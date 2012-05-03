Junior Seau texted his children “I love you” before his suicide

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2012, 7:03 AM EST

One of Junior Seau’s last acts before shooting himself in the chest on Wednesday was to tell his children that he loved them.

His ex-wife, Gina Seau, told U-T San Diego that on Tuesday he texted her and each of their three children separate messages: “I love you.”

“We’re all in shock,” she said. “We’re beyond sad and beyond shocked. The kids and I are just huddled together at home. There is no way to make sense of this. I hope and pray everyone remembers what a wonderful man he was.”

It may be impossible for Seau’s daughter Sydney and sons Jake and Hunter to ever understand why their dad took his life. But in his last moments, they were the people Junior Seau was thinking of.