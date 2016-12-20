Mike McCoy admits no contract extension with Chargers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 20, 2016, 9:15 AM EST

Two weeks ago, Chargers coach Mike McCoy was asked if he had received a contract extension, and he answered by saying his focus was only on the next game in front of him.

Asked again Monday (it pays to be persistent), his answer changed.

“No,” McCoy replied this time, via Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Chargers gave McCoy a one-year extension in January, which carried his deal through the end of the 2017 season. But with the team 5-9 and in last place in the AFC West, there’s no compelling reason to reward him at the moment, especially with so many balls in the air.

While no one really knows where the Chargers will be even next year, a few things are known about this team. They’ve been one of the most unlucky teams in the league, with 18 players on injured reserve. And as if they want to remind you of this, if you look at the roster page on the team website, that list is placed ahead of the active roster.

It helps that McCoy’s near the bottom of the pay scale in terms of NFL coaching contracts, but they’ve also not seen results after going 4-12 last year. But General Manager Tom Telesco said in January that the plan was to “build around Mike,” but it’s not quite a long-range plan yet.