Interim coach thinks Goff will play Saturday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 7:29 PM EST

Rams Interim Coach John Fassel told reporters Tuesday that he expects rookie quarterback Jared Goff to play Saturday vs. the 49ers.

Goff suffered a concussion late in last Thursday’s loss at Seattle. Monday, Fassel said Goff had not been fully cleared but had participated in a walkthrough.

Goff was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Fassel said he’s leaning towards making second-year quarterback Sean Mannion the No. 2 quarterback on Saturday. Case Keenum, who opened the year as a starter, is a free agent after the season and the Rams would like to see Mannion possibly get some snaps if Goff can’t play or if another circumstance forces him out of the game.