Pro Bowl berth strengthens Cam Wake’s case for Comeback Player of the Year

At 34 and after missing nine games a year ago due to a torn Achilles tendon, Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has gone from part-time player to Pro Bowler. He also needs to be taken seriously as a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.

Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald made the case for it on Saturday, before Wake had an interception and a forced fumble on a sack against the Jets. Wake now has 10.5 sacks for the year, all but one coming since he became a starter again in Week Six.

“Aside from the first [Pro Bowl], this one is probably the most meaningful, especially because of the situation that happened last year being cut short and having to work tremendously hard all the way from last December until now,” Wake said in quotes distributed by the team. “To be able to be back on the field and help my team win, it means a lot to me. It shows all the hard work, the late nights, all the pain and suffering makes it all worthwhile. I know my family and support system — the people who got me through all the hard times — really appreciate this honor.”

Wake will face competition from the likes of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, and Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, each of whom suffered serious knee injuries in 2015. But Wake’s age and his ascension from part-time role player to double-digit sackmaster could make the difference.