Jameis Winston: I trust our team’s heart more than playoff probabilities

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 2:35 PM EST

The Buccaneers saw their winning streak halted at five games against the Cowboys in Dallas last Sunday night, which dropped their record to 8-6 on the year and, once all the week’s game are accounted for, left them looking up at the Packers in the chase for a playoff spot.

Green Bay has the edge right now by virtue of a slim lead in strength of schedule, but quarterback Jameis Winston said on Tuesday that he’s not thinking about percentage points all that much right now.

“I love math. But I don’t trust the percentages and the probabilities,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I trust our heart. This team’s heart and what we need to do to find a way to get in here.”

One can take a deep dive into all the possible outcomes of the 32 games left this season to figure out how many ways the season can end with the Buccaneers in the playoffs, but the ones that should concern the Bucs are the ones that include them winning both of their remaining games. They’ve already beaten both the Saints and Panthers once this season and a pair of repeat performances will have heart, math and everything else pointing toward a playoff spot.