Luke Kuechly wants to play, Ron Rivera not so sure

Luke Kuechly has been cleared from the concussion protocol, and wants to play.
But Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t sure he wants to listen to his star middle linebacker.
“I know a couple of weeks ago I was talking about if he’s ready to go, we’re going to roll him out there,” Rivera said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “But I’ve got a lot of things to think about. I’ve got to make the decision that is going to be best for him and this organization going forward.
“I have to not make just the right decision, but the prudent decision. It’s important we make very good decisions.”
Kuechly was inactive last night against Washington, and Rivera said he didn’t take it particularly well.
“He’s a football player and he wants to play in the worst way,” Rivera said. “But as I go through this and look at all the things, talk with the doctors, talk with everybody just making sure that at the end of the day we make the right decision.”
With the Panthers 6-8 and only left with dreams of being spoilers, it doesn’t sound like Rivera is inclined to put the former defensive player of the year back on the field.
…..Coach is doing the right thing and looking out for Luke as a person…just shut him down and let his bruised brain completly heal. He had a MAJOR concussion. Luke needs to make some tough life changing choices if he does’nt completly heal……but thats for another day in 2017…..
Sipping your dinner with a straw is no way to go through life son…save what’s left of your melon, so you can tell your grandchildren about when you played in the NFL as one of the best LB’s in the game, instead of not being able to remember what day of the week it is.
Only a fool puts him back out there this season. Luke, chill out– your coach is doing the right thing.
Sit him. No sense in letting his noggin get any more scrambled in a season that is basically already over.
Rest and recuperate, Luke. Come back next year healed.
Respect what Rivera is saying, just wish he didn’t include the part about the organization.
While this is one of the most fun players to watch fly around the field, he seems like a great person as well and that was a BRUTAL concussion he suffered. As someone who has had a concussion before and doesn’t remember about 4 hours of that day, I hope Rivera keeps him off the field for meaningless games the rest of the season.
If he takes another hit to the head this year I think his career could be over.
RETIRE.
This guys brain has taken a brutal beating this season….let the man heal!
He’s been cleared by the doctors and wants to play but the coach isn’t sure? What part of “cleared by doctors” doesn’t he understand?
There are simply too many good reasons not to hang Luke back out there right now. I want to beat Altanta and Tampa Bay even tho the season is over but not at the potential cost of one of our best player’s career. Coach Luke can teach and work with the younger guys who need snaps anyway. This defense has played well (tho tackling can still be an issue) since the bye week and without Luke, so I look forward to seeing them perform and hopefully getting a look at some backups and 3rd stringers.
well for Luke Sitting him the rest of the season is smart Besides he’s playing asst LB coach & will like be a coach one day
AS for the Team Backup LB AJ Klein is did a great job last yr & so far so good this season & AJ is a Free agent this coming off season Let him show what he’s got Yes Panthers might lose him but that is the way it is I the NFL