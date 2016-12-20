Eagles activate Johnson, place Barner on IR

The Eagles have activated offensive tackle Lane Johnson from the reserve-suspended list.
Johnson served a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. He had played in the season’s first four games while appealing his suspension.
Johnson will return to his spot at right tackle in Thursday night’s game vs. the Giants.
The Eagles also placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured-reserve list after Barner suffered a hamstring injury last week.
Thanks Lane
He’ll get two years suspension within the next 24 months of service. He thinks he needs supplements to maintain peak performance and competitiveness. He will find the next “thing” and get caught. He’s just not smart enough to avoid it.
Dude, LANE, you’re 320+ pounds, YOU DON’T NEED NO STINKING SUPPLEMENTS BRAH!