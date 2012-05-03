Report: Terrell Suggs tears Achilles tendon

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2012, 9:46 AM EST

From former Redskins G.M. Vinny Cerrato, now of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, comes the latest stunner in one of the most stunning offseasons in NFL history.

Per Cerrato, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has torn an Achilles tendon.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the Ravens have not yet received a conclusive diagnosis. Still, for now, it doesn’t look good.

And it won’t look good for the Ravens if they have to proceed without the 2011 defensive player of the year.

It’s also a stark reminder that, no matter how good a team looks on paper, it can all fall apart, quickly.

Making matters worse for the Ravens is the timing. If this had happened a week ago, they could have adjusted their draft plans accordingly.

UPDATE 10:13 a.m. ET: “We are in contact with Terrell,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He will see a specialist early next week, and we’ll know more at that time.”