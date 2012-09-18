John Fox should expect a fine from the league office

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2012, 9:08 PM EST
AP

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the NFL has warned head coaches against bullying the replacement officials.  Those who fail to comply will be fined.

Based on Monday night’s game between the Broncos and the Falcons, Denver coach John Fox most likely will be fined.

A likeable and passionate man, Fox nevertheless went a little bonkers from time to time, prompting extensive discussion on Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show as to whether a head coach should be ejected, baseball style.  (That’s yet to happen in any NFL game.)

While the NFL quite likely will instruct the replacements to throw flags and toss players and coaches in order to keep control of games, the league office likely will send a strong message by compelling Fox to make a hefty involuntary donation to the charity of the NFL’s choice.

This video is no longer available. Click here to watch more NBC Sports videos!
Permalink 72 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

72 responses to “John Fox should expect a fine from the league office

  1. “the league office likely will send a strong message by compelling Fox to make a hefty involuntary donation to the charity of the NFL’s choice.”

    Why doesn’t the league office send a strong message by bringing the REAL refs back? It’ll send the message that they actually care about the integrity of the game.

  3. With the nonsense that was the officiating in that game there should be no fine. The times where he was going nuts was when he had to throw the challenge flag. If there were competent refs working he wouldn’t have had to throw them and this would be a non-issue.

  6. He should have been ejected. He lost his mind over the 12 men on the field call, when it was blatantly obvious there we 12 men on the field.

    He was screaming “you can’t call that!” Like what? How you even have a job is beyond me. Delhomme and Smith carried you in Carolina and now you’re piggybacking off Peyton.

  8. He is a fat tool..if anything he should be fined for being such a sanctimonious dumb ass on that 12 man on the field call. He was about as wrong as he could be on that one.

  10. Fox and the Bronco’s conduct was FAR more embarrassing to the league… than anything the replacement ref’s managed.

  14. Spot on that Fox, and other coaches, are trying to bully/intimidate/work the replacement refs. The first challenge, which Fox won, was a textbook case of the coach manufacturing confusion for he sole purpose of buying time for the coaches upstairs to review the play and determine whether to challenge or not. This crap takes place with the regular refs too.

    The second Denver challenge will go down as the most idiotic challenge of the year. A meaningless 5 yards–on first down–was the upside, Fox losing his challenges for the remainder of the game when he went on tilt and video evidence proved their were 12 men on defense regardless!

  17. Pay the fine and move on. Just standing up for his team. Worst officiated NFL game I have ever seen.

  18. Jason Whitlock wrote an excellent article on the no win situation that the coaches have put the refs in.

    Basically, there is no downside for the coaches telling the players to push the envelope because if the new refs call to many penalties and slow down the game, the refs will get the blame, not the coaches. The refs are the get out of jail free card for the coaches and players right now. If they lose, it’s the refs fault. If they can’t stop someone on third down, it’s the refs fault. If your Jared Allen, he’ll tell you the old refs would know not to call penalties on him.

  22. And the NFL should fine Roger Goddell for allowing
    To continue this mess. It’s unbearable to watch this games now.
    NFL IS A JOKE WITH ROGER GODDELL.

  24. Or, and I know this is a completely radical notion, they could simply stop being stingy, pay the old refs, and put an end to the disasters that these games are becoming.

  27. Uh, shouldn’t the replacement refs be fined for their job? The officiating was … lacking. I half expected to see Fox eject himself and just walk off the field in disgust. I wish someone would do something to force the league’s hand, because what’s happening to the game is sad and pathetic.

  29. The moment an NFL coach gets thrown out of a game, I’m changing the channel. Of course, our guy, Pete Carroll will never have to worry about that. The cheerleaders are more likely to be thrown out.

  30. He was an ass last night and should have been ejected replacement officials or not! And during the melee he pushed on of the Falcon players out of the scrum! If I am not mistaking that is a penalty for touching another teams player by a coach during the game!

  31. He had every right to be upset. This officiating crew was so bad when I found myself agreeing with Gruden I voluntarily ejected myself from the game.

  32. I think that the RRefs should start throwing flags for all of the screaming and crying going on. Instead of trying to help a bad situation, coaches are making it worse. Fox made himself look like a complete ass the way he was running up down the sideline red faced and looked even worse after the temper tantrum he had when his team was flagged for 12 men on the field and challenged the play… The refs are doing the best they can… these guys are coming from college/high school levels with COMPLETELY different rules and trying to get as many calls right as possible… If the coaches and players want to yell, scream, holler, push, berate anyone, call the league office and get Czar Goodell on the phone…. he created this mess….

  35. Goodell must go away!as well as the crap replacement Refs!!! The NFL needs a fresh start!!! Lets get back to football guys! these inbesols are embarrassing the NFL! Bring back REAL FOOTBALL!!! btw…Lets hope Florio doesn’t become a replacement ref. That picture of Drew Breese stands out loud n proud. lol

  39. Only call the refs didn’t get right was giving the donkeys too many yards on that penalty.  They also screwed up by not tossing half the donkeys team.  Any other incorrect calls were corrected.  They should suspend this joke of a coach or at a minimum fine the heck out of him (he and his ilk are what’s bringing down the integrity of the game).   

  40. The refs cost the Broncos the game. Despite the picks, they were back in it, and they let Denver’s offensive line get away with holding Miller and Doom all game. Not to mention the two phantom calls.

  41. So the NFL is fining Fox for “bullying” officials, but when Rams players were literally shoving Mike Shanahan around on the sideline during Sunday’s game, the replacement officials are doing a “fine” job?

    There’s a reason the XFL was cancelled. We want football, not a real-life version of “The Longest Yard”. I was going to conclude with something along the lines of “The sooner the NFL fixes this bad joke, the better”, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the end is in sight for this farce.

  42. Let me see if I’ve got this straight…the league’s plan going forward is to fine players and coaches for being critical of the replacement refs…which given the shameful incompetence allowed by the NFL last night, we can safely assume that the league could potentially pilfer some serious fine money.

    Meanwhile, the NFL’s credibility (and ratings, if last night is the new norm) will be in freefall mode as long as this charade continues, and Goodell and the owners will finally pony up to bring the real officials back by leveraging the hundreds of thousands (or millions?) of fine monies they collect due to their own shortsighted greed?

    Got it.

  43. What a bunch of bulls*it. If I was Fox or any other coach I would not give a crap – much like nobody else will when they get fired.

    The NFL is embarrassing itself. For the 1st time in 10 years I am skipping going to any games and have already told my kids they can skip the NFL apparel they normally get me over the holidays. Yeah it won’t make a big difference in the big picture of things but it sure will make me feel better knowing I did not put a dime in the pocket of the NFL this year. That is $500 bucks they are not getting from me.

  44. Speaking of Whitlock, I thought his point that Fox was melting down because he saw that Manning’s arm was gone. Think about it. If Manning can’t throw downfield with any real zip in the Georgia Dome, how is he gonna do when the weather gets cold and wintery?

    By the way, with the guy above complaining that there’s costs the Broncos the game, I think I have never read that same comment from a fan from every losing team this weekend…….except for the Chiefs and Cowboys fans. Didn’t see anything from Jaguars fans either, but that could easily be because they have no fans to begin with.

  46. Why is everyone bashing the replacement refs? They are doing the best they can in a bad situation. Either blame the NFL or the striking officials. The replacement refs are making it possible to have an NFL season while the old refs are on strike.

  47. The NFL needs to take stronger actions against this type of behavior from both players and coaches if they are going to continue to back these refs.

    Stop letting the players & coaches bully the refs. Defend them and get rid of the lameduck status.

    Or hire back the old ones. Just gotta do one or the other.

  49. some clarity:
    1) phantom pass interference called
    2) coaches challenge on basic rule “tip” ball pass interference
    3) incorrect “call” on recovered fumble
    4) 6 minute melee
    5) incorrect spotting of ball (for denver inside 2 minutes of first half) resulting in score….see score
    5) score. incorrect call on score. booth review and overturned
    6) holding call on champ baily insided 5 yards from scrimmage
    7) inconsistent calls on what holding and pass interference is

    nah. no reason to be upset….stupid stupid goodell and owners!

  50. How come players get cut when they play bad but refs don’t get fired when its clear that they’ve been horrible. Then the league come out with statements like “The replacement refs are doing a tremendous job out there, they’ve exceeded expectation”. More than half their pass interference calls were on guys untouched and a coach should never have to use a challenge on a blown call. I stated in pre-season, they should give teams 6 challenges per game, 3 per half with these RRs, games are lasting 3 to 3 1/2 hours because they can’t get it right. Last nights first quarter lasted 67 minutes

  52. Hell, here’s a few thousand bucks then, and I’m going to tell the world what I really think of the replacement officials and the mess the NFL has made of their game by using them. Money well spent.

  55. foosballisthedevil says:
    Sep 18, 2012 10:02 PM
    He had every right to be upset. This officiating crew was so bad when I found myself agreeing with Gruden I voluntarily ejected myself from the game.

    ————————-

    Gruden had two choices. Complain about the refs or lay into sacred cow Peyton Manning for how poorly he was playing.

    What were the odds that Gruden, who since he became an announcer has not said a single bad thing about any player in any game he announces, would out Peyton Manning on national TV for having 3 INTS in 1 QTR?

    Let’s face it, complaining about the refs was the easy way out.

    John Fox was out of control and so were his players, via following the coaches lead. Fox was wrong several times but it didn’t keep him from being outraged every single time a call was made.

    Coaches need to start being ejected. If Fox had been in control, the game wouldn’t have gotten out of control.

  56. freggiebushrod says:
    Sep 18, 2012 11:57 PM
    Is fox even implementing an offensive gameplan? Or is manning the coach in denver?
    _____
    This is Fox’s 11th season as a head coach, and he’s never had an offensive game plan. He doesn’t believe in offense.

    When RG1 sends him the letter with his fine, he should also write, “I also feel compelled to mention to you that Vince Lombardi is dead, the forward pass is a good thing and a punt is NOT a good thing.”

    Not that Fox would comprehend that. Complete idiot.

  58. The game and the team are not about John Fox. Whether he was right or wrong he definitely hurt his team by going on tilt and burning the team challenges in THE MIDDLE OF THE SECOND QUARTER!

    When players make bonehead mistakes they are called out, still they can make up for it with future play. Coaches have few chances to impact a game with a decision–it is critical that they avoid decisions that hurt the team, especially as they can’t make a great catch later to make up for it.

  60. Although the officiating in that game was a disgrace, its not the replacement refs fault. Pick up the phone and yell at Goodell.

    PS. Mike Smith didnt blow his led when the refs incorrectly spotted the ball 15 yards downfield after the 5 yard defensive holding penalty on the Falcons.

  61. Fox lost his cool when he challenged the 12 men on the field call, and he lost that challenge. By that time, we had already watched several calls on the field get challenged, or flat out overturned in the booth. The officiating was pretty poor in that game. As such, Fox threw the red flag when he really shouldn’t have. His eyes in the sky should have been able to tell him that there were 12 men on the field. It wasn’t until after the referees confirmed it that Del Rio informed him that the refs were correct and he cooled down.

    All that said, I don’t think Fox should be fined one thin dime. He wasn’t trying to bully anybody. He was questioning the calls because many of the calls were questionable. That’s not bullying, that’s playing the odds.

  62. Calls were reversed at least 3 times during that game after review of the play, and I think all three reversals helped the Broncos. I understand why he was upset.

  64. realnflmaster says:
    Sep 18, 2012 9:23 PM
    He should have been ejected. He lost his mind over the 12 men on the field call, when it was blatantly obvious there we 12 men on the field.

    He was screaming “you can’t call that!” Like what? How you even have a job is beyond me. Delhomme and Smith carried you in Carolina and now you’re piggybacking off Peyton.
    ————————

    The Defense has a right to a reasonable amount of time to make substitutions. The Falcons did not allow for that and that’s what he was arguing with the Refs, who were in over their head.

  67. “should an NFL head coach be ejected” Baseball style?
    Never has happened in the NFL.
    Think about how bad that would be for a team.
    Well, they certainly ejected one for the whole season though. And we all see how that’s turning out for the Saints. If I was a Saints season ticket holder, I would demand a refund. By suspending Sean Payton for the year, they basically took any chance of a successful season off the table. Most teams couldn’t rebound from a couple game suspension, much less a whole year.

  68. Fox should have been thrown out of that game for not staying off the field. What a classless jerk.

    Now to the tipped pass PI. The defender was mauling the WR before the ball was tipped. They missed one there. The 12 men on the field was hilarious. Thats all you need to know about Fox right there. Moron.

    And to the poster above, no, you don’t have to give the other team time to make their substitutions. Was this the first football game you’ve ever seen? Sheesh!

  69. As satisfying as ejecting a coach might be for a ref, it would have way too great in impact on the game and both refs and the NFL are aware of that.

    There is another option under NFL rules – refs can kick a coach off the sidelines, requiring him to go upstairs to the box. (See under Article 13 – Non-Player Conduct, Penalty, flagrant violation).

    The NFL should tell the refs that if coaches start excessively arguing calls, flag them for unsportsmanlike conduct. Continuous loss of downs and 15 yards will shut a coach up faster than a large fine, at least during the games.

  70. If anyone should be fined, it should be the “powers that be” for ruining the game with these replacement refs. Who wouldn’t get a little crazy having to deal with all these bad calls!

  71. slickster35 says: Sep 19, 2012 3:36 PM

    Fox should have been thrown out of that game for not staying off the field. What a classless jerk.

    Now to the tipped pass PI. The defender was mauling the WR before the ball was tipped. They missed one there. The 12 men on the field was hilarious. Thats all you need to know about Fox right there. Moron.

    And to the poster above, no, you don’t have to give the other team time to make their substitutions. Was this the first football game you’ve ever seen? Sheesh!

    ___________________________________

    first. can’t throw out a coach. see above. you can send him upstairs.

    second. defensive backs can “maul” receivers immediately AFTER ball is thrown and BEFORE ball is tipped as long as tipped ball happens in front of them. strange but true rule…..makes no difference that mauling happened before tip. if behind it is illegal contact and/or holding on the defense.

    third. correct. you do not have to allow subs.

  72. Well, five years and a new team doesn’t mean that this idiot has learned anything. The challenge in the GB/Chicago game makes the 2012 idiotic challenge forgetful. I’m sure that given the opportunity he will outdo himself again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!