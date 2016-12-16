Janoris Jenkins: Rams players aren’t allowed to speak to Stan Kroenke

As the Rams embark on their search for a new coach, a former Rams player had some interesting comments about the man who signs the checks in L.A.
Appearing on Going Deep with Amani & Dan on NBC Sports Radio, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins compared his current team to the Rams, where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
“It’s a big difference, to be honest with you,” Jenkins said. “Just being here in New York and seeing [G.M.] Jerry Reese every day at practice, it just motivates me because I never seen that in St. Louis. It was always the coaches not the owners coming around to see the players. It was always, ‘Don’t speak to Stan Kroenke’ when I was in St. Louis to here in New York, everybody is everybody, everybody is treated the same, the owner just walks around and communicates with you and gives you a reason to play football to know that you’re playing for someone that is always around and always cares and that you can communicate with.”
Jenkins, who apparently seems to think Jerry Reese owns the Giants, explained that the bizarre warning to not talk to Kroenke affected the player’s ability to feel comfortable in the organization.
“I felt I was just playing for my teammates and my coaches, I never seen the owner, once again, they told us not to speak to him when he come around and I just felt like I wasn’t comfortable there,” Jenkins said. “They said, if you ever see Stan come around the facility don’t speak to him, once I heard that my rookie year I just knew I wasn’t going to be comfortable, because when he came around it was like everybody better be straightforward nobody better not look at him, it was like kind of crazy.”
It’s definitely bizarre. If Kroenke has no desire to interact with the players, why be around the team at all? And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?
“And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?”
Money and ego, in no particular order.
Maybe they just told you that Jenks. You didn’t come into the league with the best reputation. Great draft pick and player though. Hated to see you go.
“It’s definitely bizarre. If Kroenke has no desire to interact with the players, why be around the team at all? And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?”
One of the dumbest things I’ve ever read. It’s all about the money. You don’t kill pro football in a major city in your home state for any other reason than money. Kroenke owns sports teams for the money. Nothing wrong with it, but that’s the reason.
.
The Rams and everybody employed by the Rams are just playthings for the Kroenke’s of the world.
.
Evidently Kroenke feels like the Rams are a part of his plantation and the players are beneath him.
Come on Florio. He owns the team to make money. He probably avoids employees in his other companies too.
Probably got tired of the guys in the mail room doing the “bow chicks wow wow” 70s porno beat everytime he walks through.
Why own it? $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
“And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?”
You’re kidding right? You don’t find the rate of return on an NFL team impressive?
“And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?”
The truckloads of cash it brings in?
Inspector Gadget lost his hat…
Why own? Hint: Dead presidents.
This is what rich people do. They collect things.
As I said in a previous post, there was more to this dysfunctional organization than just Fisher. The media needs to get out of bed with the NFL and cover what is actually going on and you know, actually dig for facts.
Much the same as our election, cover the facts and quit giving your favorites at pass!!!
Why own it was one of the dumbest questions asked in a while. It’s another asset in Stan’s empire. A very profitable one too. If he didn’t care who was coaching the team, by not firing Jeff Fisher for a very long time, why would he give a crap what the players want to say???
Why own it? Maybe because it’s a highly profitable business.
In other words
When the owner happens to be around, please try and do your best to act like you are his personal property.
Yeah I’d feel the same way if I owned a team this bad, they would be beneath me. Win some games and I’ll give you some respect.
Sorry Mr Jenkins, if I’m worth over 7 billion dollars then I probably don’t have much to say to you either.
And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?
Ummm money?
Why indeed.
Don’t know much about him expect what I’ve heard in recent weeks, but this seems to match up with his reputation
Why own it? There are only 32 in the world. Rich dudes love that. It’s a Very elite club to be in and rich dudes love that too. Sadly for the fan’s I’m not sure Stan cares that much about winning. It’s probably not his #1 priority. Maybe not even in the top 5.
Eddie Debartlo, The Rooneys, The Krafts, The Maras, Al Davis. There’s a reason why these owners have won no less than three Super Bowls.
Because it’s a massively lucrative investment for Silent Stan. Ask Arsenal fans in England how they feel about him. They’ve got … strong… opinions.
Cue Steve Young here….”why does he own it?
FOR THE MONEY.
The Grateful Dead wrote a song long ago about the Rams.
Its called “West L.A. Fadeaway.”
Terrribly run team taken to a market that basically flows money. Hope LA is content with 8-8’s forever. Under that clown, that’s the best theyre ever gonna do.
Kroenke is a bad leader
Obviously I don’t know Kroenke, but the picture they have in here looks like a NAMBLA profile pic
There are two things that are very clear
1. Jenkins is an idiot an thinking Reese is the owner of the team he plays for is just an example of that
2. Kroenke doesn’t care about the fans of his them or it’s players, it’s just a business opportunity for him. Unless the team stops making money by losing, and that doesn’t happen in the NFL, it could go 0-16 and he could care less. In fact, I bet there is even some type of tax advantage he gets the more attendance drops that helps offset all the other revenue he gets from his team (business venture)
Anyone thinking that the Ram’s problems started and ended with Case Keemun and Jeff Fisher are naïve Stan is rich but so are the other owners. Rich does not win games and the Rams problems start at the top with Stan who is like a slum lord. He has lots of properties and interest and only cares about his pockets and portfolio. He may make a cameo more often in LA biut but it’s a false pretense. Problem #2 is his lackey and unqualified CEO Kevin Demoff whose job it is to sell the pile of crap to whoever will benefit Stan on that dayi be it a City, coach, or media member. Next is GM Les Snead who Jeff Fisher hired by the way not the other way around. Snead’s claim to fame is the RGlll trade, well you are I can do that type of deal if we’re picking second in a perceived can’t miss two QB draft. So they can move to LA all they want but the big issues are still there and the crap at the top trickles down to the field. LA bails after 6 home games, child please.
I’m not usually one to defend Kroenke, but there are documented examples of SK interacting with the players as far back as 1996.
Janoris is an unreliable witness.
So , no gift cards for Walmart ?
This is an owner who talked to his previous market twice (when he took over as owner, when he hired Jeff Fisher) in 5 years. This is a guy who has security guards post up outside a public restroom door while he does his business so no one else gets in. Why would players of the Rams expect a face to face meeting with Enos?
Lol, who cares Janoris. He’s playing harder in n.y.
Why own the team? Simple, dolla dolla bills y’all.
How is he any different than Jethro York? Pushing garbage product, trying to hijack a region into giving him free money, a free boost to his teams worth (if he wants to sell). Moving to L.A. just improved his teams worth by about $1B and with a new stadium he won’t be paying for that will probably balloon up another $500m – $1b when completed.
It would be foolish to not own a team at this point.
No big deal, players shouldn’t be dealing with the owner anyway, it undermines the HC and GM.
I would wonder who would instruct him not to talk to the owner
Perhaps Jeff Fisher?
It’s usually the first move for anyone in power. Do everything you can to keep that power.
Players complaining to the owner about coaching could have hastened his demise.
Well, you know, Kroenke’s a billionaire, that makes him oh so special and super human. If a mere mortal talks to him the irritation to Super Kroenke would be just too much and he’d have to crush you like a bug.
What a POS Kroenke, like most of the owners is.
Because he’s a business, Stan.
If a wealthy investor owns a coal mine, do you think he wants to go visit it often, and hang around with the miners.
Maybe Stan views the team as an investment. He owns other teams as well.
>>It’s definitely bizarre. If Kroenke has no desire to interact with the players, why be around the team at all? And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?
I’m curious how often Stephen Burke comes down to mingle with Florio and friends. I doubt he has anything better to do as the head of NBC.
The real question: What does Stan Kroenke’s web history look like? :-O
….well he WILL talk to you if you want advice on how to grow a cheesy mustache……
Kroenke was and is a POS as a human.
Stan Kroenke is an embarrassment to my old hometown, Columbia, MO. His son Josh, he was cool: Balled it up with Kareem Rush; started for Mizzou. But SK just does not well fathom human relations.
And to be named after Stan Musial, the legend. What a disappointment.
Stan Kroenke believes you should not get involved with a club if you want to win championships. All his teams have failed under that business model.
With that, he has bought successful teams and run them down.
Like the Yorks in SF all he cares about is $$$.
I’d be surprised if he regularly goes to any of his teams games.
sumkat says:
Dec 16, 2016 8:54 AM
Obviously I don’t know Kroenke, but the picture they have in here looks like a NAMBLA profile pic
—
Wow, he really DOES look like Marlon Brando!
Plantation comment was dead on. Good job.
Btw. Thanks rams for tagging the wrong CB. We love the jackrabbit here. Same thing happened years ago when the cards neglected to resign rolle.
‘….because when he came around it was like everybody better be straightforward nobody better not look at him, it was like kind of crazy.’
So….everyone had to look at him??
Yeah ok, I’m supposed to take someone seriously who thinks Jerry Reese owns the Giants. If Janoris Jenkins played for the Cowboys he’d be complaining because Jerry Jones always wants to get involved and talk directly to the players. How’d the Packers win those super bowls if they don’t even have an owner? This guy is a joke.
This explains so much.
WHAT AN A HOLE
So, should the owner be all buddy buddy with the players? Should he hand-pick a few players (stars) and take them on his private plane, vacation together, treat them different than the other players? RG3 and Dan Snyder. Like that?
“if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?”
Players, and everyone else for that matter, are just an annoying inconvenience in the process of making money.
If he could do it without them, he would in a heartbeat.
“And if he has no desire to be around the team, why own it?”
You’re kidding right? You don’t find the rate of return on an NFL team impressive?
————————————————————–
No i don’t- not when the packers (the only team with public financials) made like 15M in net income back in 2014 or 2015.
15M is a lot of money, but not that much when you consider the team is worth at least a billion dollars- that’s a terrible RoR
Janoris Jenkins actually strung together a coherent sentence?
That’s the big shocker here folks.
Janoris Jenkins is brilliant, just brilliant…
Stan Kroenke is a republican. That explains it
This Kroenke fellow needs to be stitched into a human centipede ASAP to bring him back to earth! Hopefully the caboose.
That pic looks like SOMEONE is planning on starring in a remake of Weekend At Bernie’s.
Once he said Jerry Reese i stopped reading, he does know its the Mara and Tisch’s that own the Giants right? Then again its Janoris not the brightest bulb. Some owners are hands off, and this guy has way too many teams to develop that rapport with players.
I’m still stuck on the fact that he thinks Jerry Reese is the owner of the Giants.
Players are mere employees and assets to the elite 1%ers such as Kroenke. He doesn’t associate with the peasants and “the help”.
iamedreed says:
Dec 16, 2016 10:32 AM
No i don’t- not when the packers (the only team with public financials) made like 15M in net income back in 2014 or 2015.
15M is a lot of money, but not that much when you consider the team is worth at least a billion dollars- that’s a terrible RoR
The Packers in 2015 had a profit of 48.9 million.
About 12% of their total revenue was profit. 408 million total revenues – national and local combined.
Walmart is like 3.12% or so.
I’ll take 12% over 3 all day.
Jenkins was also told not to speak to 4 of the 5 mothers he has children with. I’m guessing it had more to do with *him*. And here’s hoping STL gets a homegrown team someday.
ayub04 says:
Dec 16, 2016 8:44 AM
Eddie Debartlo, The Rooneys, The Krafts, The Maras, Al Davis. There’s a reason why these owners have won no less than three Super Bowls.
Lest we not forget the late great Jack Kent Cooke, former owner of the Washington Redskins. His accomplishments in the NFL, not to mention as the man whose hired not only Joe Gibbs, but Jerry West while owner of the Lakers and Sparky Anderson while owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team; are more than legendary.
Fans have to understand it’s just an investment for these billionaires. Winning has very little to do with why most owners are in the league.
It’s no different than if you own a house and no matter how bad the upkeep is people still pay the rent and stay in it.
It sucks for fans but it’s a business to them…not a game.
Looks like a pic of Inspector Gadget
The notion of a rich guy, and I mean super rich in Kronke’s case, owning a business and having little interest in interacting with any of the employees strikes you as particularly odd? It shouldn’t.
I like Stan the man Kroenke, he brought back the LA Rams. Now let’s talk about the Rams previous owner Georgia, there is a true genuine POS, destroyed the team tt move them out of LA after 49 years in Sunny So Cal. See St Louis, there is another side to the story, what you did in 1995, yeah hate Stan, not in LA, we hate Georgia.
Never mind that she was responsible for the Rams sole Super Bowl Appearance (14) well before the franchise moved to a market that gave a damn about winning; here are some things that you and your ummm “neighbors and friends” are going to have to come to terms with.
1. Georgia (a St. Louisan) was the owner (either sole or in principal) for all three SB appearances.
2. Georgia was the principal owner for the sole championship season.
3. Enos Kroenke, while excelling at constructing edifices, has never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever in his entire life built a championship, or at least a thriving franchise. In fact when you look at the Denver Nuggets, you will see a franchise that has actually lost money over at least 7 seasons.
4. Because of points 2 and 3, Los Angeles will never see a championship season.
5. Because of all of the above points, the contention from your original post is completely, provably, patently false.
The football Cardinals were moved out of St. Louis in 1987. Since that move it took the Phoenix, Arizona “fanbase” over 20 years to sell out as many games as St. Louis did in just the first three seasons the Rams were there.
Since the Rams moved to Los Angeles, there have been as many sellouts as there have been brawls in the stands. The Rams stopped selling out in St. Louis in 2010 when it was clear that Enos was going to take the easy way out of his responsibilities as an owner of an NFL franchise.
These facts clearly demonstrate that Enos Kroenke left the superior fanbase behind, and that Los Angeles has an NFL franchise for one reason only, and that’s because it’s near an ocean.
More than a crappy owner, Kroenke is a crappy person.
litebluecollar says:
Dec 18, 2016 12:50 PM
Never mind that she was responsible for the Rams sole Super Bowl Appearance (14) well before the franchise moved to a market that gave a damn about winning; here are some things that you and your ummm “neighbors and friends” are going to have to come to terms with.
1. Georgia (a St. Louisan) was the owner (either sole or in principal) for all three SB appearances.
2. Georgia was the principal owner for the sole championship season.
3. Enos Kroenke, while excelling at constructing edifices, has never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever in his entire life built a championship, or at least a thriving franchise. In fact when you look at the Denver Nuggets, you will see a franchise that has actually lost money over at least 7 seasons.
4. Because of points 2 and 3, Los Angeles will never see a championship season.
5. Because of all of the above points, the contention from your original post is completely, provably, patently false.
The football Cardinals were moved out of St. Louis in 1987. Since that move it took the Phoenix, Arizona “fanbase” over 20 years to sell out as many games as St. Louis did in just the first three seasons the Rams were there.
Since the Rams moved to Los Angeles, there have been as many sellouts as there have been brawls in the stands. The Rams stopped selling out in St. Louis in 2010 when it was clear that Enos was going to take the easy way out of his responsibilities as an owner of an NFL franchise.
These facts clearly demonstrate that Enos Kroenke left the superior fanbase behind, and that Los Angeles has an NFL franchise for one reason only, and that’s because it’s near an ocean.
__________________________________
Someone’s salty! No matter what you say, they are the LOS ANGLES Rams, StL. will never be a HFL town again, league is not expanding, no one is moving to your trailer park city.