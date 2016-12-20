Lions lead NFC North, but have no Pro Bowlers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2016, 8:33 PM EST

Ordinarily, if you’re a first-place team, you’re going to have someone in the Pro Bowl. Not the Lions.

Despite sitting atop the NFC North, the Lions were shut out when this year’s NFC Pro Bowl roster was announced.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Pro Bowl votes were wrong: You can have a good team without having any players who are among the three or four best in the conference at their positions. But it is unusual.

The Lions will probably end up with someone in Orlando on the last Sunday in January because there are almost always many players who drop out, and Detroit got four alternates: punter Sam Martin, kicker Matt Prater, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Darius Slay.

Five other teams failed to have any Pro Bowlers: the Jets, Saints, Bears, Jaguars and 49ers. Unlike the Lions, all of those teams have losing records.