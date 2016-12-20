Bruce Arians on skipping bowl games: “That would concern me”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2016, 6:13 PM EST

Will college football players who skip their bowl games to keep themselves healthy for the NFL risk NFL teams perceiving them as selfish? They might, based on comments from Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.

Arians was asked about the players who have announced that they aren’t playing in their bowls because their focus is now on the draft, and he didn’t sound like a fan of the trend.

“That would concern me,” Arians said. “Depending on what their situation is as a team, because this is a team sport. But you’ve had a couple of guys get injured in the last couple years. Agents have a lot to say about it. Parents have a lot to say about it. But, it would concern me.”

LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and Baylor running back Shock Linwood have all decided not to play in their bowls so they’re healthy for the NFL Combine. Arians said he’d judge such players on a case-by-case basis, but he also said he would love to see them play in their bowls.

“I would love to see that. I would also like them come out of the game healthy,” Arians said.

Interestingly, the Cardinals used their first-round draft pick this year on Robert Nkemdiche, who didn’t play in the Sugar Bowl because Ole Miss suspended him for an incident that saw him get charged with marijuana possession after falling out a hotel window. If missing a bowl game for that reason was OK with the Cardinals, it’s hard to see why they’d have a problem with missing a bowl game to start getting ready for the draft.