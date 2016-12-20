2017 Pro Bowl rosters announced

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 8:47 PM EST

The NFL on Tuesday announced 88 players who have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando. After three years the game returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

Below is a list, by position, of players selected for the game…

QUARTERBACKS

AFC

Tom Brady, Patriots

Derek Carr, Raiders

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

NFC

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Matt Ryan, Falcons

RUNNING BACKS

AFC

Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

LeSean McCoy, Bills

DeMarco Murray, Titans

Kyle Juszczyk, Ravens

NFC

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Devonta Freeman, Falcons

David Johnson, Cardinals

Mike Tolbert, Panthers

WIDE RECEIVERS

AFC

Antonio Brown, Steelers

Amari Cooper, Raiders

A.J. Green, Bengals

T.Y. Hilton, Colts

NFC

Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Julio Jones, Falcons

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

TIGHT ENDS

AFC

Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Delanie Walker, Titans

NFC

Greg Olsen, Panthers

Jordan Reed, Redskins

OFFENSIVE LINE

AFC

Joe Thomas, Browns

Donald Penn Raiders

Taylor Lewan, Titans

Marshal Yanda, Ravens

Kelechi Osemele, Raiders

David DeCastro, Steelers

Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

NFC

Tyron Smith, Cowboys

Trent Williams, Redskins

Jason Peters, Eagles

Zack Martin, Cowboys

Brandon Scherff, Redskins

T.J. Lang, Packers

Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Alex Mack, Falcons

DEFENSIVE LINE

AFC

Khalil Mack, Raiders

Cameron Wake, Dolphins

Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Geno Atkins, Bengals

Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins

Jurrell Casey, Titans

NFC

Everson Griffen, Vikings

Cliff Avril, Seahawks

Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Aaron Donald, Rams

Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers

Fletcher Cox, Eagles

LINEBACKERS

AFC

Von Miller, Broncos

Lorenzo Alexander, Bills

Brian Orakpo, Titans

Dont’a Hightower, Patriots

C.J. Mosley, Ravens

NFC

Vic Beasley, Falcons

Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins

Thomas Davis, Panthers

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Luke Kuechly, Panthers

CORNERBACKS

AFC

Chris Harris, Broncos

Aqib Talib, Broncos

Marcus Peters, Chiefs

Casey Hayward, Chargers

NFC

Janoris Jenkins, Giants

Patrick Peterson, Cardinals

Richard Sherman, Seahawks

Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

SAFETIES

AFC

Devin McCourty, Patriots

Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Eric Berry, Chiefs

NFC

Landon Collins, Giants

Harrison Smith, Vikings

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

SPECIALISTS

AFC

Colts punter Pat McAfee

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker

Chiefs return specialist Tyreek Hill

Patriots kick coverage specialist Matthew Slater

NFC

Rams punter Johnny Hekker

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant

Vikings return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson

Giants kick coverage specialist Dwayne Harris