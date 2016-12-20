Eagles activate Johnson, place Barner on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 4:01 PM EST

The Eagles have activated offensive tackle Lane Johnson from the reserve-suspended list.

Johnson served a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. He had played in the season’s first four games while appealing his suspension.

Johnson will return to his spot at right tackle in Thursday night’s game vs. the Giants.

The Eagles also placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured-reserve list after Barner suffered a hamstring injury last week.