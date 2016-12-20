 Skip to content

Aaron Rodgers thinks he’ll be closer to 100 percent this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 3:41 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the Packers win at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 30-27. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he thought quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ calf was feeling better than it did heading into last Sunday’s game against the Bears and the quarterback delivered a similar message on Tuesday.

Rodgers said that he felt more “freedom” moving around on the injured calf as the game against the Bears progressed and that he felt good about how things would play out thanks to the way he was able to escape the Bears pass rush on the first third down of the game. He called that ability to escape “really the thing” that concerned him about the injury and it sounds like he expects to be even more confident in things against the Vikings this weekend.

“I would assume, based on how I felt after the game, that I’ll be closer to 100 percent than I was in the Chicago game,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com.

Neither Rodgers nor anyone else on the Packers will be overexerting themselves in practice this week as McCarthy has opted for a less is more approach on a short week leading up to Saturday’s game. If that approach pays off, Rodgers will get a bit longer to rest before facing the Lions in Week 17 with the NFC North on the line.

24 Responses to “Aaron Rodgers thinks he’ll be closer to 100 percent this week”
  1. aarons444 says: Dec 20, 2016 3:43 PM

    Rodgers should win his 3rd MVP this season.

    I can’t even imagine how awful the Packers would be without him.

  2. outlawshark says: Dec 20, 2016 3:46 PM

    Montgomery will have more rushing yards than Peterson. This will be an official passing of the torch.

  3. kickinpuppies says: Dec 20, 2016 3:53 PM

    Just in time to give the little brothers of the NFCN a wedgie

  4. packfntk says: Dec 20, 2016 3:54 PM

    Dude is a baller.

  5. PACKERSHOME says: Dec 20, 2016 4:04 PM

    Packers are probably going to have more yards rushing than passing this game.

  6. allight59 says: Dec 20, 2016 4:05 PM

    Erin’s happy the game helps avoid his family on Christmas weekend…such a role model for us all….

  7. shaggytoodle says: Dec 20, 2016 4:28 PM

    He needs to be more mobile than he was last week, watching him trying to jog away from DLmen ws frustrating.

  8. teal379 says: Dec 20, 2016 4:33 PM

    allight59 says:
    Dec 20, 2016 4:05 PM
    Erin’s happy the game helps avoid his family on Christmas weekend…such a role model for us all….

    Viking fans should be VERY careful when talking about players and family role models.

    AP can’t even see all of his in a single day because there’s not enough hours in the day. The ones he does see end up in the ER at 4 years of age with contusions to their genitals. (which points at something no one really wants to talk about)

  9. paulieorkid says: Dec 20, 2016 4:34 PM

    Going from 1% to 1.5% is getting closer to 100%.

  10. squeakywheeler says: Dec 20, 2016 5:15 PM

    IDec 20, 2016 4:33 PM
    allight59 says:
    Dec 20, 2016 4:05 PM
    Erin’s happy the game helps avoid his family on Christmas weekend…such a role model for us all….

    Viking fans should be VERY careful when talking about players and family role models.

    AP can’t even see all of his in a single day because there’s not enough hours in the day. The ones he does see end up in the ER at 4 years of age with contusions to their genitals. (which points at something no one really wants to talk about)
    ________________________________________

    I see “teal” is becoming more like “ariani” everyday. Do you have anything football related to discuss? This is huge for both teams this week regardless of the Vikings quitting last week (and yes they did if you actually watched the game). Fact is, Vikings will actually show up for this one cuz it’s the Packers. So it will be close. Everything riding on this for both teams.

    My guess is the Pack win a close one at home because they are two teams trending in the opposite direction right now. Simple as that.

    Or, that’s right…. forgot…. you’re too interested in family matters…. how’s yours? I guess something just compelled me to ask?

  11. filthymcnasty3 says: Dec 20, 2016 5:18 PM

    With their rivalry game behind them, all the Packers have to do to win the division is sweep the Lions in week 17. This is otherwise known as:

    Better football.

    For better people.

  12. packattack1987 says: Dec 20, 2016 5:27 PM

    Lol you guys sit here and judge someone about their family.. cuz I’m sure you know, follow the media some more

  13. teal379 says: Dec 20, 2016 5:29 PM

    squeakywheeler says:
    Dec 20, 2016 5:15 PM

    I see “teal” is becoming more like “ariani” everyday. Do you have anything football related to discuss? This is huge for both teams this week regardless of the Vikings quitting last week (and yes they did if you actually watched the game). Fact is, Vikings will actually show up for this one cuz it’s the Packers. So it will be close. Everything riding on this for both teams.

    My guess is the Pack win a close one at home because they are two teams trending in the opposite direction right now. Simple as that.

    Or, that’s right…. forgot…. you’re too interested in family matters…. how’s yours? I guess something just compelled me to ask?

    Reading comprehension not your strong suit is it?

    I did NOT bring up family – the Vikes poster did.

    My family is fine – not an abuser in the bunch. Then again – I didn’t throw the first rock – did I?

    As for football – I’ve posted SEVERAL times that this game will not be an easy one for GB but they’ve shown more over the last month that makes me think they’ll win than what the Vikings have done in the last month.

    It’s not how you start but finish.

  14. numba1minnysportsfan says: Dec 20, 2016 5:33 PM

    Hey guise!

    Big time VIKES guy hear.

    I can’t beleeve we passed on this guy so many times.

    I don’t remember the last time we had a grate qb.

    But this Sunday MY MAIN MAN PETERSEN is gonna have a grate day!

    Skol!

  15. beerbratscheese says: Dec 20, 2016 5:56 PM

    I find it cute that fans of the THIRD PLACE Vikings are trolling. It’s obvious the Packers are a team that’s ascending while the ‘queens are in steep decline. I guess trolling is all they have left.

  16. Frazier28/7 says: Dec 20, 2016 6:36 PM

    You might get a really pissed off Viking defense on Saturday.

  17. h0metownzero says: Dec 20, 2016 6:39 PM

    I expect you’ll see really pissed off Viking fans on Sunday.

    Again.

  18. irishgary says: Dec 20, 2016 6:43 PM

    Frazier28/7 says:
    Dec 20, 2016 6:36 PM

    You might get a really pissed off Viking defense on Saturday.
    ==================================

    I’m sure the Packers are expecting that, but there are a lot more issues within the Vikings than the defense.
    Norv leaving should have been the first indicator. The head coach and management is the issue in Minnesota

  19. filthymcnasty3 says: Dec 20, 2016 6:59 PM

    A 3rd MVP for Rodgers would certainly cement his HOF credentials.

  20. chris1cat says: Dec 20, 2016 8:38 PM

    Find a way to win it Vikings!

  21. crownofthehelmet says: Dec 20, 2016 9:13 PM

    I hope the Pack win out and make the playoffs. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without the annual epic embarrassing playoff collapse.

  22. packertruth says: Dec 20, 2016 11:24 PM

    allight59 says:
    Dec 20, 2016 4:05 PM

    Erin’s happy the game helps avoid his family on Christmas weekend…such a role model for us all….
    ___________

    whatever happened to your Headed to Houston hashtag?

  23. yoursoulcollector says: Dec 21, 2016 2:00 AM

    Rodgers also stated how stunned he was to hear the vikings dynasty was over. Aaaron stated “I never considered us rivals because we won most the time but I wish them the best.” The Vikings are still looking for their first SB ring and have been eliminated from the playoffs for this year after starting 5-0.

  24. kistokazakiblog says: Dec 21, 2016 12:10 PM

    “I hope the Pack win out and make the playoffs. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without the annual epic embarrassing playoff collapse.”

    Jeeze,
    I love it when a Vikings’ fan says something like that. Where has been for the past half century. The team which has always folded in the playoffs ain’t the one from Wisconsin. It’s the one from Minnesota. Heck they even lost the Super Bowl the year of their only NFL Championship.

