Cowboys rookies Elliott, Prescott headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 8:11 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Dak Prescott #4 and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s not at all a surprise, but it’s still impressive that Cowboys rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday night.

At 12-2, the Cowboys are tied with the Patriots for the league’s best record. With 1,551 rushing yards, Elliott leads the league in rushing by more than 300 yards. Prescott is completing 67.7 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando and returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format after three years using a different format.

Forty-four players from each conference were announced as Pro Bowlers Tuesday night. Three Cowboys offensive linemen — Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith — were also named to the NFC team. Those three are in the Pro Bowl for the third straight year.

The Raiders had a league-high seven players named to the Pro Bowl. The Falcons had six, and the Cowboys were one of three teams to have five players named to the Pro Bowl. The Steelers and Titans were the others.

23 Responses to “Cowboys rookies Elliott, Prescott headed to Pro Bowl”
  1. bcdc26 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:13 PM

    Sean Lee got snubbed

  2. steelcurtainn says: Dec 20, 2016 8:23 PM

    Over-rated. They will crumble in Jan.

  3. outlawshark says: Dec 20, 2016 8:24 PM

    As they should be.

    – Not a Cowboys fan

  4. dodgerlakerfan1969 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:25 PM

    Prescott over Drew Brees? Lol. What a joke which is why the amount of Pro Bowls a player has is irrelevant. It’s a popularity contest.

  5. cowboylover says: Dec 20, 2016 8:27 PM

    Sean Lee deserves it so much.

  6. ricko1112 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:29 PM

    They’ll play too since they won’t be in the SB.

  7. npadln says: Dec 20, 2016 8:31 PM

    To be honest if I was a pro-bowl caliber player I would do my best to discourage people from nominating me; I’d rather go fishing.

  8. maverick2560 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:33 PM

    Sean Lee got snubbed …however it was someone expected. When
    media sites question his number of tackles against the Giants it
    certainly was not a positive. Especially when the site explains the
    that many coaches believe a true measure of tackles is whether
    a team can get off the field on third down. Media sites inferred that
    Lee’s tackle number was inflated because his defensive tackles were
    inflated because his defense failed to get off the field on third down.
    Yet the Giants were 2 of 14 on third down meaning the Cowboys got
    off the field …meaning Lee had less chances to inflate his tackle number. Interesting to see how objective reporting works.

  9. The Truth says: Dec 20, 2016 8:34 PM

    No football fan watches the pro bowl .

  10. softhelmet says: Dec 20, 2016 8:37 PM

    Those guys are fully deserving of the honor. That’s 5 pro-bowlers on offensive. Impressive whether you’re a fan or not of this team. And they have 2 great players (Jason & Dez) who didn’t get selected. And I’m a fan of the G-men.

  11. winninaintsinnin says: Dec 20, 2016 8:46 PM

    Good news is they’ll have nothing better to do.

  12. vikingsdefineaverage says: Dec 20, 2016 8:49 PM

    dodgerlakerfan1969 says:
    Dec 20, 2016 8:25 PM
    Prescott over Drew Brees? Lol. What a joke which is why the amount of Pro Bowls a player has is irrelevant. It’s a popularity contest.
    __________________________________
    Drew Brees has 14 interceptions, averaging more than 1 turnover per game on a team with a losing record…..

  13. PigskinHub says: Dec 20, 2016 8:52 PM

    Haha…. the Steelers fan says they’re overrated. That’s rich.

  14. txmidnite says: Dec 20, 2016 9:15 PM

    PigskinHub says:
    Dec 20, 2016 8:52 PM

    Haha…. the Steelers fan says they’re overrated. That’s rich.
    …………………………………………..
    Steeler players know they’re overpowering also.

  15. okk245 says: Dec 20, 2016 9:21 PM

    Shocking that Sean Lee wasn’t voted in. He made it last year in what was his best season ever. This season he shattered his 2015 record season.

  16. tonebones says: Dec 20, 2016 10:11 PM

    Dak Prescott is already a pro bowler and he hasn’t even scratched the surface. He could end up being one of the greatest QBs of all time. I laugh when I hear the draft analysts say that it’s another bad class for QBs. They say that every year because they miss half the good ones.

  17. vikingsdefineaverage says: Dec 20, 2016 10:25 PM

    And by over 1 turnover a game, that would include his 5 fumbles and 14 picks

  18. raiderfan121 says: Dec 20, 2016 11:22 PM

    I am wondering if the GOAT aka Colin “Squidward” Kaepernick was picked? I think he would be great for who can kneel the longest in the QB skills event !!!

  19. rootpain says: Dec 20, 2016 11:27 PM

    Good for them. Nice honor.
    I hope they play well and win the game for the NFC.

  20. gauchosporlife says: Dec 21, 2016 12:12 AM

    No Cowboys player will play in the Pro Bowl this year.

  21. onemorethentherest says: Dec 21, 2016 5:22 AM

    As a steelers fan, that’s awesome to see for Dallas. I hope these rookies can build on their success this season and be a force for a decade.

  22. officialgame says: Dec 21, 2016 6:29 AM

    Like to see what Prescott would have done with Eagles receivers and offensive line.

  23. edukator4 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:01 AM

    prescott over stafford is the real joke

