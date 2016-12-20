Baylor’s Shock Linwood becomes third RB to skip bowl game

If one time is an incident, two times is coincidence and three times is a trend, then we officially have a trend of college running backs sitting out their bowl games to stay healthy for the NFL draft.
Baylor running back Shock Linwood will skip the Cactus Bowl to focus on a possible NFL career, according to John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald. Linwood joins LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey as running backs who have decided to prioritize the draft over their bowl games.
So far, only running backs have said they’ll skip their bowl games. That may be because running back is the position where wear and tear on the body seems to do the most to shorten NFL careers. Or it may just be coincidence, seeing as we’re still only talking about three players out of hundreds of NFL draft hopefuls.
Unlike Fournette and McCaffrey, Linwood is not a marquee draft prospect. In fact, there’s no guarantee that Linwood will be drafted at all. Although he is Baylor’s all-time leading rusher, he isn’t a truly great player like Fournette and McCaffrey, and he was suspended this season for what his coach described as “an attitude issue.”
Given that attitude, this move could hurt Linwood’s chances. Fournette and McCaffrey don’t really have anything left to prove to NFL teams, but Linwood does. And instead he’s choosing not to prove anything. That may not sit well with decision makers at the next level.
Has the NCAA commented on the issues of players skipping bowl games?
The first thing that has to come to mind for any NFL GM is that these players won’y want to play before signing a new contract down the road.
I hope more high profiled college players do this. They don’t get paid what they deserve, no reason to go all out to make some old man rich.
You either work to make your dreams happen or someone else’s
Given that he’s the third RB to do this, one could say that it’s less of a Shock.
Shame Burger King was having a job fair the same day as his bowl game.
Cody Thomas says:
Dec 20, 2016 3:56 PM
Why would they and who would care what they had to say?
I think you will see more of this and I do not blame them at all.
Wow skipping the Cactus Bowl. LOL. Good for him. Great decision.
What does the NCAA have to do with this ? Nothing. They are unpaid student athletes playing for a college. They owe the college nothing because the team filled the stands with fannies, not the band or cheerleaders.
Glad to see these kids are getting smart. They owe the NCAA nothing nor do they owe the school, its boosters or regents nothing. Unless they are Barry Sanders or such, once they leave school they are forgotten and it’s on to the next great recruit for good ol guys University.
Shirk Linwood.
Unless you’re in the college football playoffs, why risk injury for an exhibition game. That makes as much sense as co-hosting a fireworks show with JPP.
The people advising Linwood need to be fired.
Has to keep his legs fresh for that fast food career.
For some attitude and respect will always be more important than logic and reason.
SMH
Like it or not, they are paid athletes – they are paid with full-ride scholarships. At most schools that is approaching a minimum of $150K for four years. Granted, most of the players can’t seem to speak the English language when they come out so it’s hard to decide if they actually got an education. However, it was free if they were so motivated. SO now your team earns a bowl game and all you can think about is an injury. I say convert their senior year of scholarship money to a loan, payable with the first installment of their pro signing bonus.
They are NOT paid athletes. Get the dampness out of Moms basement before you hit the keyboard. Any Div 1 school, after expenses in football, makes a profit of around 50 mil. The players get zero on the gainsnthe school secured.
Keep in mind that Baylor has been a hot mess this year given the issues there.
He’ll probably be lucky to even be drafted. He’ll probably be an undrafted free agent and even then some teams probably won’t touch him due to the “attitude problems.” Seems like he has a hard time following rules so that would only leave a few teams that might be interested. Jerruh’s always looking for leaders so that’s the most likely place. The other two places who don’t care about character are the Ravens and Bengals. I just get the feeling this guy is more trouble than he’s worth.
This guy should be playing. It is the one chance he will have all year to have all of the scouts watching just his game. He is not a sure fire prospect, and he just ran the big red flag up the pole.
He should immediately come out and say the Russians hacked his Account, and that he is playing.
Even if you want to define scholarships as getting paid there is effectively nothing that can be done to stop them from skipping their final game. College coaches routinely break their contracts which pay them large amounts of real money. There is no moral high ground here.
never heard of him …. he won’t be missed.
These bowl games are meaningless. Other than the playoff bowls, these games are all just an excuse for college presidents and administrators to have a paid vacation during the holidays. These “student athletes” should be taking the time off to study and be with their families during this time, not playing in meaningless games.
For a lot of these guys, this is their only chance at financial stability. This isn’t the 60’s anymore where a high school diploma could just about guarantee a middle class existence. Times have changed. Nowadays you have married couples with college degrees who are struggling to make ends meet. If it was ever apparent that everyone needs to look out for themselves, it’s now. For a player like Linwood, the good teams already have their grades on you. It’s the bad teams that look at bowl games and post-season workouts (that’s why they’re bad teams). If any teams pass on you because you skipped this game, it’s probably someone like the Browns or 49ers. Smart move kid.
Yeah if you thlike no some of these players don’t get paid in college, I got some beachfront property to sell you in Indiana.
You think Shaq got rich playing in Orlando? No he got rich playing in college! -Basketball 1998
Some of these kids are getting paid. Getting a full ride costs alot.
1) The NCAA has NOTHING to do with BOWL GAMES. NOTHING. The are “owned” and run by other parties. I’ll let you guys do your own leg work.
2) I am of the belief/opinion that $200K in scholarships and room/board are PLENTY. If they want to earn an actual WAGE, then fine. No scholarship, let them pay for themselves or take student loans like normal people do.
3) No, I do not live in my mothers basement. Painting with a broad brush is generally not the best idea. Understand that just because someone has a different opinion (my #2 for example), that doesn’t make them “wrong”. Get over the election.
4) HUGE ACTION
The marginal cost per student is not anywhere near what you think it is. The sticker price of the school may be $50k. But the schools actual cost is closer to $15k. Go ask an HR person at a university for the breakdown in the context of employee benefits. Thinking the kids are getting paid $200k because school costs them $50k otherwise is ridiculous.
The seem to have no issue with coaches doing it, so why should players be treated any differently?
That being said, I personally would probably want to play, but I certainly understand why some players don’t take the unnecessary risk in a meaningless game. At the end of the day, bowl games are like an all-expense paid vacation. The real benefit to these schools (besides program publicity) is the extra practices it affords coaches to look at younger guys. These teams aren’t spending 15 practices getting ready for their bowl opponent.
Oh please…talking about the actual COST to the school?? Listen, pal. I didn’t pay COST for my kids education, I paid “retail”, just like “real people”. I don’t pay “cost” for a flippin’ Big Mac either. That’s a totally bogus argument and you should be ashamed to bring it.
Again….want to pay the athletes money to play? Then make them pay for their education.
still cracking up at “marginal cost”…