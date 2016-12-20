Falcons bring back Dashon Goldson

The Falcons have brought back some veteran help at safety for the final weeks of the season.
The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Dashon Goldson to the 53-man roster. Goldson played four games with the team earlier this season before being released in October.
Goldson mostly played on special teams during his first stint with the team and recorded one tackle. He started 15 games with the Redskins in 2015 and was a starter for the Buccaneers and 49ers before moving on to Washington.
The Falcons had a hole to fill at safety after placing Kemal Ishmael on injured reserve last week. They promoted wide receiver J.D. McKissic from the practice squad ahead of last Sunday’s victory over the 49ers and waived him on Monday.
Whats the deal with the Falcons picking out trash from the Redskins dumpster?
Good luck with that. There is a reason the 49ers cut him, just like when the Bucs cut him – he was not very good.
kneedragr says:
Dec 20, 2016 1:09 PM
Raiders got Amerson and Riley from them.
Redskins could use both as Amerson is a top CB in the league and Riley is doing great.
Actually he was a beast for the Niners (two time pro bowler and one time NFL all pro) and was never cut. He left via free agency for a huge contract.
acurat says:
Dec 20, 2016 1:26 PM
Good luck with that. There is a reason the 49ers cut him, just like when the Bucs cut him – he was not very good.