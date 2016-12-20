 Skip to content

2017 Pro Bowl rosters announced

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 8:47 PM EST
HONOLULU - FEBRUARY 10: American and National Conference teams set at the line of scrimmage during the NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 10, 2007 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The AFC defeated the NFC 31-28. (Photo by Paul Jasienski/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL on Tuesday announced 88 players who have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando. After three years the game returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

Below is a list, by position, of players selected for the game…

QUARTERBACKS

AFC
Tom Brady, Patriots
Derek Carr, Raiders
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

NFC
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Matt Ryan, Falcons

RUNNING BACKS

AFC
Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
LeSean McCoy, Bills
DeMarco Murray, Titans
Kyle Juszczyk, Ravens

NFC
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Devonta Freeman, Falcons
David Johnson, Cardinals
Mike Tolbert, Panthers

WIDE RECEIVERS

AFC
Antonio Brown, Steelers
Amari Cooper, Raiders
A.J. Green, Bengals
T.Y. Hilton, Colts

NFC
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Julio Jones, Falcons
Mike Evans, Buccaneers

TIGHT ENDS

AFC
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Delanie Walker, Titans

NFC
Greg Olsen, Panthers
Jordan Reed, Redskins

OFFENSIVE LINE

AFC
Joe Thomas, Browns
Donald Penn Raiders
Taylor Lewan, Titans
Marshal Yanda, Ravens
Kelechi Osemele, Raiders
David DeCastro, Steelers
Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

NFC
Tyron Smith, Cowboys
Trent Williams, Redskins
Jason Peters, Eagles
Zack Martin, Cowboys
Brandon Scherff, Redskins
T.J. Lang, Packers
Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Alex Mack, Falcons

DEFENSIVE LINE

AFC
Khalil Mack, Raiders
Cameron Wake, Dolphins
Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Geno Atkins, Bengals
Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins
Jurrell Casey, Titans

NFC
Everson Griffen, Vikings
Cliff Avril, Seahawks
Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Aaron Donald, Rams
Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
Fletcher Cox, Eagles

LINEBACKERS

AFC
Von Miller, Broncos
Lorenzo Alexander, Bills
Brian Orakpo, Titans
Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
C.J. Mosley, Ravens

NFC
Vic Beasley, Falcons
Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins
Thomas Davis, Panthers
Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Luke Kuechly, Panthers

CORNERBACKS

AFC
Chris Harris, Broncos
Aqib Talib, Broncos
Marcus Peters, Chiefs
Casey Hayward, Chargers

NFC
Janoris Jenkins, Giants
Patrick Peterson, Cardinals
Richard Sherman, Seahawks
Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

SAFETIES

AFC
Devin McCourty, Patriots
Reggie Nelson, Raiders
Eric Berry, Chiefs

NFC
Landon Collins, Giants
Harrison Smith, Vikings
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

SPECIALISTS

AFC
Colts punter Pat McAfee
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker
Chiefs return specialist Tyreek Hill
Patriots kick coverage specialist Matthew Slater

NFC
Rams punter Johnny Hekker
Falcons kicker Matt Bryant
Vikings return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson
Giants kick coverage specialist Dwayne Harris

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Features, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins
38 Responses to “2017 Pro Bowl rosters announced”
  1. youknowiknowitall says: Dec 20, 2016 8:51 PM

    No AFC CB’s hardly seems fair, no?

  2. xxsweepthelegxx says: Dec 20, 2016 8:53 PM

    And in a surprising move, the NFL names no CBs from the AFC.

    Based on recent NFL PR moves, inconsistency, etc, I don’t think this article has a typo, I really think the NFL forgot that category…that’s more believable

  3. truninerfan49 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:58 PM

    There are no 49ers, must be a typo

  4. terripet says: Dec 20, 2016 8:58 PM

    Who votes for this matt slater what a joke this guy is old and slow

  5. deuce2222 says: Dec 20, 2016 9:04 PM

    I’m happy to see Landon Collins make it. Good kid. Good heart. Well deserved.

  6. youdrivemenutseagles says: Dec 20, 2016 9:05 PM

    Auuurgh! Jason “False Start” Peters made it again!

  7. cobrala2 says: Dec 20, 2016 9:08 PM

    The Pro Bowl continues to become less relevant every year.

    Good job, Rog.

  8. smartanis says: Dec 20, 2016 9:11 PM

    Wait, no Jaguars?!

  9. handsofsteelheartofstone says: Dec 20, 2016 9:16 PM

    how does ryan shazier not get in but c.j. mosley does?

    joke.

    see you rat birds on christmas

  10. finsphan says: Dec 20, 2016 9:19 PM

    AJ Green is awesome but he was out a chunk of the season, Landy deserved to be voted in. Cooper and Landry could have been a coin flip.

    I’m sure Landry will be there after others drop out.

  11. saintmike6453 says: Dec 20, 2016 9:27 PM

    No Drew Brees ? How is that even possible with another career year? He’s only at the top of every stat for a qb yet again!

  12. 1bigtex says: Dec 20, 2016 9:33 PM

    Luke Kuechly?? Really? How many games has Luke missed this year?

  13. atthemurph says: Dec 20, 2016 9:56 PM

    David Bahktiari got jobbed.

  14. dlr4skins says: Dec 20, 2016 9:59 PM

    At least the clown coach experiment is over. If only they decided to end the whole damn thing and award a plaque.

    And if they want to appease Hawaii, they should ditch the England games and play a couple on our own island.

    #MakeFootballGreatAgain

  15. minerslung says: Dec 20, 2016 10:01 PM

    How does david johnson not get voted in. The dude has had over 100yds from scrimmage all season.

  16. mi6agent says: Dec 20, 2016 10:01 PM

    First time in 11 years, no 49ers players selected to Pro Bowl. The committee, however, will award an honorary Pro Bowl berth to Trent Baalke, 49ers GM, for best exemplifies the “inspirational and courageous play” to quickly dismantle his team by firing Harbaugh and hiring Tomsula and drafting atrocious rosters over the years.

  17. herkiethehawk says: Dec 20, 2016 10:03 PM

    Sean Lee says hi

  18. nfella says: Dec 20, 2016 10:12 PM

    Blount with 1,000 yards and 15 rushing TD’s by week 15 – and he’s not a pick?

    Uh, ok.

  19. tjdvikes says: Dec 20, 2016 11:06 PM

    I am SHOCKED that the disrespectful turd, Fidel Krapernick was left off so many ballots.

  20. tqaztec says: Dec 20, 2016 11:25 PM

    No Clay Mathews and his 15 tackles for the season?

    He needs more commercials!

  21. RE LEE says: Dec 20, 2016 11:27 PM

    It seems that the Patriots has the least number of pro bowlers amongst the top teams. No wide receivers, no tight ends, no running backs. It’s a wonder the Patriots are still on top. Amazing.

  22. switchwitch59 says: Dec 20, 2016 11:31 PM

    3/4 of this list will be no shows for a variety of reasons, the Super Bowl being just one of many.

  23. pancaketaco says: Dec 20, 2016 11:46 PM

    Maybe Norman isn’t worth the money

  24. donttrollonme says: Dec 21, 2016 12:05 AM

    Hopefully Johnny Hekker isn’t playing QB

  25. syrnyg says: Dec 21, 2016 1:38 AM

    Vernon of the NYG is being overlooked. People are paying too much attention to that price tag.
    Damon Harrison plays defensive tackle and has 80 tackles with 2 games to go, think about that.. He causes so much havoc it is ridiculous, and that’s why the Jets defense now sucks. Dallas still can’t block him with their well deserved Probowl linemen.
    Stats as of 12/21
    Damon Harrison 80 tckls 1.5 sacks
    Olivier Vernon 59 tckls 8.5 sacks

    Aaron Donald 42 tckls 7 sacks
    Michael Bennet 29 tckls 3 sacks
    Fletcher Cox 37tckls 6.5 sacks.
    Everson Griffen 44 tckls 8 sacks

  26. teammosie says: Dec 21, 2016 3:21 AM

    We would like to thank Trent Blowit and Jed Dork for doing such a great job at managing the 49ers, that there isn’t even one Pro Bowl nod for the team’s fan base to support.

    However, Michigan is doing well these days…

    Stellar job guys, just stellar – The Faithful

  27. thecape15 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:38 AM

    Terri-no worries. He will not be able to attend anyway.

    He has plans.

  28. frk49rs says: Dec 21, 2016 5:44 AM

    Why are the 9ers tagged in this, we have no one on the list?

  29. stipez says: Dec 21, 2016 5:47 AM

    Kick coverage specialist? Nice to see hard working men get their due but c’mon. I’ve never tuned in to watch a gunner, maybe I should.

  30. fugginswheat says: Dec 21, 2016 6:55 AM

    Jordan Howard > Mike Tolbert….ridiculous!

  31. ontherocks1964 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:05 AM

    I’ve looked at this list a dozen times and still can’t believe that I see Lorenzo Alexander’s name on it.

  32. kneedragr says: Dec 21, 2016 8:10 AM

    Nice to see the Redskins put two OL and a TE in there. How you like that?

  33. footballfan72 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:12 AM

    Guess they will be needing quite a few alternates, as the Cowboys will have other plans in Houston…..

  34. guitarkevin says: Dec 21, 2016 8:37 AM

    Where’s elite Joe Flacco?

    That’s right, he only shows up if they make the playoffs. But getting to the playoffs is like having your teeth pulled and getting a colonoscopy at the same time, with no sedation.

  35. streetyson says: Dec 21, 2016 10:46 AM

    Fun fact for Brady-haters:
    Tom boy-can’t-throw Brady on 60,092 needs just 270 more yards in the next 2 games to pass Dan Marino for all-time career passing yards, and both guys did this in 17 seasons! Indeed, if he plays 3 more years he’s on target to pass Peyton Manning’s precious last stat – though Brees will also pass Manning in middle of 2018 season if he continues too. Not bad for a guy who only had a legit deep threat for 4yrs (Moss, 2007-2010) and whom you all saltily claim can’t throw more than 5yds.

  36. jwcarlson says: Dec 21, 2016 11:04 AM

    Tolbert with his 87 rushing yards in 14 games gets in.

    Totally makes sense…

  37. bullcharger says: Dec 21, 2016 12:40 PM

    terripet says:
    Dec 20, 2016 8:58 PM
    Who votes for this matt slater what a joke this guy is old and slow

    ————

    Watch the games and you will see why.

  38. brady2gronktd says: Dec 21, 2016 4:47 PM

    Nick Saban putting pro bowl players in the NFL 10 years later

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!