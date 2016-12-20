2017 Pro Bowl rosters announced

The NFL on Tuesday announced 88 players who have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl.
The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando. After three years the game returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.
Below is a list, by position, of players selected for the game…
QUARTERBACKS
AFC
Tom Brady, Patriots
Derek Carr, Raiders
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
NFC
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Matt Ryan, Falcons
RUNNING BACKS
AFC
Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
LeSean McCoy, Bills
DeMarco Murray, Titans
Kyle Juszczyk, Ravens
NFC
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Devonta Freeman, Falcons
David Johnson, Cardinals
Mike Tolbert, Panthers
WIDE RECEIVERS
AFC
Antonio Brown, Steelers
Amari Cooper, Raiders
A.J. Green, Bengals
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
NFC
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Julio Jones, Falcons
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
TIGHT ENDS
AFC
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Delanie Walker, Titans
NFC
Greg Olsen, Panthers
Jordan Reed, Redskins
OFFENSIVE LINE
AFC
Joe Thomas, Browns
Donald Penn Raiders
Taylor Lewan, Titans
Marshal Yanda, Ravens
Kelechi Osemele, Raiders
David DeCastro, Steelers
Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
NFC
Tyron Smith, Cowboys
Trent Williams, Redskins
Jason Peters, Eagles
Zack Martin, Cowboys
Brandon Scherff, Redskins
T.J. Lang, Packers
Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Alex Mack, Falcons
DEFENSIVE LINE
AFC
Khalil Mack, Raiders
Cameron Wake, Dolphins
Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Geno Atkins, Bengals
Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins
Jurrell Casey, Titans
NFC
Everson Griffen, Vikings
Cliff Avril, Seahawks
Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Aaron Donald, Rams
Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
Fletcher Cox, Eagles
LINEBACKERS
AFC
Von Miller, Broncos
Lorenzo Alexander, Bills
Brian Orakpo, Titans
Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
C.J. Mosley, Ravens
NFC
Vic Beasley, Falcons
Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins
Thomas Davis, Panthers
Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Luke Kuechly, Panthers
CORNERBACKS
AFC
Chris Harris, Broncos
Aqib Talib, Broncos
Marcus Peters, Chiefs
Casey Hayward, Chargers
NFC
Janoris Jenkins, Giants
Patrick Peterson, Cardinals
Richard Sherman, Seahawks
Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
SAFETIES
AFC
Devin McCourty, Patriots
Reggie Nelson, Raiders
Eric Berry, Chiefs
NFC
Landon Collins, Giants
Harrison Smith, Vikings
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
SPECIALISTS
AFC
Colts punter Pat McAfee
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker
Chiefs return specialist Tyreek Hill
Patriots kick coverage specialist Matthew Slater
NFC
Rams punter Johnny Hekker
Falcons kicker Matt Bryant
Vikings return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson
Giants kick coverage specialist Dwayne Harris
No AFC CB’s hardly seems fair, no?
And in a surprising move, the NFL names no CBs from the AFC.
Based on recent NFL PR moves, inconsistency, etc, I don’t think this article has a typo, I really think the NFL forgot that category…that’s more believable
There are no 49ers, must be a typo
Who votes for this matt slater what a joke this guy is old and slow
I’m happy to see Landon Collins make it. Good kid. Good heart. Well deserved.
Auuurgh! Jason “False Start” Peters made it again!
The Pro Bowl continues to become less relevant every year.
Good job, Rog.
Wait, no Jaguars?!
how does ryan shazier not get in but c.j. mosley does?
joke.
see you rat birds on christmas
AJ Green is awesome but he was out a chunk of the season, Landy deserved to be voted in. Cooper and Landry could have been a coin flip.
I’m sure Landry will be there after others drop out.
No Drew Brees ? How is that even possible with another career year? He’s only at the top of every stat for a qb yet again!
Luke Kuechly?? Really? How many games has Luke missed this year?
David Bahktiari got jobbed.
At least the clown coach experiment is over. If only they decided to end the whole damn thing and award a plaque.
And if they want to appease Hawaii, they should ditch the England games and play a couple on our own island.
#MakeFootballGreatAgain
How does david johnson not get voted in. The dude has had over 100yds from scrimmage all season.
First time in 11 years, no 49ers players selected to Pro Bowl. The committee, however, will award an honorary Pro Bowl berth to Trent Baalke, 49ers GM, for best exemplifies the “inspirational and courageous play” to quickly dismantle his team by firing Harbaugh and hiring Tomsula and drafting atrocious rosters over the years.
Sean Lee says hi
Blount with 1,000 yards and 15 rushing TD’s by week 15 – and he’s not a pick?
Uh, ok.
I am SHOCKED that the disrespectful turd, Fidel Krapernick was left off so many ballots.
No Clay Mathews and his 15 tackles for the season?
He needs more commercials!
It seems that the Patriots has the least number of pro bowlers amongst the top teams. No wide receivers, no tight ends, no running backs. It’s a wonder the Patriots are still on top. Amazing.
3/4 of this list will be no shows for a variety of reasons, the Super Bowl being just one of many.
Maybe Norman isn’t worth the money
Hopefully Johnny Hekker isn’t playing QB
Vernon of the NYG is being overlooked. People are paying too much attention to that price tag.
Damon Harrison plays defensive tackle and has 80 tackles with 2 games to go, think about that.. He causes so much havoc it is ridiculous, and that’s why the Jets defense now sucks. Dallas still can’t block him with their well deserved Probowl linemen.
Stats as of 12/21
Damon Harrison 80 tckls 1.5 sacks
Olivier Vernon 59 tckls 8.5 sacks
Aaron Donald 42 tckls 7 sacks
Michael Bennet 29 tckls 3 sacks
Fletcher Cox 37tckls 6.5 sacks.
Everson Griffen 44 tckls 8 sacks
We would like to thank Trent Blowit and Jed Dork for doing such a great job at managing the 49ers, that there isn’t even one Pro Bowl nod for the team’s fan base to support.
However, Michigan is doing well these days…
Stellar job guys, just stellar – The Faithful
Terri-no worries. He will not be able to attend anyway.
He has plans.
Why are the 9ers tagged in this, we have no one on the list?
Kick coverage specialist? Nice to see hard working men get their due but c’mon. I’ve never tuned in to watch a gunner, maybe I should.
Jordan Howard > Mike Tolbert….ridiculous!
I’ve looked at this list a dozen times and still can’t believe that I see Lorenzo Alexander’s name on it.
Nice to see the Redskins put two OL and a TE in there. How you like that?
Guess they will be needing quite a few alternates, as the Cowboys will have other plans in Houston…..
Where’s elite Joe Flacco?
That’s right, he only shows up if they make the playoffs. But getting to the playoffs is like having your teeth pulled and getting a colonoscopy at the same time, with no sedation.
Fun fact for Brady-haters:
Tom boy-can’t-throw Brady on 60,092 needs just 270 more yards in the next 2 games to pass Dan Marino for all-time career passing yards, and both guys did this in 17 seasons! Indeed, if he plays 3 more years he’s on target to pass Peyton Manning’s precious last stat – though Brees will also pass Manning in middle of 2018 season if he continues too. Not bad for a guy who only had a legit deep threat for 4yrs (Moss, 2007-2010) and whom you all saltily claim can’t throw more than 5yds.
Tolbert with his 87 rushing yards in 14 games gets in.
Totally makes sense…
terripet says:
Dec 20, 2016 8:58 PM
Who votes for this matt slater what a joke this guy is old and slow
————
Watch the games and you will see why.
Nick Saban putting pro bowl players in the NFL 10 years later