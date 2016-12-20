Joe Thomas joins elite company with 10th straight Pro Bowl

Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas was named to his 10th straight Pro Bowl Tuesday night, and with the honor Thomas joined some elite company.
Just four other players in NFL history — Merlin Olsen, Mel Renfro, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor — were named to the Pro Bowl in at least the first 10 seasons of their careers. All of those players are Hall of Famers; only Olsen, with 14, went over 10.
Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, becomes the first player in Browns history to be named to the Pro Bowl 10 times. Hall of Famers Lou Groza and Jim Brown each went to nine Pro Bowls.
Thomas has seen and endured some, um, stuff in his time with the Browns, but he’s never missed a snap in his career and has started 158 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman.
“Joe is a warrior,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday, per the team’s transcript. “He is unbelievable. I keep saying that…not just as a football player but as a person. He battles. He goes out there and he gives you everything he has. He wants to win. The thing I have most admired about him is what he has done in that locker room. This team is still together because of him and what he brings to that locker room each and every week after games and before games.”
#Noonehasitbetter
Gotta feel bad for this guy. Playing all these ears with a crap team with crappy ownership and lousy management. And to think, this organization passed on Big Ben in favor of Kellen Winslow JR!! 😂😂😂😂😂
too bad he plays for a joke of a franchise for that long… that makes him a pro bowler just for that
Truly a shoo-in HOFer at left tackle. I hope he gets out of Cleveland soon and can actually compete for a Super Bowl. He deserves it
Terrific player. Terrific durability. Terrific Badger. Sure fire hall of famer.
From a Bengals fan who has seen the best LT of all time. This guy is a HOF.
And also the guy with the most vacation days! Nice career Joe, while others had to work overtime for pennies, you were already on an island sipping umbrella drinks. You are the real winner here
Is it because he is so good. Or the others suck so bad.
Imagine his career if he’d played for a decent team.
Hue Jackson is still the coach ?
It’s a shame a great player has wasted his career with a pathetic franchise
Dude is a stud. It’s such a shame his career has been wasted. They should do the right thing and trade him to a contender.
We all make fun of the Browns for being a laughingstock and a farce, but I can’t think of one negative thing to say about Joe Thomas. This guy is incredible, a consummate professional, and exactly the type of player kids should try to emulate. When he gets elected to the Hall of Fame, he will deserve it more than almost anyone else who has ever gotten the honor.
Tremendous class…….
joe is solid
I’m a Steelers fan but have serious admiration for Joe Thomas. He’s the lone bright spot for the Clownies.
Big Joe deserves better than to play for that dumpster fire of a franchise.
– A Steelers fan
He’s been a great player for a long time, arguably the best on most (if not all) of the Browns teams he’s been on. It’s sort of crazy to think that his production would be so much higher, if he played on a better team and had a little help.
Hes lucky he doesnt play in the NFC….Cuz Tyron Smith has that spot locked up for the next 10 years….
How bout them “11-Giants” Cowboys eh?…
How can you not have the utmost respect for a guy who plays this well, and so consistently, for a dreadful franchise. Congrats, Joe, you are a true inspiration!
Merlin Olsen was a beast. A polite, yet violent beast. The Fearsome Foursome was probably one of, if not the best D Line ever.
The best offensive lineman EVER!
You go, Joe. Hope the Browns get to a playoff game before you retire, you deserve it.
This guy is an absolute stud. Not a Browns fan, but sure wish my team had him!
Reminds me of Cortez Kennedy, dominating in obscurity thanks to a train wreck of an organization.
.. I don’t think there’s any doubt Thomas will join Big Tez in the HOF.
We as fans think Joe was robbed of a better career on a better team, I bet he is happy to have stayed healthy, played in zero playoff games where the compensation is like 1/12th what a regular season game pays, and had the most time off out of all other 10 year vets.