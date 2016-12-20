Falcons bring back Dashon Goldson

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 10:21 AM EST

The Falcons have brought back some veteran help at safety for the final weeks of the season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Dashon Goldson to the 53-man roster. Goldson played four games with the team earlier this season before being released in October.

Goldson mostly played on special teams during his first stint with the team and recorded one tackle. He started 15 games with the Redskins in 2015 and was a starter for the Buccaneers and 49ers before moving on to Washington.

The Falcons had a hole to fill at safety after placing Kemal Ishmael on injured reserve last week. They promoted wide receiver J.D. McKissic from the practice squad ahead of last Sunday’s victory over the 49ers and waived him on Monday.