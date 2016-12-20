Janoris Jenkins limited in Giants practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 4:17 PM EST

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins had to leave last Sunday’s game after taking a knee to the back and went for further tests to rule out any injuries to internal organs.

Jenkins got no bad news from the results of those tests, although his status for Week 16 was still uncertain with the Giants playing the Eagles on Thursday night. Jenkins was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday, although that was just an estimation because the Giants held a walkthrough rather than a full session.

Tuesday was a more traditional practice and Jenkins was a limited participant, which should be a good sign for his chances of playing against Philadelphia. Wednesday will bring the final practice and injury report before the game.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was the only Giant on the 53-man roster to miss practice altogether as he continues to recover from core muscle surgery.