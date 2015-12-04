Devin Taylor didn’t think he got the facemask (but he did)

AP

Devin Taylor didn’t think he got the facemask (he did), and Aaron Rodgers insists he never flops (he may have a little).

Either way, the result was a game-changing facemask call that set up Rodgers’ game-winning Hail Mary to come back to beat the Lions last night.

“It’s whatever the refs call,” Taylor said, via ESPN.com. “I can’t control whatever they decide. I can just play ball, keep going. . . .

“I didn’t believe I touched it.”

Replays show that he did touch it with his thumb as he went past, even though he may not have satisfied the letter of the law since he didn’t grasp it, and clearly didn’t grab and hang on.

Rodgers, as you might imagine, saw it differently, after his head turned enough to make sure the call was coming (as Dean Blandino said, from any ref).

“It was a facemask,” the Packers quarterback said. “I was looking for the flag afterwards. I don’t really flop any calls. That was a legit facemask.”

Whether it was or wasn’t, it was clearly deflating to the Lions.

“It’s always something, man,” Jones said. “We play our butts off and, . . . that flag kinda killed us right there. We didn’t make enough plays.”

Or one, in particular.