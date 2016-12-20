Look on the bright side: Browns draft picks keep improving

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 7:58 AM EST

The Browns’ chances to improve get better with each passing week, at least as it pertains to the 2017 NFL Draft.

While they’re still locked into the top spot in the order with their 0-14 record, their second first-rounder from the Eagles keeps improving, and would be eighth if the season ended today.

(Although a lot of people would say “Why on Tuesday?”)

The 49ers are hard on their heels for the second spot at 1-13, followed by the 2-12 Jaguars and the 3-11 Bears.

The potentially division-winning Titans would pick fifth thanks to the 4-10 Rams trading for Jared Goff.

Spots six through 10 would be occupied by the Jets (4-10), Chargers (5-9), Browns, Cardinals (5-8-1), and Bengals (5-8-1).

The Panthers would have been seventh in line last week, but dropped to 11th in this week’s order after beating Washington Monday night.