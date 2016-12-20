Aaron Rodgers thinks he’ll be closer to 100 percent this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 3:41 PM EST

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he thought quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ calf was feeling better than it did heading into last Sunday’s game against the Bears and the quarterback delivered a similar message on Tuesday.

Rodgers said that he felt more “freedom” moving around on the injured calf as the game against the Bears progressed and that he felt good about how things would play out thanks to the way he was able to escape the Bears pass rush on the first third down of the game. He called that ability to escape “really the thing” that concerned him about the injury and it sounds like he expects to be even more confident in things against the Vikings this weekend.

“I would assume, based on how I felt after the game, that I’ll be closer to 100 percent than I was in the Chicago game,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com.

Neither Rodgers nor anyone else on the Packers will be overexerting themselves in practice this week as McCarthy has opted for a less is more approach on a short week leading up to Saturday’s game. If that approach pays off, Rodgers will get a bit longer to rest before facing the Lions in Week 17 with the NFC North on the line.