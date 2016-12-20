Ladarius Green saw doctor about concussion Tuesday

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green remains in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Bengals late in last Sunday’s game.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Green was visiting with a doctor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for an evaluation of his injury. There were reports during the offseason that Green was dealing with lingering symptoms from a concussion he suffered last season, although the Steelers and Green said that an ankle injury was the reason for his absence from the field.
Tomlin said that Green’s history with concussions is not making the team handle this injury any differently than they would under other circumstances.
“We’ll follow the protocol to the letter as we always do,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “His level of participation is an indicator of where it’s going or not going.”
Green has developed into a frequent and productive target for Ben Roethlisberger in recent weeks and he’d be missed against the Ravens on Christmas Day if he hasn’t been cleared to return by that point.
Tomlin also said that defensive end Stephon Tuitt has a chance to play this week after hurting his knee against Cincinnati and that he “fully expects” running back DeAngelo Williams to return after missing six games with a knee injury.
We need this dude to get to the SB. Jesse James is a decent backup but Green is a stud. Looks like more Bell, Brown, and get Sammie Coates going. Beat the Ravens!
His concussion history suggests he won’t play this week and probably not for several weeks. This game is huge. Whoever plays better bring the A game. The loser will likely miss the playoffs.
As much as I hate the Steelers I hope he is okay. If he missed all those games because of the last concussion this is worrisome.
Made a clutch catch and paid the price for it… def a different offense with Green out there!
Ravens get a depleted team again…Very lucky!!
Sure looked like the defender led with the crown his helmet into Green’s helmet. No flag, so we’ll see what the league thinks in the next few days.
The comment that he was still dealing with concussion symptoms in the off season from a hit last year is concerning. I am hopeful he will be well.
L.G. is the xfactor for the Steelers on offense. With him they have a difference maker to go all the way. Hope he gets well and returns quickly.
Seriously? Steelers’ fans are whining about flags not being thrown? Take a look at every uncalled face mask tackle this year and get back to me. Yeah, I’m waiting, whiners.
First and foremost – hope he’s OK, and hope he makes a smart decision on his long term health.
But the depleted team thing – stop. Ravens are without 2 of their starting tight ends and most likely without their top cornerback. Injuries are part of football, no team is full strength hardly ever.
This is always a good game between two similar teams.