Bucs defensive end William Gholston out this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 9:59 AM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks on the field during warm ups prior to their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Buccaneers are going to have to fight for their playoff berth without one of their most productive defensive linemen this week.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs defensive end Will Gholston is expected to be out this week after suffering a dislocated right elbow Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Gholston had the elbow reset by team athletic trainers on the sidelines, and he was wearing a sling on his right arm on his way out of the stadiu, Coach Dirk Koetter said he hoped to get Gholston back at some point this season.

The Bucs are trying to extend their season beyond the next two weeks, and face the Saints on the road Saturday before finishing up with the Panthers at home.

Gholston leads the Bucs linemen in tackles and tackles for loss.

4 Responses to “Bucs defensive end William Gholston out this week”
  1. saints737 says: Dec 20, 2016 10:51 AM

    Should be an easy day for Brees and Co

  2. tourismsean says: Dec 20, 2016 10:58 AM

    Easy day lmao…we spanked the saints a couple weeks ago and will do again this week…congrats on a nice season…not

  3. tourismsean says: Dec 20, 2016 10:58 AM

  4. The Solar Nanjing says: Dec 20, 2016 11:16 AM

    Gholston earned himself some money this year. Primarily a run stopping DE so his absence won’t be critical for this Sunday. Go Bucs, whoop up on those Aints

