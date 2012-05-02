Former Cowboys player arrested on drug, weapons charges

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2012, 7:36 PM EST

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Torrin Tucker, who last month joined the ranks of former players suing the NFL for concussions, now has a much different involvement with the legal system.

Tucker has been arrested in Tampa on felony drug and weapons charges after allegedly trying to sell an undercover officer $20 worth of marijuana, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. Police officially charged Tucker with felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony delivery of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Tucker works in security at a Tampa strip club. He allegedly had in his possession upon arrest 18 bags of marijuana that were packed for sale and nine capsules containing cocaine. He also allegedly had a handgun loaded with 11 hollow-point rounds in his waistband.

Tucker played for the Cowboys from 2003 through 2005. He was in camp with the Bucs in 2006 and with the Texans in 2008. Tucker also has played in the CFL and, most recently, in the UFL.