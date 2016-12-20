Cowboys rookies Elliott, Prescott headed to Pro Bowl

It’s not at all a surprise, but it’s still impressive that Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday night.
At 12-2, the Cowboys are tied with the Patriots for the league’s best record. With 1,551 rushing yards, Elliott leads the league in rushing by more than 300 yards. Prescott is completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
This year’s Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando and returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format after three years using a different format.
Forty-four players from each conference were announced as Pro Bowlers Tuesday night. Three Cowboys offensive linemen — Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith — were also named to the NFC team. Those three are in the Pro Bowl for the third straight year.
The Raiders had a league-high seven players named to the Pro Bowl. The Falcons had six, and the Cowboys were one of three teams to have five players named to the Pro Bowl. The Steelers and Titans were the others.
Sean Lee got snubbed
Over-rated. They will crumble in Jan.
As they should be.
– Not a Cowboys fan
Prescott over Drew Brees? Lol. What a joke which is why the amount of Pro Bowls a player has is irrelevant. It’s a popularity contest.
Sean Lee deserves it so much.
They’ll play too since they won’t be in the SB.
To be honest if I was a pro-bowl caliber player I would do my best to discourage people from nominating me; I’d rather go fishing.
Sean Lee got snubbed …however it was someone expected. When
media sites question his number of tackles against the Giants it
certainly was not a positive. Especially when the site explains the
that many coaches believe a true measure of tackles is whether
a team can get off the field on third down. Media sites inferred that
Lee’s tackle number was inflated because his defensive tackles were
inflated because his defense failed to get off the field on third down.
Yet the Giants were 2 of 14 on third down meaning the Cowboys got
off the field …meaning Lee had less chances to inflate his tackle number. Interesting to see how objective reporting works.
No football fan watches the pro bowl .
Those guys are fully deserving of the honor. That’s 5 pro-bowlers on offensive. Impressive whether you’re a fan or not of this team. And they have 2 great players (Jason & Dez) who didn’t get selected. And I’m a fan of the G-men.
Good news is they’ll have nothing better to do.
dodgerlakerfan1969 says:
Dec 20, 2016 8:25 PM
Prescott over Drew Brees? Lol. What a joke which is why the amount of Pro Bowls a player has is irrelevant. It’s a popularity contest.
__________________________________
Drew Brees has 14 interceptions, averaging more than 1 turnover per game on a team with a losing record…..
Haha…. the Steelers fan says they’re overrated. That’s rich.
PigskinHub says:
Dec 20, 2016 8:52 PM
Haha…. the Steelers fan says they’re overrated. That’s rich.
…………………………………………..
Steeler players know they’re overpowering also.
Shocking that Sean Lee wasn’t voted in. He made it last year in what was his best season ever. This season he shattered his 2015 record season.
Dak Prescott is already a pro bowler and he hasn’t even scratched the surface. He could end up being one of the greatest QBs of all time. I laugh when I hear the draft analysts say that it’s another bad class for QBs. They say that every year because they miss half the good ones.
And by over 1 turnover a game, that would include his 5 fumbles and 14 picks
I am wondering if the GOAT aka Colin “Squidward” Kaepernick was picked? I think he would be great for who can kneel the longest in the QB skills event !!!
Good for them. Nice honor.
I hope they play well and win the game for the NFC.
No Cowboys player will play in the Pro Bowl this year.
As a steelers fan, that’s awesome to see for Dallas. I hope these rookies can build on their success this season and be a force for a decade.
Like to see what Prescott would have done with Eagles receivers and offensive line.
prescott over stafford is the real joke