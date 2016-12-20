 Skip to content

49ers place two more starters on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 4:15 PM EST
Carolina Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass as San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward (25) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) AP

The 49ers have placed defensive back Jimmie Ward and wide receiver Quinton Patton on their injured-reserve list after both were injured in last Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

Wide receiver DeAndre Smetler and cornerback Prince Charles Iwora were promoted from the practice squad to fill the vacated spots on the active roster.

Ward started 10 games and had one interception and a career-best 12 pass breakups. Patton started all 14 games and posted career highs with 37 receptions for 408 yards.

The 49ers drafted Smetler in the fourth round in 2015 and drafted Iwora in the seventh round in 2016. Neither has played in a regular season game.

10 Responses to “49ers place two more starters on IR”
  1. kjdoyle58 says: Dec 20, 2016 4:16 PM

    is Kerley still playing? He lit up the Rams opening day

  2. braceyourselffor12 says: Dec 20, 2016 4:23 PM

    Which to other football fans equals practice squad players.

  3. thegreatgabbert says: Dec 20, 2016 4:24 PM

    I R …. Free!

  4. vancouversportsbro says: Dec 20, 2016 4:26 PM

    The Santa Clara Social Justice Warriors making history by being the first all left wing team to go 1-15

  5. jayniner says: Dec 20, 2016 4:54 PM

    Let’s just put the whole management staff on IR……that would be more appropriate

  6. nyneal says: Dec 20, 2016 5:36 PM

    These two players are extremely happy that they don’t have to go on the field with their inept teammates.

  7. PhD says: Dec 20, 2016 5:43 PM

    Please NFL start a yearly playoff game for the two worst teams in the league called THE TOILET BOWL. Would be great fun to watch CLE and SF battle it out. You could even make it that if their records were tied the winner got the first draft pick – which probably wouldn’t apply to this year’s TB.

  8. timswog says: Dec 20, 2016 5:59 PM

    1-15, here we come!

  9. tjdvikes says: Dec 20, 2016 8:40 PM

    The disrespectful turd, Fidel Krapernick leads his team to a circling of the bowl each week, so they would be odds-on favorites in the TB which PhD has suggested.

  10. 1950giantsfan says: Dec 21, 2016 9:04 AM

    This is the team Baalke put togeather…It’s time for fans to boycott going to games. This could be the worst 49ers team EVER…

