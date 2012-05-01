 Skip to content

Jags add Parmele, invite 27 to minicamp

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2012, 4:25 PM EST
Baltimore+Ravens+v+Atlanta+Falcons+9W8PLhbLTMtl Getty Images

In advance of a minicamp that launches this weekend, the Jaguars have issued invitations to 27 players, who’ll be participating on a tryout basis.

One player who already has gotten a job is veteran running back/fullback Jalen Parmele.

Parmele has signed with the Jaguars after being out of the league during the 2011 season.  He had played in Baltimore from 2008 through 2010.

Of the 27 players who’ll attend the camp, seven are veterans, including quarterback Jordan Palmer (Carson’s brother) and quarterback Jarrett Brown.  The 20 rookies include kicker Long Ding, whose name alone should get him a job.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill
9 Responses to “Jags add Parmele, invite 27 to minicamp”
  1. smartanis says: May 1, 2012 4:28 PM

    Long Ding kick ball.

  2. rollteal says: May 1, 2012 4:31 PM

    Classic !!

  3. trbowman says: May 1, 2012 4:36 PM

    I want a full Long Ding biography.

  4. suicidalionsfan says: May 1, 2012 5:17 PM

    Long Ding Silver~ The Tennessee Tripod

  5. babyhorsemorgan says: May 1, 2012 5:17 PM

    After several years of merciless teasing in grade school, Long’s parents dropped the “Dong” from his surname.

  6. schlonkie2 says: May 1, 2012 5:33 PM

    Typing too fast and didnt pay proper respect. Huge lives on as Long.

    R.I.P Nice Ding

  7. perennialsinn21 says: May 1, 2012 5:33 PM

    So he will be the first porn star in the nfl with a name like that.

  8. numba1jagsfan7 says: May 1, 2012 5:34 PM

    Look out for a WR from Concordia University by the name of Charles Gilbert. Ran a 4.26 in the 40 yard dash. nice slot reciever. he will be making a SPLASH as an undrafted free agent.

  9. phinfan says: May 1, 2012 5:35 PM

    Long Ding rofl

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!