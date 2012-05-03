Raiders hire Raleigh McKenzie, Shaun Herock

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie is adding a couple of people he’s very familiar with to the Oakland front office.
One of those people is McKenzie’s twin brother, Raleigh McKenzie. The Bay Area News Group reports that Raleigh has been given a job in the team’s personnel department. Raleigh was a guard and center who played 16 seasons in the NFL with the Redskins, Eagles, Chargers and Packers.
The other new hire in the Raiders’ front office is Shaun Herock, who will be the Raiders’ new director of college scouting, replacing the recently fired Jon Kingdon. Herock worked with McKenzie in Green Bay, and he is the son of Ken Herock, who was one of the people advising owner Mark Davis after the death of his father, Al Davis.
Bruce Kebric, a 31-year veteran scout, will not return to the Raiders.
Raleigh McKenzie should have signed with the LA Football Lalers…..
Smacks of Holmgren stealing everyone he possibly could buy from the Packers front Office when he went to Seattle. Shame on Reggie for breaking what is a unwritten rule of not stealing from the team that gave you your shot.
Out of habit the Raiders then surrendered four more future draft picks.
NFL = Nepotism For Life
“Smacks of Holmgren stealing everyone he possibly could buy from the Packers front Office when he went to Seattle. Shame on Reggie for breaking what is a unwritten rule of not stealing from the team that gave you your shot.”
And this is based on all your experience in the NFL? This happens all the time.
Raiders will now move back to LOS ANGELES.
I will then buy season tickets.
@kitewi: Somebody is uptight. As a packers fan, you should be grateful to reggie for his years of loyal service and then wish him the best on his new endeavor. Your reaction was juvenile and uncalled for. I want you to apologize and post a retraction of your previous statement. Or, just keep doing whatever it is people do up in wisconsin. Eat cheese, drink beer and meet women/men who like to eat cheese and drink beer. Carry on..
I want @kitewi to apolgize too. Those remarks were uncalled for.
yeah kitewi. That was borderline blasphemous. Those comments were hurtful and offensive. I demand an apology immediately.
I demand a cheeseburger….-Jamarcus Russell