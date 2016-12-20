 Skip to content

Interim coach thinks Goff will play Saturday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 20, 2016, 7:29 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams is grabbed by Andre Branch #50 and Ndamukong Suh #93 during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rams Interim Coach John Fassel told reporters Tuesday that he expects rookie quarterback Jared Goff to play Saturday vs. the 49ers.

Goff suffered a concussion late in last Thursday’s loss at Seattle. Monday, Fassel said Goff had not been fully cleared but had participated in a walkthrough.

Goff was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Fassel said he’s leaning towards making second-year quarterback Sean Mannion the No. 2 quarterback on Saturday. Case Keenum, who opened the year as a starter, is a free agent after the season and the Rams would like to see Mannion possibly get some snaps if Goff can’t play or if another circumstance forces him out of the game.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
6 Responses to “Interim coach thinks Goff will play Saturday”
  1. donbat67 says: Dec 20, 2016 7:44 PM

    Hopefully he learned to slide or get out of bounds .

  2. thegreatgabbert says: Dec 20, 2016 7:45 PM

    Interim Coach Fassel believes Interim Quarterback Goff will be on the field.

  3. aliveguy24 says: Dec 20, 2016 7:48 PM

    Yeah, Brillant lets rid him of the little brains he has.

  4. zinnsand21 says: Dec 20, 2016 9:52 PM

    Goff will light up the 49ers and so will Todd Gurley. Get even with the early loss and get it going on offense..

  5. txmidnite says: Dec 20, 2016 10:18 PM

    Didn’t we all learn something watching RGIII overused and abused by the Skins as they squandered their investment?

  6. RegisHawk says: Dec 21, 2016 6:54 AM

    They need to see if they’ll need to draft another franchise QB in the first round…oh wait…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!