Posted by Darin Gantt on December 4, 2015, 5:59 AM EST
Devin Taylor didn’t think he got the facemask (he did), and Aaron Rodgers insists he never flops (he may have a little).

Either way, the result was a game-changing facemask call that set up Rodgers’ game-winning Hail Mary to come back to beat the Lions last night.

“It’s whatever the refs call,” Taylor said, via ESPN.com. “I can’t control whatever they decide. I can just play ball, keep going. . . .

I didn’t believe I touched it.”

Replays show that he did touch it with his thumb as he went past, even though he may not have satisfied the letter of the law since he didn’t grasp it, and clearly didn’t grab and hang on.

Rodgers, as you might imagine, saw it differently, after his head turned enough to make sure the call was coming (as Dean Blandino said, from any ref).

“It was a facemask,” the Packers quarterback said. “I was looking for the flag afterwards. I don’t really flop any calls. That was a legit facemask.”

Whether it was or wasn’t, it was clearly deflating to the Lions.

“It’s always something, man,” Jones said. “We play our butts off and, . . . that flag kinda killed us right there. We didn’t make enough plays.”

Or one, in particular.

27 responses to “Devin Taylor didn’t think he got the facemask (but he did)

  1. Looks to me in that photo that his middle finger is clearly grasping the face mask while the rest of the fingers are on the jersey.

  3. It wasn’t the facemask penalty or the Hail Mary, Detroit. It was the 20 point lead you blew.

  4. all penalties now should be booth reviewed. no guarantee that will get it right but it can only improve the result.

    looking a little WWE these days. ref turns his back while von beats Brady with a chair, turns around just in time to call (wrongly) this bogus face mask? toe was on the rope! no pin!

  5. The flag didn’t kill the Lions. It left the Packers 61 yards away from the end zone with one play to go that distance.

    The fact that the defense surrendered all 61 yards on that one play is what killed them. That’s where the blame lies, not with the flag.

  6. Officials are supposed to call what they see, not what they assume happened based on seeing something else. He couldn’t have seen the facemask grasped because it wasn’t. Taylor’s thumb grazed it on the way to grabbing the jersey. Horrible call that changed the outcome of the game. . . AGAIN.

    Would Stafford have gotten that call if the teams were in opposite positions? Come on. That was horrible officiating and if every official in the league would have called a phantom penalty that he didn’t see (couldn’t have seen because it didn’t happen), then they all need to be fired. Call what you see, not what you assume happened.

  7. Rodgers exposed himself not only as a flopper at the end of the game, but in the press conference too. That is nothing to be proud of.

  8. I think it was one of those calls that looked worse at regular speed, on the replay he barely touched it. It was called when the official saw Rodgers head jerk and then his chin strap up by his nose. All that being said the Lions didn’t have give up the Hail Mary on the next play, they left the TE wide open. Feel for you Lions fans, that was the kind of heart stomping choke job my Bills make all the time, I know the feeling all too well.

  9. “It was a face mask,” the Packers quarterback said.
    ====================================

    Yeah right, just like you claimed you knew Dez didn’t catch the ball, though the look on your face right after the play shows you thought you had just lost the game. And no that was not a facemask. It was a good acting job.

  11. I’m not normally a fan of the whole “he never did the job” argument. I’ll make an exception here. Dean Blandino has never thrown a flag in his life. That man has no business being in his current job.

    #FireDeanBlandino

    #HireWatson

  13. You can say Rodgers flopped, but if he did, he certainly didn’t jack up his own helmet when he did. When he gets up on that play he looks like Eli taught him how to put on his helmet.

  17. It could just as easily been called roughing the passer for a blow to the head. It could have been called a horse collar. At the very least it could have been called illegal hands to the face. It was called a face mask, which means it can be questioned.

    The fact remains that the Lions didn’t show up for the second half and let the Packers beat them. If the game comes down to one last play with zeroes on the clock after being up 20-0, then someone failed to do their job well before that Hail Mary, dubious face mask, or any of the rest of it.

  19. There’s a reason he’s known as “the Fish.” Rodgers flops all the time. And gets the call roughly 97% of the time.
    The rules are different for certain teams/players. Gotta help the right teams win! Gotta stick to the narrative!

  20. “It’s always something, man,” Jones said. “We play our butts off and, . . . that flag kinda killed us right there. We didn’t make enough plays.”

    Umm – who is this “Jones” you’re referring to? He’s not mentioned anywhere else in the article.

  21. Whatever. You gotta admit though that it was an awesome throw and catch for the Hail Mary for the win!

  22. Me thinks Devin Taylor may not be being totally honest. Watch his body language right after he does it and before the flag comes visible. He’s carrying himself like he knows he just f’ed up.

  23. If you don’t think Aaron Rodgers gets the calls at this point, you are probably too much of a Packer fan to watch football objectively. Granted, there were two bad calls that went the Lions way that I remember (kicking Rodgers in the 1st quarter and a pretty ugly hold they got away with later). Compare those to the near constant holding that the Packers O-Line doesn’t get called for, the BS DPIs that seem to fall out of the sky, the simulated snaps that draw offsides and it’s well outside the statistical margin of chance. I see it every game, so does everyone else. Same goes for the Patriots.

  24. I’m not really a Packers fan… I was rooting for the Lions to finally get it right in a big game. Their giving up a 20-0 lead led to the “Miracle in Motor City”, not a solitary referee call which went against them.

    But Devin Taylor looked to me like he knew he had committed a personal foul and that was before he could have seen the flag thrown. Certainly didn’t look like he was celebrating a game ending tackle to me.

  25. As a Lions fan, I want to say stop it. Penalty or not, if you have a 20 point lead and blow it, you don’t deserve to win. What an inept organization as well as coaching staff.

  26. Facemask or not
    You could have called roughing the passer
    Hit to the head or horse collar tackle
    20-0 lead blown
    You allow 61 yd touch down
    Taylor did not celebrate game winning tackle
    He knew he was going to be flagged
    Remember Fail Mary

  27. The only players in the NFL currently wearing two-point chinstraps are:

    EVERY SINGLE GREEN BAY PACKER QUARTERBACK SINCE BRETT FAVRE.

    This was a designed facemask flop.

