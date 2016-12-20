Ladarius Green saw doctor about concussion Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 5:07 PM EST

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green remains in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Bengals late in last Sunday’s game.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Green was visiting with a doctor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for an evaluation of his injury. There were reports during the offseason that Green was dealing with lingering symptoms from a concussion he suffered last season, although the Steelers and Green said that an ankle injury was the reason for his absence from the field.

Tomlin said that Green’s history with concussions is not making the team handle this injury any differently than they would under other circumstances.

“We’ll follow the protocol to the letter as we always do,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “His level of participation is an indicator of where it’s going or not going.”

Green has developed into a frequent and productive target for Ben Roethlisberger in recent weeks and he’d be missed against the Ravens on Christmas Day if he hasn’t been cleared to return by that point.

Tomlin also said that defensive end Stephon Tuitt has a chance to play this week after hurting his knee against Cincinnati and that he “fully expects” running back DeAngelo Williams to return after missing six games with a knee injury.