Raiders hire Raleigh McKenzie, Shaun Herock

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2012, 8:52 AM EST

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie is adding a couple of people he’s very familiar with to the Oakland front office.

One of those people is McKenzie’s twin brother, Raleigh McKenzie. The Bay Area News Group reports that Raleigh has been given a job in the team’s personnel department. Raleigh was a guard and center who played 16 seasons in the NFL with the Redskins, Eagles, Chargers and Packers.

The other new hire in the Raiders’ front office is Shaun Herock, who will be the Raiders’ new director of college scouting, replacing the recently fired Jon Kingdon. Herock worked with McKenzie in Green Bay, and he is the son of Ken Herock, who was one of the people advising owner Mark Davis after the death of his father, Al Davis.

Bruce Kebric, a 31-year veteran scout, will not return to the Raiders.