we’ve reported nothing as to Childress’ status. We’ve shared the information harvested by others, and we’ve expressed an opinion….”
The only real facts in the story you present are that Zygi met with some players. The rest of this is all speculation. You seem to want to have the ability to be a reporter and columnist at the same time. Sorry to use a newspaper reference I know they are archaic and “slowly dying.”
If they time this right, then they should be able to dump Chilly and hire Wade Phillips in the same week!
And people can’t understand that when the custodian heads down the wing at Queens headquarters with the Super Bowl trophy case at the end of it he doesn’t carry his windex with him.
@ Gophersnot
How bout them Goofers?
Obviously the sarcasm in Jimmy’s post went right over your head.
Probably a short, pissed off, Viking fan.
Typical.
The Moss cut was a homicide-suicide. Right now Childress has to be thinking, “would you just up and fire me already?” Though it sounds like he didn’t think through the with-cause issue all that well.
Strange….Childress, Favre and Moss…tough telling who is villain!
Believe it or not the Vikings CAN run the table. Don’t be surprised if they don’t-don’t be surprised if they do. The Vikings need for their leaders to step up and take control. No one (team) has beaten the Vikings up (so to speak), at this point the Vikings are their own worst enemy and have beaten themselves. They can definitely salvage the season-no mistakes, just focus and execute!
Where you at Pervy? What do you have to say about you team now?
On paper, this is the most talented team in the NFL. What more of a case does Ziggy need to build? Chilly is not qualified to coach this team. Last year was done on talent alone and coaching ultimatley lost it for them. “You got too many men out there….NNNNNNOOOOOOOOO.” Thanks Chilly. To quote First Blood, “It’s over Johnny. IT’S OVER!”
“The procedure was adopted after Childress abruptly cut receiver Marcus Robinson on Christmas Eve in 2006.”
Um, excuse me? The player was Koren Robinson.
I can’t believe Florio is an actual sportswriter.
Sheesh!
The owner is really a Giants fan from what I have read, who lives in New York. The fans write in that he is a great owner yet the team has no future NFL level home. You left a man in charge who from written reports cannot make decisions on his own while minding the store. You have an absentee owner who flies in to put out the fire then leaves for New York. Good luck with that.
Judging by the picture of Wilf on the link in the article… he kind of looks like a Where’s 55 year old Waldo
#4 had Sherman, Mangini, and now Childress fired. He exposes these coaches because they have no control over him and the coaches have to compensate for lack of that control and exercise/apply it to other areas of their teams. Everything that #4 touches really doesn’t turn to gold, unless his goal is to get his buddy Darrell Bevell a head coaching job. Good thing he MAY not be back next year to get Bevell fired, too.
You mentioned the main problem in the first sentence. Zygi lives in New York City and spends most of his time there, not Minnesota. This is just an expensive hobby for him. Maybe the NFL would have more successful franchises if the owners lived and participated in the community (at least in the same part of the country). The problem has been building for many months. Maybe he should have had a clue when star players do what they want, attend which meetings and minicamps they want, attend training camp if they feel like it. Instead of building a case against Childress, maybe a case should be made against the owners or management.
Why are people blaming Chilly Willy, I mean the year before Favre they made the playoffs. This year Favre is TOP 3 worst QB’s in the league, one should be cut, one fired. Simple as that.
Purpleporter-
It was Marcus Robinson. Get your facts right before posting you half-wit.
Why build the case right now. If that is in fact what he is doing then he has already determined that Childress should be fired. Just do it now and make the team better. If Wilf can prove the “for cause” angle, it likely won’t be for anything else that happens this year…it will be for the stuff that has already caused the owner to ponder the question in the first place. Fire Childress today, rally the team, and hope for the best. The “for cause” money owed issue will work itself out later.
Marcus Robinson, Koren Robinson, Robinson Crusoe, …..
Does it really matter which Robinson it was Christmas Eve 2006? The point is that the player made comments about the coaching (Clueless Klink), and within 24 hours of said comments, the player was gone, without any consultation with upper management.
Clueless Klink did (attempted) the same thing again with Moss. Somehow, upper management and ownership agreed (at least that is what has been reported). Since us fans do not know how the waiver process is initiated and how/who has to sign the papers to make a waiver real and officially approved with the league, it is highly likely based on Clueless’ other actions like 12 man Tahi, 10 man 4th and one at the goal line last Sunday, not attempting to stick the dagger deeper in the Packers, etc. that Clueless did somehow get his desire to unilaterally dump Moss and waste a 3rd round pick. Once again showing between Belichick and Clueless who the smartest man in the room is, and it should be very obvious.
Unless he finds records of Childress making bets on the Vikings to lose, there is no “cause” here- Childress is mentally competent and doing his best with what he has to win games, same as the last four years. If they want him out, they will pay, period.
Yes, it’s called sarcasm and it might require a reading comprehension greater than the 4th grade to get it. But we are dealing with Viking fans here, the same ones that think the NFL is participating in a vast conspiracy to deny them the championship last year, give the game to the Packers two weeks ago, and put Jenn up to creating distractions that lead to losses.
Never mind that the secondary couldn’t cover my grandmother in a wheel chair, Jared Allen decided to take the year off or BrINT is doing what BrINT does best, throwing INT’s and fumbling. He has the NFL career record in both so this should not come as a big surprise.
2-5 and in last place did happen by accident. The Vikings earned it despite the conspiracy theories of the fans and their leading spokesperson, Ray Edwards.
I can’t help but notice how my fellow Packer fans have been fairly reserved regarding the current state-of-affairs in Minnesota. I’ve seen a few fans willing to kick a dog when it’s down, but not too bad. I can only imagine how it would be if the shoe were on the other foot. I want to see the Vikings get their ship righted before somebody makes a decsion to move elsewhere. I do not want to see that happen.
Every 2-5 team’s coach is ‘incompetent’ and needs to be fired. that’s why as many as a half-dozen of them can lose their jobs from one year to the next. chilly was 12-4 last year and (some) people still wanted his head on a platter (and i’m talking about before the nfcc game). while much can be attributed to this head coach, his stubborness and in-game coaching blunders, i don’t see how letting him go now helps that much. unless you are enamored with the rest of the coaching staff (i’m not), and are confident that fraizer is ready (i’m not), why put them in such a negative situation just to hammer chilly? let his successor get a fresh start in 2012 (after the lockout).
@Truefan
That is the point. The case has already been made.
JimmySmith says: November 5, 2010 11:58 AM
Yes, it’s called sarcasm and it might require a reading comprehension greater than the 4th grade to get it.
—————-
That right there takes the cake for the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard. Sarcasm isn’t a reading comprehension skill, you’re thinking of satire. Sarcasm is almost completely based off vocal intonation, and thus in written form if you don’t specify you’re being sarcastic, your intentions are completely lost.
Please go back from whence your Wisconsin educated-self came. Thank you.
If it weren’t for their success last year, the high expectations this year, and the “all in” attitude of the Vikings management, this wouldn’t be such a compelling story line.
Clearly Childress is a big part of the problem, and entrusting the team to him through the end of his contract will all but ensure a move to LA. Wilf needs to fire him, with cause if he can, without if he can’t. Taking the financial hit would be worth it.
As for Frazier, I doubt he is the answer to their prayers that most Vikings fans want him to be. He’s had several HC interviews and been passed over each time, he surely can’t be “all that” (especially given the way his D is playing).
That said, the Vikings should fire Chilly and promote him. He certainly can’t do much WORSE than Chilly, and the change might pull the Vikings together enough to end the season with respectability even if their SB dreams are through. Plus, Zygi can find out whether Frazier has the potential to be a head coach for the upcoming building years by letting him do the job for half a season. At this point, there is precious little to lose for trying.
Really simple way to look at this. fire him and let frazier take over and you might get a new stadium after the legislators meet. dont fire him, cut all ties to the fanbase basically, and hell you might as well not even ask for a new stadium.
Ambrose says: November 5, 2010 12:00 PM
I can’t help but notice how my fellow Packer fans have been fairly reserved regarding the current state-of-affairs in Minnesota. I’ve seen a few fans willing to kick a dog when it’s down, but not too bad. I can only imagine how it would be if the shoe were on the other foot. I want to see the Vikings get their ship righted before somebody makes a decsion to move elsewhere. I do not want to see that happen.
———————
I suggest you spend a little more time on Vikings websites like Star Trib and the Pioneer Press. The loudmouth overbearing Packer fans are coming out of the rotting woodwork there. I’m sorry, but there’s no fan base in the NFL without its homers, degenerates, and loudmouth vitriolic hate spewers, and the sooner you stop trying to paint the Packers as some angelic franchise with the most sportsman like fans in the game, the sooner you’ll stop looking like one of the former.
Jimmy,
If you don’t care for the Viking fans comments, why do you feel it necessary to troll our pages when the topic has nothing to do with the fudgepackers?
Go back to TT’s loving embrace and stay off the Viking pages.
TT, fudgepackers and GLT, are you inferring something by your associations?
Get a life and go away.
Ziggy you are the best owner we’ve had!
Consider Coaches Bill Cowher, Jon Gruden even Jimmy Johnson!
Bill Parcels, Tony Dungy!!
So much is made about what might happen with this team. I’ll wait until it happens.
A Childress firing would finally free us of T-Joke as well.
It would be a Christmas gift of sorts, but I’ll wait until it happens before I get excited.
Schism.
Take control of the stadium.
Sue the yorks.
Maybe then we can get owners who care about the
team and fans.
If only york was smart enough to demote marathe.
But that’s asking too much from that silver spoon fed idiot with no football knowledge.
Until that happens or the team is sold, the Niners will never win another Super Bowl.