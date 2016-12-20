Jerry Jones: Randy Gregory will “absolutely” play next two games

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 11:34 AM EST

The Cowboys haven’t had defensive end Randy Gregory on the field at all this year thanks to a pair of suspensions totaling 14 games, but he’s eligible to practice this week and the team’s already said that the 2015 second-round pick will be part of their workouts.

Gregory will also be eligible to play against the Lions in Week 16. Coach Jason Garrett said that Gregory will have to get himself ready to play football when he was asked about the plans for the defensive end, but owner Jerry Jones went a bit further on Tuesday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that Gregory will “absolutely” play against the Lions and Eagles in the final two games of the season.

“We want him. We need him,” Jones said.

Even with David Irving breaking out against the Buccaneers in Week 15, the Cowboys could use more from their pass rush in the next two games and into the postseason. That’s why Gregory was drafted, but a sackless rookie season and a total absence in his sophomore campaign make it less than certain that he’ll be the one to provide it.