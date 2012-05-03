Vince Young “looked good” at Bills tryout, no deal yet

As expected, free-agent quarterback Vince Young worked out for the Bills on Wednesday. Receiver David Nelson was one of the players who caught passes from the man who was the third overall pick in the 2006 draft.
“He looked good,” Nelson said, via the Associated Press. “Big guy. Physical and aggressive. He’s in shape. He’s definitely in shape working out and working hard.”
Still, the Bills haven’t signed Young yet. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman expressed surprise regarding the fact that no one has given a job to the man who served as Mike Vick’s backup in 2011.
“Vince was an unbelievable teammate when he was here and you saw him continue to get better,” Roseman said. “We felt like he was going to have an opportunity to go somewhere and maybe compete for a starting spot. So whoever gets Vince Young is going to get a steal at this stage of the offseason.”
Young has said he still views himself as a starter. But the Bills are the first team to give him a serious look, nearly two months after he became a free agent.
Million dollar package with a 5 cent psyche.
The Bills’s spokesman went on to say that it’s been a long time since they had a destructive QB controversy, and to be able to get one for veteran minimum is quite a bargain … adding with a disappointed sigh that ‘the only thing that could make this a perfect mess is if we gave up a high pick for him like Arizona did for Kolb’.
I call BS.
Vince Young looks like a soup sandwich. He single handedly lost 2 games for the Eagles last season with ineptitude and interceptions.
Roseman’s comments about VY seem a bit insincere…… seeing as he cut him and all.
This wouldn’t make sense to me.
Seems like a no brainer….Young is better than Thigpen….Young will push Fitz…and should Fitz get hurt…Young would be a much better alternative than a wounded starter…the only question is can VY get his head around being second on the dancecard….
Dont do it lol!!!!
Buffalo Bills, The Dream Team II
Young views himself as a starter.
Nice . but NOONE else does.
Vince Young’s mom likes this.
I’d love it if Vince Young and Mario Williams ended up on the same team… But you keep Reggie.
Any QB can look good at a Bills’ tryout, even VY. I hope he grows a beard like Fitzpatrick’s.
Use him like the Tim Tebow!
Hope he does better in Buffalo than in Philly. Maybe he is DREAMING.
Hey Eagles you can still resign him for “a steal” if you want. No? Not going to do that? Thats odd. Yet you’d be thrilled if someone else signed him? Strange.
Vince Young looks great when there isn’t a defense on the field. Lolls.
Not a KC fan, but how are they not taking a look at VY?
Fool’s gold. All you have to do is watch his game tape from last season. I’m surprise Howie forgot so quickly…
Why not? He’s better than Thigpen. Everybody just needs to keep in mind that there will be no quarterback controversy. None.
The reason why no one has given Vince a serious look during the off season is because Vince has yet to show that he’s matured.
Workouts are great, but Vince needs ro show that he can adapt to a back up role and understand that’s why he’s being brought in. If he can’t grasp that he’s not the guy, then most teams are gonna steer away from him.
Not all coaches are looking for controversy.
aggressive?
I remember when I was young lad in High School watching Vince Young and Matt Leinhart play agaisnt each other in the National championship thinking” I am witnessing the beiging the two future super star QB’s for the next 10 years in the NFL” shows you how dumb I was in highschool.
if only he had even half the toughness jake locker has, such a girl
Different from the heard
If he thinks he will land a starting job (or even competing for one) he is going to find himself looking for quite a long time.
This guys’ permanent starting days ended in Tennessee.
Vince Young says the Bills are going to be a ‘dream team’ with him, Fitzpatrick and Thigpen.
Hashview
I think your current opinion underlines the point that the NFL draft is all about potential. The Texans were lambasted for not sniffing at Young or drafting Reggie Bush. Turns out Mario Williams was the stud……
Many people had that thought during that epic game
He should have tried out for the LA Football Lakers…..*sigh*
I’m suprisied more teams don’t want Vince Young.
As we saw last year, his ability to throw interceptions can cure the starting quarterback’s concussions.
Darryl Talley was questions about the possibility of VY playing for the Bills. His response was “Who’s Vince Young?”
Tim Couch looked good when I saw him at Arby’s last week.
The issues/problems/concerns aGM’s have with regard to Vince Young all deal with what’s going on…or not going on…in his head.
Good to hear he’s a big guy and in good shape but none of the real concerns were addressed in this story.
This bum Vince young’s belongs playing in the areana football league this Guy is a bum the bills should not sign this washed up has been never was BUM.!!!!!!!!!!!!!
VY is a borderline primmadonna, but he is much better than tebow and sanchez and several other qb’s in the league. it’s laughable that he does not have a shot yet.
Let me get this right…Vince Young has won at every level…won a National Championship in college…was rookie of the year in the NFL…went to 2 pro bowls, and has a 30-17 record, and according to you wannabe ‘experts’ he’s a “bum” at age 28? My understanding is Fisher didn’t think Young worked hard enough, not that he couldn’t play, and Philly just wasn’t a good fit. Young is an improvement over any QB Buffalo has now…including Fitzpatrick. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a mediocre QB, and that’s all he’s ever going to be. Anybody that thinks the Bills can win a Superbowl with Fitz is delusional. I don’t think anybody will say if you surround VY with good players he’s can’t win…even his detractors. anybody that thinks Pigpen (I call him that because he’s garbage), is the answer at backup, isn’t just delusional, they’re just plain stupid.
Well maybe Arizona should try to get him, he’s a lot better than Kolb and Skelton.
If Vincent Young was better than Fitzpatrick he would be starting somewhere but unfortunately he has to try out to make a football team. Chan knows quarterbacks better than we do. Can’t wait to get the season started so my Bills can start slaying over rated quarterbacks and for a can shut you people up.