49ers place two more starters on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 4:15 PM EST

The 49ers have placed defensive back Jimmie Ward and wide receiver Quinton Patton on their injured-reserve list after both were injured in last Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

Wide receiver DeAndre Smetler and cornerback Prince Charles Iwora were promoted from the practice squad to fill the vacated spots on the active roster.

Ward started 10 games and had one interception and a career-best 12 pass breakups. Patton started all 14 games and posted career highs with 37 receptions for 408 yards.

The 49ers drafted Smetler in the fourth round in 2015 and drafted Iwora in the seventh round in 2016. Neither has played in a regular season game.