Giants can move to prime time in Week 16 with a win tonight

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 14, 2015, 3:38 PM EDT

The Giants can earn themselves a little more prime time action tonight, and the Jaguars earned a little more exposure for themselves as well.

The league just announced that Week 16’s Sunday Night Football game hinges on the result of tonight’s Giants-Dolphins game.

If the Giants win, their Week 16 game against the Vikings will be moved to NBC for the 8:30 p.m. start., to showcase a game with NFC playoff implications for both sides.

If the Giants lose, NBC will go with Steelers-Ravens, which has implications for one team, and might be quarterbacked by Jimmy Clausen or Ryan Mallett by the other.

Either way, the league announced the Jaguars-Saints game that week will move to 4:05 p.m. on CBS. That game has the opportunity to reach triple digits, with the Jags dropping 51 on the Colts yesterday and Saints showing some signs of being able to score points.