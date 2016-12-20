 Skip to content

Eagles activate Johnson, place Barner on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 4:01 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson warms up during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

The Eagles have activated offensive tackle Lane Johnson from the reserve-suspended list.

Johnson served a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. He had played in the season’s first four games while appealing his suspension.

Johnson will return to his spot at right tackle in Thursday night’s game vs. the Giants.

The Eagles also placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured-reserve list after Barner suffered a hamstring injury last week.

3 Responses to “Eagles activate Johnson, place Barner on IR”
  1. seabreezes51 says: Dec 20, 2016 4:19 PM

    Thanks Lane

  2. godeepwvu says: Dec 20, 2016 4:45 PM

    He’ll get two years suspension within the next 24 months of service. He thinks he needs supplements to maintain peak performance and competitiveness. He will find the next “thing” and get caught. He’s just not smart enough to avoid it.

  3. 23rdusernameused says: Dec 21, 2016 9:12 AM

    Dude, LANE, you’re 320+ pounds, YOU DON’T NEED NO STINKING SUPPLEMENTS BRAH!

