Former Cowboys player arrested on drug, weapons charges

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Torrin Tucker, who last month joined the ranks of former players suing the NFL for concussions, now has a much different involvement with the legal system.
Tucker has been arrested in Tampa on felony drug and weapons charges after allegedly trying to sell an undercover officer $20 worth of marijuana, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. Police officially charged Tucker with felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony delivery of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Tucker works in security at a Tampa strip club. He allegedly had in his possession upon arrest 18 bags of marijuana that were packed for sale and nine capsules containing cocaine. He also allegedly had a handgun loaded with 11 hollow-point rounds in his waistband.
Tucker played for the Cowboys from 2003 through 2005. He was in camp with the Bucs in 2006 and with the Texans in 2008. Tucker also has played in the CFL and, most recently, in the UFL.
He picked a good time to get arrested. With all the attention on Jr. and bounty gate, this one sort of seeps through the cracks.
I like how anyone ever affiliated with the Cowboys or played at some point is always the highlight of the article when its negative. Surprised they mentioned the fact the ACTUALLY played for other teams.
I’d be packin too if I hung out in seedy strip joints with nefarious jokers all around. You go girl
Funny how every time a guy gets arrested who used to play for the cowboys but ended elsewhere somehow is still a Cowboy?
Maybe more criminal activities have come from Cowboys and ex cowboys players.
Seems to be a common theme among former Cowboys.
Former Cowboy, who is pictured as a Buc, who last played for the Texans. There, fixed the headline for you.
Hey, at least the Cowboys are making progress. It’s mostly FORMER players getting arrested on drug charges!
Tucker, (A FORMER COWBOY) played here here here and here and also here and here! Was arrested on drug charges… I can’t stand when ppl point this team out with articles that don’t mean sh*t!
1) I DO NOT care about Torrin Tucker.
2) I DO NOT care about what Torrin Tucker sells/buys/smokes/drinks or anything else!
3) This has nothing to do with the Cowboys!!!!
There must be some mistake. This only happens in Cincinnati, nowhere else. At least that’s what I keep hearing.
*shakes head*
Look up “stupid” in the dictionary, and that guy’s picture will be there, complete with the charges filed against him. How is it that 5 NFLers get arrested for something like this EVERY year?
Five years in the NFL and he’s selling dime bags of dope????
It’s funny how often the Cowboys name is used to make a story or headline. You open the story and find the player being mentioned in a completely different jersey but he’s a Cowboy. Looks like a Bucs player but who cares about those.
This looks great for the lawsuit.
Nice Tampa uniform former Cowboy. He gets arrested in Tampa and he’s also a former Buccaneer and you throw out “Former Cowboy”? Don’t get me wrong I think its hilarious! HTTR
From NFL lineman to bouncer at a strip joint… quite the fall from grace!
Out of curiosity, who was the last active Cowboys player to be arrested?
Torrin Tucker!??? Oh yeah, I remember him! Bill Parcells made him cry during a game against the Skins. Dude gave up about 4 sacks in that game, almost got poor Drew Bledsoe decapitated. Sad too see him end up this way.
Who?
“I like how anyone ever affiliated with the Cowboys or played at some point is always the highlight of the article when its negative. Surprised they mentioned the fact the ACTUALLY played for other teams.”
Oh, WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! Cry me a river over your precious Cowboys!
All those felonies for 20 bucks worth of weed?
Did you critics actually read the article? “In camp with” the Bucs and Texans, i.e., got cut before the season started and didn’t make the team. He actually played for Dallas, thus “former Cowboy” is accurate and unbiased, and not a reflection on how many drug dealers (like Sam Hurd, Nate Newton) come out of that team.
I hate the Cowboys with every fiber of my being, but it looks like you’re really taking a cheap shot with that headline.
Just goes to show you which team still sells.
This guy is called a Cowboy because he played with the Cowboys for 3 years.
According to the wording of the article, he was in CAMP for the Texans and Bucs, but it never says he made either squad as a player.
Silly Cowboys fans should probably read before you get all uppity about our team.
Reading the list of offenses, I was prepared to read, “felony of a felony during a felony”.
Twenty dollars worth?
Trying to get paid
He only actually played for the Cowboys so of course that’s what they’d mention-that’s the team people would know him from.
An felony for a 20?
No team name draws page views like The Cowboys. That answers all the above questions.
That is really quite a load of legal problems.
Holy Cow. What a heck of a mess that is. Hollow point bullets? Yikes.
If I were to get up tomorrow morning and decide that I wanted to see if I could figure out what steps I would have to take to try to get into that same depth of drug and firearm trouble by the end of the week, honestly, I don’t think I could do it. I wouldn’t know where to start.
At this rate, so many people are going to jail in the United States that it’s getting to be way beyond ridiculous. Our society is crumbling around us. Incarceration is a growth industry.
Incredible how some players who could live a decent life after football end up being a mess.
It’s hard to believe this guy is getting hit for 4 felonies for simply selling small amounts to drugs in a strip club (it’s not like it was to kids). Gotta love the USA.