Jaguars sign pass-rusher Marcus Rush off 49ers practice squad

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 11:04 AM EST

After firing their coach with two games left in the regular season, any moves the Jaguars make are going to seem anticlimactic.

But they continue to churn their roster, and patch holes left by injuries.

The team announced that guard Jeremiah Poutasi was being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

To fill the spot, they signed linebacker Marcus Rush off the 49ers practice squad. Rush had 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in the preseason for the 49ers, and heavens knows the Jaguars can use all the pass-rush help they can find (then again, so can the 49ers).