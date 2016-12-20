Mike McCarthy: “Low workload” for entire roster this week

Faced with a short week, the Packers have plenty of reason to ease up on Aaron Rodgers this week.
Then again, it’s a short week for practically the entire league, so the Packers are going to ease up on everyone.
Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he’s going to have a light week of work for his entire roster in advance of Saturday’s game against the Vikings.
“It won’t just be Aaron Rodgers, the plan for the whole team is a low workload,” McCarthy said.
Rodgers seemed to push through the calf injury which kept him off the practice field most of last week, and taking care of his is obviously their priority.
But with games a day earlier than normal and a holiday creating an added layer of the dreaded “distractions,” not pushing players in the 16th week of the regular season is also the prudent play.
Never take a division opponent lightly.
Someone should tell McCarthy his team has a reputation for being soft and poorly conditioned.
I usually only compliment Rodgers, but the Pack O-line, particularly the LT, seems to be playing very well the last 4 games. I hope the Vikes give the Pack a good game this weekend — I’ve got to watch the game with my WI relatives and I don’t want to have to stuff their Christmas stockings in their mouths by halftime.
All the players and coaches can do now is play and coach. There is really not much that can go into preparation other than game planning the opponent. The plays are in the book and if they work they work, if they don’t they don’t. That is what is great about December football. It is all about the players now.
The packers should rest up in week 16 and focus on week 17.
Vikings have the potential to play well. We need to prepare accordingly. We got up on the bears last week and got complacent as usual and almost lost the game.
Yes, we still need to kick FGs instead of going for every 4th down. Our defense is still suspect, with flashes of OK play.
