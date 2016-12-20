Luke Kuechly wants to play, Ron Rivera not so sure

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 2:00 PM EST

Luke Kuechly has been cleared from the concussion protocol, and wants to play.

But Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t sure he wants to listen to his star middle linebacker.

“I know a couple of weeks ago I was talking about if he’s ready to go, we’re going to roll him out there,” Rivera said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “But I’ve got a lot of things to think about. I’ve got to make the decision that is going to be best for him and this organization going forward.

“I have to not make just the right decision, but the prudent decision. It’s important we make very good decisions.”

Kuechly was inactive last night against Washington, and Rivera said he didn’t take it particularly well.

“He’s a football player and he wants to play in the worst way,” Rivera said. “But as I go through this and look at all the things, talk with the doctors, talk with everybody just making sure that at the end of the day we make the right decision.”

With the Panthers 6-8 and only left with dreams of being spoilers, it doesn’t sound like Rivera is inclined to put the former defensive player of the year back on the field.