Giants place Shane Vereen, Ryan Nassib on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 10:11 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: Shane Vereen #34 of the New York Giants runs against the Detroit Lions during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

When Giants running back Shane Vereen hurt his triceps early this season, the Giants initially said that his season was over before quickly revising Vereen’s prognosis.

That proved wise as Vereen did return to action in the last two games. There won’t be another revision after Vereen’s latest triceps injury, however.

Vereen has been placed on injured reserve after getting hurt again against the Lions last Sunday, which means his season has come to an end. The Giants also announced that backup quarterback Ryan Nassib is on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. Josh Johnson will now be the No. 2 behind Eli Manning.

The Giants promoted linebacker Ishaq Williams from the practice squad and signed running back George Winn. Winn had 23 carries for 74 yards with the Lions over the last two seasons and will join Rashad Jennings, Paul Perkins and Bobby Rainey as backfield options.

9 Responses to “Giants place Shane Vereen, Ryan Nassib on injured reserve”
  1. bspurloc says: Dec 20, 2016 10:26 AM

    .
    please use Paul Perkins

    it’s getting really annoying

  2. naes says: Dec 20, 2016 10:36 AM

    Did Nasib cut himself on the clipboard?

  3. ricko1112 says: Dec 20, 2016 10:56 AM

    Look, I hate the Giants for many reasons.

    The way their owner condones and enables domestic violence.

    The constant cheating. Blatantly using headphones and tampering with opponent’s footballs, daring Goodell to do something. We all know Goodell is Mara’s lapdog.

    However, Vereen is a class act and a heck of a football player. It’s just too bad that he plays for such a low class organization.

  4. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 20, 2016 11:07 AM

    That’s a shame for Vereen. Always like him when he played for the Pats. He’s wicked fast and a very unselfish player.

  5. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 20, 2016 11:09 AM

    Hopefully the Giants don’t make it to the SB. They are the only team that can derail my Patriots now that Peyton is retired.

  6. piratefreedom says: Dec 20, 2016 11:41 AM

    Bad break for the Giants.
    Vereen was huge against the Seahawks when the Pats won the Superbowl and the Giants could have benefited greatly from the same type of plays in the highly probable event they run in to the Seahawks this post season.

  7. donterrelli says: Dec 20, 2016 11:42 AM

    “Ryan Nassib is on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. ”

    Holding that clipboard too hard?

  8. donterrelli says: Dec 20, 2016 11:42 AM

    “linebacker Ishaq Williams”

    The Apple version of Shaq.

  9. gfan8611 says: Dec 20, 2016 4:56 PM

    Did Nassib dive for his phone? Did nobody learn from McFadden’s folly?

