NFL issues fines, degrades Giants’ fourth-round pick for walkie-talkie violation

The NFL just told the Giants, “Yippie-ki-yay, something something.”
The NFL has informed the Giants of the discipline imposed for the use of a walkie-talkie by coach Ben McAdoo during the Week 14 game against the Cowboys. The team will pay a $150,000 fine, McAdoo will pay a $50,000 fine, and the team’s fourth-round pick will move to the bottom of the round, after all compensatory picks have been made.
There’s one caveat: The selection will drop by no more than 12 picks.
McAdoo used the walkie-talkie after the team’s coach-to-quarterback communication system stopped working. NFL rules clearly prohibit the coach from using the walkie-talkie, which is present for the purposes of monitoring the coach-to-quarterback communication system.
The backup quarterback, for example, is allowed to listen to the communications but not speak into the walkie-talkie. (One easy solution to the problem would be to disable the “talkie” aspect of the walkie-talkie.)
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the penalties were light in comparison to other violations (e.g., the Browns for texting the sidelines and the Falcons for using fake crowd noise) because the Giants used the walkie-talkie for only five plays in one game, the Giants had no prior violations of the policy, and the Giants fully cooperated with the investigation.
Of course, the Giants had no choice but to cooperate. Televised images of McAdoo plainly showed him holding the walkie-talkie and speaking into it. The blatant nature of the violation made it necessarily easier to spot, and in turn easier to quickly stop.
Previous indications were that only fines would be imposed. Complaints about the perceived wrist slap resulted in the somewhat harder wrist slap arising from the degradation of a fourth-round draft pick.
As a Giants fan I say…good. With the way the Giants are playing that spot may ultimately be less than 5 slots. We made out well.
Have’s and Have not’s. Which one are the Giants, Broncos, Vikings? Which one are the Saints, Patriots, Washington?
And just to show you that they don’t base penalties on preformed conclusions, they told you that their preformed conclusion will just be a fine, yet their final decision was a fine and they moved a forth round draft pick. Because #Integrity!!
I guess Eli was not generally aware that someone was talking to him through his helmet mic? Actually that sort of makes sense.
and still no word about Aldon…….
How anyone outside of being a Giant fan can’t see the hypocrisy with any of this – is simply a Giants fan in disguise…
About right for the cheating the occurred, but Roger’s NFL has absolutely no consistency or integrity.
It’s kind of stupid that the NFL, which controls the headsets and is supposed to keep them operational, doesn’t get any flack for not doing their jobs right.
It’s also more than kind of stupid that the previous week the Giants admit to sticking a needle into an opponents gameball after ref inspection and the NFL has nothing to say about it.
You all know i’m far from a patriots fan but it seems to me the Giants messed with the integrity of the game and should have gotten slammed exactly like the patriots did. You also know from mymother posts that i am 100% sure the nfl isn’t on the up and up. No lions fan either but the amount of flags that are gonna fly if they havento play the packers for it all will be mind boggling. In fact as a cowboy’s fan i KNOW THE NFL IS DYIN FOR DALLAS/NE and if they can help it that’s what they’ll get. Not about any of us here it’s all about the cash.
This is so outrageous! They should have lost a first rounder, and been fined no less than 1 million dollars for a blatant violation of a rule that all fans know. The wee-men make this league a joke, and they will continue to lose fans because of the brazen way in which they violate rules.
This is the equivalent to the 2 game Ray Rice suspension. Not nearly enough punishment. I mean this is a blatant disregard to the rules and obvious cheating. Now the next team (that Goodell doesn’t like) that does something wrong will pay the price for the Giants cheating and Goodell going light on them ala AP getting a 15 game suspension following the Ray Rice debacle.
That honestly seems fair for the infraction. I think most of the complaints are about how bad he screwed the Patriots in comparison to this, and he did.
Too harsh of a punishment. Giants did nothing wrong. I’m going to love the Patsies tears though. Where they’ll say Roger covered up this one for Mara and didn’t cover up our blatant cheating. Pats and Steelers should both be lucky that they didn’t have multiple drafts taken away from them for manipulating footballs. I’m annoyed the Steelers got off with no punishment personally
Remember when we use a string and tin cans?
I’ll say it again. Get rid of all the electronic crap used by teams and players in the NFL and it would be a far better game.
What I would like to know is, what advantage did these guys get by using the walkie talkies when they’re communication system went down? Did they talk about deflating footballs? Or did they talk about ordering more PED’s? Further, why don’t they just scrap all the ones which are always acting up anyway (according to former QB’s) and let everyone use walkie talkies?
As for the fines, the NFL throws these dollar figures out as if they are nothing. Millions of people would love to make $150,000 per year. It just shows how much money these guys all have. They don’t even blink at these numbers.
That’s what’s more troubling than anything to me. The NFL screwed its fans by allowing the owners to charge seat license fees, all the while they already were raking in so much dough they didn’t know what to do with it.
I never thought I’d see a Commissioner of any pro sport look as inept as Bud Selig was in Major League Baseball. But Goodell is making me re-think that.
Hey, when you are one of the main teams who actually built the NFL (and it could be argued that the only reason there is an NFL is because of Tim Mara), then you get the benefit of the doubt. Every NFL football bears the name of Wellington Mara’s nickname, The Duke. Yes haters, the Giants are NFL royalty (and rightfully so)….deal with it.
There is no “integrity of the game”. It’s whatever Goodell says it is. He has none. Neither do the crony owners like Mara who sic Goodell on the Pats then shows us all how much he has Goodell in his back pocket. It is time for Kraft to raise hell and expose the fraud that is the NFL commissioner’s office.
Have: Giants, Broncos, Patriots
Have Not: Vikings, Saints, Redskins
Rigged. Give the NFL to the UK. I’m done. Clev gets 250 k fine 4 game susp for a text to the sidelines. NYG get less even after a warning memo was sent. Direct comm to a player on field to gain unfair advantage, or a text to the sideline. which is worse. Spygate lasted less than a quarter, was 1st offense. Over a million in fines, loss of 1st and forth. For filming from wrong locale. Tape had no impact on game. No unfair advantage gained.
Ouchie! Why so harsh, Roger? Couldn’t you have just turned down your homies’ shower temps by 1-2 degrees next game? The double standard here is almost more laughable than pathetic.
So we now know the Giants 2007* and 2011* rings are forever TAINTED by this systematic CHEATING! The only question now is how far back does this cheating go? It’s likely a practice implemented by Tom Coughcheat. Sad!
There are a LOT of Patriot fans on here jeeze.. I don’t get the big deal I guess? He usually speaks into Eli’s helmet anyways, just uses another form of it because it was broken..
flaccojumpball says:
“Pats and Steelers should both be lucky that they didn’t have multiple drafts taken away from them for manipulating footballs”
The NYG took the pressure of the balls. IN effect they violated protocol
Should’ve been forced to forfeit the win.
No surprise the prissy Pats fans gathered for another online cry-in…
Can I get you ladies a therapy puppy and a coloring book?
Really want to Play the Giants in the SB this year == Pats Nation.
I don’t care what your opinion of Tom Brady is. Rodger Goodell is as despicable a human being as you’ll ever meet. He is truly contemptible.
Did Roger burn and/or stomp on the walkie-talkie?
The funny part is that the Giants couldn’t hear anything except signals from Boston’s air traffic controllers.
How about ‘The ‘Burbs’?
…Bruce Dern w/walkie-talkie on the roof: “Red rover, red rover, let Eli go over.”
dallasdoesntdoitright says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:32 PM
This is so outrageous! They should have lost a first rounder, and been fined no less than 1 million dollars for a blatant violation of a rule that all fans know. The wee-men make this league a joke, and they will continue to lose fans because of the brazen way in which they violate rules.
Where is your basis for any of this. For a communication violation Ray Farmer got 4 games and 250,000 fine. No DP compensation, no million dollars for multiple violations. They used it 5 times, admitted it well they had no choice, said yup we did it, oops, won’t do it again. They were fined 200,000 combined only 50k off and they were forced to drop down to the bottom of the 4th round. Seems like a fair punishment to me. If it was Dallas who did it they would have been the same punishment and you would have been upset with anything more.
Can I have a puppy too?
To all of my Fan Girls Army. In corporate life, there are politics, there are the favored, the chosen, and the ignored. Tha’s just the way it is. The Giants are old school chosen. They get special treatment, particularly due to Mara. And you better believe this treatment is fostered by the owners.
Take the Pats. Nobody had a closer relationship with Roger than Kraft. Goodell personally saw to it that the Spygate evidence was destroyed and tried to dispell of the matter. The Pats took advantage and kept cheating. The Owners were infuriated and gave Goodell his orders. Did you really expect Roger to quit his $40M job for Bobby?
Sorry Fan Girls you are so bent, but this is the way corporate America works. I know you live in your bubbled life, spending your days on the internet, unemployed, and playing video games, but until you experience real corporate America, dont talk about something you dont know.
In further news, the NFL has announced that the New England Patriots have been fined $2M, all of their 2017 draft picks forfeited, and Tom Brady must now play left handed for being generally aware of the Giants walkie-talkie scandal…
Team breaks the rules, cheats, and gets a slap on the wrist.
How can a guy like Goodell, whose job it is to “protect the shield”, be so consistently tone-deaf to appearances? Every time something like this comes up, he does the thing that inflames public angst and extends the bad publicity.
A brand-new graduate of a college PR program could do this better.
People will now start calling for an asterisk to be put on the Giants SB’s of 2007 and 2011. As a Giants fan I say throw a comma, an exclamation point, and two semi-colons on for good measure……because Giants fans could not care less.
So many of the NFL’s issues can be resolved with just common sense and not just to save money and have a bigger profit margin. Remember Roger is an employee of the owners of the NFL. Fines don’t go to charity, they go right back into the NFL’s pocket book. Deflate gate could be avoided if an NFL employee monitored the game balls. Not the team ball boy. NFL doesn’t even want to hire full time refs much less ball boys. Like it is mentioned in the article, don’t have walkie talkies. If the back up QB wants to know the play called, stand next to the OC, or have same device in his helmet that the starter does. Shoot he is one hit away from going in there and his helmet needs to be in compliance. Thursday night football issue. Let teams coming off a bye week play each other. Extend the season to 18 weeks but give teams two bye weeks. Those who have never played the game don’t know it’s only on Wednesdays that your soreness starts to go away. Want to limit concussions, don’t let Riddell have a monopoly on helmet designs. The technology is out there, see NASCAR, but NFL wont consider it. Probably because they have a sweet deal from Riddell.
Even though the Giants ruined the integrity of the game, it is more punishment that I thought they would get.
I think Roger was going to give them 25 grand fine, then saw the PR hit the league office was getting from the public, upped the fine, and included a draft pick in the punishment. Didn’t take one away, but like they fooled most of the sheeple in all the other “gates” Goodell created, most people years later will say the Giants lost a draft pick.
Broncos cheat more than anybody. Literally paid three players under the table (including their two best players) during their two tainted tiles in the 90s. Fact, not opinion.
clintingham says:
There are a LOT of Patriot fans on here jeeze.. I don’t get the big deal I guess? He usually speaks into Eli’s helmet anyways, just uses another form of it because it was broken..
The big deal is the blatant duplicity of the NFL front office. They are liars and are corrupt. This penalty is only unreasonable in that other teams have been penalized more harshly for similar or less (read no) infractions. Pats fans keep bringing this up because they are one of the teams treated so unfairly by the league. Other teams are KC, the Browns, and Saints. Pats fans have a right to be upset when a league says it is being harsh because of its high standard of integrity and then basically ignores clear violations of game integrity.
I wonder what Ray Farmer thinks about this.
People will now start calling for an asterisk to be put on the Giants SB’s of 2007 and 2011.
No only #LyinRoger needs to get the asterisk. Tainted commissioner. Time to go.
Your team cheats:
Giants #6 but at this rate you will catch the Jets at #2. Ahh NY such a place of high ethics !
If the penalty for using walkie talkies is only a 100k fine and a loss of between 5-12 spots in the 4th round of the draft, then everybody ought to be using them. Would you risk that penalty for a chance to win a conference championship or a Super Bowl?
Is this mock outrage really about using a hand held radio as opposed to the headset, which wasn’t working, for 5 whole plays or about something that happened to another team like 2 years ago? I’m confused by these comments.
The outrage isn’t about the Giants getting off easy.
It’s about the Patriots getting punished fined and stripped much more for something just as insignificant.
Just a thought, No headsets, let the Qb’s call their own game.
Can I have a puppy too?
As long as you promise to walk and groom it every day. Merry Christmas!
nygnjd says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:56 PM
Is this mock outrage really about using a hand held radio as opposed to the headset, which wasn’t working, for 5 whole plays or about something that happened to another team like 2 years ago? I’m confused by these comments.
I thought it was just me who was seeing this. And the hilarious capper to the whole thing is that Eli threw an interception to end this “dubious” drive.
Goodell makes no effort to appear consistent in application of penalties.
What matters most him is immediate deference.
He is the supreme leader. Unless of course it involves one of the NY based teams.
Oh, oh! Somebody did not bow down and kiss the ring.
rowech44 says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:46 PM
In further news, the NFL has announced that the New England Patriots have been fined $2M, all of their 2017 draft picks forfeited, and Tom Brady must now play left handed for being generally aware of the Giants walkie-talkie scandal…
An apparently little known fact: Tom Brady is left handed.
They should have to forfeit every playoff win since 2012.
6ball says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:55 PM
If the penalty for using walkie talkies is only a 100k fine and a loss of between 5-12 spots in the 4th round of the draft, then everybody ought to be using them. Would you risk that penalty for a chance to win a conference championship or a Super Bowl?
$200k. Also, If the headset is working properly, there is no reason to use the walkie talkie at all, good or bad.
Remember when Brunell cried because of two chipmunk farts of air in footballs?
Downgrade 4th round pick. Goodell took the Pats 4th – and that was just the sweetener!
nygnjd says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:56 PM
Is this mock outrage really about using a hand held radio as opposed to the headset, which wasn’t working, for 5 whole plays or about something that happened to another team like 2 years ago? I’m confused by these comments.
Nope, it’s about the contrast of what happened to the Patriots 9 years ago.
Exact same circumstances, way less of a penalty for the NYF Giants, who haven’t exactly been following the straight and narrow lately.
But hey, John Mara was fortunate enough to be born, so that makes all of the difference in the world.
Dak Prescott was a fourth rounder…
Merry Christmas,Giants.
Love,
Roger Goodell
I hope Eli throws 5 picks on Thursday night.
Forget the fairness or lack thereof the penalty, and what seems to be the leagues inconsistent approach to discipline, I’d like to know what kind of a moron coach thinks it’s OK to just whip out a walkie talkie when the in helmet communication isn’t working?
As he never attended or watched an NFL game before? Honestly, when I saw it on TV I couldn’t believe how brazen or idiotic they were.
The blatant and repeated bias displayed by Commissioner Goodell is gobsmacking. There are clearly different rules for different teams.
coreycroom says: Dec 20, 2016 5:24 PM
What a joke. Thanks Roger.
Young man…you’re going to bed a half hour early and I better not hear that xbox after midnight.
the cheating by goodell openly continues
absolutely unbelievable
this isn’t even a punishment
move back 12 spots in rd 4 and two millionaires get a miniscule fine?
what an insult to educated nfl fans from all fanbases who don’t have owners controlling goodell’s every move
NFL and its crony new york organizations are a disgrace.
Fire Goodell.
arwiv says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:26 PM
As a Giants fan I say…good. With the way the Giants are playing that spot may ultimately be less than 5 slots. We made out well.
Understatement of the millennium.
“The evidence clearly shows that this particular walkietalkie required at least three hands to operate and therefore it is more probable than not that there are space aliens among us.” — Exponent
arwiv says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:36 PM
Hey, when you are one of the main teams who actually built the NFL (and it could be argued that the only reason there is an NFL is because of Tim Mara), then you get the benefit of the doubt. Every NFL football bears the name of Wellington Mara’s nickname, The Duke. Yes haters, the Giants are NFL royalty (and rightfully so)….deal with it.
Just understand that Giants fans don’t have the right to call out other fans when they whine about it. It also removes the right off the NFL office to claim they are partial on … well anything.
clintingham says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:39 PM
There are a LOT of Patriot fans on here jeeze.. I don’t get the big deal I guess? He usually speaks into Eli’s helmet anyways, just uses another form of it because it was broken..
At the risk of simplifying this … it is illegal.
Fines are not punishment to these guys. They have enough money to last 10 lifetimes. The 4th round pick move is an even bigger joke.
1971cuda says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:40 PM
No surprise the prissy Pats fans gathered for another online cry-in…
Can I get you ladies a therapy puppy and a coloring book?
Yes please. It will serve as a much better NFL commissioner.
switchwitch59 says:
Dec 20, 2016 6:07 PM
rowech44 says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:46 PM
In further news, the NFL has announced that the New England Patriots have been fined $2M, all of their 2017 draft picks forfeited, and Tom Brady must now play left handed for being generally aware of the Giants walkie-talkie scandal…
An apparently little known fact: Tom Brady is left handed.
Curses! Foiled again!
Actually awesome.. End of year tax write offs!!….the fines will actually benefit all involved most likely 50% of the actual fine…..and as far as moving down on the 4th, many, current Seahawk players are UDFA’s or 3rd thru 6 pick’s (russell wilson (3rd), Sherm (5th) Kam Chancellor (5th) and others like Tom Brady (6th)….lots of nuggets out there if the Gmen work it…
LOL at the Giants posters pointing out preferential treatment and being proud of it. If it wasn’t so funny it would be embarrassing.
Wow what a tough day for the prissy Patriot victims. The Horror, oh the Horror of this meager punishment what will become of the NFL? I guess when you are serial Cheaters and try to embarrass the league whenever possible, and push the rules to the very edge of legality Karma will,eventually catch up with you. Prissy Pat’s fans need to buy a snickers sit in the time-out corner and be quiet…..just ready for your next perceived or imagined slight….yawn.
I’m surprised that the fact you can even use a walkie talkie to communicate with your QB isnt a bigger story. I’ve always heard about special frequencies and stuff…nope, you can use a walkie talkie…
Keep the Giants penalty as is.
However, do the right thing and give the Pats back the draft picks you stole from them,
return the $1Mil,
Apologize to Tom Brady and beg for his mercy and forgiveness.
The Giants dared Goodell to punish then for violating a well known rule. The Browns did far less and the the GM got suspended 4 games.
Mara continues to prove that it is he, not Goodell, who runs the NFL. He knew his kicker was a serial domestic abuser, but told Goodell to suspend him only 1 game instead of the mandatory 6.
His team tampered with another team’s footballs, yet got no punishment. His team used walkie-talkies and flaunted it in the face of the NFL. He knew Goodell was his bootlicker and had no worries about a penalty.
I’ll bet it was Mara wh proposed this phony sanction in the 1st place.
Fire Goodell!
Prissy Pat’s fans need to buy a snickers sit in the time-out corner and be quiet…..just ready for your next perceived or imagined slight.
“imagined slight”?? LOL. Are you for real? The whole world knows the Pats were wrongfully screwed.
Revenge is sweet though. Goodell tried to hurt them bad, but yet here they are, on the cusp of another coronation.
#greatestdynastyofalltime
Let’s see, the Giants get caught blatantly cheating no question, the Falcons get caught blatantly cheating no question both get a weak slap on the wrist.
No actual proof ever produced that the Pats cheated they lose their QB for 4 games. No actual proof ever produced that the Saints cheated, the players take the NFL to court judge asks the NFL to produce some evidence they can’t. They lose draft picks and their head coach for a year.
Goodell is obviously playing favorites and doesn’t give a rip if their is no proof that cheating takes place for when teams get caught blatantly cheating he hands out joke punishments.
IT’S LONG OVERDUE, GOODELL NEEDS TO GO….
How can they degrade the pick? They don’t even know who it is yet!
Browns – Ray Farmer 4 game suspension and team $250k fine for texting.
Falcons – $350k fine, lose 5th round pick for pumping crowd noice.
How does what just occurred seem fair? Forget the Patriots angle, just take the 2 latest outside of that? Where is the consistency? Zero consistency. Level playing field, right Rodger? About as level as a playground slide.
flaccojumpball says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:34 PM
Too harsh of a punishment. Giants did nothing wrong. I’m going to love the Patsies tears though. Where they’ll say Roger covered up this one for Mara and didn’t cover up our blatant cheating. Pats and Steelers should both be lucky that they didn’t have multiple drafts taken away from them for manipulating footballs. I’m annoyed the Steelers got off with no punishment personally
The same Pats that beat the snot out of the Ravens on national TV two weeks ago?
Good thing is Giants are now on record as cheaters
the punishment was way to soft
This more severe that what Browns did. The Giants should have received a more severe punishment.
Absolute hogwash!!! Not surprised though….
#Rogermustgo…
fakebookfreddy says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:44 PM
To all of my Fan Girls Army. In corporate life, there are politics, there are the favored, the chosen, and the ignored. Tha’s just the way it is. The Giants are old school chosen. They get special treatment, particularly due to Mara. And you better believe this treatment is fostered by the owners.
Sorry Fan Girls you are so bent, but this is the way corporate America works. I know you live in your bubbled life, spending your days on the internet, unemployed, and playing video games, but until you experience real corporate America, dont talk about something you dont know.
You couldn’t possibly sound less credible. Is that you Eli?
youppi says:
Dec 20, 2016 6:08 PM
They should have to forfeit every playoff win since 2012.
Giants beat* the Cowboys 10-7
There are a LOT of Patriot fans on here jeeze.
I thought equipment violations were supposed to be a $25,000 fine. Tom Brady thought so too.
rowech44 says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:29 PM
How anyone outside of being a Giant fan can’t see the hypocrisy with any of this – is simply a Giants fan in disguise…
I am a Giants fan and I don’t see any hypocrisy but I do see blatant favoritism and woeful inconsistency. I also don’t understand why the officials allowed the use of the walkie and why there has been no admonishment of the officiating crew or how on Earth the league allows a fully functional walkie on the sideline and not just a monitoring device. I freely admit we got off light.
I get that nothing short of a fair trial followed by a first rate hanging is ever going to satisfy Patriots fans when it comes to any other team getting punished but I am a little surprised not to see some ticked off Browns and Chiefs fans. Stealers and Phins fans complaining about Pats fans show an alarming lack of self awareness. Stealers fans whine more than Vikes fans and the Phins invented tampering along with blatantly cheating the league and all fans with the Mud Bowl, no one was scummier than Shula.
I have to laugh at all the idiots posting how the Giants were cheaters. Macadoo’s transmitter goes on the fritz. (Supposed to be maintained by the league) Eli obviously can’t hear the plays. They send OBJ out with one play, then Macadoo uses the walkie talkie to communicate with Eli. The result of the series – a turnover. Yeah, the Giants really made out on that call. They should sue the league for their crappy equipment.
Besides watching Saints games this year, ok I have mental issues all right, I have watched parts of maybe 10 other games in total and have watched not one of those games from start to finish. I am a fan who used to watch every single minute available on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.
Things like this and what Herr Goodell has done to the Saints and Patriots, among others, have turned me into a very casual fan of the NFL. I was once a rabid fan of the NFL. I believe I will soon be an ex-fan of the NFL.
Thank you, Herr Goodell, for ruining what was once a great league and a great pastime.
(And, games in London….are a freaking disgrace.)
balt88 says:
Dec 20, 2016 7:06 PM
No actual proof ever produced that the Pats cheated they lose their QB for 4 games.
————————————————————-
It’s a lot worse than that….
There is plenty of evidence showing that cold & rain deflates footballs. A video showing it happen from cold alone can be found online by searching for: “Deflate Gate & Why Science Says The Patriots Did Not Tamper With Footballs”
In addition to losing Brady for 25% of the 2016 season….The Pats also lost a 1st round draft pick in 2016 NFL Draft…..Plus the Pats are scheduled to lose a 4th round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Newman from Seinfeld came out to open the press conference with the words: “There’ll be a small fine.”
Why are teams dependent upon the competition to supply their communications equipment? Does anyone else see room for issues?
The next 12 teams will be forced to abstain until the Giants are on the clock. Goodell will then make a special exemption making all sophmores draft eligible, effective immediately.
The most disgusting league in all of sports. Led by the most corrupt commissioner.
According to the profootballtalk draft value chart, the difference in 12 spots near the bottom of the 4th round (say from 20 to 32) would be 18 points. That is also roughly the value of the 24th pick in the 6th round (using that same chart).
So, the worst penalty is the equivalent of a late 6th round pick (in terms of value). And, they may not even drop 12 spots, so it would be less. That is essentially no penalty.
Goodell is the master of “reverse psychology!” The more proof of a rule violation, the less the punishment. The less proof, the greater the punishment.
clintingham says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:39 PM
There are a LOT of Patriot fans on here jeeze.. I don’t get the big deal I guess? He usually speaks into Eli’s helmet anyways, just uses another form of it because it was broken..
He usually speaks into Eli’s helmet but the coms end at 15 seconds left on the play clock. There isn’t a time shutoff when using a walkie talkie. In fact, he could have been talking to Eli for entire plays, or anybody else could have that was tied into that frequency. Maybe someone was shouting on the phone when Eli threw that interception for him not to throw in that direction but he misunderstood and thought he should throw that way. And how do we know it was for only 5 plays?
Giants did nothing wrong. The only reason they were punished at all is the Patriots continued whining and snitching on every team week after week. Same thing happens in prison. The worst inmate spends all his time snitching on others. Patriots are a broken franchise, ruining the NFL for the 31 honest teams. Kick them out.
Patriot fans…you got screwed…but let it go…
So if the use of these Walkie-Talkies is clearly illegal, why did the Giants have them on the sideline and ready to go at a moments notice?
The punishment is FAR too light.
Forfeit 3rd rounder and 4 game suspension for McAdoo.
I haven’t seen this many cry babies since kindergarten LOL you Pats fans look really pathetic right now.
The headsets were NOT working, there was no advantage to be had. How sour are you ppl from Losing 2 superbowls to ELI and the Giants????? Burns doesn’t it? I hope we destroy you patsy’s again for the 3rd time in 9/10 years!
arwiv says:
Dec 20, 2016 6:03 PM
nygnjd says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:56 PM
Is this mock outrage really about using a hand held radio as opposed to the headset, which wasn’t working, for 5 whole plays or about something that happened to another team like 2 years ago? I’m confused by these comments.
I thought it was just me who was seeing this. And the hilarious capper to the whole thing is that Eli threw an interception to end this “dubious” drive.
Here’s what you’re missing,
Brady didn’t always win every game even if you believe deflation myths. He was judged unfairly by any standard. The result is irrelevant. It’s like you’re saying if someone robs a store but drops the money running away they should just forget it.
After Brady destroyed the Colts and won a SB in a passing clinic only a jealous mind would still conclude anything was wrong with any of Brady’s footballs. But now we see that the level of punishment is completely arbitrary since the NY violation was a direct one, not one that players were generally aware of. Let’s add that they received no fine for gauging balls during a game. The league labeled Brady a liar and cheat and never proved one single thing. That’s why they’re here. Sorry if were on your lawn. If the situation were reversed I’m confident you’d then not miss it.
daddeeo says:
Dec 20, 2016 8:11 PM
Why are teams dependent upon the competition to supply their communications equipment? Does anyone else see room for issues
–
League provides comms
This is essentially Goodell’s middle finger to NE.
It was never about the air in footballs. Anyone who still thinks it was should be embarrassed about 22 months ago when they admitted no evidence.
BTW, NY shouldn’t have been fined as much as they were. NE should have been no more than $25k if there had been tampering.
We’re now official fans of the WWNFL. I feel embarrassed.
Of course the entire NFL has become a joke under Goodell. Perhaps one of the bigger omissions in all this is that Manning was a known participant and yet nothing, not even given a warning. Even with PROOF of his participation, something the NFL admitted to not having nor needing in Brady’s case, Manning hasn’t even been officially warned.
McAdoo fined $50K for using walkie talkie to instruct Eli to throw incompletions.
For those of you who still don’t get why Patriots fans are pissed off…
Article 9.1 (C) (14) of the Constitution and Bylaws of the NFL: No member shall: “Use at any time, from the start to the finish of any game in which a club is a participant, any communications or information gathering equipment, other than Polaroid-type cameras or field telephones, including without limitation videotape machines, telephone tapping or bugging devices, or any other form of electronic devices that might aid a team during the playing of a game.”
This is relevant because it is the rule violation called Spygate that led to the Patriots being fined $250k, Belichick being fined $500k and the team losing a 1st round draft pick. It’s also why they are called by cheaters across America. Belichick’s defense was that they didn’t SEE the video on average at least a week after the game, so it didn’t aid the team during the playing of the game; and that to change the rule (as Goodell’s memo did) required a 2/3 owner approval (which didn’t happen). In contrast, the clear purpose of the Giant’s using the the unapproved electronic device was to aid during the playing of the game.
This happened a week after the Giants were accused of using deflated footballs against the Steelers.
No, I don’t think either story is all that big of a deal. But, contrasting the punishments and the public opinion of outrage between the two teams for the exact same violations is telling. It certainly doesn’t look like unbiased and fair judgments from the commish. And any of you who told Pats fans to shut up when we argued “everyone does it” need to have a serious meditation on why it’s OK to make such an argument when Giants fans say so, but not when Patriots fans say so. Could it be you all hate the Patriots because they win, not because they’ve done anything so outrageous?
Couldn’t be.
You can’t change what happened to the Pats. You can’t give back draft picks from a draft that already happened. You can’t unsuspend a QB from games already played.
But feel free to cry about it until the end of time. I’m sure that will make you feel better.
For the record, I never agreed with the punishment NE got. I didn’t think anything wrong had actually occurred. Team got screwed. It’s over and done.
Wanting other teams to also get over the top punishments is petty and malicious. Don’t really know why I expected otherwise, honestly.
fakebookfreddy says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:44 PM
To all of my Fan Girls Army. In corporate life, there are politics, there are the favored, the chosen, and the ignored. Tha’s just the way it is. The Giants are old school chosen. They get special treatment, particularly due to Mara. And you better believe this treatment is fostered by the owners.
Take the Pats. Nobody had a closer relationship with Roger than Kraft. Goodell personally saw to it that the Spygate evidence was destroyed and tried to dispell of the matter. The Pats took advantage and kept cheating. The Owners were infuriated and gave Goodell his orders. Did you really expect Roger to quit his $40M job for Bobby?
Sorry Fan Girls you are so bent, but this is the way corporate America works. I know you live in your bubbled life, spending your days on the internet, unemployed, and playing video games, but until you experience real corporate America, dont talk about something you dont know.
Let’s talk about things we do know. The Patriots didn’t “keep cheating after being warned.” The Patriots were accused of exactly the same rule violation that makes the Giant’s actions a rule violation: having an unapproved electronic device on the field during a game. The Patriots argued they didn’t benefit during the game, so they didn’t break the rules. The Commish argued that he had circulated a memo saying it didn’t matter if you benefited during the game, you can’t have any recording devices. Belichick argued back that the memo constituted a change in the bylaws of the league, something that can’t happen without 2/3 of the owners voting on it and agreeing to the change (which never happened). Look it up, the rule remains: Article 9.1 (c)(14).
Sure, the league ownership is all about business and profits, and that does play into this. They all believe that Goodell has brought in more money than otherwise, and he needs to be protected (even Kraft). Nevermind the integrity of the game, or any other ideals. All true. But, to suggest that the Patriots got off easy, and so the Giants should too, because the owners are all “old school chosen” is stupid and ignores the facts. The two teams violated the same rule. The Patriots had a defense that they didn’t benefit during the game so they didn’t break the rule, the Giants clearly didn’t. The Patriots got a dramatically bigger punishment for the same basic crime.
Notice how the Giants accepted their punishment…no whining, no legal battles, no self-serving web-sites.
Goodell and his people are doing a good job of turning off long time fans. There’s so much corruption that even casual fans are tuning out.
If I was a Giants fan, I’d wrap my torso in a 3’/ 3D Asterisk and wear it to the games to show the world that I am a fan of one of the 2 entitled NFL home teams;
GNats* and Jets*
cheaters*
Giants*
Harboring Domestic Abusers
Faking injuries on national TV
Making up ball deflation stories
Using walkie-talkies illegally.
When will it end?
Gnats*
So obviously integrity means nothing to the NFL league offices. point taken or should I say confirmed
The key sentence here is “…the Giants had no prior violations of the policy, and the Giants fully cooperated with the investigation.” The NFL is mandating teams to follow the rules and to cooperate with investigations when there is an infraction.
HAHAHAH Sucks doesn’t it Giants fans? Join the club, Goodell does whatever he pleases.
Just when I thought I hated Goodell s much as possible, he makes me agree with the Patriot apologists….
flaccojumpball says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:34 PM
Too harsh of a punishment. Giants did nothing wrong. I’m going to love the Patsies tears though. Where they’ll say Roger covered up this one for Mara and didn’t cover up our blatant cheating. Pats and Steelers should both be lucky that they didn’t have multiple drafts taken away from them for manipulating footballs. I’m annoyed the Steelers got off with no punishment personally.
The Giants not only admitted to breaking the rule with using unauthorized audio equipment, they also admitted to tampering with the Steelers gameballs after ref inspection last week by sticking a needle gauge into a gameball after ref inspection. Pats and Steelers did nothing wrong. Your annoyed because you aren’t paying attention.
The best part about this are the delusional Giants fans (I.e. not all of them) that continue to believe Ray Rice, Spygate and Deflategate were big deals while refusing to admit their team just blew those scandals out of the water without so much as a “wait a minute” from the league office. All within a few months to boot. NFL fans world wide now know the truth despite the token platitude given to the Giants. The emperor has no clothes and everybody knows it now.
km2266 says:
Dec 21, 2016 9:09 AM
The key sentence here is “…the Giants had no prior violations of the policy, and the Giants fully cooperated with the investigation.” The NFL is mandating teams to follow the rules and to cooperate with investigations when there is an infraction.
Blah blah blah. The Patriots fully cooperated with Spygate. ‘Nuff said.
km2266 says:
Dec 21, 2016 9:09 AM
The key sentence here is “…the Giants had no prior violations of the policy, and the Giants fully cooperated with the investigation.” The NFL is mandating teams to follow the rules and to cooperate with investigations when there is an infraction.
But this is the second week in a row the Giants have broken NFL rules. And if the NFL is going to require the teams to follow the rules, they themselves should be held to the same standard. But they prefer to make it up as they go.
veracityguy says:
Dec 20, 2016 7:55 PM
I have to laugh at all the idiots posting how the Giants were cheaters. Macadoo’s transmitter goes on the fritz. (Supposed to be maintained by the league) Eli obviously can’t hear the plays. They send OBJ out with one play, then Macadoo uses the walkie talkie to communicate with Eli. The result of the series – a turnover. Yeah, the Giants really made out on that call. They should sue the league for their crappy equipment.
=============================
Don’t worry because the majority of people are laughing at you for the all out refusal to admit the Giants cheated. There’s a solid argument that Spygate yielded no advantages at all. In the end it is still decried as cheating. Welcome to the club.
sbboundgiants says:
Dec 20, 2016 9:53 PM
I haven’t seen this many cry babies since kindergarten LOL you Pats fans look really pathetic right now.
The headsets were NOT working, there was no advantage to be had. How sour are you ppl from Losing 2 superbowls to ELI and the Giants????? Burns doesn’t it? I hope we destroy you patsy’s again for the 3rd time in 9/10 years!
============================
It’s funny to read your comments and amend all the flashbacks to when Patriots fans were saying the exact same thing during Spygate. In the end, everybody concluded serial cheating. No amount of Patriots whining will prevent the Giants from entering that club.
nygnjd says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:34 AM
You can’t change what happened to the Pats. You can’t give back draft picks from a draft that already happened. You can’t unsuspend a QB from games already played.
But feel free to cry about it until the end of time. I’m sure that will make you feel better.
For the record, I never agreed with the punishment NE got. I didn’t think anything wrong had actually occurred. Team got screwed. It’s over and done.
Wanting other teams to also get over the top punishments is petty and malicious. Don’t really know why I expected otherwise, honestly.
I have no plans of apologizing for whining about the “scandals” that will forever taint the Patriots organization and their QB. Any other Patriots fan inclined to do so? The sooner everybody accepts it the better off it will be. Just sayin. The NFL will never accept the rail job placed on the Patriots. Not once but twice. The majority of fans worldwide have gone decades accepting the bovine excrement fed from the league office about serial cheating. Even though it’s more than obvious now all the issues were “much ado about nothing”. But hey, Patriots fans should be ok with that. It’s lovely to hear you felt the punishments were unreasonable and the team got screwed. If that was reflective of the majority we simply wouldn’t be where we are now. And it is so NOT about wanting other teams to get screwed. It’s about fair, consistent and unbiased legislation from the league office and knowing the faith the fans place in their hands is well kept. Period.
RegisHawk says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:43 AM
Notice how the Giants accepted their punishment…no whining, no legal battles, no self-serving web-sites.
I certainly hope they can recover from such a beefy punishment. LOL
NFL personnel are allowed to screw up anytime they want. In this case a 30 year inability to keep game communications going. And a team uses initiative and come up with a way to deal with a persistent problem. And they get fined for it.
The lesson is that all teams is that they must must be as incompetent as NFL. Ingenuity is obviously not allowed. Next time communications go out, both teams should sit down in middle of field, and wait for NFL to solve the problem.
ABSOLUTE stupidity.
j huber says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:14 AM
NFL personnel are allowed to screw up anytime they want. In this case a 30 year inability to keep game communications going. And a team uses initiative and come up with a way to deal with a persistent problem. And they get fined for it.
The lesson is that all teams is that they must must be as incompetent as NFL. Ingenuity is obviously not allowed. Next time communications go out, both teams should sit down in middle of field, and wait for NFL to solve the problem.
ABSOLUTE stupidity.
Or they could use the system that was in place for 100 years before wireless communication was implemented.
Seems to be some serious confusion here. To set the record straight:
1. The coach’s headset broke, so he could no longer talk to his QB.
2. He grabbed the walkie-talkie from Nassib, the backup who is allowed to have a walkie-talkie to listen in, and used it to communicate with his QB (not to gain a competitive advantage, but to avoid a competitive disadvantage).
3. He immediately notified the NFL and the game officials.
4. He used the walkie-talkie for 5 plays.
5. Those 5 plays resulted in an interception.
What I haven’t seen answered is whether McAdoo self-imposed a 15 second blackout during each play (which is automatic with the headset).
The Giants fully cooperated with the investigation. The punishment seems to match the crime. The only reason I see to punish them at all is that they knowingly broke a rule. However, they did so in the most open and honest way possible, and seem to have taken efforts to ensure that no competitive advantage was gained.
Now to sore Pats fans who want to compare this to Deflategate, remember that Brady got the hammer mostly for his efforts to undermine the investigation. He went all Hillary Clinton on his text messages after the investigation started, giving the impression that he was not cooperating. AND, the allegations stretch back for years, rather than 5 plays.
So yeah, no comparison.
wlubake says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:38 AM
The Giants fully cooperated with the investigation. The punishment seems to match the crime. The only reason I see to punish them at all is that they knowingly broke a rule. However, they did so in the most open and honest way possible, and seem to have taken efforts to ensure that no competitive advantage was gained.
Now to sore Pats fans who want to compare this to Deflategate, remember that Brady got the hammer mostly for his efforts to undermine the investigation. He went all Hillary Clinton on his text messages after the investigation started, giving the impression that he was not cooperating. AND, the allegations stretch back for years, rather than 5 plays.
So yeah, no comparison.
No comparison. LOL. Only a blind homer or a hater would say that at this point. Sorry but it just that simple.
The Patriots fully cooperated with Spygate. Openly and honestly. It still landed them the worst punishment in NFL history. Only to be added onto ten years later with fictional ball deflation. Anybody who wants to contend Spygate or Deflategate created any advantage we can certainly have that conversation. Just be prepared to come to the table with something other than “why do it if there wasn’t anything to be gained”.
Brady got the hammer because the NFL wanted to give him the hammer. Everybody sees that now. If that wasn’t the case all the personnel from the Steelers would have their phones handed over to the NFL. The fact that never happened tells you what you need to know about the “phone”. Even if it didn’t the refusal of the NFL to look at the logs from the Brady phone should button up any remaining doubt.
And no, the punishment most certainly does NOT fit the crime.
wlubake says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:38 AM
Seems to be some serious confusion here. To set the record straight:
1. The coach’s headset broke, so he could no longer talk to his QB.
2. He grabbed the walkie-talkie from Nassib, the backup who is allowed to have a walkie-talkie to listen in, and used it to communicate with his QB (not to gain a competitive advantage, but to avoid a competitive disadvantage).
3. He immediately notified the NFL and the game officials.
4. He used the walkie-talkie for 5 plays.
5. Those 5 plays resulted in an interception.
What I haven’t seen answered is whether McAdoo self-imposed a 15 second blackout during each play (which is automatic with the headset).
The Giants fully cooperated with the investigation. The punishment seems to match the crime. The only reason I see to punish them at all is that they knowingly broke a rule. However, they did so in the most open and honest way possible, and seem to have taken efforts to ensure that no competitive advantage was gained.
Now to sore Pats fans who want to compare this to Deflategate, remember that Brady got the hammer mostly for his efforts to undermine the investigation. He went all Hillary Clinton on his text messages after the investigation started, giving the impression that he was not cooperating. AND, the allegations stretch back for years, rather than 5 plays.
So yeah, no comparison.
Yea no comparison. Brady gave over all cell data and went above and beyond and provided emails at the appeal. The NFL has no right to require private property to be turned over as they aren’t law enforcement. They didn’t even ask Farve for his phone and he was harassing somebody with his. And how did the NFL respond? They couldn’t be bothered with the cell data and they leak Brady’s emails to the press (why do we know what pool cover color likes?) thus confirming Brady’s privacy concerns.
The Giants, for the second week in a row (inserting needles into Steelers footballs, and now this), are caught breaking the rules. I don’t think it helped them on the field at all, but the NFL’s inconsistency is pretty frustrating.
RegisHawk says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:43 AM
Notice how the Giants accepted their punishment…no whining, no legal battles, no self-serving web-sites.
Notice how they admitting to sticking needles into gameballs during a game and nothing happened?
RegisHawk says:
Dec 21, 2016 4:43 AM
Notice how the Giants accepted their punishment…no whining, no legal battles, no self-serving web-sites
I’m pretty sure Kraft and the Patriots would have accepted that punishment for deflategate if it had been imposed within 10 days of the supposed infraction.
Instead league employees (notice i use the plural) started the entire process by lying about the halftime testing results and ran with what appears to be a vendetta for weeks on end before providing the truth to Kraft, but only after signing a non-disclosure statement. The Giants didn’t get any of that ‘treatment’ by the league.
They knowingly broke the rules, and the punishment fits the crime. Period
Not surprising that they think they can do whatever they want with the Guants owner Frankenhead Mara on the NFL competition committee.
They should actually lose draft picks just like Mara advocated when Dallas and Washington spent more money (in an uncapped year) than other teams while not breaking any rules.
The Giants organization used to be classy. Mara has steered them away from being classy starting with the salary cap collusion, then the Josh Brown re-signing, and now the recent walkie-talkiegate.
The 4th round pick might go down a whole 12 slots, oh no..
This is on-field cheating. We learned that it doesn’t matter how small the infraction and that ignorance is no excuse. It’s all about integrity, right? He was caught red-handed.
The NFL is such a joke. How do some teams get wrist slaps and others get taken to the cleaners?
So I assume they put McAdoo under oath to determine that he didn’t really do anything worse than what he admitted to.
More and more fans will be turned off by this nonsense. MLB, NHL and NBA must be enjoying this.
Patriot’s punishment had about the same impact that the Giant’s will.
1mil Fine: Some charities share a million dollars in donations. Pocket change for Patriots organization. Tax write off. Win!
Lost 1st Round Pick: Pats don’t seem to be hurting this season from the loss. Had they a 1st Rounder, would they be 14 and 0 now instead of 12-2? Unlikely. Doesn’t seem to have hurt them. Win!
Lost Brady for 4 Games This Season: Went 3-1 in that stretch. With Brady do they go 4-0? Maybe…Still, Win!
Biggest damage was the time and distraction from Brady’s and the NFLPA’s efforts to beat the rap. You could argue that the distractions hurt them last season?? Maybe?? So, without they beat Denver and then Carolina??
So, Tom gets an early season rest this year. Is actually less worn for the wear going into the playoffs. Win!
Win for Pats!
Win for the League!
Everyone Wins!!
donlogansb says:
Dec 21, 2016 3:43 PM
Patriot’s punishment had about the same impact that the Giant’s will.
Are the Giants in the playoff hunt without Manning for 4 games? Are they contending next year without a 1st round pick?
Let’s ask the fans of the NFC East if they won.