John Fox should expect a fine from the league office

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the NFL has warned head coaches against bullying the replacement officials. Those who fail to comply will be fined.

Based on Monday night’s game between the Broncos and the Falcons, Denver coach John Fox most likely will be fined.

A likeable and passionate man, Fox nevertheless went a little bonkers from time to time, prompting extensive discussion on Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show as to whether a head coach should be ejected, baseball style. (That’s yet to happen in any NFL game.)

While the NFL quite likely will instruct the replacements to throw flags and toss players and coaches in order to keep control of games, the league office likely will send a strong message by compelling Fox to make a hefty involuntary donation to the charity of the NFL’s choice.