Cowboys rookies Elliott, Prescott headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 8:11 PM EST

It’s not at all a surprise, but it’s still impressive that Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday night.

At 12-2, the Cowboys are tied with the Patriots for the league’s best record. With 1,551 rushing yards, Elliott leads the league in rushing by more than 300 yards. Prescott is completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando and returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format after three years using a different format.

Forty-four players from each conference were announced as Pro Bowlers Tuesday night. Three Cowboys offensive linemen — Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith — were also named to the NFC team. Those three are in the Pro Bowl for the third straight year.

The Raiders had a league-high seven players named to the Pro Bowl. The Falcons had six, and the Cowboys were one of three teams to have five players named to the Pro Bowl. The Steelers and Titans were the others.