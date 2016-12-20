Lions-Packers, Titans-Texans likely to decide divisions in Week 17

The best Week 17 games are the ones that determine division titles, and it appears that we’ll have two of them this season.
The NFC North and AFC South are both likely to be decided with head-to-head games on the final day of the regular season, Sunday, January 1.
In the NFC North, the Lions host the Packers to end the season. Although the Lions could clinch the division before that game, that’s unlikely: Detroit would have to win at Dallas and the Packers would have to lose at home to the Vikings this week. The much more likely scenario would be the Packers-Lions finale serving as the NFC North title game.
In the AFC South, the Texans visit Tennessee to end the season. It’s possible that the Texans could clinch the division this week, but it’s unlikely: The Texans would have to beat the Bengals and the Titans would have to lose to the Jaguars on Saturday. Much more likely, the division will come down to that Week 17 meeting in Tennessee.
If this all plays out as expected, it seems likely that Packers-Lions would be moved into prime time, while Texans-Titans would be given an afternoon time slot that would allow it to be shown to a large swath of the country. And the NFL would be pleased to have meaningful games that can help it continue a strong late-season run of good TV ratings.
I would love nothing more than to see the Titans in the playoffs. A team with QB problems that of the Texans don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.
Don’t forget Tampa can win the NFC south also if Tampa wins their last 2 games and Atlanta gets a loss
Not if the Vikings beat the Packers on sunday!
Goooooo Lionnnssssss!
It would be great to see all the predictors and fans faces if Detroit clinched the division this weekend.
Oh the humanity !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
But but but I was told that the Vikings would have the NFCN locked up by Thanksgiving
Hilarious how everyone warned them to simmer down and let the season play out, but no, Vikings fans were telling everyone they were the best team in football, best defense, a historic defense (ha!) and would be defeating the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Hilarious! Thanks Minnesota, we know the punchline way ahead of time but we still laugh every time
Ill say it again, Detroit is the worst 9 win team Ive seen. They have beaten absolutely no one.
The third place Vikings Super Bowl is this weekend! Don’t miss it.
GB and Detroit could both stumble this week looking ahead.
Not if the Vikings beat the Packers on sunday!
I can guarantee that this won't happen, for no other reason than they play on 'Saturday'.
I still find it highly unlikely the vikings can beat the Pack at Lambeau this year with that offensive line and no production from the passing or running game.
What would Vikings fans do without the word “if”?
And whomever wins, gets to play one extra game…
Please don’t flex the Titans game out of the noon slot. I’ll be passed out drunk in the stadium parking lot from over tailgating if we have to play at 3:00.
Only an ugly purple ball and a honolulu blue ball still left on the table. A-Rodge is chalking his cue and getting ready to finish running the table. Merry Christmas Packer fans!
And if the Falcons, Saints, and Bears win this weekend, Lions will clinch a playoff spot before they even play on Monday! Same can’t be said for the Packers…They need to win out! Thumbs down if you own Packer ‘stock’ right now!
Go Titans!
I though NFL doesn’t flex 1 o’clock games to night time slots. At least that’s what their website says if you look under flex schedule procedures.
Then again since when does the league follow it’s own rules.
I though NFL doesn't flex 1 o'clock games to night time slots. At least that's what their website says if you look under flex schedule procedures.
All rules go out the window for Week 17 flexing.
It would be a shame if the Texans made it to playoffs instead of the Titans… Despite the head-to-head records and divisional records, I think the Titans are the better team. The Titans’ wins have been much more impressive, and sometimes dominant. They have more wins against potential playoff teams. They didn’t bench their quarterback in Week 15.
I have no idea how the Texans are 8-6…
Vikings ? Is there a professional football team called Vikings ?
I read words like “deserve” and “shame” is posts about the Texans. Granted, they aren’t that good but neither are the other AFCS teams. A team makes the playoffs based on wins and losses, period. Oh, and no points are deducted for benching your under performing QB.
Regardless of who gets in, it will probably end in the first playoff game.
Vikings ? Is there a professional football team called Vikings ?
No not really, its just a tease. If the NFL gave Minnesota a professional football team, then Detroit and Iowa would want one too.
On another note, Minnesota and Detroit are like Dumb and Dumber, “…So you’re saying that there is a chance?”
But but but I was told that the Vikings would have the NFCN locked up by Thanksgiving
This is actually funny, because it’s so filled with lies. Packer fans tell us every year that the division will be theirs before the bye week. In reality, both teams have been equally futile this season, with 4 game losing streaks.
When the Vikings were 5-0, you couldn’t find 3 people proclaiming Superbowl (there’s always at least 2 crazy people here). I didn’t expect an 8-8 season, but almost everybody knows injuries eventually catch up to you. And no team has suffered more key injuries. And no, the Packers losing a couple defensive players for a few games isn’t near losing your entire offensive line, your #1 WR for 2-3 games, QB, and RB. It just isn’t.
Why isn’t flexing the Vikings week 17 game considered?
All-pro CB Sam Shields out all year for the Packers is much more significant then Peterson being out most of the year. It just is.
that’s unlikely: Detroit would have to win at Dallas and the Packers would have to lose at home to the Vikings this week.
Why?
Jags will upset Titans this week. Everybody overlooking this game.
I read words like "deserve" and "shame" is posts about the Texans. Granted, they aren't that good but neither are the other AFCS teams. A team makes the playoffs based on wins and losses, period. Oh, and no points are deducted for benching your under performing QB.

Regardless of who gets in, it will probably end in the first playoff game.
Regardless of who gets in, it will probably end in the first playoff game.
It’s a “shame” because the Texans would likely get blown out in the first round of the playoffs, while the Titans could actually play a good game, if not win (they’ve beaten the Packers, Broncos, & Chiefs). I’m not sure what percentage of America are Texans fans, but I’m guessing it isn’t 100%. Just a theory.
So I would also guess that for most football fans, it would probably be more enjoyable to watch Mariota and the good/fun Titans offense than it would be to watch Tom Savage and listen to Brock Osweiler contract details. That’s why it’s a shame. It would be a shame to waste a playoff spot like that…
Titans have 5 really nice wins this season. More than I can think of for any other team.
Lions
Dolphins
Packers
Broncos
Chiefs
Early struggles set them back this season but other teams should be weary.
I’ve got a feeling the Packers are going on a 2 game losing streak.
Why isn't flexing the Vikings week 17 game considered?
because the nfl doesn’t flex games on xmas eve, duh!
Why isn't flexing the Vikings week 17 game considered?
Because they can’t find a time or a channel that anyone would want to watch them play. Flexing them into a bye isn’t fair as the Bears are counting on this win, again.
Not if the Vikings beat the Packers on sunday!
Even if the Packers did lose to the Vikings, the Lions would still have to beat Dallas this week for the final game not to decide the division. Well both of those things could happen, it doesn’t seem likely right now.
Vikings ? Is there a professional football team called Vikings ?
yeah its the team that knocked gb out of the nfc north title last year
I would love nothing more than to see the Titans in the playoffs. A team with QB problems that of the Texans don't deserve to be in the playoffs.
That doesn’t make any kind of sense. How about the other 52 guys have carried them to an 8-6 record and 9 division wins in a row. Including missing the best defender in the NFL.
Sounds like Titan fan is bordering on relevance for the first time in years and is getting carried away with themselves.
The Texans are boring to watch, but they are on a ten-game win streak in the AFC South. If they beat the Titans–again–it can’t really be argued that they are not the best team in the AFCS.
It’s a “shame” because the Texans would likely get blown out in the first round of the playoffs, while the Titans could actually play a good game, if not win (they’ve beaten the Packers, Broncos, & Chiefs). I’m not sure what percentage of America are Texans fans, but I’m guessing it isn’t 100%. Just a theory.
So I would also guess that for most football fans, it would probably be more enjoyable to watch Mariota and the good/fun Titans offense than it would be to watch Tom Savage and listen to Brock Osweiler contract details. That’s why it’s a shame. It would be a shame to waste a playoff spot like that…
Is it still a shame if the Texans win out? That would mean they beat the Titans twice.
Is it still a shame if the Texans win out? That would mean they beat the Titans twice.
We’re in Week 16 right now, not Week 17. You can’t tell me that the Titans don’t look like the better team RIGHT NOW. I don’t think you understand…. The whole reason I’m talking about this is because I EXPECT THE TEXANS TO WIN. Why would I care about how mediocre the Texans are if I knew they were going to miss the playoffs anyways? I wouldn’t give a crap! They have been mediocre all season long, but they just keep winning against these other mediocre/bad teams. It’s apparently impossible for the Titans to beat the Texans, so of course they’ll lose. And yes, it would still be a shame that NFL fans would have to watch the Texans get blown out, rather than the Titans.
I’m not arguing the validity of the Texans’ probably playoff appearance here.. I’m just saying it sucks that they would be in it. Let me repeat that phrase for you – “Just saying”
Is it still a shame if the Texans win out? That would mean they beat the Titans twice.
We’re in Week 16 right now, not Week 17. You can’t tell me that the Titans don’t look like the better team RIGHT NOW. I don’t think you understand…. The whole reason I’m talking about this is because I EXPECT THE TEXANS TO WIN. Why would I care about how mediocre the Texans are if I knew they were going to miss the playoffs anyways? I wouldn’t give a crap! They have been mediocre all season long, but they just keep winning against these other mediocre/bad teams. It’s apparently impossible for the Titans to beat the Texans, so of course they’ll lose. And yes, it would still be a shame that NFL fans would have to watch the Texans get blown out, rather than the Titans.
I’m not arguing the validity of the Texans’ probably playoff appearance here.. I’m just saying it sucks that they would be in it. Let me repeat that phrase for you – “Just saying”
I don’t expect the Texans to win this week, last week or week 17. Like you said, they just keep winning. I like the Titans. I just didn’t get how its’ shameful or undeserving for a team to win their way into the playoffs, bad QB or not. Merry Christmas!!
Vikings win at Lambeau? Not likely.
Cream rises, not teams that have lost five of their last seven games.
At best, they don’t quit like they did on Sunday.
At best.
Vikings ? Is there a professional football team called Vikings ?
yeah its the team that knocked gb out of the nfc north title last year
Yep and then were on the couch for week 2 of the playoffs – watching the Packers play.
You know – went 1 and done as a divisional winner. Lost at home.
Green Bay will lose on Saturday and Detroit will upset Dallas, sorry to ruin your week 17 hype. Even if GB does eke into the playoffs it will be enjoyable seeing them crushed by three scores or more so it really is a win-win.
Sounds like Titan fan is bordering on relevance for the first time in years and is getting carried away with themselves.
Bruh, from a Texans fan? Really? Neither of our teams are storied franchises or anything.
As a Packers fan I prefer that they concentrate on beating the Vikings first and then worry about the division title in Detroit.
The Vikings are a huge rival for us and I would bet really good money they would love to ruin the season for the Packers.
Purples are fun.
The Vikings started the year 5-0.
The team color of the Vikings is purple.
Purple is the color of choking.
Coincidence?
Detroit Lions offense sucks, they’re 1/3 of the way into a 3 game swoon. Vikings will do well to stay within 10 points of the Packers. GB will lock up a wildcard spot this week and win the division next. Lions may back into the playoffs depending on if the Bucs win their last game or not.
Sounds like Titan fan is bordering on relevance for the first time in years and is getting carried away with themselves.
Bruh, from a Texans fan? Really? Neither of our teams are storied franchises or anything.
Never heard of “Luv Ya Blue”? The song was pretty hokey but the team was anything but.
That idiot Bud Adams never knew what a good thing he had in Houston. He blackmailed the town time after time for more this, that , the other. Finally we’d had enough. Never missed Bud, but I wish the team could’ve stayed.
@allight59
do you have any clue what your talking about? Lol 0/4 on these comment sections today 😎✌️
The Vikings started the year 5-0.
The team color of the Vikings is purple.
Purple is the color of choking.
Coincidence?
I hope you no one ever needs your help when they are choking.
People turn blue when they choke.
Packer fans are uneducated.
Nobody thought the Lions would contend for the division. Most picked them to finish last. Nice job by Caldwell. His record in Detroit 27-19, 0-1 playoffs.
I think the last wildcard will go to the Lions or Packers, while the other wins the division.
Tampa has 2 tough games left and the Redskins will lose one.
Go Lions!!!!!
@allight59
do you have any clue what your talking about? Lol 0/4 on these comment sections today
glad i’m in your head…you should get a life, no, really, seriously….lol keep reading my intelligent comments.
Another horrific collapse.
Poor little Viking fans.
We choked this season, but no team chokes better than the Lions.
They have one playoff win in 60 years and 0-16 season on the books in the past decade!
Packers have little chance to be a wild card team…if they don’t beat Lions to win the division, they lose tiebreakers to both other potential 9-7 teams (TB, Atlanta), and Washington beat them out with two wins…the only way GB could be a wild card is if Atlanta wins at least one game, TB loses both and Washington loses at least one…since Tampa must lose both in this scenario, GB can’t lock up anything this week…
"Nobody thought the Lions would contend for the division. Most picked them to finish last. Nice job by Caldwell. His record in Detroit 27-19, 0-1 playoffs."
Actually that’s not right…Playoff record is officials 1, Lions 0…
As a Texan fan this has been a difficult year. but the most difficult part has been listening to the garbage spewed out about my Team. They mad a huge mistake a quarterback, GUILTY. But everyone seems to forget they have the number 1 defense in football and without Watt and Kevin Johnson for the majority of the year. have not given a 300 yard passing game all year, Rodgers, Carr, Luck (2x’s), Rivers, Stafford.. They also had the hardest schedule and toughest road schedule this year. As far as wins
Chiefs (everyone’s darling)
Lions (with their MVP quarterback)
Titans (everyone’s other trendy new team)
Colts (2x’s somehow we are still ranked lower)
Lets not forget the Monday night Crime Drama in Mexico city against the Raiders.
And the worst narrative of all the AFCS is the worst division in football. Despite having more wins than the NFCW and the AFCN. FACT. Lazy reporting by the national media. Truth be told keeping selling them short that is usually the dog that bites you
Funny how many Lions’ fans keep insisting the Packers need to win both games to win the division.
Yes if Detroit manages to win in Dallas, that would be true.
BUT the reality is the Cowboys will be playing to win. And they have a lot to lose. The difference between being the number one seed and entering in as wild card entry is on the line for them.
Yes, anything can happen, but the greater likelihood is that the division championship will be determined in Detroit in week seventeen.