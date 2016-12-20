Jerry Jones: Randy Gregory will “absolutely” play next two games

The Cowboys haven’t had defensive end Randy Gregory on the field at all this year thanks to a pair of suspensions totaling 14 games, but he’s eligible to practice this week and the team’s already said that the 2015 second-round pick will be part of their workouts.
Gregory will also be eligible to play against the Lions in Week 16. Coach Jason Garrett said that Gregory will have to get himself ready to play football when he was asked about the plans for the defensive end, but owner Jerry Jones went a bit further on Tuesday.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that Gregory will “absolutely” play against the Lions and Eagles in the final two games of the season.
“We want him. We need him,” Jones said.
Even with David Irving breaking out against the Buccaneers in Week 15, the Cowboys could use more from their pass rush in the next two games and into the postseason. That’s why Gregory was drafted, but a sackless rookie season and a total absence in his sophomore campaign make it less than certain that he’ll be the one to provide it.
Nothing is ever certain, but it is unlikely that Gregory would play and yet NOT make a positive different on the pass rush. Sacks aren’t everything, and Gregory still provided pressure when he played his rookie year – and more importantly, he wasn’t fully healthy even when he did play. He looked terrific when healthy through all of training cap and preseason 2015, and in the bit of action that counted in his first NFL game before he was injured…and he has yet to play a healthy NFL game since. There is zero indication that he isn’t healthy now, so barring the NFL stepping up and announcing his potential new suspension before he sees the field Gregory would almost certainly offer something, even if it were not a massive difference.
Gregory was actually effective before injury last year. But being away from the game for this long doesn’t bode well for any potential impact this season. May have to wait til next year to really see what you have with this kid.
If he, and Jaylon Smith can return to form, these two matched with Sean lee, could make this linebacking core absolutely deadly.
Fat chance. Unlike the Cowboys and Jones, the NFL hates the Raiders. Al Davis sued the League constantly mostly over petty issues. He never saw the big picture, it was only about him. His lawsuits cost the League and the Owners a lot of money and the Owners have very long memories.
Jones gets it. He knows what is good for the goose is good for the gander. He is one of the most influential owners the NFL has ever had. The Davis family? One of the most loathed and despised.
I don’t know why Garrett even opens his mouth…
Please provide clarity on this….Randy Gregory flunked his third drug test per nfl.com in November, and he is reinstated for the playoffs, but will be facing a year long suspension next year. On the other hand you have Aldon Smith who was eligible to be reinstated over a month ago , and yet nothing….
hey Aldon……just sue baby!!!!! you have nothing to lose at this point, as the commissioner is not going to reinstate you
No he hasn’t played but he has been in the facility training all season and is in good shape.
Aldon Smith is a criminal. Gregory failed drug tests. I believe Smith had 2 DUIs, weapons charge, and present during a shooting that he could have been implicated in.
Just amazing how irrational some fans are
The whole thing is confusing to me. How is it last month he was going to start practicing, but couldn’t because of the possible year long suspension for another failed drug test. But, now can not only practice, but play. Don’t get me wrong, being a Cowboys fan, they can use all the pass rushers they can get. I just don’t understand the rules on suspension/drug test fails I guess…
No harm in seeing what he has….or doesn’t.
I’m sure Stoner Gregory, who let his team down multiple times will be welcomed with open arms by the team who has put the hard work in all season while this idiot has sat it out over multiple failed drug tests.
This is how LEADERSHIP works in Jerry Jones’ world.
Gregory didn’t fail a drug test in November. He missed it which the NFL treats the same as a failed test. I’m just as confused as everybody else is as to why he’s eligible to practice and play but can we get our facts straight
We’ll have DLaw back this week, it seems and a slim possibility of having Mo! That all is a positive…..
Cowboys D are playing much better than anticipated. They have real chemistry, and a young stud undrafted free agent – Irving – who is having a break out year and will keep getting better.
But Jer Jer wants his foul up draft pick to play. Makes about as much sense as starting Romo.
Jerrah Jones has to justify that reach of a 2nd round pick on a known addict somehow so OF COURSE he’s going to play. Jerrah just being Jerrah and making the coaching decisions because why ask his puppet coach?
I’ve been critical of Garrett, I’ve seen growth as a coach the past two years, he has a way to go. Garrett is letting down the team by not standing up for his players and his process. His process says do things day to day, I have no problem with that, matter of fact I feel it’s one of Garrett’s best ideas but Jones skips the process and Garrett allows it by not taking a stronger stance. He could’ve shut down all the qb controversy that Jones stirred up by coming out early saying that Dak was the new starting qb for the Dallas Cowboys instead of, “ah, well, we like what Dak is doing for us”. What? Wth is that. Lousy coach, lousy owner. Love the boys, you can have garrett and jones. Go Cowboys
As much as he’s embarrassed and screwed his team, he better perform like a freaking hall of famer.
Gregory has smoked weed on several occasions, which is HARDLY a crime society, and NOTHING like what Aldon Smith has done. Yes,smoking weed is against NFL rules, and that is why Gregory has missed multiple games. A young player making questionable decisions – how unusual. BTW, Gregory is allowed to play, as he has served his suspension time, and is now appealing a separate one, which allows him to play in the meantime.
Aldon Smith – 5 Arrests in 3 years, and here are the particulars:
On January 28, 2012, Aldon Smith was arrested for driving under the influence in Miami Beach, Florida.
On June 30, 2012, Smith was believed to have suffered stab wounds when attempting to break up a fight at a party at his residence. Two other people were shot in the incident. On October 9, 2013, Smith was charged with “three felony counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon” relating to the stabbing incident. The charges were later reduced to misdemeanors.
On September 20, 2013, Smith was involved in a single vehicle accident in San Jose, California. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. After the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the third week of the football season, he voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility, to be put onto the non-football injury list with an indefinite leave of absence.
On April 13, 2014, Smith was detained and arrested following an incident at the Los Angeles International Airport in which Smith became belligerent and uncooperative with a TSA agent, who alleged Smith claimed he was carrying a bomb. After interviews revealed that Smith did not clearly state he was carrying a bomb, the Los Angeles City Attorney decided to drop the charges. Smith was suspended for nine games for the 2014 season.
On August 6, 2015, he was arrested in Santa Clara, California, for an alleged hit and run after driving under the influence, and vandalism charges. He was released by the 49ers the following day August 7, 2015, as a result.
So, Raider fans, Cowboy haters, etc – give me just one good reason why Smith should be reinstated?
jsrdc says:
Dec 20, 2016 2:04 PM
. BTW, Gregory is allowed to play, as he has served his suspension time, and is now appealing a separate one, which allows him to play in the meantime.
Aldon Smith – 5 Arrests in 3 years, and here are the particulars:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – — — – – – –
And found guilty of what after due process was served? Do you realize the hit and run, and vandalism charge were for opening his car door in a parking lot and it accidently hit the car next to him supposedly putting a nick smaller than 1/16 of an inch in that car. Unknowing of that he left, and returned by foot a few hours later after somebody told him what happened and was issued a dui later….fyi he has never been found guilty of this either….on the other hand Randy Gregory just flunked his third drug test last month ( you know at the same time Aldon Smith was in rehab per the terms and conditions of “his” suspension…like I said …sue the NFL
If the NFL allows marijuana use in the future as a way to treat pain it’ll be interesting to see if the # of drug related suspensions goes down. Gregory loves herb and can’t put it down for good, Aldon Smith takes part in airport bomb threats…which one is worse?
want to be cheech & chong? don’t have a job that says you cant smoke weed…but the NFL will gladly give him legalized govt heroin to hide all those pains he feels before, during, and after games.
For all you Aldon lovers that think the NFL is violating any fed or state laws regarding anything to do with Blunt Head Aldon Smith (that includes you, good Doctor that never went to lawschool) and his reinstatement, think again and go back to your real job that does not include the practice of law.
I have represented Plaintiffs under the ADA, including Chapter 4, its exceptions and all impacting ancilliary laws and your boy Aldy, doesnt have a hope and a prayer. These laws do not green light habitual drug users, particularly those with priors, the right to employment. The right to employment is far different from the right to be discriminated from employment, a distinction the Tool Boy Army is incapable of making. Your boy’s right reinstatement is governed by the CBA and guess what, call Brady, you are SOL!
The more intriguing question here is, why do the Raiders even want a player of such void character? Even the horrible 49ers gave up on him. Championships are still built with character, good coaching and management. As always, the Raiders are always walking the dark black alleys, looking for a new free home for the next 12 hours, and trying to come up with a story to justify same. Sick. Time for a shower and penicillin shots! Roach on, Raiders!
The only way to beat the Patriots is with a ferocious pass rush that keeps putting Brady on his back. Without that, it doesn’t matter what your record is, the Pats will carve you up. The Cowboys have looked great all year, but their pass rush is weak. They need Gregory, or anyone else who can help, if they plan to beat the Pats in the Super Bowl. Unless, that is, Khalil Mack takes care of the Pats first.
The only thing that can crash this dream season for the Cowboys is Jerry Jones.Who are they going to have to cut to make room for Gregory? What does it say to the rest of the team? What a waste of a great season.
Not sure what games these fans were watching but Gregory was brutal/non factor when he played.Injured or not,Jerrah is trying to save face with this draft choice more than anything.
