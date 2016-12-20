NFL should consider dropping “forcible” from the rule book

“Forcible.”
That word keeps causing problems for the NFL, as evidenced most recently by the Monday night blow to the head of a sliding Campbell Newton that didn’t spark a flag for unnecessary roughness.
“I didn’t see any forcible contact with the head,” referee Walt Coleman told a pool reporter after the 26-15 win by the Panthers at Washington. “If they slide late, they can be contacted, but they still can’t be contacted forcibly in the head. And so what we ruled was that he slid late but there was no forcible contact with the head — that he just went over the top. So that’s what we ruled.”
Several weeks ago, Newton complained directly to the Commissioner about the failure of officials to protect him. He was told, we were told, that the problem arises from varying definitions of the term “forcible.”
So how about this? Just drop the word “forcible.” Then, there’s no gray area. Striking a defenseless player in the head draws a flag, forcible or not.
What’s that? It would be too rigid of a rule? You mean like the rule that mandates a 15-yard penalty whenever a face mask is contacted and the head moves even slightly?
If the goal is to protect certain players under certain circumstances from head shots, a similar bright-line rule should be adopted. Strike the player in the head, draw a flag. That way, the officials won’t have to try (and fail) to discern whether the blow to the head was or wasn’t forcible.
The league made a change of that kind several years ago when dumping the five-yard penalty for the incidental grabbing of a face mask. Adopted instead was the same kind of bright line, 15-yards-or-nothing rule that the NFL needs if it’s ever going to have consistency when it comes to protecting quarterbacks and other defenseless players the way they should be protected.
“incidental” is a better word
we all know what a grazing of the helmet looks like and a hit flush to the head
That’s what a flippin’ helmet is for
to protect the head from incidental contact
they want loopholes in as many rules as possible
Another reason for an offical to throw a flag. Sounds like what the NFL needs, right?
NFL should consider dropping “run away, max profits” from it’s bylaws.
A clear-cut rule in the NFL? A dream for fans, a bane for the Shield. No wonder they won’t do it. Controversy Creates Cash…
Maybe im in the minority here, but the typical NFL game is too much of a flag-fest already. I seriously dont see the idea of introducing even more flags as a good thing. Im all for player safety but at the end of the day these guys are playing a viciously rough sport for pay.
The defenders need to be able to commit to hit a ball carrier without. them sliding at the last second and picking up a cheap first down, like yesterday with Newton who was 7 yards short of the marker, and thought he got one.
Everyone screams how he was hit helmet, to helmet, sliding literally takes the runners head and puts it the “Danger Zone” for helmet to helmet hits. Defenders need it to be fair to them as well, they don’t know Cam is going to slide or put a juke on someone. Its on the ball carrier to CLEARLY give himself up before we need to start blaming defenders for trying to do their job.
I think Newton is taking advantage of the rule. Not specific to the play in question, but in general – he slides early instead of going out of bounds. He did that in the first series, totally unnecessarily, instead of just continuing out of bounds – there wasn’t a defender near him. I wondered what he was doing – whether he just wanted to keep the clock running because it was cold. The result is the defenders have to pull up early – but someday when it matters, Newtons going to turn upfield. It’s a bad rule – once a QB is running, he should be considered a runner, period.
Part of the problem is that Cam is so big that what is “forcible” to someone like Drew Brees is not as much on a physical specimen like Cam Newton. It’s the Shaq problem all over again.
If that had been Brady, Rogers, Brees or either Manning; no ref would have had a flag left to throw.
How about they leave “forcible” in the rule and add the addendum “except for Newton”? …. Oh, and “also Kaepernick”? The league should respect fan wishes.
So the QB can run to gain yards.
He already has an advantage of getting an extra yard or two because defenders fear a 15 yard flag for a love tap.
So they take advantage of that and slide as late as possible.
That’s the QB taking advantage of the rule put in place to protect them.
So now you want to make it even worse and have any meaningless contact to the head =15 yards?
Might as well slide even later. And the defender might as well “make the hit count” if he is going to get flagged either way.
How about they play football?
“Forcible” isn’t in the rule; “head” isn’t specifically in the rule either (it’s “driving his forearm or shoulder into the head or neck area”):
“A defender must pull up when a runner begins a feet-first slide. This does not mean that all contact by a defender is illegal. If a defender has already committed himself, and the contact is unavoidable, it is not a foul unless the defender commits some other act, such as helmet-to-helmet contact or by driving his forearm or shoulder into the head or neck area of the runner.”
I think 93 drove his shoulder into Newton’s head/neck. Others don’t.
So many spot on comments. NFL needs to stop favoring any player in any position. The rule should be amended to “If the QB leaves the pocket he will be treated as player advancing the ball, even behind the line of scrimmage.” With all the QB’s scrambling and sliding late to get max yardage or draw the inevitable foul, it is damaging the game.
To many rules, let MEN that sign a contract to play a violent game and get paid to do so, take ownership that it was their decision to put themselves in harms way for a paycheck.
What if you just use the word ‘non-incidental.’ After all, Newton went into the slide late and the player did his best to jump over him so he wouldn’t come into contact with his head. It’s just like when a receiver ducks INTO a tackle and the tackler, when aiming for what WAS his chest, hits the helmet. Personally, that shouldn’t be a foul or penalty, as the offensive player put their head down in harm’s way. Please stop with the wussification of a man’s sport.
The defensive game has been gutted more than enough. Protection in the pocket is one thing, but how difficult is it for guys to employ a totally different set of rules for a runner out of the pocket based upon his jersey number? For that matter, qb’s may as well wear red jerseys and be escorted to the first down marker or end zone. Go away.
Actually, that is not a rigid rule. There is also “illegal hands to the face” – where someone can make contact to the face mask and push, causing the head to tilt back – which is not an automatic 15 yards. The personal foul is for grabbing the face mask, not “contacting” it.
In this case the issue is Walt Coleman, the worse ref in the history of the NFL. He is involved in more bad and controversial calls then anyone. How Walt survived any rounds of referee layoff is beyond comprehension.
Ugh…More talk about rule interpretations…super exciting…Any more PSI nonsense to discuss too. Guys are going a hundred miles and hour at each other and they need to call personal fouls. Lets just cut to 5 years from now and get to the flag footlball league.
In defense of that play, Trent Murphy tackling Cam Newton, MNF – If the defender is in mid-tackle form, how is he, then, suppose to abruptly stop and disengage that runner? It wasn’t as if Murphy hit Cam after the slide.
SERIOUSLY – How can the football world be so divided on this play?
but how difficult is it for guys to employ a totally different set of rules for a runner out of the pocket based upon his jersey number?
Its ANY player who slides, not just a QB. (altho only QB’s pretty much slide, WRs go to the ground all the time *before* they get hit, and it would be a PF to drill him).
bring back the XFL
People, keep in mind that it isn’t just QBs that are allowed to give themselves up. Any ball carrier can do it. It’s just QBs typically try it. The same rules for the QB sliding would apply to a RB, TE, WR, or even a defensive player after a pick.
I’ve seen, at least three times this year, a defender hitting the runner because they slid late. One time, no flag. The other time, a flag went out, but it was picked up and the ref explained that the slide was late and the defender “had already committed, and did not target the runner.” The third also had the flag picked up. They didn’t say why, but I assume it was for the same reason.
I’m actually okay with the rule, as-is. It’s usually called right.
Cam is a dirt bag. He doesnt respect the game. It is merely a vehicle to get him fame and money. The refs hate him. Good luck with that Newt!
While we’re at it, can we add “one knee-two feet” to the rulebook?
Also, call less timeouts so less commercials?
Dropping forcible might make things less enforcible
In between the flag waving festival if a wrestling match breaks out we might see something that reminds us of what football use to look like.
And later in the game Cousins get hit while still in bounds no where near the head and it’s flagged.
I really wonder if people think defenders can change trajectory mid tackle. Have you never played a contact sport in your life?
The NFL and Goodell decide week to week how they want to interpret the rules. There is no credibility or integrity coming from the league office. They decide who they want to protect and who they don’t, which teams they need to win and which ones they need to lose, the stories they want to sell and which ones they want to bury. It will only stop if the fans stop watching but that will never happen. Goodell is the Shepard and we are the sheep. The NFL has lost it’s moral compass over GREED. And BTW, Goodell is at the root of all of it but don’t be so naive to think that if he was let go the NFL owners wouldn’t find someone just like him to fatten their pocket books.
This problem is systemic and the only reasonable option is to actually show that you mean player safety and remove the conditional from the rules. Make the refs job easier, not more difficult.
Another problem with a QB like Newton is his mobility. He often gets hit outside the pocket no official may have a solid view of the hits he is taking when moving, unlike the less mobile QB’s. Here is where the 8th official may or may not improve the situation.
This also further underscores what Belichick has been asking for many years now. Replay on all calls. If this had been reviewable, 15 yards, easy. Sure, that means you have to challenge and that is another can of worms I don’t want to dive into, but certainly, it can’t hurt in plays like this.
I also want to see helmet to helmet removed from running plays, but that will never happen, because, you know, player safety is just a buzzword.
The rules work fine. How is Tom Brady still playing at age 39 like he’s in his mid-twenties? Certainly he would be permanently injured by now if the rule book wasn’t up to snuff. Enough crying already.
NO MORE RULES!
Think about it, what other sport changes its rules every year — only the NFL.
How can you maintain fan interest when the fans don’t even know what the rules for the sport are?
There are enough rules already, STOP ADDING AND CHANGING THEM. LEAVE IT ALONE!
There are way too many rules in the NFL but the biggest problem is that they are inforced differently for different players.
No penalty for the Lambeau Leap?
Etc…Etc…Etc…
IF someone looks at Rodgers, he gets a flag.puhleeze
They should eliminate the “point of emphasis” rule the NFL implemented in 2014 for defensive holding and pass interference calls. Its created so many ticky tack calls that are huge game changers, and has made the game unwatchable. The game has lost all integrity, that’s why I cancelled my Sunday Ticket after 10 years.
It’s been said already. Cam uses the rules to take advantage of the system.
But not in the same way as Belichick. With Cam, it’s safety related. Stop that and you eliminate many of the potential problems.
leatherface2012 says:
Dec 20, 2016 4:34 PM
IF someone looks at Rodgers, he gets a flag.puhleeze
Vikings fans can’t make a post without the term “if”.
“Striking a defenseless player in the head draws a flag, forcible or not.”
You are still leaving it up to the refs to decide if there was intent or not. It is still subjective. At game speeds they will still get it wrong. We have the benefit of instant replay at home.
The problem is that in the Cam Newton hit, he wasnt defenseless. He was sliding late and the defender had initiated contact prior to the slide. Had newton either slid sooner, which protects himself from the hit in the first place, or slid later, which would have caused the hit to hit its mark in the midsection instead of the head, nothing would have come of it. But because he slid at that particular moment, he put his own head into harms way. With all this “protection” going on, there needs to be someone saying “hey maybe you shouldnt be lowering your own head”
pancaketaco says:
Dec 20, 2016 4:28 PM
There are way too many rules in the NFL but the biggest problem is that they are inforced differently for different players.
No penalty for the Lambeau Leap?
Etc…Etc…Etc…
There is no penalty for leaping into the stands regardless of what stadium it is in, so that rule ISN’T enforced different from player to player or team to team.
No they shouldn’t.
You don’t need different rules you need quality officials. Instead you have an article quoting the Tuck Rule guy who is disgusting in all facets
QB running past line of scrimmage should be fair targets, Cam doesn’t want to get hit hard then he shouldn’t run
Absolutely no fan wants to see zero tolerance rules that treat incidental and unavoidable grazes of the helmet the same way as purposeful spearing.
On that slide by Cam watch the replay and tell me what the defender was supposed to do. He’d committed to diving to make a tackle only to have Cam slide thus putting his helmet directly in the line of contact. It wasn’t a particularly hard blow nor was it intentional. So, why would you want a rule that treated it like it was both?
I hate when a player changes their head level and a defender that has already committed to a tackle then strikes their head. The rule should be about targeting, not whether or not the head was touched. With replay, it becomes very obvious if a player was targeting or if the contact was incidental. Make head contact subject to instant replay and make the refs look for clear targeting.
After reading the comments by all of you “experts” on NFL rules I have the solution.
NFL rule book = 88 pages, so if any of you “experts” are capable of original thought then re-write the rules and submit them to the NFL rules committee !
If you get rid of forcible you should also get rid of defenseless. No such thing as a defenseless player who is actively running with the ball.
mogogo1 says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:19 PM
Absolutely no fan wants to see zero tolerance rules that treat incidental and unavoidable grazes of the helmet the same way as purposeful spearing.
On that slide by Cam watch the replay and tell me what the defender was supposed to do. He’d committed to diving to make a tackle only to have Cam slide thus putting his helmet directly in the line of contact. It wasn’t a particularly hard blow nor was it intentional. So, why would you want a rule that treated it like it was both?
People up in arms calling this a penalty expect the defender to be able to control his body to the point where right before contact is made, his body should morph into hundreds of bubbles float over Cam Newton (but obviously not touching his helmet) and reforming into a human out of bounds on the other side of him.
@ pftstory
Well said.
Panthers fan here, all I want is for it to be even. You can word it any way you want but it doesn’t change the fact that 31 other QBs would have gotten that call and Cam didn’t. Seems to be a theme this year. If you call a game differently for 1 team than you do all the others then you are scripting the outcomes in which case the NFL is becoming professional wrestling. Scripted outcomes go hand in hand with failing ratings in sports. Look at baseball post steroids, look at boxing, all they have to do is look around to see why football fans are starting to lose interest.