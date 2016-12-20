Jay Gruden admits he was out-coached

When a team fighting for a playoff spot comes out looking as flat as Washington did on Monday night, it’s hard not to blame the coach. Even Jay Gruden admits that.
Gruden said after the loss to the Panthers that he puts it on himself that his team didn’t compete and suffered a severe blow to its playoff hopes.
“We’re disappointed, it’s no question,” Gruden said. “First of all, we were outcoached today. There’s no question about that, and they played better than us, so you’ve got to give credit to the Carolina Panthers. It’s my responsibility to get these guys ready to play, and we didn’t execute like I would’ve liked to have seen. That falls on my shoulders.”
There’s no doubt about that: Gruden’s team did not look ready to play, while Ron Rivera’s team — which has been disappointing for most of this season — looked fired up. That’s on Gruden more than anyone.
Gruen didn’t coach em up but the skins offensive didn’t score any touchdowns, either.
It’s the players’ responsibility to prepare themselves emotionally for the games, not the coaches.’
Outcoached or zero running game and a horrible defense?
When you get out-coached by Ron Rivera you are in big trouble
It falls on the Head Coach and the Offensive Coordinator that the Redskins couldn’t take advantage of Carolina’s weak pass defense the way that other teams have all season long. OK, OK, a little blame on Cousins, too.
being “outcoached” doesn’t happen during the game, it happens during the putting the team together process
Man up, right Fisher?
All I can say is that the NFC better be happy that Gano missed the FG against the Broncos and Derek Anderson threw that ridiculous INT at the goal line against the Bucs…
There is no doubt the Panthers are a flawed team, but one that no team would have cared to see show up in their stadium in January. Ask the Redskins about it…
The game was still very much winnable until halftime. Then the o line got beat, Cousins got stripped, two score game. They even would have been fine after that if they even managed a field goal next drive. Instead Desean Jackson decides to jump into a catch that didn’t require him to jump, and of course he drops it; drive killed, ruined any momentum, and buried them.
skins have no linebackers.
Gruden is just being a classy guy and doesn’t want to throw anyone under the bus. That’s a good sign for the Redskins’ future.
Could have called his brother to come down & help him coach!!!
Two awful teams neither of which belong in the playoffs. The Redskins were lucky to get into the playoffs last year and have no business there this year and Carolina has an overrated QB.
Th Washington REDSKINS is 1-16 on Monday night FOOTBALL since 1998 please NFL schedule makers do not put the REDSKINS on prime time no more
The REDSKINS STINK
Packer fans now know what Moses felt like when the Red Sea parted.
The Redskins just aren’t a very good football team. For all the talent on defense, they can’t get off the field to save their lives. The offense moves the ball well, but has zero killer instinct.
And Gruden is a mediocre coach.
(And just curious – statistically are they the worst performing Monday Night football team in history? I think they might be.)
Whatever. Stay home and watch the playoffs. Your QB disintegrates, your D coordinator rushes 3 on Cam when every D coordinator in the NFL knows to pressure the guy, especially with a bum shoulder…
Kerrigan made him wince when he dropped him so Barry does what? Call off the dogs while Cam sits in the pocket, smiles, and picks em apart.
Outcoached? Naw..
skins99 says:
Dec 20, 2016 9:18 AM
Rivera 4-0 against the Foreskins…
Yeah, he’s just coaches the reigning NFC champs, is a 3 time NFC South champ and a two time NFL Coach of the Year award winner. What does he know about coaching, right?
And the HC’s brother said over and over what a potent offense the Redskins have. Come on, man.
billco6192012 says:
Dec 20, 2016 9:58 AM
skins have no linebackers.
They cut Perry Riley who’s playing great for the Raiders. Last year it was Amerson. For Oakland, the Redskins are the gift that keeps on giving.
“It’s the players’ responsibility to prepare themselves emotionally for the games, not the coaches.’”
I’m pretty sure the coach can make a big difference there.
Packer fans now know what Moses felt like when the Red Sea parted.
Packer fans know what it is like to be in the playoffs year after year and to have won Super Bowls in the last 25 years.
Washington looked horrible… worse than out-coached… they were totally unprepared and played lost.
I’m weary of hearing announcers talk about Cam ‘the specimen’. Right now, he’s barely better than Colin Kapernick and Brock Osweiler.
I will never grow weary of defenders dabbing after sacking him. That will never get old.
The team came out flat and stayed that way throughout. That’s not the way to the playoffs.
How about beat up, bullied and embarrassed? Out coached? Try out physical’ed. This Redskins team is just soft, top to bottom.
Ya think!?
Getting outcoached all year is why your Redskins are paper champs, and will be at home watching the Cowboys (and maybe the Giants) in the playoffs.
Gruden admitting he was outcoached is the first step in admitting a problem exists. The next step is finding a competent coach to replace him.
Defending NFC East Champs? What a joke.
This guy is no coach!! And his staff is worse. They couldn’t stop anybody in the last two minutes or on third down. They have decent people, but the are always in the wrong place.
Gruden is my pick for the surprise firing after the season….with little Danny Snyder watching the success of the Cowboys this yr as his protege Jerry is getting all the print….I can see him going back to his old ways of holding press conferences on a daily basis like before and bringing in a puppet to run the team….Jax will be interested in Jay when it happens…
No, Gruden’t isn’t getting fired. The Redskins are literally in a better place than they’ve been since the early ’90s. Scott McCloughan has only had 2 years to build the team and already it’s made great strides. Gruden is very good at developing an offense, even if last night was disappointing. The team really needs to improve its defense. But McCloughan helped build the defenses in San Francisco and Seattle and he can do the same in Washington.
It’s amazing how a win against a blah skins team that didn’t even look like it was playing for a playoff berth and now Cam and the fan base are puffing their chests back out. Carolina fans act just like their all world 50% completion rated MVP QB.
I like Gruden. I don’t agree with the fans who say he needs to be fired. He has fire and tries to hold guys accountable. The DC needs to go. The Skins are soft defensively and that’s a result of the bullcrap soft zone they are continuously burned on. They need a fiery type and some serious upgrades from the GM. Yes, lets not ignore the fact that the GM has largely ignored that side of the ball despite obvious signs that major weaknesses lie there. Doctson still aggravates me as he’s contributed nothing, and last year’s draft had some solid DL prospects. Offensively, Lavauo is awful and should never have been reinserted into the starting lineup. Long seemed to struggle yesterday too, but he hasn’t been terrible for the year. McVay has moments were he looks genius in his playcalling and he also has moments where he looks lost. He relishes the draws and screens against teams that are so fast, and we’re often left in negative yardage plays as a result. The line struggled against the Panthers big time and the offense struggled big time as a result. The Redskins have a solid offense, but played poorly last night. That is expected to happen. I didn’t like the lack of energy last night. There didn’t seem to be the fire a team should have as they are playing for the playoff lives. Now, we sit behind the Bay teams, and I cannot imagine jumping both of them to make the playoffs. 2016 will be a season of missed opportunities for sure. This will be a huge offseason for the franchise in terms of the direction they go. Without major upgrades on D, and resigning Cousins long term, we won’t be that far away from the tumultuous days Redskins fans have come to know and loathe.
It might get better next year when one of several available top shelf D coordinators likely wind up in Washington with the Redskins…
Washington said “Merry Christmas” to Green Bay last night.
This game is on Kirk! People that don’t know the game will blame the running game, but when a defense is not afraid of your passing game/QB. Defenses want the football game on Kirk Cousins so they will play zone and put 8 in the box and stop the run and good defense will design blitz packages to put pressure on Kirk Cousin. There are going to be missed assignments on defense, but your QB can’t account for 14 points off of turnovers in a game of importance. Kirk made bad reads all game, three and outs, and his red-zone efficiency is not that of a tier one QB. Forget all the yards that Kirk has amassed, Kirk Cousins is not playing good situational football. I like that Gruden took the the blame away from his QB!
Mike Tomlin, take note.
He’s putting it on himself but any professional athlete that needs a coach to get him fired up to play a pre-playoff game doesn’t deserve to be employed.
Dec 20, 2016 10:31 AM
skins99 says:
Jay Gruden is really a OC. He’s not a HC type. If a better alternative presents – a proven HGC type – the redskins ought to go for him.
No worries Jay.
Happens to Mike McCarthy every week.
At least Gruden is man enough to admit it. Some coaches have blamed so many others.
Packer fans know what it is like to be in the playoffs year after year and to have won Super Bowls in the last 25 years.
Really?
Since ’91;
Redskins – 1 Title
Packers – 2 Titles, 3 Super Bowls
Since ’81;
Redskins – 3 Titles, 4 Super Bowls
Packers – 2 Titles, 3 Super Bowl
There’s not much that seperates the Redskins and Packers over the last 30 or so years. Unless you want to hang your hat on a bunch of fruitless Packer playoff trips.
Jon to the Rams. Jay also, as Coordinator of Happiness. Jeff Fisher to the Skins. This is great stuff.
Washington said “Merry Christmas” to Green Bay last night.
Packers win out and the Skins loss means zero. Keep up with the playoff picture.
Packer fans know what it is like to be in the playoffs year after year and to have won Super Bowls in the last 25 years.
My reference was to the what the Skins have done over the last 25 years. I can go back further as well but that would not be relevant. The Skins have been lousy the last 25 years.
is it me or does Jay Gruden look cross eyed. Boy the skins really blew it last night….but something about Gruden’s eyes look off.