Baylor’s Shock Linwood becomes third RB to skip bowl game

If one time is an incident, two times is coincidence and three times is a trend, then we officially have a trend of college running backs sitting out their bowl games to stay healthy for the NFL draft.

Baylor running back Shock Linwood will skip the Cactus Bowl to focus on a possible NFL career, according to John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald. Linwood joins LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey as running backs who have decided to prioritize the draft over their bowl games.

So far, only running backs have said they’ll skip their bowl games. That may be because running back is the position where wear and tear on the body seems to do the most to shorten NFL careers. Or it may just be coincidence, seeing as we’re still only talking about three players out of hundreds of NFL draft hopefuls.

Unlike Fournette and McCaffrey, Linwood is not a marquee draft prospect. In fact, there’s no guarantee that Linwood will be drafted at all. Although he is Baylor’s all-time leading rusher, he isn’t a truly great player like Fournette and McCaffrey, and he was suspended this season for what his coach described as “an attitude issue.”

Given that attitude, this move could hurt Linwood’s chances. Fournette and McCaffrey don’t really have anything left to prove to NFL teams, but Linwood does. And instead he’s choosing not to prove anything. That may not sit well with decision makers at the next level.