Mike McCarthy: “Low workload” for entire roster this week

Faced with a short week, the Packers have plenty of reason to ease up on Aaron Rodgers this week.

Then again, it’s a short week for practically the entire league, so the Packers are going to ease up on everyone.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he’s going to have a light week of work for his entire roster in advance of Saturday’s game against the Vikings.

“It won’t just be Aaron Rodgers, the plan for the whole team is a low workload,” McCarthy said.

Rodgers seemed to push through the calf injury which kept him off the practice field most of last week, and taking care of his is obviously their priority.

But with games a day earlier than normal and a holiday creating an added layer of the dreaded “distractions,” not pushing players in the 16th week of the regular season is also the prudent play.