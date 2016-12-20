Jaguars sign pass-rusher Marcus Rush off 49ers practice squad

After firing their coach with two games left in the regular season, any moves the Jaguars make are going to seem anticlimactic.
But they continue to churn their roster, and patch holes left by injuries.
The team announced that guard Jeremiah Poutasi was being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.
To fill the spot, they signed linebacker Marcus Rush off the 49ers practice squad. Rush had 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in the preseason for the 49ers, and heavens knows the Jaguars can use all the pass-rush help they can find (then again, so can the 49ers).
Has it really come to this? Are we actually signing players that weren’t good enough to make the 49ers active roster? What’s next? Are you going to trade to get Blaine Gabbert back?
This is the type of stuff that pisses me off as a niners fan. I have been dumbfounded at how this guy can kill it in preseason and not even get a chance in the reg season. Like we have von Miller Justin Houston and Khalil Mack or something. Just retarded.
I don’t care if he’s good or not give him a try we are friggin 1-13. We need to be putting the hot dog boy on the field to see what he got let alone a man that had six sacks and a pick in 4 games smh
To be fair, Rush was probably their best pass rusher, left to rot on the PS. That’s just the current state of the 49ers decision-makers.
Every team has a preseason hero that really isn’t very good in reality. This guy was the Niner’s hero this preseason. He’s too small and can’t stop the run. Enjoy Jacksonville!
Doug Marrone is clearly trying to make the most of his 2 game audition for HC interviews next year. You can’t blame him. Jacksonville has a terrible pass rush, so I can’t blame them for trying anything and everything at this point.
Jacksonville is solid against the run already.
We just need fresh legs back there as Blake will throw another INT before I finish writing this post (on Tuesday morning)
Out of the frying pan into the fire.
He will probably be going to the 2018 Pro Bowl. I continue to follow ex niners on other teams and so many are thriving ,contributing players who were not doing that well until they left for greener pastures . After watching the slaughter @ Atlanta last week I have zero faith that the 49ers couldn’t benefit from some pass rushing help. The 49er defense looked Pop Warner last week.
not sure if he has game but he has an excellent last name for rushing the passer
Baalke!!!@!@##???!!!! You guys didn’t promote the guy and now he’s gone to another team. I hope the guy has 15 sacks next year.
It would be so nice to root for the 49er fans. Nah! Sign Baalke to a 10 year extension now.