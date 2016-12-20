Look on the bright side: Browns draft picks keep improving

The Browns’ chances to improve get better with each passing week, at least as it pertains to the 2017 NFL Draft.
While they’re still locked into the top spot in the order with their 0-14 record, their second first-rounder from the Eagles keeps improving, and would be eighth if the season ended today.
(Although a lot of people would say “Why on Tuesday?”)
The 49ers are hard on their heels for the second spot at 1-13, followed by the 2-12 Jaguars and the 3-11 Bears.
The potentially division-winning Titans would pick fifth thanks to the 4-10 Rams trading for Jared Goff.
Spots six through 10 would be occupied by the Jets (4-10), Chargers (5-9), Browns, Cardinals (5-8-1), and Bengals (5-8-1).
The Panthers would have been seventh in line last week, but dropped to 11th in this week’s order after beating Washington Monday night.
There’s the bright side, and then there are the Cleveland Browns.
No team has ever struck out on top picks as consistently as the Browns.
More Manziels, Gilberts, and other unearthed busts are lurking in the first round. No one does a better job at finding the turds than the Browns.
No pun intended..
And they’ll over-think it, and blow those picks as well. Browns will be Browns. And I’m a life-long Browns fan.
Teams like the browns make me believe that the draft order should be determined by lottery. Why should crap teams with crap coaching keep getting rewarded for their terrible performance?
Dude, enough with the “season ending today” joke. It’s really not funny and you keep on re-using it.
.
Watch out for those tricky Titans. They have a QB, a core of young talent and are in a position to get a blue chipper to fill an area of need with the #5 pick.
Moreover, they’ve got plenty of cap space and their own complement of draft choices to supplement an improving roster.
.
They’ll keep improving until they are deserving of pay raises/new contracts. Then the Harvard geniuses in the FO can trade them off for multiple, lower round picks, five years down the road. (Or worse, just let them walk out the door!)
Isn’t that how MONEYBALL works?
Good news for NE! Browns are gonna cough up a couple of picks for Jimmy G, who is head and shoulders above anyone coming out of the draft.
and yet we all know they will mess it up
Draft order doesn’t really matter if the team doesn’t know how to evaluate talent. Rounds three and up is where you find the players.
That pick should go to the Patriots for Garopollo. No better QB in next years draft.
Way too much attention is given to where you pick, and not enough to how you pick. How do the Patriots keep winning when they usually pick near the bottom? How did the 49ers (in the 80s and 90s) stay good for 15 years when they picked last most of the time? On the other hand, how do teams like the Browns always seem to be in position to pick the best players, yet it doesn’t seem to help?
The browns are in process of trading their 2nd 1st rounder to the PATS for Jimmy G. Win WIN for everbody
Great point, if you completely ignore the way the Browns draft.
The haters are going to lose their minds when the Pats pick up some of those high 1st and 2nd round picks for Garropolo.
Or maybe one of those teams will draft the next Johnnie Manziel, who, by the way, is the last QB to win a game for the Browns.
Or maybe Brady will ride off into the sunset after his seventh SB appearance and 5th win. Who knows.
Anyway, best of luck to Jimmy and the Browns, whatever happens, and merry christmas and happy holidays to everyone.
draft is so disgustingly over-rated…look at the Pats…pick at the bottom of the rounds every year…and up-to-no-goodell has stolen multiple picks…and they still kick the snot out of the rest of the league…
😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
Yes, but if we read between the lines where Sashi talked about the long road, if they get the #1 pick… they will trade it again.
They had a lot of picks this year. Didn’t get so much out of them.
Drafted a bunch of WR’s, but their best one this year was a journeyman backup QB their coach brought in. The other good one they could of had, they let go, Taylor Gabriel. Whoops.
The list of mistakes goes on and on. You need top end talent in this league. Sometimes you can only get that at the top of the draft.
3rd or 4th rounder for Garropolo, nothing higher. He only played 2 games as a pro, NE could make Manziel look like a good QB.
“patriottony says:
Dec 20, 2016 9:38 AM
The browns are in process of trading their 2nd 1st rounder to the PATS for Jimmy G. Win WIN for everbody”
Not for Jimmy G.
The problem with the Browns isn’t that they don’t get talent, it’s that they don’t want to spend money to resign players. But they have drafted some quality players in round one, as well as some busts. Mack, Haden, Thomas, and Danny Shelton has stepped up. In a few of the later rounds they had some solid picks as well, TJ Ward, Jabaal Sheard, Mitchell Schwartz, Joel Bitonio, he’ll Even Phil Taylor was a good pick, just had his career cut short from injury. Corey Coleman looks like a good wideout, Emmanuel Ogbah has played well. They just need to spend money to retain players that actually contribute, instead of reaching for other teams old and overpaid players.
The Philly pick is actually 7 as of today not 8.
the reality is one pick separates the Browns from the best..
Browns get #1 and 33. The super bowl winner gets #32 and picks one ahead of the browns every rd after.
The difference is the super bowl winner has proven to draft and develop well with their picks, the Browns well are the Browns… even with the extra trade picks they have proven to mess it up.
Darin, that assumes they’d actually know who to draft. The main reason all these teams you list are lousy is because they can’t judge talent either in the draft or free agency.