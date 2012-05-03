Catching up on the latest concussion plaintiffs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2012, 9:25 AM EST

The tragic death of Junior Seau, regardless of whether his passing has any connection to brain trauma, will do nothing to stem the tide of former players filing suit against the NFL for concussions, regardless of whether they are truly impaired (and many are) or whether they are simply following Sean Salisbury’s “strength in numbers” recommendation.

Courtesy of NFLConcusstionLitigation.com, here are the latest developments in the burgeoning suits from former players, which went unnoticed in light of the draft and other developments.

A lawsuit has been filed in Mississippi by a group of players, including Robert Brazile, Fred Smoot (pictured), Marcus Dupree, and Dexter McCleon.

And in Texas, players like Hall of Famers Bob Lilly, Randy Wright, and Rayfield Wright, Super Bowl V MVP Chuck Howley, Lee Roy Jordan, Walt Garrison, and Preston Pearson have filed suit.

The unofficial count of plaintiffs has now exceeded 1,500. More undoubtedly will join.