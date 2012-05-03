 Skip to content

Report: Terrell Suggs tears Achilles tendon

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2012, 9:46 AM EST
Baltimore Ravens v San Diego Chargers Getty Images

From former Redskins G.M. Vinny Cerrato, now of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, comes the latest stunner in one of the most stunning offseasons in NFL history.

Per Cerrato, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has torn an Achilles tendon.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the Ravens have not yet received a conclusive diagnosis.  Still, for now, it doesn’t look good.

And it won’t look good for the Ravens if they have to proceed without the 2011 defensive player of the year.

It’s also a stark reminder that, no matter how good a team looks on paper, it can all fall apart, quickly.

Making matters worse for the Ravens is the timing.  If this had happened a week ago, they could have adjusted their draft plans accordingly.

UPDATE 10:13 a.m. ET:  “We are in contact with Terrell,” the Ravens said in a statement.  “He will see a specialist early next week, and we’ll know more at that time.”

Permalink 116 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
116 Responses to “Report: Terrell Suggs tears Achilles tendon”
  1. nflofficeadmin says: May 3, 2012 9:59 AM

    T-Fizzle.

  2. bmorelikeme says: May 3, 2012 9:59 AM

    NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. n0hopeleft says: May 3, 2012 9:59 AM

    T Sizzle. Ball so hard that ish tore.

  4. towniesman says: May 3, 2012 9:59 AM

    call Tom Brady names now you clown

  5. ampats says: May 3, 2012 9:59 AM

    Tough break Raven fans. That is a huge loss and could change the landscape this season in the AFCN.

  6. nyjad says: May 3, 2012 9:59 AM

    that sucks, he’s a great player and fun to watch

  7. steveop24 says: May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    He tore his Achilles playing basketball… what an idiot

  8. blackandyellow71 says: May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    Couldn’t of happened to a classier guy

  9. nflofficeadmin says: May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    Fall So Hard University

  10. shackdelrio says: May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    “Making matters worse for the Ravens is the timing. If this had happened a week ago, they could have adjusted their draft plans accordingly.”

    Their first pick was Courtney Upshaw so I doubt it.

  11. jacobslatter says: May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    Kould this be
    A sort of cosmic
    Revenge on John Harbaugh for
    Mistakenly besmirching the Pats
    And their glorious reign of supremacy?🙂

  12. pftree says: May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    “Report: Colts have traded Dwight Freeney to the Ravens”

  13. matthewderbes says: May 3, 2012 10:01 AM

    Horrible news for the Ravens, Suggs was such a class act. Maybe Harbaugh should have kept his mouth shut about the Saints and Patriots title losses and focus on finding a kicker who can make a chip shot and a WR who can catch….Karma is a ______________.

  14. patgill4 says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    “Making matters worse for the Ravens is the timing. If this had happened a week ago, they could have adjusted their draft plans accordingly.”

    Yeah, had they known a little earlier, maybe they could have used their first overall pick on a 3-4 OLB/DE hybrid that rushes the passer.

  15. southpaw2k says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    Worst. News. Ever.

  16. pooflingingmonkey says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    What a shame!

  17. overratedravens says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    Couldn’t happen to a better team

  18. brtdud7 says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    Looks like he balled too hard.

  19. bullcharger says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    He’s the best player on the Ravens. Lewis and Reed are still playing at a high level, but this might be their last year and they aren’t what they were. Without Suggs they can still be good, but I don’t know if they can be great. Flacco will have to step up.

    The Steelers are semi rebuilding too. Looks like the Bengals have a good shot at the playoffs again.

  20. fusion3450 says: May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    wanna put this one on my saints too?

  21. nathancantor says: May 3, 2012 10:03 AM

    I guess he balls too hard…

  22. muskyhunter2542 says: May 3, 2012 10:03 AM

    Now thats a bummer

  23. matthewderbes says: May 3, 2012 10:03 AM

    Seriously though, Suggs is a beast, hope it’s just a strain.

  24. rolltide510 says: May 3, 2012 10:03 AM

    Adjust their draft plans accordingly? Like draft, say, Courtney Upshaw, who plays the same position as Suggs?

  25. randygnyc says: May 3, 2012 10:03 AM

    Thats gonna leave a mark.

  26. jhart615 says: May 3, 2012 10:03 AM

    Apparently he was playing basketball…I’m sorry but you can’t be so careless. Big blow to the Ravens.

  27. AlohaMrHand says: May 3, 2012 10:09 AM

    Horrible news for the Ravens, Suggs was such a class act. Maybe Harbaugh should have kept his mouth shut about the Saints and Patriots title losses and focus on finding a kicker who can make a chip shot and a WR who can catch….Karma is a ______________.

    ————————————————————————————

    Class act?this was a sarcastic comment right?Ask the chick he beat up
    and tried to pour bleach into her eyes how much of a class act he is.

  28. kingbeason52 says: May 3, 2012 10:10 AM

    T-sizzle..sucks to see talent gone for the year..but this is a classic case of what happens to someone who has sold their soul for a couple minutes of glory..the Saints mess is also a common situation..gotta look at the big picture..

  29. taintedsaints2009 says: May 3, 2012 10:10 AM

    Dwight Freeney may have a trade partner

  30. ji536994 says: May 3, 2012 10:10 AM

    You guys are really knocking this guy for playing basketball in the off-season? Do you want him on the couch watching tv all off-season?

    He wasn’t riding a motorcycle without a helmet, drunk driving or jumping off bridges.

    These guys tear their Achilles from packing as much muscle on their bodies as they can, until something gives out.

    Its a shame for an older guy like suggs who was still dominant, but dont blame off-season basketball.

  31. piratefreedom says: May 3, 2012 10:11 AM

    Tough break for the Ravens if this is serious (and it sure sounds that way)
    As a Pats fan I “sports hate” Suggs but I acknowledge he is a hell of a player

  32. ningenito78 says: May 3, 2012 10:11 AM

    Well Ravens fans at least you have Sergio Kindle waiting in the wings….

  33. southpaw2k says: May 3, 2012 10:12 AM

    jhart615 says:
    May 3, 2012 10:03 AM
    Apparently he was playing basketball…I’m sorry but you can’t be so careless. Big blow to the Ravens.

    ————————————————–

    I wouldn’t call that being careless. I have a feeling he tore it in a similar way to how Welker tore his in the middle of the game against Houston a couple years ago. He cut one way, and then suddenly cut back another way abruptly, but wrecked his knee in the process. It sucks, but it happens.

  34. realtimeeyes says: May 3, 2012 10:12 AM

    That’s a shame..Ravens can’t beat the Steelers without him.

  35. ravensruleandharbaughisgod says: May 3, 2012 10:12 AM

    Pretty insensitive slew of comments, by and large. Suggs was doing nothing wrong except staying in shape. An injury, especially of this season ending magnitude, is not revenge for Harbaugh’s comments, nor evidence of bad karma but rather, a very unfortunate and landscape changing event.

  36. hailvictory10 says: May 3, 2012 10:13 AM

    Redskins fan here. That sucks. I hate injuries.

  37. dexterlebowski says: May 3, 2012 10:13 AM

    I don’t usually comment on these boards. However, Suggs was the one who said “we don’t need God on our sidelines” when he was commenting on Tebow-mania. I thought that that was a dangerous thing to say then.

  38. bullcharger says: May 3, 2012 10:13 AM

    fusion3450 says:May 3, 2012 10:02 AM

    wanna put this one on my saints too?

    ————

    Maybe… did the Williams put a bounty on him the basketball game?

  39. sadskinsfan89 says: May 3, 2012 10:14 AM

    @rolltide510 they lost jarret johnson too bro so they have two linebacker needs now

  40. gisellichek says: May 3, 2012 10:15 AM

    I never believed in bad karma or any karma at all but … jeeze… this makes you wonder…

  41. tritan306 says: May 3, 2012 10:15 AM

    Enter Sergio Kindle?

  42. jmac3311 says: May 3, 2012 10:15 AM

    As bad as he tormented my Steelers, it doesn’t hurt my feelings…

  43. Steeley McBeam says: May 3, 2012 10:16 AM

    BALLED TOO HARD

  44. bass1717 says: May 3, 2012 10:17 AM

    I am sure he will still be running his mouth all season, to bad he didn’t break his jaw and have to have it wired shut

  45. steeelfann says: May 3, 2012 10:17 AM

    Hang in there T-Sizzle!! I love your style, very Steeler-like!

    You will be back next year.

    You went so far up in my book when you called out
    that big mouth obnoxious sportscaster, worst in the world, how does he keep his job, Skip Bayless on his BS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Will miss you this year when we play T!

    Come back strong.

    Steeelfann

  46. mungman69 says: May 3, 2012 10:17 AM

    They are cheering in Pittsburgh.

  47. napoleonblownapart6887 says: May 3, 2012 10:18 AM

    Better get your nose in a playbook Courntey, looks like you’ll be getting a lot of PT this year.

    Fall So Hard University made me chuckle.

  48. artvan15 says: May 3, 2012 10:19 AM

    Retribution for John Harbaugh opening his mouth about the Patriots.

  49. cooklynn17 says: May 3, 2012 10:19 AM

    Better trade for Osi Umeniyora

  50. raqaiw says: May 3, 2012 10:19 AM

    Sizzle is a great player,but they’ve survived without him. Brady Quinn took his knee out and they still played well. This means(if it is season ending)that Kruger moves to ROLB and Kindle,McAdoo,and Upshaw battle it out for LOLB. I’d be alot more worried if Ngata had gotten injured.

  51. ridingwithnohandlebars says: May 3, 2012 10:19 AM

    That hurts just reading about it.

  52. peachyc39 says: May 3, 2012 10:19 AM

    Prayers out for Terrell. He is an amazing force to be reckoned with on that team. His presence will be missed on the Ravens.

  53. psousa1 says: May 3, 2012 10:19 AM

    Last time I saw Suggs he was being planted by Rob Gronkowski like tulip around the 30 yard line in Foxboro last January. I guess he germinated.

  54. dawhorsefeathers says: May 3, 2012 10:20 AM

    blackandyellow71 says:May 3, 2012 10:00 AM

    Couldn’t of happened to a classier guy
    ———————————-
    Couldn’t *have* happened… And what could be classier than gloating about injuries?

  55. mccourty1sland says: May 3, 2012 10:21 AM

    As a Pats fan, I hate this guy and his big mouth, but I respect the hell out of him as a player. It’s gonna suck to not have him there week 3, because it takes a little fun out the game.

    That being said, karma sucks, and sometimes people should just shut their big fat stupid mouths!

  56. maryannwiththeshakyhands says: May 3, 2012 10:22 AM

    Thank goodness Flacco is the best QB in the league or they may not be able to overcome this.

  57. jimmymcnultysbottleofjameson says: May 3, 2012 10:23 AM

    You can tear your achilles just as easily doing strength training and conditioning. Just an unlucky break.. Kruger and Upshaw, the show is yours.

  58. bunkmcnulty says: May 3, 2012 10:23 AM

    It is a blow no doubt.

    Next man up. At least it happens now when there is time to maneuver for additional personnel.

    @jhart – guys work out in many methods to stay in shape and have done it for years. They don’t live in plastic bubbles. Careless is smashing a fire extinguisher with your hand in anger, or driving a motorcycle recklesly with no helmet.

    Remember the days of Bo Jackson and Deion playing baseball. I guess those careless acts too.

  59. st1llerz1 says: May 3, 2012 10:24 AM

    I can’t say I’ll miss him wreaking havoc in the Steelers backfield on Sundays; however, you never like to see someone injured.

    And for those saying he shouldn’t be playing basketball; these guys are human beings and have to stay active to stay in shape. They can’t sit at home all off-season avoiding injury and waiting for the season to start anew.

    Best of luck filling that HUGE hole in what is probably the swan song season for Lewis and Reed (if he decides to quit whining about making $7M+ and play football).

    GO STEELERS!

  60. hamburghlar says: May 3, 2012 10:26 AM

    As a Steeler fan, I always want the Ravens to be at full strength when we play them, Suggs is a beast even though I hate his ugly, bleach throwin guts… that being said, you guys are nuts if you think Upshaw is going to be able to fill in for him, he wasnt’ even the best LB on his college team, let alone able to step in in for the NFL Defensive player of the year.. Keep dreamin!

  61. squared80 says: May 3, 2012 10:26 AM

    From someone who’s not even a Vikings fan, Jared Allen deserved the DPY award a lot more than Suggs last year. You can pull out a stat sheet if you want. The simple fact is Suggs compiled all his stats in about 2 games. Allen was a stud all year long in every category.

  62. wethog66 says: May 3, 2012 10:27 AM

    Feel bad for Suggs if this is true. Great player that will be missed while he recovers.

    I won’t feel bad for the Crows fans on here that never miss an opportunity to bash the Skins and troll around like the Crows are on the Steelers level. The Crows aren’t the Steelers, Ozzie Newsome is human, and karma is a *****.

  63. scoops1 says: May 3, 2012 10:28 AM

    Time to start flexing out those Sunday night Ravens games

  64. pleasantsurpriselefty says: May 3, 2012 10:28 AM

    Here are some facts: great player, definitely NOT a class act (about half the class of Ray Lewis), big mouth, woman beater. Other than that a great guy. His coach may have put some bad karma on the whole team with his comments about Patriots.

  65. 1buckeye76 says: May 3, 2012 10:49 AM

    Won’t have much effect on game 1, Andrew Whitworth always handles Suggs with ease anyway.

  66. ravenator says: May 3, 2012 10:50 AM

    Awful news. In the end though, this team will rise above it all and overcome.

  67. canonroad says: May 3, 2012 10:51 AM

    Props to everyone who beat me to the punch with the ball so hard comments.

    In all seriousness…this is horrible piece of news for the Ravens. Suggs is an absolute beast.

  68. TSizzleBallSoHard says: May 3, 2012 10:53 AM

    And really this injury happened because Suggs said we don’t need God on our sidelines. That’s why this happened? I quit. I’m done.

  69. Steeler's Will says: May 3, 2012 10:55 AM

    I hope he can salvage a season. One of my favorite non-Steelers, Raven week is always more fun when T-Sizzle gets his motor runnin’.

  70. fusion3450 says: May 3, 2012 10:55 AM

    Check this out http://blackandgold.com/saints/43654-ed-werders-source-says-saints-bounty-program-exaggerated.html#post402867
    ———————–

    bet this won’t be reported here:

    Ed Werder was just on SportsCenter. He is at the Saints facility today. He said a Saints source he spoke to said “The leagues findings are exaggerated. In contrast to the leagues contention the Saints bounty program existed for 3 years… It was limited to playoff games in the Superdome against Arizona and Minnesota.” The source then went to say, “This whole thing is one big joke. Except for the 2 games in 2009, the rest is a joke. No one has stood up and told the truth.”

    I hope that now with all the punishments dished out, the Saints start speaking up. I know the organization has taken the silent approach, but with the suspensions given, the players need to tell their side of the story. I really look forward to the players union challenging Goodell’s “facts” and “evidence” that all of the stuff we’re accused of happened.

  71. joldewurtel says: May 3, 2012 10:55 AM

    1.) Upshaw and Suggs play two different positions. So the Ravens could have adjusted their draft plans accordingly. Upshaw replaced Jarret Johnson (who has been one of the better run-stopping and edge establishing OLB’s in football the last few years.

    2.) I know some people have said Freeney, but I see Osi Umenyiora as the more ‘logical’ fit. The Ravens HAVE to do something. And I would be shocked if one of those two players aren’t Ravens in the near future.

  72. pooflingingmonkey says: May 3, 2012 10:59 AM

    It’s a blow to the Ravens, but they’re still a rock solid team from the GM on down. They’ll find a way.

  73. toegoat says: May 3, 2012 11:00 AM

    That sucks. Sizzle is a monster but the Ravens will have time to adjust if he is in fact done for the yr or a good bit of it anyway. The Ravens D won’t be the same but it will still be better than the majority of defenses. As a Steeler fan I love the rivalry and look forward to seeing Suggs twice sometimes 3 times a yr, he seems to have his best games against the Steelers. Here’s to a speedy recovery, get better soon.
    -Go Steelers

  74. 513guy says: May 3, 2012 11:01 AM

    Heavy steroid use causes the body to break down after awhile. Seeing as how he’s been juicing since High School this comes as no surprise.

  75. joldewurtel says: May 3, 2012 11:02 AM

    @squared80
    That’s why you have to look beyond the stat sheet. ‘Sacks’ isn’t a true indicator of QB pressure. Anyone who watched Suggs knows he deserved the D-MVP award.

  76. randomcommenter says: May 3, 2012 11:06 AM

    First off, pts fans shut your mouths. Do you really think God or whoever you believe controls karma, would come to the aid of a team that cheats led by a coach who is a confirmed adulterer?

    Second, you raven fans who think this would not have changed the ravens draft are nuts. Yeah, they drafted Upshaw but they got him in rd 2 because he is not an explosive pass rusher. He’s more like jarrett Johnson who he was drafted to replace.

    It was a mistake anyway for the ravens to only grab 1 pass rusher. Even with Upshaw and Suggs, they would have no depth.

    For all the credit everyone gives Ozzie, he let the ravens depth erode. They have no depth anywhere except RB.

  77. beerbaron says: May 3, 2012 11:08 AM

    Too bad, I was looking forward to hearing Suggs talk trash all week leading up to the Pats game, then not hearing his name called once during the game, as usual. Would have been a nice confidence-builder for Solder.

  78. mostlombardisintheleague says: May 3, 2012 11:09 AM

    Now the Ravens defense has 40 year old Ray Lewis and no T-Sizzle. I agree it’s best when Pittsburgh and Balt have thier full A-squads in the match ups. Pittsburgh suffered through O-line problems all last season. Can’t wait to see the Steelers and Todd Haley unleash the new running game now.

  79. holeinone09 says: May 3, 2012 11:13 AM

    As a Steeler fan who enjoys the rivalry with the Ravens, frankly sorry to see this happen. Suggs is a beast against us every game. I want us to beat the best, so if he can’t play it will be a big loss for Ravens. But injuries happen and good teams deal with them, as the Ravens will I am sure. Steelers lost OL and DL past few years for most of the season.

    Also, can’t fault Suggs for playing basketball during the off-season. These guys can’t live in a bubble. He wasn’t skydiving after all. Things happen.

  80. blutri10 says: May 3, 2012 11:14 AM

    Ravens receive: Osi Umenyiora
    Giants receive: Ravens 2nd and 6th round picks in 2013

    Osi, while not a linebacker, would give the Ravens flexibility sticking with their 3-4 defense.

    Giants would be able to stockpile picks so Reese can get us one for the thumb!

    Fair trade…

  81. sudz28 says: May 3, 2012 11:17 AM

    Huge lifelong Steelers fan here, but this really does suck. The Steelers/Ravens games are always the highlight of the season for me, and Suggs is always a force to be reckoned with. Honestly it may improve our chances of beating the Ratbirds this year, but I’d much rather face the best the Ravens have to offer so that when we win it feels well-earned. Plus, to be honest, Suggs is just an interesting character and one hell of a player.

    Here’s to wishing him a speedy and full recovery!

  82. caseyanthonymunoz says: May 3, 2012 11:18 AM

    He’s a bad guy with a big mouth. Karma.

  83. skinsrock says: May 3, 2012 11:19 AM

    My wife is a Ravens fan & I will truly miss watching T Sizzle on Sundays this year… He just brings it.

  84. Broncofanatic7 says: May 3, 2012 11:23 AM

    I would pray for him…. but I guess he doesn’t need that kind of stuff on his sideline.

  85. joewilliesshnoz says: May 3, 2012 11:24 AM

    At least Big Ben is happy ! ! !

  86. ftblfan9 says: May 3, 2012 11:25 AM

    From a huge Patriots fan, this is terrible news. Hate to see it happen. Always look forward to Baltimore games in part to be able to see a great player like Suggs. Good luck for a fast recovery.

  87. ryanherrington says: May 3, 2012 11:27 AM

    Seems I remember a certain Ravens player in an interview about Tebow and God saying something to the effect of not needing “no God to help” play football and so forth . . .

    See what he meant to say was . . .

    Maybe he should call Tebow and apologize and ask him to pray for him. According to Brian Dawkins, Tebow can bring the snot and the healing!

  88. dumbaseinstien says: May 3, 2012 11:28 AM

    Mr. Suggs, take a seat, here’s a coke…over there on that TV is the Steelers-Ravens game. Ben & company are driving down the field, no one there to stop em’!!!

  89. jakek2 says: May 3, 2012 11:31 AM

    Osi for the Ravens’ 2013 1st rder. Before anyone smirks, the Ravens’ 1st rder will likely be something in the mid 20s anyway. Osi is only 30 and is good for 12 sacks and 6 FF without breaking a sweat (likely more with Ray Lew & Co. around him and in a division where QBs aren’t as mobile as the NFC East). He also makes less than 4M.

    The Ravens were one play away from the SB last year. Without a replacement for Suggs, they are just another good team that can’t consistently get to the passer. This is the one time where a team should roll the dice and go for the gold. Who knows, Balt locks up Osi to an extension, gets Suggs back next year, Upshaw with a year under his belt and you have a GREAT pass rush for the next 5 years.

  90. daysend564 says: May 3, 2012 11:33 AM

    The guy will be 30 in October, he will never be the same. ACL, maybe. Achilles, not a chance.

  91. steelersownyou says: May 3, 2012 11:34 AM

    Steelers have an offensive line now. He would be a non factor anyways. I could of had a beast of a game if I was rushing jonathon scott last year. So his good games against steelers wasnt very impressive at all considering steelers O-line!

  92. JohnnyTwoTimes says says: May 3, 2012 11:34 AM

    2nd NFL ALL-PRO to tear an ACL or Achilles playing Basketball………

  93. bigbearincali says: May 3, 2012 11:53 AM

    Great player, love watching him play, but needs to stay away from TV…. Big Gums, Little Teeth and likes to smile too much… Yuk!

  94. TSizzleBallSoHard says: May 3, 2012 11:53 AM

    Osi is not worth a 1st or a 2nd. Maybe a 3rd and a 7th is all Osi is worth.

  95. pftcensorssuck says: May 3, 2012 11:54 AM

    Tom Brady’s knee says “how does THAT feel?”

    maybe next year when he comes back, someone can take a dive for Suggs’ ankle, and give him a taste of what he gave Brady.

  96. ottograham says: May 3, 2012 11:58 AM

    Ya know this really is an unfortunate situation. I appreciate the waty Suggs plays especially against the Steelers. He has an excellent motor and tremendous amount of skill. Shame he wont be able to display that this year. That being said, if this were a Steeler LB who this happened to the majority of these comments would be Raven fans making condescending remarks and insults about our players, fans, and city alike. This is also unfortunate. I wish to see Suggs healthy and back at it asap for the sake of competition. No suggs, and might as well eliminate Ngata, bc Pouncey and Decastro will handle him. Good luck this season Baltimore this does not bode well for you.

  97. kuta82 says: May 3, 2012 12:03 PM

    Oh boy! What a blow to the Ravens. The AFC North will not be making much noise this(coming)season. Wish 55 a quick recovery

  98. kuta82 says: May 3, 2012 12:07 PM

    Wont be much of difference on Week 1 with us because Witworth 77 takes care of him(55) very well but for other teams,,,it will make a big difference not having him there

  99. gray8 says: May 3, 2012 12:11 PM

    Oh, man. Too bad….*Crack* (Sound of Steelers players popping champagne bottles). Great Job Suggs!!

  100. cootschaos says: May 3, 2012 12:15 PM

    Awful news for Ravens fans, I feel bad for you guys.

    Seriously though, it seems like every year someone from The NFL or MLB gets seriously injured playing pick up Basketball.

  101. patsfiend says: May 3, 2012 12:15 PM

    Sorry Ravens fans. That’s a bummer. Achilles (and all tendons) take a long time to heal, and are prone to re-injury once you do it once, if not healed correctly (speaking from personal experience.) His best option will be to sit out the entire season and properly rehab, as his style of play is pretty tough on the achilles. Let it heal, Suggs… don’t rush back.

  102. jakek2 says: May 3, 2012 12:17 PM

    TSizzleBallSoHard says:
    May 3, 2012 11:53 AM
    Osi is not worth a 1st or a 2nd. Maybe a 3rd and a 7th is all Osi is worth.
    ———-
    How do you figure? Kolb was traded for a 2nd and DRC. Palmer fetched a 1. Osi is better than all three of these players combined.

  103. hairpie says: May 3, 2012 12:26 PM

    Karma for trying to deliberately re-injure Brady and then whining and crying and blaming Brady for it for years after.

  104. ncsteeler says: May 3, 2012 12:27 PM

    As a Steelers fan I feel bad about not being able to beat the Ravens at full strength just as I’m sure those Ravens wins over the Steelers with Dennis Dixon or Charlie Batch at QB in 2009 and 2010 felt a little hollow.

  105. gumbogumbo says: May 3, 2012 12:30 PM

    Suggs to be you!

  106. crisper57 says: May 3, 2012 1:12 PM

    I guess his legs just gave out after years of supporting the weight of that massive dome.

  107. ampatsisahypocrite says: May 3, 2012 1:22 PM

    But what does it matter when you’ve got the best quarterback in football on your side?

  108. joldewurtel says: May 3, 2012 2:34 PM

    jakek2 says: May 3, 2012 12:17 PM

    TSizzleBallSoHard says:
    May 3, 2012 11:53 AM
    Osi is not worth a 1st or a 2nd. Maybe a 3rd and a 7th is all Osi is worth.
    —————————————————-
    How do you figure? Kolb was traded for a 2nd and DRC. Palmer fetched a 1. Osi is better than all three of these players combined.
    —————————————————-
    Kolb and Palmer are QB’s…

    Giants will be lucky to be a 3rd rd pick.

    If I had to guess, I would say a 2013 4th and a conditional 2014 5th that could max out as a 3rd.

  109. randallflagg52 says: May 3, 2012 4:17 PM

    Lots of classless comments on here talking about karma. Pot meet kettle.

    I can understand the steelers talking smack, and I at least respect their team (hate most of their fans though), but New England? Really? Your team cheats, is soft, and had one good year since 2007. I can’t wait to see you guys go none and done in the playoffs again. Nothing respectable about New England, its teams, or it’s people.

  110. gnutella0 says: May 3, 2012 5:17 PM

    S__t happens. You never like to see a player get injured, especially a good player. With that said, the sympathy given the player does not extend to the team. If anything, opponents look forward to trying to exploit the team’s new weakness. That’s what happened to the Steelers when Troy Polamalu missed most of the 2009 season. At least the Ravens have some time to prepare for a season without Terrell Suggs, which should make the adjustment a little bit easier.

  111. gnutella0 says: May 3, 2012 5:21 PM

    For the record, those who call Terrell Suggs “stupid” for playing a pick-up game of basketball need to check themselves. Freak accidents happen all the time, and often during activities that aren’t especially dangerous. It’s not like he was street-luging in Arizona.

  112. gimmeabruschi says: May 3, 2012 7:37 PM

    I don’t recall ever applauding an injury, much less a serious one. But in this case I make an exception.

  113. bmorethansteel says: May 3, 2012 7:41 PM

    Upshaw isn’t a true pass rusher. He was drafted to replace J. Johnson. He’s great at setting the edge and defends well in open space. His talent doesn’t lie in the sack department. Kruger will have to step up this year. I have faith in Kruger. He has 5 1/2 sacks last season in limited playing time. Kindle will not be a factor Raven fans so it’s time to move on.

  114. bmorehomeofthewire says: May 3, 2012 10:05 PM

    Next Man Up!!! Thats how we Roll!!!!!

  115. dumbaseinstien says: May 4, 2012 2:00 AM

    Half the reason the Ravens were able to rush the Steelers last year was due to Colon’s Achilles tear. Ironic…

  116. europoljuice says: May 4, 2012 9:17 AM

    I see the comment about pick up games. And I have to agree. If your a star player and you train for football. NOT BASKETBALL…then stay off the court. It;s one thing running around with some buddies..and goofin off shooting some hoops. But we all know that when you start compeating..YOU go hard. And once you turn it up. You can’t just stop!! And if your not Conditioned for Basketball!!! Then your not trained and conditioned for that kinda of sport! Stick to swimming!!! lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!