Aaron Rodgers thinks he’ll be closer to 100 percent this week

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he thought quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ calf was feeling better than it did heading into last Sunday’s game against the Bears and the quarterback delivered a similar message on Tuesday.
Rodgers said that he felt more “freedom” moving around on the injured calf as the game against the Bears progressed and that he felt good about how things would play out thanks to the way he was able to escape the Bears pass rush on the first third down of the game. He called that ability to escape “really the thing” that concerned him about the injury and it sounds like he expects to be even more confident in things against the Vikings this weekend.
“I would assume, based on how I felt after the game, that I’ll be closer to 100 percent than I was in the Chicago game,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com.
Neither Rodgers nor anyone else on the Packers will be overexerting themselves in practice this week as McCarthy has opted for a less is more approach on a short week leading up to Saturday’s game. If that approach pays off, Rodgers will get a bit longer to rest before facing the Lions in Week 17 with the NFC North on the line.
Viking fans should be VERY careful when talking about players and family role models.
AP can’t even see all of his in a single day because there’s not enough hours in the day. The ones he does see end up in the ER at 4 years of age with contusions to their genitals. (which points at something no one really wants to talk about)
Viking fans should be VERY careful when talking about players and family role models.
AP can’t even see all of his in a single day because there’s not enough hours in the day. The ones he does see end up in the ER at 4 years of age with contusions to their genitals. (which points at something no one really wants to talk about)
I see "teal" is becoming more like "ariani" everyday. Do you have anything football related to discuss? This is huge for both teams this week regardless of the Vikings quitting last week (and yes they did if you actually watched the game). Fact is, Vikings will actually show up for this one cuz it's the Packers. So it will be close. Everything riding on this for both teams.

My guess is the Pack win a close one at home because they are two teams trending in the opposite direction right now. Simple as that.
My guess is the Pack win a close one at home because they are two teams trending in the opposite direction right now. Simple as that.
Or, that’s right…. forgot…. you’re too interested in family matters…. how’s yours? I guess something just compelled me to ask?
This is huge for both teams this week regardless of the Vikings quitting last week (and yes they did if you actually watched the game). Fact is, Vikings will actually show up for this one cuz it's the Packers. So it will be close. Everything riding on this for both teams.

My guess is the Pack win a close one at home because they are two teams trending in the opposite direction right now. Simple as that.
My guess is the Pack win a close one at home because they are two teams trending in the opposite direction right now. Simple as that.
Or, that’s right…. forgot…. you’re too interested in family matters…. how’s yours? I guess something just compelled me to ask?
You might get a really pissed off Viking defense on Saturday.
You might get a really pissed off Viking defense on Saturday.
I’m sure the Packers are expecting that, but there are a lot more issues within the Vikings than the defense.
Norv leaving should have been the first indicator. The head coach and management is the issue in Minnesota
A 3rd MVP for Rodgers would certainly cement his HOF credentials.
