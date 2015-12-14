Giants can move to prime time in Week 16 with a win tonight

The Giants can earn themselves a little more prime time action tonight, and the Jaguars earned a little more exposure for themselves as well.
The league just announced that Week 16’s Sunday Night Football game hinges on the result of tonight’s Giants-Dolphins game.
If the Giants win, their Week 16 game against the Vikings will be moved to NBC for the 8:30 p.m. start., to showcase a game with NFC playoff implications for both sides.
If the Giants lose, NBC will go with Steelers-Ravens, which has implications for one team, and might be quarterbacked by Jimmy Clausen or Ryan Mallett by the other.
Either way, the league announced the Jaguars-Saints game that week will move to 4:05 p.m. on CBS. That game has the opportunity to reach triple digits, with the Jags dropping 51 on the Colts yesterday and Saints showing some signs of being able to score points.
Thought the UofM rules didn’t allow this?!
Go Giants… I would like to go home early that day, we suck.
Jags moving on up!
what a waste to keep Ravens vs Steelers in prime time…..
Still dont know yesterday why Fox would show the Bears vs The Redskins over the Eagles vs Bills game and Lesean Mccoys return to Philly??? Who cares about the bears vs the redskins!
Considering the Vikings are 2-18 in their last 20 night games but are 8-1 in games played at noon or 1:00 local time this season, the game tonight has huge implications.
GO DOLPHINS!!!
Jets and Patriots or Cards and Pack would be better choices.
vikings2102 says:
Dec 14, 2015 3:39 PM
Thought the UofM rules didn’t allow this?!
_______
Just checked on that. According to the agreement with the Vikings, they can host one weeknight game per season when classes are not in session. The week 16 game would be during the semester break.
GO DOLPHINS!!!
In other words, a boring game might be flexed out for an even more boring game.
Got it.
The Vikings-Packers game in Week 17 will probably be flexed. Don’t make my Vikings play three of their last four at night. You know how cold it gets at night in late December?
Just great, my team hasn’t won a damn prime time game in about a bazillion years.
“Thought the UofM rules didn’t allow this?!”
That only applies to weeknight games during dates when U of M is still in class. Its a Sunday and on Winter break.
GO Giants! (for all the same reasons mentioned by In Teddy We Trust).
WHO DAT!!
Nothing would make me happier than to see the Ravens practice squad sweep the Steelers on SNF to continue Pittsburgh’s playoff drought.
The Jaguars look like the best team in the AFC South right now. They have a way to go still to be legit contenders but they’re building something there. It would be cool to see the Jags-Saints game end up over 100 points scored.
As an Eagles fan and FF player, I’m hoping for a dolphins win 3-0.
Let me nip this in the bud.
The NY Giants are NOT going to win tonight.
50 year Giants fan. It is what it is, another 6 – 10 season
What’s up with that because the university of Minnesota stadium had a no night game policy during the weeknights??? Or Sunday nights for that matter?.
Since the Super Bowl is a prime time game, the Vikings may as well call off the rest of the season .
We gotta see more of Beckham and that losing team he plays for!
What, no Panthers-Falcons rematch in prime time? C’mon, man………….
Flex the Panthers!
I would love to see the Vikings in Primetime, its as close to guaranteeing a Giant’s victory as you will find. The Vikings could very well lose to the Bears and thus might not win a game the rest of the year. Wouldn’t stop their fans from claiming another off season championship but its still worth its weight in gold.
HA HA HA HA. Vike fans are furiously praying for a loss as their record in primetime games is like 0-21 (or something like that). The last one was particularly entertaining. #nobelieve
Vikings are fun to watch when they aren’t missing 4 Pro Bowl caliber defenders. Other than that, Teddy and NORV! need another year to get their heads on straight. Tough to watch that offense.
Primetime trainwreck, thy name is Vikings!!
The Vikings are the only team that has to check with Minnewashta Elementary School to see if it’s ok to play a night game.
What a franchise.
Give Teddy Bridgewater a prime time stage and a barf bag, and he’ll be good to go.
Packers Vs. Cardinals is BY FAR the best game that week!
The Vikings are really 2-18 in prime time night games? Dang.
That’s almost as bad as Rodgers imaginary playoff record.
Oh what fun! Another chance for the Vikings to be handed another embarrassing loss in primetime. I only hope the NFL doesn’t flex this one for the sake of the majority of NFL fans. It could be the most boring, and if not for the NY market, could be the worst ratings wise, game of the year. NBC would be much better off showing Niners vs Lions.
clipper522, lets see, in recent weeks both lost to the Seahawks.
Let’s take a closer look, the Steelers played in Seattle. They put up 30 points on the Seattle defense in Seattle. The Steelers also got the raw end of at least 2 bad calls, the Sherman INT when he pushed Brown down and the late hit/roughing the passer for hitting a QB still in bounds.
The Ravens lost to the Seahawks in Baltimore while only managing to score 6 points.
The Ravens are no where near to being able to sweep the Steelers this year, they should count their blessings that they managed 1 win against them. Please tell me how this dumpster fire of a team has a chance at 1 more win this season let alone against a far superior team that the AFCN trolls all said would win 6 games at most(kinda like last year when they won the division with 11 wins)? Oh, did I forget to mention that the Steelers and Bengals were pretty much in the same position last year, the Bengals collapsed and the Steelers won the division.
No doubt the Vikes don’t win at all in primetime but I’m a tad surprised that most of the crap being talked on here about that is coming from their own fans. Just over a week ago they took a great Cardinals team down to the wire and might have had a chance had Zimmer been smart enough to go for a FG. You guys are acting like the Vikes would lose to those oh so powerful Giants. Have some faith!
h0metownzero says:
Dec 14, 2015 5:20 PM
The Vikings are the only team that has to check with Minnewashta Elementary School to see if it’s ok to play a night game.
What a franchise.
————————————–
Maybe you should consider moving there. At least they have schools.
Fox must be protecting the Packers-Cardinals game; otherwise, that would be a prime candidate to be flexed to Sunday night. Shoot, Patriots-Jets would be better than Steelers-Ravens.
Little erin Rogers has never won a playoff game after trailing in the 4th quarter! ZERO!
Less than a year ago against Dallas, little ari! Another ZERO for you!
With a national TV audience, maybe Teddy can shed the coward label the Bruce Irvin gave him.
The last Viking/Giant game in prime time was during the Josh Freeman era in MN. That was a beauty.
Are they really any better off now?
Go Dolphins. Besides, I rather watch early games.
ariani1985 says:
Dec 14, 2015 7:40 PM
Little erin Rogers has never won a playoff game after trailing in the 4th quarter! ZERO!
—————-
And the post you’re commenting on had absolutely nothing to do with either Green Bay or AARON Rodgers (2 time league MVP and SuperBowl MVP.) The Packers are certainly living rent free in your head Ms. Ariani, aren’t they. It’s amazing how Viking fans can’t comment on a single article without bringing up the Packers. The little Vikings have never won a SuperBowl! ZERO!
Any one but the Patriots. Like everyone outside of a small, bandwagon-jumping part of the northeast, we’re all sick of watching them. Please.
Yea – no idea what Aaron Rodgers has to do with 85% of the threads you guys mention him in.
Always on yo’ mind. Sounds more like love than hate to me.
some of you packer fans have a severe obsession with a team you hate so much, yet cant stop talking about… thats, thats chaos theory..
As a serious Steeler fan living in Seattle where there are a ton of fans, and did you see all those terrible towels at that game? Most are people from Seattle who never been to the east coast. We LOVE to see our team on nationaltv ESPECIALLY beating the Ravens. We’ve had 8 games so far televised here. GO STEELERS
Viking fans must waking up this morning and crying in their grog to hear the Giants won last night. In a little under two weeks the Vikings SNF record for the last ten years will be 2-9. The only way they’ll beat the Giants is if Zimmer equips his players with night vision goggles and there’s a “blackout” at TCF.
The Giants big win over the Dolphins was enough to ruin Christmas for the Viking fans. They know in their heart of hearts that the big let down is coming, they just didn’t know that the excuse would be another Primetime loss.
Still, spring is right around the corner and another off season paper championship is up for grabs and I’m confident that the Viking fans will claim it once again.
Hey ariani1985,
Did you see in 2014 when the Packers were trailing in the 4th quarter against the Cowboys in the playoffs, and Rodgers led a TD drive on an injured leg to win the game? Keep telling yourself Aaron Rodgers has never won a playoff game when trailing in the 4th quarter, though. We certainly don’t want any facts to get in the way of a good insult.