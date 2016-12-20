Julio Jones practicing Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 1:56 PM EST

After the Falcons beat the 49ers, coach Dan Quinn said that he thought wide receiver Julio Jones would be able to return from a toe injury to face the Panthers in Week 16.

Jones, who has missed the last two games as a result of the injury, is taking a step toward making that happen on Tuesday. Quinn said that Jones will participate in the team’s first practice of the week.

The Falcons won’t release a participation report until Wednesday, so there won’t be any official word from the team about how much work Jones does on Tuesday. The fact that he’s getting on the field at all would seem to be a step in the right direction and Wednesday’s activity level should reveal how well the toe holds up to the resumption of football activities.

Quinn said cornerback Jalen Collins will also practice after sitting out the last game with a knee injury.