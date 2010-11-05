Zygi Wilf could be building a case against Childress

Posted by Gregg Rosenthal on November 5, 2010, 8:49 AM EST

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf lives in the New York area. He arrived in Minnesota this week to spend some extra time taking the temperature of his suddenly troubled franchise.

According to Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Wilf has spent two days at the team’s facility this week. Wilf’s work has included meeting with some players individually — and the meetings reportedly have included discussions about Childress.

Whether and to what extent Wilf is thinking about firing Childress isn’t known, but it’s safe to say that the owner isn’t currently considering giving him another raise and/or contract extension.

In fact, it could be that Wilf is compiling evidence to support a firing of Childress with cause, which would cut off any future payments to the coach — and which could galvanize a quickly-fracturing fan base.

Though Childress has contractual authority over the 53-man roster, he apparently can’t use it without telling anyone. Per Zulgad and Scoggins, “[T]he Vikings have a structure in place that requires Childress to make it

known when he plans to make a move as drastic as waiving Moss.” The procedure was adopted after Childress abruptly cut receiver Marcus Robinson on Christmas Eve in 2006.

Multiple reporters have now reported that Childress failed to tell anyone about the move against Moss, including Wilf.

With Childress apparently committing a clear breach of protocol and any such legal squabbles regarding terminations with cause resolved by the league office, don’t be shocked if the Vikings choose to dig in their heels.

If Childress indeed skirted protocol, the reason for it is obvious — he wanted Moss out, and he knew that others would have urged him not to do it. Though Childress may have been trying to instigate a he-goes-or-I-go showdown, the end result could be that both are gone.

And to the extent that Moss is no longer available to give Wilf input regarding whether Childress should go, Zulgad and Scoggins report that Wilf already knows where Moss stands. They write that, after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, “Moss told the Vikings owner in no uncertain terms that Childress wasn’t a good coach and should be fired.”

At least we now know what “programmatic non-fit” means. It means “employee who has urged the boss to fire me.”