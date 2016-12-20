Giants place Shane Vereen, Ryan Nassib on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 10:11 AM EST

When Giants running back Shane Vereen hurt his triceps early this season, the Giants initially said that his season was over before quickly revising Vereen’s prognosis.

That proved wise as Vereen did return to action in the last two games. There won’t be another revision after Vereen’s latest triceps injury, however.

Vereen has been placed on injured reserve after getting hurt again against the Lions last Sunday, which means his season has come to an end. The Giants also announced that backup quarterback Ryan Nassib is on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. Josh Johnson will now be the No. 2 behind Eli Manning.

The Giants promoted linebacker Ishaq Williams from the practice squad and signed running back George Winn. Winn had 23 carries for 74 yards with the Lions over the last two seasons and will join Rashad Jennings, Paul Perkins and Bobby Rainey as backfield options.