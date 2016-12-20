Andy Reid doesn’t agree that Chiefs got too conservative

When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked after last Sunday’s loss to the Titans about why the Chiefs weren’t able to hold for a win after taking a 10-point lead into halftime, he said he couldn’t blame it on playcalling but added that he thought the team “got a little conservative” on offense.
The Chiefs had the ball twice in the fourth quarter and ran nine total plays. Six were runs, including three after getting the ball back with a one-point lead and just over three minutes on the clock. Two of those runs were short of first downs with the Chiefs facing third-and-2 on each drive.
The Chiefs also ran 20 plays in the third quarter and called passes on 10 of them. Alex Smith was sacked once and threw an interception in the end zone to kill the team’s best scoring chance of the second half.
On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Kelce came to him to say “it didn’t come out the way that he really wanted it to” and that he didn’t think anything Kelce said would be taken the wrong way in the locker room. Reid added that he didn’t feel the team got too conservative.
“I look at all that — there’s situational plays and situations in games … there’s a time and a place for everything,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that [we were too conservative], but when you don’t win the game, you’re going to definitely look at something like that.”
Reid did say that he could have looked to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the team’s leading touchdown scorer, more often after Hill failed to get a touch after a 68-yard touchdown run in the first half.
The Chiefs have now failed to score in the second half of their last two games and they saw an 11-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter against the Falcons in Week 13 before safety Eric Berry put them back on top by returning an intercepted two-point try to the end zone. That’s a trend they’ll need to stop if they are going to both make the playoffs and stick around for a while.
Andy’s going to be Andy. It’s why, although a good coach, the Eagles finally got tired of him. He’s not a guy who will win you championships on a regular basis…if at all. He’s a guy who will get you to the playoffs most of the time and then screw it up by wasting timeouts early, or by simply calling bad plays.
Andy Reid is probably the best coach in the NFL, or darn close to it. He’s been around long enough to know what he can, and can’t get away with. Andy has never had a HOF QB. Most super bowl winning coaches had HOF QBs. I’d love to see what Andy could do with someone like Tony Romo.
Step 1 is admitting you have a problem and Andy won’t do that.
????????? My gambling accounts say he’s wrong.
10-6?
If the Titans had gone for the extra point instead of the 2-point conversion on that last touchdown, the game would have been tied and Andy Reid might have been more aggressive. They might have done enough to get a field goal. Instead, with a one-point lead, Andy Reid gets conservative/predictable and goes three-and-out. Going for 2 might have been a brilliant move after all, if Mike Mularkey knows how conservative Andy Reid is.
If Andy Reid had non-HOF QB Tony Romo, he could talk to him constantly while he’s not on the playing field, where he spends most all of his time.
Never cared for the fact he’s calling the play’s and trying manage everything else at the same time. Seems like it’s way too much. He won’t change his ways now But I’m pretty sure the offensive would be better if Childress was calling the play’s and reid coach the entire team. Also allowing him to better deal with clock management and replays, timeouts whatever.
Spoken like a true Chiefs fan. Ask Philly fans if Kool Aid Man is the best coach in the NFL.
The Chiefs offense is always conservative. With Captain Checkdown at the helm there is no other choice. Every once in a while they have a big play but that’s because someone runs 50 yards after they catch a 2 yard pass or they run gimmicks with Hill.
Andy Reid’s act is getting Old in KC. No Way we should have lost that game to the titans. We handed them the game with Reid being too conservative and not challenging a critical TD and then going for it on 4th and 1 instead of taking 3 points. Reid farted the game away right along with his “Pet” qb, Mr. Average Overpaid Alex Smith. Reid and Smith might just screw this thing up so bad we don;t make the playoffs. If that happens, I hope he gets the axe.
Andy Reid could do “Good” things for another NFL team , but he would Never take them to the promised land.
I like Reid. But the thing is – he doesn’t view it as a mistake because he did it on purpose. He sits on leads – and for the most part it has worked. He likes to get a lead – then play safe football – don’t turn the ball over – and let the defense finish the game. The problem is – that style of football doesn’t leave much room for error – and twice this year Alex has uncharacteristically thrown interceptions in the end zone and there wasn’t enough room for error to overcome it.
Any coach with common sense would be getting the ball into Tyreek Hill’s hands….especially after he took one to the house already….especially since you don’t have Jamaal Charles available….Hill is as dynamic as they come and the morons running the offense didn’t put the ball in his hands again….idiotic….they deserved to lose
Jim Harbaugh’s wife is from KC. If the Chiefs FO could get him to take the job, I would be okay with trading Reid to the Rams for a couple of first-rounders.
Coaching gaffes and lousy clock management are all part of the package when Andy Reid is your head coach. Been that way since his days in Philly. Never going to change.
That unnecessary timeout didn’t help.
Philly fans would give an arm and a leg to get Reid back. Only time in franchise history that team was relevant.
After this season, both Alex and Reid have job security, so their jobs are done. Roger that, Captain Checkdown.
Titans were just better that day.
Andy is right, there are situations, and situational calls. The problem is over the years he’s proved he doesn’t know the correct call in those situations.
On that last play in the 4th quarter I might have even considered calling a pass and just telling Alex to take the sack if the throw isn’t 100% there. It’s still 4th down you still punt, but trying to throw in that situation isn’t expected.
Of course Andy Reid doesn’t agree they got too conservative. For Andy Reid there is no such thing as too conservative. We are talking about a coach whose 2 minute drill requires 5 minutes
Are you nuts ? There is not a worse coach in the league when it comes to clock management and situational awareness.
His teams never show the slightest bit of urgency when behind during the last few minutes of a game. Reid’s “hurry up” offense often seems to be moving as slowly to the line as a standard offense coming out of the huddle with plenty of time.
Many of the games I’ve watched Reid coach and lose were directly due to horrendous clock management and lack of situational awareness/urgency.
Gonna have to score more than 0 points in the second half of games down the stretch.
Smith would rather throw it away and punt and hope some else can win the game versus taking even a mild chance to close out a game. Once that guy throws an interception you can just see the fear in his game from there on out.
Reid coaches the same way Smith plays. You cannot count on gadget plays, special team and defensive TD’s every week to win the game. When the Chefs don’t get them, they are ripe to be beaten.
Tony Romo has a career playoff record of 2-4. He’s not going to the HOF unless he’s introducing an inductee. Perhaps Jason Witten?
He does have a good winning % 78-49 and a good TD ratio 247 TD 117 INT but that’s not going to get him into Canton.
Of course he’s conservative. The offensive points scored in the 2nd half and OT this year by the Kansas City Chiefs is 127. That’s a little over 9 points per game.
I’m not sure why anyone is surprised. It’s his history.
How many years has Reid been the HC at KC? How many playoff wins?? Man, this bar is high with the Chiefs.
I think the TN defense had more to do with that loss than Andys play calling. Now it doesn’t help when captain check down throws 3 yard passes on 3rd and 7 or has his worst game o the year, and Reid should of used Hill more. But, at the end of the day Alex Smith limits what you can do. And when he barely completes 50% teams are going to force AS to beat you.
TN focused on stopping the run, and won by doing so. If I was an opposing team I’d force Alex to win a game too. I’ve watched them all year and can’t think of a game he actually loaded the team on his back and won. Maybe the SD come back but in reality this team is lucky to be 10-4 3-4 plays go the other way and they’re 7-7.
If they could find some killer instinct in the next 2 weeks they could be dangerous. Otherwise they may be one and done, if they get in… that TN tiebreaker could be a dagger.
So what you are saying is that Andy Reid spends most of his time on the playing field?
Andy it’s the same every year for your teams Choke Choke Choke
I live and die with the KC Chiefs and watched the game knowing all we needed was a 2nd half FG. But the coaches and offense couldn’t get that done.
DAT’s drop hurt a lot. Smith’s pick was atrocious, and Reid letting Succop get a trial run was down right bush league coaching. I died a little watching that game.
The Chiefs have scored zero points in the 2nd half of the last 3 games.
That’s as clear as it gets, Andy completely freezes up.
You cannot count on gadget plays, special team and defensive TD’s every week to win the game.
That was the Broncos game plan last season. Seems like they did okay with it.
So wait. I’m confused. Does Andy Reid pass too much or run the ball too much? Both?
While it pains me to admit it, it seems Andy Reid — and particularly, Alex Smith — are only aggressive when playing the Raiders.
In-division games, the Chiefs are a terror, outside the division, they get a lead, sit on it.
How did the Raiders beat the Titans and Bucs — the two teams the Chiefs lost too? Being aggressive (and almost ridiculously so).
Still, you have to give Titans’ defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau credit. His defenses are historically solid.
Reid isn’t a riverboat gambler, he plays the percentages.
I mean, there is a flipside to that, if Jack Del Rio’s ballsy calls resulted in failure, he’d be the scapegoat.
That trend won’t end any time soon because it’s the hallmark of his career. The guy coaches highly successful football. If it was the 1970s.
I’ve been an Eagles fan since 1972. In the past 17 years, it has become a rite of passage to read articles like this in December and January.
If you think he’s going to change, you’re bonkers.
Good lord, Andy, you played a half of a football game and didn’t score a point.
After watching that game, Ted Cruz was heard to say, “Man, that guy is conservative.”
andy is a great builder. and planner. but he is a plodder, and not light on his feet either physically or mentally. if his original plan doesn’t work, or the situation calls for something not already worked out on his sheet, he falls well short of the successful nfl coaches.
The chiefs did the same thing Last week vs Oakland luckilly the weather and carr’s finger worked in their favor. Alex was smoking hot the first half had over 200 yards then in the second half he throws a pick on the first play and goes into a shell and is more than happy to play field position the rest of the game hoping the defense would bail him out and they did. That won’t happen in he playoffs. Reid is a very good coach when he has time to prep but in game clock management, 2nd half adjustments and thinking on he fly he just shuts down. His thickheaddedness/ arrogance is the only reason he is ringless and he should have a couple.
Romo and Reid would be a great pair, what with their record of choking in the playoffs and all.
And its down right funny to say Redi is the best coach in the NFL. Good coaches don’t make the mistakes Reid makes… like, oh I don’t know, forgetting that the time on the clock does eventually run out.