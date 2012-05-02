 Skip to content

Former Cowboys player arrested on drug, weapons charges

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2012, 7:36 PM EST
Former Cowboys offensive lineman Torrin Tucker, who last month joined the ranks of former players suing the NFL for concussions, now has a much different involvement with the legal system.

Tucker has been arrested in Tampa on felony drug and weapons charges after allegedly trying to sell an undercover officer $20 worth of marijuana, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.  Police officially charged Tucker with felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony delivery of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Tucker works in security at a Tampa strip club.  He allegedly had in his possession upon arrest 18 bags of marijuana that were packed for sale and nine capsules containing cocaine.  He also allegedly had a handgun loaded with 11 hollow-point rounds in his waistband.

Tucker played for the Cowboys from 2003 through 2005.  He was in camp with the Bucs in 2006 and with the Texans in 2008.  Tucker also has played in the CFL and, most recently, in the UFL.

51 Responses to “Former Cowboys player arrested on drug, weapons charges”
  1. jimmysee says: May 2, 2012 7:41 PM

    Wow.

    Wow, again.

  2. binkystevens says: May 2, 2012 7:41 PM

    He picked a good time to get arrested. With all the attention on Jr. and bounty gate, this one sort of seeps through the cracks.

  3. hockeyfootball98 says: May 2, 2012 7:42 PM

    I like how anyone ever affiliated with the Cowboys or played at some point is always the highlight of the article when its negative. Surprised they mentioned the fact the ACTUALLY played for other teams.

  4. steeelfann says: May 2, 2012 7:43 PM

    I’d be packin too if I hung out in seedy strip joints with nefarious jokers all around. You go girl

  5. billymc75 says: May 2, 2012 7:45 PM

    Funny how every time a guy gets arrested who used to play for the cowboys but ended elsewhere somehow is still a Cowboy?

  6. bobhk says: May 2, 2012 7:46 PM

    hockeyfootball98 says:
    May 2, 2012 7:42 PM
    I like how anyone ever affiliated with the Cowboys or played at some point is always the highlight of the article when its negative. Surprised they mentioned the fact the ACTUALLY played for other teams.
    ———-
    Maybe more criminal activities have come from Cowboys and ex cowboys players.

  7. N JAIL U MY HOE says: May 2, 2012 7:48 PM

    Just blame it on the concussion.

  8. go9ers says: May 2, 2012 7:49 PM

    Seems to be a common theme among former Cowboys.

  9. edhochuli says: May 2, 2012 7:58 PM

    Former Cowboy, who is pictured as a Buc, who last played for the Texans. There, fixed the headline for you.

  10. cowboyhank says: May 2, 2012 7:59 PM

    Hey, at least the Cowboys are making progress. It’s mostly FORMER players getting arrested on drug charges!

  11. tweeter75 says: May 2, 2012 8:01 PM

    I saw the “Former Cowboys player arrested on drug, weapons charges” headline and was expecting to see Michael Irvin’s name in the article.

  12. ctom32 says: May 2, 2012 8:04 PM

    Tucker, (A FORMER COWBOY) played here here here and here and also here and here! Was arrested on drug charges… I can’t stand when ppl point this team out with articles that don’t mean sh*t!

    1) I DO NOT care about Torrin Tucker.

    2) I DO NOT care about what Torrin Tucker sells/buys/smokes/drinks or anything else!

    3) This has nothing to do with the Cowboys!!!!

  13. thebigcaptain2011 says: May 2, 2012 8:05 PM

    And He also played for the LA Football Lakers

  14. l6ozbud says: May 2, 2012 8:06 PM

    There must be some mistake. This only happens in Cincinnati, nowhere else. At least that’s what I keep hearing.

  15. blacknole08 says: May 2, 2012 8:10 PM

    *shakes head*

    Well, as long as he remembers that there is no sex in the champagne room…

  16. dawglb says: May 2, 2012 8:17 PM

    Look up “stupid” in the dictionary, and that guy’s picture will be there, complete with the charges filed against him. How is it that 5 NFLers get arrested for something like this EVERY year?

  17. pftcensorssuck says: May 2, 2012 8:23 PM

    Five years in the NFL and he’s selling dime bags of dope????

  18. cantshutmymouth says: May 2, 2012 8:26 PM

    It’s funny how often the Cowboys name is used to make a story or headline. You open the story and find the player being mentioned in a completely different jersey but he’s a Cowboy. Looks like a Bucs player but who cares about those.

  19. getagripdummie says: May 2, 2012 8:28 PM

    This looks great for the lawsuit.

  20. gitchogameon says: May 2, 2012 8:41 PM

    Once a Cowpoke always a Cowpoke…

    Typical Dallas Cowboy, gotta love “Americas Team”

    Ain’t that right, Jerruh?!?!

  21. burnzido says: May 2, 2012 8:44 PM

    Nice Tampa uniform former Cowboy. He gets arrested in Tampa and he’s also a former Buccaneer and you throw out “Former Cowboy”? Don’t get me wrong I think its hilarious! HTTR

  22. jluns275 says: May 2, 2012 8:53 PM

    Michael Irvin approves this message because ‘you can’t win in the NFL with a team of choir boys’.

  23. thegonz13 says: May 2, 2012 9:22 PM

    From NFL lineman to bouncer at a strip joint… quite the fall from grace!

  24. trainsaw says: May 2, 2012 9:25 PM

    Out of curiosity, who was the last active Cowboys player to be arrested?

  25. virginiaviking says: May 2, 2012 9:26 PM

    He was just holding Michael Irvins stuff while he was getting a lap dance.

  26. catquick says: May 2, 2012 9:29 PM

    Sing along….”Momma’s don’t let your sons grow up to be Cowboys”

  27. dvdxtreme says: May 2, 2012 9:33 PM

    Torrin Tucker!??? Oh yeah, I remember him! Bill Parcells made him cry during a game against the Skins. Dude gave up about 4 sacks in that game, almost got poor Drew Bledsoe decapitated. Sad too see him end up this way.

  28. billhicks666 says: May 2, 2012 9:39 PM

    Who?

  29. billhicks666 says: May 2, 2012 9:42 PM

    hockeyfootball98 says:

    “I like how anyone ever affiliated with the Cowboys or played at some point is always the highlight of the article when its negative. Surprised they mentioned the fact the ACTUALLY played for other teams.”

    Oh, WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! Cry me a river over your precious Cowboys!

  30. hauts81 says: May 2, 2012 9:52 PM

    All those felonies for 20 bucks worth of weed?

  31. go9ers says: May 2, 2012 9:54 PM

    Did you critics actually read the article? “In camp with” the Bucs and Texans, i.e., got cut before the season started and didn’t make the team. He actually played for Dallas, thus “former Cowboy” is accurate and unbiased, and not a reflection on how many drug dealers (like Sam Hurd, Nate Newton) come out of that team.

  32. eaglesfan94 says: May 2, 2012 10:03 PM

    I hate the Cowboys with every fiber of my being, but it looks like you’re really taking a cheap shot with that headline.

  33. bigbeefyd says: May 2, 2012 10:03 PM

    Stay classy, Cowboys.

  34. billymc75 says: May 2, 2012 10:22 PM

    Just goes to show you which team still sells.

  35. isphet71 says: May 2, 2012 10:30 PM

    This guy is called a Cowboy because he played with the Cowboys for 3 years.

    According to the wording of the article, he was in CAMP for the Texans and Bucs, but it never says he made either squad as a player.

    Silly Cowboys fans should probably read before you get all uppity about our team.

  36. thegreatestofalltimes says: May 2, 2012 10:36 PM

    Reading the list of offenses, I was prepared to read, “felony of a felony during a felony”.

  37. boneyardbuc says: May 2, 2012 10:44 PM

    Hey Cowboys fans,

    He spent more time with the Cowboys than any other team, hence he is being referred to as a former Cowboy.

    Any other baffling mysteries you need cleared up?

  38. johnnyb216 says: May 2, 2012 11:07 PM

    Is this an old headline?

  39. pooflingingmonkey says: May 2, 2012 11:26 PM

    Twenty dollars worth?

    BWAHAHAHA!

  40. pooflingingmonkey says: May 2, 2012 11:26 PM

    Twenty dollars worth?

    BWAHAHAHA!

    Regards,

    Sam Hurd & Nate Newton

  41. thehawg says: May 2, 2012 11:27 PM

    Trying to get paid

  42. eagles512 says: May 2, 2012 11:47 PM

    He only actually played for the Cowboys so of course that’s what they’d mention-that’s the team people would know him from.

  43. gregjennings85 says: May 3, 2012 12:20 AM

    I thought you said “Former Cowboy…”

    I was like “What?!?”

  44. chilomane says: May 3, 2012 12:38 AM

    An felony for a 20?

  45. localbandhero says: May 3, 2012 12:53 AM

    No team name draws page views like The Cowboys. That answers all the above questions.

  46. packerfanfordecades says: May 3, 2012 1:44 AM

    That is really quite a load of legal problems.
    Holy Cow. What a heck of a mess that is. Hollow point bullets? Yikes.

    If I were to get up tomorrow morning and decide that I wanted to see if I could figure out what steps I would have to take to try to get into that same depth of drug and firearm trouble by the end of the week, honestly, I don’t think I could do it. I wouldn’t know where to start.

    At this rate, so many people are going to jail in the United States that it’s getting to be way beyond ridiculous. Our society is crumbling around us. Incarceration is a growth industry.
    .

  47. jcg23 says: May 3, 2012 4:25 AM

    Parcell’s player to boot. We fans of Dallas knew what a piece of crap he was back then, still do.

  48. kokomike says: May 3, 2012 5:42 AM

    Dallas sucks. His only stats are with The Dallas Cowboys. He is a Dallas Cowboy.

  49. bangitfootball says: May 3, 2012 7:03 AM

    What a scam this lawsuit it. The only hits this losers ever seen if off his bong.

  50. hebertespinosa says: May 3, 2012 8:12 AM

    Incredible how some players who could live a decent life after football end up being a mess.

  51. htowntexan says: May 3, 2012 10:20 AM

    It’s hard to believe this guy is getting hit for 4 felonies for simply selling small amounts to drugs in a strip club (it’s not like it was to kids). Gotta love the USA.

