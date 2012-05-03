Vince Young “looked good” at Bills tryout, no deal yet

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2012, 7:19 AM EST

As expected, free-agent quarterback Vince Young worked out for the Bills on Wednesday. Receiver David Nelson was one of the players who caught passes from the man who was the third overall pick in the 2006 draft.

“He looked good,” Nelson said, via the Associated Press. “Big guy. Physical and aggressive. He’s in shape. He’s definitely in shape working out and working hard.”

Still, the Bills haven’t signed Young yet. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman expressed surprise regarding the fact that no one has given a job to the man who served as Mike Vick’s backup in 2011.

“Vince was an unbelievable teammate when he was here and you saw him continue to get better,” Roseman said. “We felt like he was going to have an opportunity to go somewhere and maybe compete for a starting spot. So whoever gets Vince Young is going to get a steal at this stage of the offseason.”

Young has said he still views himself as a starter. But the Bills are the first team to give him a serious look, nearly two months after he became a free agent.