Brock Osweiler’s contract creates a problem for Texans in 2017

Come 2017, the Cowboys and Texans could be paying a combined $1.23 million for their starters — and a combined $30 million for their understudies.
While it’s likely that Tony Romo and his $14 million non-guaranteed salary won’t be back in Dallas (although owner Jerry Jones says he’d like to convince Romo to stay as the No. 2 to Dak Prescott and his $540,000 pay), it will be difficult for the Texans to get rid of Brock Osweiler. Under the contract Osweiler signed in March, he received $21 million this year, and he’s due to make $16 million fully guaranteed in 2017.
No one will be trading for Osweiler’s contract as currently constructed. If he’s cut, his cap charge of $19 million would increase to $25 million.
Either way, the Texans owe him $16 million for next year. The only way to save any of that money would be to hope someone else signs him to a lower salary, with Houston getting a dollar-for-dollar credit.
Yes, coach Bill O’Brien has said quarterback decisions won’t be made based on quarterback salary. Osweiler’s exorbitant pay in relation to the fourth year of Tom Savage’s rookie contract ($690,000) could give Osweiler an edge in the eyes of the guy who signs the checks.
Everything’s bigger in Texas…including mistakes.
There’s a reason kubiak and elway would not pay what osweiler wanted…and why they let him walk. Brock knew he could get more because many other teams to not watch what the greats do…the texans leveraged the house on a QB that elway and kubes decided wasn’t worth the asking price..they thought better…and now they are stuck.
The dopey GM signed Osweiler without consulting the head coach. Bill O’Brien didn’t even invited to the meeting! Heck of a way to run a team. Any wonder why Houston has never had a decent QB?
Matt Cassell, Kevin Kolb, Matt Flynn, Brock Osweiler… anyone see a pattern here?
Houston has THREE good quarterbacks that they’re very proud of. How can this be a problem? 😛
O’Brien is referring to who is in the huddle when he speaks of making the best football decision for the team. This doesn’t mean Osweiler can’t stand on the sideline for $1 million per week next season.
Osweiler will come back strong next year. I’m not ready to give up on him.
while hou did err big time on osweiler, they did manage to avoid the bortles train wreck. however in a perfect world they would have laid off the clowney hype and gone with khalil mack.
there is some upheaval in the afc south…marrone, savage…
There’s a reason kubiak and elway would not pay what osweiler wanted…and why they let him walk…
Dude, before you laugh at the teams prepared to pay big bucks to Osweiler, try to remember that those Donky superbrains were still prepared to offer him $30M and that they took him in the first place.
It’s Houston’s own fault. To pay that much money to a GB who never won anything is crazy. Guess being Peyton Mannings backup did have it’s privileges.
Elway dodged a bullet, but he was in on Oz last year and lost out. The Texans threw a dumber deal out there, otherwise Elway would be stuck with him.
By the way, before everyone pats Elway on the back, other than being stuck with Oz, the Broncos are in the same boat as the Texans.
Still looking for a QB that is probably not on the roster and the same win loss record. Texans look as if they will be in the post season, Denver does not.
Redskins might want to sign Os on the cheap, maybe 4M a year, to put some pressure on Cousins to take a cheaper deal.
Well, he always can go back to his pizza delivery career. I mean, money’s not an issue.
The Texnas can try and work out a trade. They would rework Osweilers contract, converting some of his salary to a signing bonus, pay it, and the receiving team would pay the remaining base salary. The receiving team could send the Texans a highly paid player they no longer want. Or the Texans could send a draft pick along, to sweeten the deal.
In either case, the Texans have a problem for 1 more year, then they can cut him.
This is absolutely ridiculous. Savage beats the Jags and all of a sudden he’s going to take the Texans to the AFC championship. The Texans are the Texans.
Osweiler outplayed Brady in primetime last season. That counts for a lot in this league. I’m still not ready to call Osweiler a bust, Houston has bigger problems starting with the head coach.
A guy who sucks hard and bad with an outrageous salary. Sounds like somebody needs to be sent to Cleveland.
Too big of a hit for the Texans plus nobody is going to trade for him so Osweiler will be a Texan next year, like it or not.
love the about-face all the donkey fans are doing. ‘elway was too smart’…you donkey fans seem to forget that elway’s offer to him was still wayyyyyyy more than he was worth…and the genius elway didn’t even have a back up plan for brock walking! donkeys aren’t even going to make the playoffs!! hahahahahaha!
I still don’t get the logic behind most of the guaranteed contracts in the NFL. It rarely seems like it works out for the team. Of course players are going to ask for them, that doesn’t mean that teams should sign them.
I don’t have a lot of confidence in Os, but this is his 1st year in this offense (and the offense and OC are part of the problem) as well as new faces and rookies in lots of key positions.
I’d let Savage start the rest of this year, hopefully into a playoff game or 2, and see what he can do.
If he does well, then maybe announce him as the starter in the off season, but let there be a real competition in training camp; there wasn’t this year, Os had the job from day 1.
If Savage obviously craters these last few games, then start looking for a new QB.
Under no circumstances would I go after Garoppolo. I’ve seen enough of Brady’s understudies already.
The very simple logic behind most of the guaranteed contracts in the NFL is simple; injuries. The NFLPA won’t allow it to be a one way street where the owners get all the money and no risk.
I’m no Houston fan but this happens all the time with the NFL draft. Lets not pretend that Houston is the only team that has overpaid for a player that didn’t pan out.
Semian is already better than Brock. Broncos are having an off year often associated with Super Bowl Champions. Should we give the Lombardi back to be as good as you? Oh wait, we beat you again this year. Never mind!
So the cap hit next year will be just under $17m. Would have been the same if Brock was any good. Get Watt back to play next to Clowney and Mercilus. Defense will be awesome. Texans are still in much better shape than half the league.
Brock Osweiller, Matt Cassell, etc., etc. why do NFL personnel think guys placed into successful systems are going to be successful elsewhere?
He would have done well staying in Kube’s system. Maybe not 14mil well though!
like the Titans to win the division…all I’m saying…
Just because Osweiler is failing in Houston doesn’t mean he would have failed in Denver this year. There was some incumbency value to Denver in that he knew the system already and thus he was more likely to succeed there, making the transition easier. Thus, it would have made senese that the Broncos would pay him more than any other team. The fact that the Texans ended up paying more is mind-boggling.
In any case, Elway never sought to make Osweiler a long-term solution, but instead planned to use him as a stopgap for one-two years while grooming a more permanent solution behind him. It was a solid strategy. It’s just that once Brock’s price got too high he had to go with a different plan. So yes, at the end of the day, Elway played the entire situation correctly contrary to the belief of all the armchair GMs here in their parents’ basements.
My worry is that to support the Osweiler mistake, we’ll lose other quality players next year because we can’t afford them. I mean, if Savage turns out to be who he looked like on Sunday, we’ll have to pay him real QB money – and who do we let go to do that? Hopkins? Clowney? This is going to be a crappy situation all around.
Rick Smith made what should be a career ending error. Let’s hope that at least we get that one right by firing that asshat.
Rick Smith maybe, but wasnt McNair the true Brocky fan?