Bruce Arians on skipping bowl games: “That would concern me”

Will college football players who skip their bowl games to keep themselves healthy for the NFL risk NFL teams perceiving them as selfish? They might, based on comments from Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.
Arians was asked about the players who have announced that they aren’t playing in their bowls because their focus is now on the draft, and he didn’t sound like a fan of the trend.
“That would concern me,” Arians said. “Depending on what their situation is as a team, because this is a team sport. But you’ve had a couple of guys get injured in the last couple years. Agents have a lot to say about it. Parents have a lot to say about it. But, it would concern me.”
LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and Baylor running back Shock Linwood have all decided not to play in their bowls so they’re healthy for the NFL Combine. Arians said he’d judge such players on a case-by-case basis, but he also said he would love to see them play in their bowls.
“I would love to see that. I would also like them come out of the game healthy,” Arians said.
Interestingly, the Cardinals used their first-round draft pick this year on Robert Nkemdiche, who didn’t play in the Sugar Bowl because Ole Miss suspended him for an incident that saw him get charged with marijuana possession after falling out a hotel window. If missing a bowl game for that reason was OK with the Cardinals, it’s hard to see why they’d have a problem with missing a bowl game to start getting ready for the draft.
Yeah, and he probably regrets that draft pick now.
But smoking dope and falling out of a window isn’t concerning at all. Especially for a player that’s widely know to be lazy.
Arians is the “my how the mighty have fallen” of 2016.
On a side note Arians blames all these players skipping bowl games on the Cardinal players.
I’m surprised he has any time left after worrying about the Dolphins’ weather control technologies to preoccupy himself with this.
After picking the dud that fell out of the window in the 1st round his statement is especially stupid.
If Arians thinks something is a bad thing, that something is almost certainly a good thing.
Based on the direction the Cardinals seem to be heading, maybe more players will skip their bowl games to steer clear of Arizona.
Get off my lawn!!!
Anyone who says they wouldn’t do the same thing is an idiot or a liar. Couple questions – what if Fournette’s mom is ill – very poor – etc – is it okay then? He has injury issues already. For him to risk this payday is just dumb. Is the University going to reimburse him for the lost income if he gets his knee blown out? It is un-American that these kids cannot go pro immediately. Think about it – if your kid was an amazing computer programmer and google wanted to hire him at 18 – how would you feel if someone said – nope – gotta wait until he’s 20. Yeah – I know most of them would not get drafted at that age – but that’s the point – the system would work itself out. The special Kobe/Lebron types would get drafted but most would go to school for a couple years. Oh – and coaches can leave whenever but the kids…
Well, I think missing the playoffs should be your top concern Bruce!
He’s okay with missing Super Bowl games, though.
Yea….and every year NFL teams and a number of fans make a big deal about players that skip the combine or wouldn’t perform all the workouts at the combine……and every year those same players still get drafted right around where they would have any way. Name me the last player that dropped because they skipped the combine. I can name you plenty of players that dropped because they got injured right before the draft. Skipping useless bowl games will be no different. Talented players are not going to drop because they skipped a useless bowl game. They will drop if they get injured in any way right before the draft.
To tell you the truth bowl games are even more useless than the combine. I see players suddenly shoot up a draft board because they wowed coaches at a combine. I rarely/ever see players raise their draft stock based on how they performed in a bowl game. And if you’re pretty much a top 5 pick you can skip the combine also.
Smoking weed is something that almost all these college players do and coaches and GM’s are smart enough to know that.
They want players who have a passion for the game. It’s a characteristic that is seen in great players like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning…. so skipping out on the biggest games of their careers shows that part of their internal motivation might not be there. I agree with him
What’s wrong with these kids? Not willing to risk their potential pro careers for the sponsors of the Prune Bowl between 2 6-6 teams and passing up gifts valued at $500 retail [$86.00 online + shipping] ? That’s it for me….I’ll never watch it again .
You can tell he feels strongly about this as he normally waits for players to be on his team before throwing them under the bus.
Bruce was never mighty he didn’t fall that far. Division champs is as far as they got as a team.
Bruce is probably why Larry wants to play somewhere else. I would want to have fun those last couple years of my career if I was him.
At least in Seattle they have fun. Practice is fun, winning for years is fun…oh and nobody throws you under the bus…ever.
Even after the stink Sherman made about that play call Pete had a private hour-long meeting with him and continued to say positive things to the media about his fire, etc. Never came down on him.
Psychology is a big deal in a long season of ups and downs. Bruce is a checkers kind of guy though, not chess. He doesn’t think that deep.
Any player who has realistic aspirations of an NFL career would actually be completely selfish in playing in a meaningless exhibition game. If your sites are set on the NFL you get out of the way and let the younger guys have an opportunity to showcase their abilities in this post season scrimmage for the coaching staff.
There are only 3 post season college football games that matter anymore, so if your team is not competing for the NCAA college football championship, the games don’t matter. You play for championships, not participation bowl game ribbons.
Jaylen Smith(bowl game), Myles Jack (mid season), Marcus Lattimore (season) all had their careers and bank accounts altered by injuries. Some coach making $4 million a year is actually going to have the nerve to give these kids a hard time for making a smart investment in themselves? Give me a break Bruce
So, missing a bowl game would concern Arians, yet when the Cardinals are on the clock in the first round, he’s not going to draft the guy who tore his ACL in the Rotorooter bowl.
It’s easy to say things like this and not back up your words with actions.
Let’s examine Bruce’s character. Undermined Mike Tomlin, then whined about how he was treated in Pittsburgh. Rode the coattails of a cancer stricken coach, then claimed all the credit in Indianapolis. Consistently blames everyone but himself for this year’s debacle in Arizona.
Yep, he’s the guy we should be listening to.
Call it what it is. Hypocritical.
It’s a joke odds of being injury free your whole career and then get hurt before payday are slim to none…out of all the players every year look at the amount of dudes that got hurt….hell Willis mcgahee shredded his knee in a championship game and I think we can all agree he had a nice career
If I am representing a player who has a chance at significant starting money in the NFL based on a Round 1 or 2 draft status he is not playing in some bowl game….everybody’s getting rich off these young men except the young men.
Tell me more about these concerns, Mr. 8 figure bank account flush with NFL money. I wonder if he’d coach for free?
Would it be OK to tell the coach you don’t want to play the 4th quarter of a blowout win or loss in the regular season?
Welcome to the real world old man.
Arians has turned into a grumpy old codger lately, doesn’t seem to like much of anything…. including his team. Looks like the nice little run is already over in AZ for Bruce and the Cards
Easy for you to say, you’re on the wrong side of the issue dude. One time is one too many.
Bruce Arians is the wrong kind of guy to lead young men. Accountability is a good thing but is starts at the top
Looks like drafting a lazy pot head worked out real well for him.
His entire defense took off on sundays game. That beimg said u better draft heart as well, lot of “talent” no longer employed by the NFL.
And, Bruce, are you equally concerned that they could blow a knee out or suffer serious injury in the bowl game and impact their livelihood?
But what if that player is afraid of playing in a meaningless game, but taking a dirty hit like your d-lineman put on Tannehill and Newton?
And Fan Boy Army blames all their worldly problems on Goodell, the NFL, all coaches and GMS in sports, ESPN, all broadcasters in sports and everybody else in the world except themselves. I wish I was as smart as Fan Boy Army. They know everything!
Remember when idiots voted him COY?
LOL
I would be concerned about playing for a coach who always blames his players for failing rather than taking some of the responsibility himself.
These kids are protecting their future and they are smart to do so. ‘Hard luck boy here is $500,000 insurance policy’ does not replace a potential NFL career, a lifetime (albeit short) of wanting to be a pro player and all the effort put in to getting there, why take the chance, for what?
The only thing that out weighs old man Arians ego is his GMs man boobs. Nice stadium, piss poor useless front office Kiem got too many wedgies at band camp.
Funny how players are supposed to be idealists while the organizations they play for (universities included) are fixated on the bottom line, i.e., money.
Skipping the Rose Bowl would be one thing. Skipping the Frank’s Red Hot Bowl, that determines who the third-best team in Louisiana is (or whatever), is entirely another matter.
None of these guys are missing the Rose Bowl.
Personally, I no longer think a college degree alone is fair compensation for playing football, unless they are also GUARANTEED a 70k plus per year job after school. These days a degree doesn’t improve your employability AT ALL unless its highly specialized/technical etc. It can actually make you LESS employable nowadays, so not a fair trade. HOWEVER, I think Arians’ response is reasonable. If I got the impression a guy skipped cuz he was ONLY in it for the money, and didn’t love the team/game, I wouldn’t draft him. BUT if he was otherwise a good kid who loved football etc., and was just trying to ensure he was healthy and could provide for his family, I’d understand. Case-by-case basis is a rational way to approach anything used to judge a man’s character.
Coaches take jobs and leave their schools before bowl games, but all of the sudden some NFL comes out against player who is protecting himself. Maybe this moron will have David Johnson run the ball 30 times in week 17 and get him hurt.
Meh, it’s not like Arians told a reporter he’d “ruin his career” over the reporter asking a simple question. Imagine what a jerk he would be then.
I’d be concerned over a coach without the self control to push away from the buffet table.
Amazing, if he said this last yr I would have put more thought in to it, but after his draft and season, shut up Bruce and worry about what you’re going to do at QB next yr…..
So don’t draft any of those guys, and hope they don’t end up in your division. See how that works out. How many more touches do they need to put on film?
Coach, better to look dumb then to open your mouth and confirm it. Arians is a moron and we’re going to be talking some time in the next 12-13 months about his epic fall from being the “it” coach.
So many jock sniffers on here. The point is there is good faith understanding that for a scholarship he’ll play football for LSU and represent them in bowl games. No one forced him to take this arrangement. If I were LSU I’d make this tool pay for tuition and room/board for this year. Or at least a prorated amount.
Bruce should give both a pass considering they have been injured this year.
The players are gaining some control in this good for them. Coaches, universities, and owners have too much power and basically can do as they please.
Wonder which one is more concerning for a team – the player who sits himself for a bowl game and is fully healthy for the NFL season, or one who blows out his knee and may never recover.
Care to weigh in, Jaylon Smith?
He only meant that if they skip the bowl game, he’s concerned he will have to pay a first round contract for his draft pick.
What a schlep he is becoming.
“That would concern me…but I could spin it into an excuse…”