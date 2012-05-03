 Skip to content

Vince Young “looked good” at Bills tryout, no deal yet

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2012, 7:19 AM EST
young_vince-getty-1341824791 Getty Images

As expected, free-agent quarterback Vince Young worked out for the Bills on Wednesday.  Receiver David Nelson was one of the players who caught passes from the man who was the third overall pick in the 2006 draft.

He looked good,” Nelson said, via the Associated Press.  “Big guy.  Physical and aggressive.  He’s in shape.  He’s definitely in shape working out and working hard.”

Still, the Bills haven’t signed Young yet.  On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman expressed surprise regarding the fact that no one has given a job to the man who served as Mike Vick’s backup in 2011.

“Vince was an unbelievable teammate when he was here and you saw him continue to get better,” Roseman said.  “We felt like he was going to have an opportunity to go somewhere and maybe compete for a starting spot.  So whoever gets Vince Young is going to get a steal at this stage of the offseason.”

Young has said he still views himself as a starter.  But the Bills are the first team to give him a serious look, nearly two months after he became a free agent.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
35 Responses to “Vince Young “looked good” at Bills tryout, no deal yet”
  1. worldwidebleater says: May 3, 2012 7:24 AM

    Million dollar package with a 5 cent psyche.

  2. jenniferxxx says: May 3, 2012 7:31 AM

    The Bills’s spokesman went on to say that it’s been a long time since they had a destructive QB controversy, and to be able to get one for veteran minimum is quite a bargain … adding with a disappointed sigh that ‘the only thing that could make this a perfect mess is if we gave up a high pick for him like Arizona did for Kolb’.

  3. eaglesw00t says: May 3, 2012 7:39 AM

    I call BS.

    Vince Young looks like a soup sandwich. He single handedly lost 2 games for the Eagles last season with ineptitude and interceptions.

  4. pftcensorssuck says: May 3, 2012 7:40 AM

    Roseman’s comments about VY seem a bit insincere…… seeing as he cut him and all.

  5. wwwmattcom says: May 3, 2012 7:40 AM

    This wouldn’t make sense to me.

  6. luvnlfe says: May 3, 2012 7:42 AM

    Seems like a no brainer….Young is better than Thigpen….Young will push Fitz…and should Fitz get hurt…Young would be a much better alternative than a wounded starter…the only question is can VY get his head around being second on the dancecard….

  7. bangitfootball says: May 3, 2012 7:48 AM

    Dont do it lol!!!!

    Buffalo Bills, The Dream Team II

  8. bangitfootball says: May 3, 2012 7:49 AM

    Young views himself as a starter.

    Nice . but NOONE else does.

  9. alewatcher says: May 3, 2012 7:51 AM

    Vince Young’s mom likes this.

  10. tatatoothy says: May 3, 2012 7:52 AM

    I’d love it if Vince Young and Mario Williams ended up on the same team… But you keep Reggie.

  11. rodge1 says: May 3, 2012 7:57 AM

    Any QB can look good at a Bills’ tryout, even VY. I hope he grows a beard like Fitzpatrick’s.

  12. frostbelt says: May 3, 2012 7:59 AM

    Use him like the Tim Tebow!

  13. mungman69 says: May 3, 2012 8:03 AM

    Hope he does better in Buffalo than in Philly. Maybe he is DREAMING.

  14. snowpea84 says: May 3, 2012 8:06 AM

    Hey Eagles you can still resign him for “a steal” if you want. No? Not going to do that? Thats odd. Yet you’d be thrilled if someone else signed him? Strange.

    Vince Young looks great when there isn’t a defense on the field. Lolls.

  15. couldntthinkofaname says: May 3, 2012 8:17 AM

    Not a KC fan, but how are they not taking a look at VY?

  16. cleverbob says: May 3, 2012 8:19 AM

    Fool’s gold. All you have to do is watch his game tape from last season. I’m surprise Howie forgot so quickly…

  17. vaellis says: May 3, 2012 8:19 AM

    Why not? He’s better than Thigpen. Everybody just needs to keep in mind that there will be no quarterback controversy. None.

  18. bigwinintx says: May 3, 2012 8:25 AM

    The reason why no one has given Vince a serious look during the off season is because Vince has yet to show that he’s matured.

    Workouts are great, but Vince needs ro show that he can adapt to a back up role and understand that’s why he’s being brought in. If he can’t grasp that he’s not the guy, then most teams are gonna steer away from him.

    Not all coaches are looking for controversy.

  19. umadumad says: May 3, 2012 8:27 AM

    aggressive?

  20. hashsview says: May 3, 2012 8:30 AM

    I remember when I was young lad in High School watching Vince Young and Matt Leinhart play agaisnt each other in the National championship thinking” I am witnessing the beiging the two future super star QB’s for the next 10 years in the NFL” shows you how dumb I was in highschool.

  21. Nikhil Balakumar says: May 3, 2012 8:36 AM

    if only he had even half the toughness jake locker has, such a girl

  22. Bearfan54 says: May 3, 2012 8:45 AM

    Different from the heard

  23. dspyank2k11 says: May 3, 2012 8:45 AM

    If he thinks he will land a starting job (or even competing for one) he is going to find himself looking for quite a long time.

    This guys’ permanent starting days ended in Tennessee.

  24. zor9999 says: May 3, 2012 8:51 AM

    Vince Young says the Bills are going to be a ‘dream team’ with him, Fitzpatrick and Thigpen.

  25. anarchopurplism says: May 3, 2012 8:51 AM

    Hashview

    I think your current opinion underlines the point that the NFL draft is all about potential. The Texans were lambasted for not sniffing at Young or drafting Reggie Bush. Turns out Mario Williams was the stud……

    Many people had that thought during that epic game

  26. thebigcaptain2011 says: May 3, 2012 8:51 AM

    He should have tried out for the LA Football Lakers…..*sigh*

  27. nesportsfan0428 says: May 3, 2012 8:52 AM

    I’m suprisied more teams don’t want Vince Young.

    As we saw last year, his ability to throw interceptions can cure the starting quarterback’s concussions.

  28. itsjustmyopinionbut says: May 3, 2012 9:12 AM

    Darryl Talley was questions about the possibility of VY playing for the Bills. His response was “Who’s Vince Young?”

  29. jbaxt says: May 3, 2012 10:18 AM

    Tim Couch looked good when I saw him at Arby’s last week.

  30. rc33 says: May 3, 2012 10:59 AM

    The issues/problems/concerns aGM’s have with regard to Vince Young all deal with what’s going on…or not going on…in his head.
    Good to hear he’s a big guy and in good shape but none of the real concerns were addressed in this story.

  31. exibitsman says: May 3, 2012 5:21 PM

    This bum Vince young’s belongs playing in the areana football league this Guy is a bum the bills should not sign this washed up has been never was BUM.!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  32. cavallininja says: May 3, 2012 5:46 PM

    VY is a borderline primmadonna, but he is much better than tebow and sanchez and several other qb’s in the league. it’s laughable that he does not have a shot yet.

  33. ranman1 says: May 3, 2012 8:11 PM

    Let me get this right…Vince Young has won at every level…won a National Championship in college…was rookie of the year in the NFL…went to 2 pro bowls, and has a 30-17 record, and according to you wannabe ‘experts’ he’s a “bum” at age 28? My understanding is Fisher didn’t think Young worked hard enough, not that he couldn’t play, and Philly just wasn’t a good fit. Young is an improvement over any QB Buffalo has now…including Fitzpatrick. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a mediocre QB, and that’s all he’s ever going to be. Anybody that thinks the Bills can win a Superbowl with Fitz is delusional. I don’t think anybody will say if you surround VY with good players he’s can’t win…even his detractors. anybody that thinks Pigpen (I call him that because he’s garbage), is the answer at backup, isn’t just delusional, they’re just plain stupid.

  34. choice1329 says: May 4, 2012 9:22 AM

    Well maybe Arizona should try to get him, he’s a lot better than Kolb and Skelton.

  35. jimjames2 says: May 5, 2012 2:05 PM

    If Vincent Young was better than Fitzpatrick he would be starting somewhere but unfortunately he has to try out to make a football team. Chan knows quarterbacks better than we do. Can’t wait to get the season started so my Bills can start slaying over rated quarterbacks and for a can shut you people up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!