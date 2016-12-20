Lions lead NFC North, but have no Pro Bowlers

Ordinarily, if you’re a first-place team, you’re going to have someone in the Pro Bowl. Not the Lions.
Despite sitting atop the NFC North, the Lions were shut out when this year’s NFC Pro Bowl roster was announced.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the Pro Bowl votes were wrong: You can have a good team without having any players who are among the three or four best in the conference at their positions. But it is unusual.
The Lions will probably end up with someone in Orlando on the last Sunday in January because there are almost always many players who drop out, and Detroit got four alternates: punter Sam Martin, kicker Matt Prater, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Darius Slay.
Five other teams failed to have any Pro Bowlers: the Jets, Saints, Bears, Jaguars and 49ers. Unlike the Lions, all of those teams have losing records.
The Nfl hates Detroit, just watch a game and see all the horrible calls that routinely happen.
How is Matthew Stafford not a pro bowler this year?
Stafford = MVP > Pro Bowl
I’m sure they’re happy being a team on the verge of a playoff berth instead of a five win team, with Calvin Johnson going to the Pro Bowl. Slay should have gone through if the Pro Bowl was legit. It isn’t.
That’s some ugly company…..just shows you how good of a coach Caldwell is, no superstars and so far beating the great GB Packers and up and coming Vikings for first place…if they win the division he gets my vote for coach of the yr….wait, you mean someone from Cleveland made it?
The Lions are considered a nonmarque team and it does seem like the majority of the calls do not go their way……
The Pro Bowl is dumb. Have a rookie vs sophmore game instead. The check you get for playing in the pro bowl would be a nice chunk of change for most of the young guys.
Have a ceremony at halftime acknowledging the Pro Bowlers, and give them there due at the award show the night before the Super Bowl.
Play the rookie vs sophmore game in cities that will never get to host a super bowl aka Green Bay, Philadelphia, Seattle, etc.
Change things about this game to make it more fun like a race to a football instead of the coin toss (like the xfl), allow touchdown celebrations, wear any cleats the players want, etc. make it fun not dumb like the current pro bowl format.
I also thought Stafford should have made it, and probably Ansah. The whole fan voting thing just ruins it. Each fan can vote 25 times per day, per email address? Is that right? I don’t vote in it at all so I’m not sure.
D’oh! And Prater… how on Earth did he not make it?
Haven’t looked at the Pro bowl rosters nor do I really care because it’s a joke of an award anyway.
But here are my thoughts.
Dak has had the ability to rely on Zeke all year. While Stafford has had a bottom 4 rushing attack. Stafford may not have the best numbers, but the 8 4th quarter comebacks should say something. Top 3 in the NFC? Debatable. But I think someone like Stafford or Brees deserves it over Dak. Although Dak plays for the Cowboys so of course they get all the national attention (which is actually deserved for once)
Also, Sam Martin is the best punter in the league. That’s not even a debate. Watch a Lions game and see how often this guy flips the field position. He is a gamechanger from the punting position.
All of this is meaningless though because Stafford will probably end up in the pro bowl because people drop out and choose not to play, which now means half the league is a pro bowl player. Darius Slay was right when he said he values All Pro status over pro bowl status. Pro Bowl honors have become a participation award.
Weird that the placekicker and punter made the list of alternates considering kickers aren’t people.
Lions turning out to be a bigger rival for the Packers than the Vikings.
Viking fans, having no World Championships, like to brag about players being in the Pro Bowl. I don’t think most other fan bases care much.
And I’m sure Stafford will be offered the opportunity to go as an alternate. Whether he’ll accept, who knows?
An even bigger snub was David Bakhtiari.
The more prime time games, the more pro bowlers. Imagine that.
Remember when Stafford threw for 5k yards and Cam Newton went instead and made a mockery of the Pro Bowl and straight up embarrassed himself?
Only Stafford is worthy of the Pro Bowl.
I don’t think you’ll hear too much kvetching from the fans of the Niners, Jets, Jags, Browns and Bears who really know what’s going on. When your team can’t even win a quarter of the games on your schedule (or in the Browns case, any games at all), it’s pretty clear your roster lacks difference-makers. The GMs of those teams don’t need to be griping, they need to be doing whatever it takes to make their rosters better.
The biggest miss here: Glover Quin. One of the best safeties in the NFL.
As a Viking fan I think Stafford and Prater are worthy.
It won’t seem nearly as unfair in 2 weeks.
Stafford went 5000 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2011 and didn’t make it then either, so why would he now.
#parforthecourse
Maybe because the difference between the Lions this season and being a losing team is paper thin. They’ve had the ball bounce their way this season and have had a lot of favorable officiating go their way but that doesn’t necessarily equate them to having a team with a lot of Pro Bowlers.
So Ryan & Rodgers have worse records, have a better supporting cast…and still finish ahead of Stafford.
Prater is the most clutch kicker in the league, Martin is the best punter and handles kick offs.
Just reinforces that the Pro Bowl is a joke…
The Lions aren’t going to win the North division. They’ll lose to the Packers and blow their lead. But Stafford does deserve to be in the Pro Bowl.
Pro Bowl = Popularity contest = meaningless. It’s in Florida this year. Watch how many of these guys don’t go due to “injuries”.
The Lions like many other teams will have the 5th string alternate go after the first 4 guys turn down “the honor” of going.
More of these guys attend the ESPYs then the ProBowl.
All Pro status more relevant
luponatrix says:
Dec 20, 2016 8:56 PM
Weird that the placekicker and punter made the list of alternates considering kickers aren’t people
==========================
What an absolutely ridiculous post!!! How many times does a win or loss come down to the kicker?? In the whole scheme of things, they have the most pressure to perform in those circumstances……
I cannot believe Rodgers made the Pro Bowl and Stafford didn’t!!!!! Compare how each played over the first 1/2 of the season…AR does NOT deserve it. Sorry, Pack fans, but I thought the PB was supposed to be for the current year, not based on past performances! Does PFT have a vote?? Just my opinion….
why should they? green bay has been anointed as first place resident, with their 14-0 record, and they are odds on fav to win the super bowl.
Why am I not surprised? Only division leader, nay, only team in the top HALF of their division to not have a single Pro Bowler. Dak is like 16th in yards, 19th in yards per attempt. The Cowboys and Packers are the NFL darlings. The Lions are completely disrespected….again
Stafford will light up Green Bay Jan. 1.
Winning a division and knocking GB out will be more rewarding to Matt than a lame invite to the worst sports event of the year.
Look who they have played. Alabama could 9-5 that schedule.
4sacroc says:
Dec 21, 2016 9:09 AM
Stafford will light up Green Bay Jan. 1.
Winning a division and knocking GB out will be more rewarding to Matt than a lame invite to the worst sports event of the year.
——————————————————-
I want to believe you’re right soooo badly. But it’s getting harder and harder to take the NFL seriously anymore. I’m sure there will be some phantom facemask call or picked up flag in week 17 that will hand the division title to the Packers. It always seems like the Lions need to beat their opponent AND the officials/league. Which sucks