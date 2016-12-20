Jameis Winston: I trust our team’s heart more than playoff probabilities

The Buccaneers saw their winning streak halted at five games against the Cowboys in Dallas last Sunday night, which dropped their record to 8-6 on the year and, once all the week’s game are accounted for, left them looking up at the Packers in the chase for a playoff spot.
Green Bay has the edge right now by virtue of a slim lead in strength of schedule, but quarterback Jameis Winston said on Tuesday that he’s not thinking about percentage points all that much right now.
“I love math. But I don’t trust the percentages and the probabilities,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I trust our heart. This team’s heart and what we need to do to find a way to get in here.”
One can take a deep dive into all the possible outcomes of the 32 games left this season to figure out how many ways the season can end with the Buccaneers in the playoffs, but the ones that should concern the Bucs are the ones that include them winning both of their remaining games. They’ve already beaten both the Saints and Panthers once this season and a pair of repeat performances will have heart, math and everything else pointing toward a playoff spot.
You had Dallas on the ropes and handed them the game with that fumble on the 14 yard line gifting Dallas 7 points in a game that ended by a 6 point margin. End of story.
Average QB at best.
its a good answer from the young buck
Great QBs don’t consistantly throw ints and overthrow open receivers… He is ok for Tampa but like their last “franchise QB”, he probably couldn’t start anywhere else….
Just saying!
According to ESPN’s NFL playoff standings, the Bucs currently have the tiebreaker due to better record in common games. TB hasn’t played the Lions or Vikings and GB hasn’t played the Panthers or Saints this year, so the common games tiebreaker, which comes before strength of schedule, will remain the same. The Bucs need to simply keep up to get in. Not sure how they stack up in tiebreakers against the Lions, though, so the Packers winning their division would complicate the equation.
tyelee says:
Dec 20, 2016 3:22 PM
Great QBs don’t consistantly throw ints and overthrow open receivers… He is ok for Tampa but like their last “franchise QB”, he probably couldn’t start anywhere else….
Just saying!
—
The kid is 22 and has his team in playoff position in his second year. He will be more than OK…
terrible o-line. inconsistent run game. overall average receiving corps. mentally, Winston has what you want in a professional QB. the stats will come with better talent around him.
Maybe he can pay off the NFL like he did that girl!!
First of all his receivers are never really open because they are a rag tag group of 4th string college receivers with the exception of Mike Evans who is great but never really running open. Next, he is pretty good in situations like 3rd downs and makes plays with pressure in his face. He’s one of the best play action QB’s but his coach refuses to throw some of that in on 1st down as he just pounds whatever RB into the DL 2 yards every first down especially on 1st and goal. They have an opportunity to get some additional weapons during the rest of his rookie contract and the bucs could really take off. Too bad they probably stuck with their coach though.
….Winston is one of those guys were he’ll always have his ‘haters’….I’m not one of them. I think the kid has brought energy and fun back to the Buccaneers and I KNOW he’ll lead them to the playoffs and hopefully the Super Bowl…….GO BUCS !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mariotta >Winston…like Tennessee’s chances for the playoffs more than Tampa Bay…
I’ll take the bucs chances over the saints for post season football
.
Tampa is like many teams trying to make the jump from out of contention to in contention. There’s usually a fair amount of ups and downs on the journey. However, they’re on the right track and have shown marked improvement over the last two years.
.
Hoping for 2 wins against division foes and drew Bree’s going for 5tds to knock Atlanta out of the NFC south lead BELIEVE GUYS BELIEVE
tyelee,
But good ones usually are near the top of the league in 3rd down conversions like Winston is. They also are among the lead leaders in completing passes with pressure in their face like he is. Wouldn’t you agree? Because that’s what he has done this year if you wanna check, but I know you were too busy trying to pat yourself on the back for that erroneous take you made on him because he lost to the best team in football record wise on the road in the last 5 minutes of the fourth quarter after pulling his team to the lead earlier. The same team that’s only lost to the Giants twice by a whisker and that’s it this year.