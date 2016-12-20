Bucs defensive end William Gholston out this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 9:59 AM EST

The Buccaneers are going to have to fight for their playoff berth without one of their most productive defensive linemen this week.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs defensive end Will Gholston is expected to be out this week after suffering a dislocated right elbow Sunday night against the Cowboys.

Gholston had the elbow reset by team athletic trainers on the sidelines, and he was wearing a sling on his right arm on his way out of the stadiu, Coach Dirk Koetter said he hoped to get Gholston back at some point this season.

The Bucs are trying to extend their season beyond the next two weeks, and face the Saints on the road Saturday before finishing up with the Panthers at home.

Gholston leads the Bucs linemen in tackles and tackles for loss.