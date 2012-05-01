Jags add Parmele, invite 27 to minicamp

In advance of a minicamp that launches this weekend, the Jaguars have issued invitations to 27 players, who’ll be participating on a tryout basis.
One player who already has gotten a job is veteran running back/fullback Jalen Parmele.
Parmele has signed with the Jaguars after being out of the league during the 2011 season. He had played in Baltimore from 2008 through 2010.
Of the 27 players who’ll attend the camp, seven are veterans, including quarterback Jordan Palmer (Carson’s brother) and quarterback Jarrett Brown. The 20 rookies include kicker Long Ding, whose name alone should get him a job.
Look out for a WR from Concordia University by the name of Charles Gilbert. Ran a 4.26 in the 40 yard dash. nice slot reciever. he will be making a SPLASH as an undrafted free agent.
