Giants place Shane Vereen, Ryan Nassib on injured reserve

When Giants running back Shane Vereen hurt his triceps early this season, the Giants initially said that his season was over before quickly revising Vereen’s prognosis.
That proved wise as Vereen did return to action in the last two games. There won’t be another revision after Vereen’s latest triceps injury, however.
Vereen has been placed on injured reserve after getting hurt again against the Lions last Sunday, which means his season has come to an end. The Giants also announced that backup quarterback Ryan Nassib is on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. Josh Johnson will now be the No. 2 behind Eli Manning.
The Giants promoted linebacker Ishaq Williams from the practice squad and signed running back George Winn. Winn had 23 carries for 74 yards with the Lions over the last two seasons and will join Rashad Jennings, Paul Perkins and Bobby Rainey as backfield options.
please use Paul Perkins
it’s getting really annoying
Did Nasib cut himself on the clipboard?
Look, I hate the Giants for many reasons.
The way their owner condones and enables domestic violence.
The constant cheating. Blatantly using headphones and tampering with opponent’s footballs, daring Goodell to do something. We all know Goodell is Mara’s lapdog.
However, Vereen is a class act and a heck of a football player. It’s just too bad that he plays for such a low class organization.
That’s a shame for Vereen. Always like him when he played for the Pats. He’s wicked fast and a very unselfish player.
Hopefully the Giants don’t make it to the SB. They are the only team that can derail my Patriots now that Peyton is retired.
Bad break for the Giants.
Vereen was huge against the Seahawks when the Pats won the Superbowl and the Giants could have benefited greatly from the same type of plays in the highly probable event they run in to the Seahawks this post season.
“Ryan Nassib is on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. ”
Holding that clipboard too hard?
“linebacker Ishaq Williams”
The Apple version of Shaq.
Did Nassib dive for his phone? Did nobody learn from McFadden’s folly?