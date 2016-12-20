Jay Gruden admits he was out-coached

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2016, 9:04 AM EST

When a team fighting for a playoff spot comes out looking as flat as Washington did on Monday night, it’s hard not to blame the coach. Even Jay Gruden admits that.

Gruden said after the loss to the Panthers that he puts it on himself that his team didn’t compete and suffered a severe blow to its playoff hopes.

“We’re disappointed, it’s no question,” Gruden said. “First of all, we were outcoached today. There’s no question about that, and they played better than us, so you’ve got to give credit to the Carolina Panthers. It’s my responsibility to get these guys ready to play, and we didn’t execute like I would’ve liked to have seen. That falls on my shoulders.”

There’s no doubt about that: Gruden’s team did not look ready to play, while Ron Rivera’s team — which has been disappointing for most of this season — looked fired up. That’s on Gruden more than anyone.