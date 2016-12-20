Pro Bowl berth strengthens Cam Wake’s case for Comeback Player of the Year

At 34 and after missing nine games a year ago due to a torn Achilles tendon, Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has gone from part-time player to Pro Bowler. He also needs to be taken seriously as a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.
Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald made the case for it on Saturday, before Wake had an interception and a forced fumble on a sack against the Jets. Wake now has 10.5 sacks for the year, all but one coming since he became a starter again in Week Six.
“Aside from the first [Pro Bowl], this one is probably the most meaningful, especially because of the situation that happened last year being cut short and having to work tremendously hard all the way from last December until now,” Wake said in quotes distributed by the team. “To be able to be back on the field and help my team win, it means a lot to me. It shows all the hard work, the late nights, all the pain and suffering makes it all worthwhile. I know my family and support system — the people who got me through all the hard times — really appreciate this honor.”
Wake will face competition from the likes of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham, and Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, each of whom suffered serious knee injuries in 2015. But Wake’s age and his ascension from part-time role player to double-digit sackmaster could make the difference.
How is Dennis Pitta not even mentioned ?
67 catches , 563 yards and 2 td’s. 3rd in receptions for TE’s.
After missing two years of football recovering from 2 separate dislocated and fractured hips.
More importance then his football skills is he is a great role model for the kids, we all know that very much tells you who he is. Bill
I hate the Packers and even I can see that it should be Jordy. He leads the league in receiving TDs. End of discussion.
Bell was suspended to start the season, which will likely disqualify him in the minds of most voters. I think this award seems to favor offensive players, so Jordy Nelson leading the league with 12 TD receptions without playing a single snap during the 2015 regular reason or the 2016 preseason makes him the current clubhouse leader.
I would be ok with Wake getting it, but its probably an uphill battle, he doesn’t get the exposure, because his team doesn’t get on National TV as frequent as the GB, Pitt, and Seattle, so he doesn’t get the name recognition not only THIS season, but also when the Phins were missing him last season, because I feel people outside of that division probably forgot he was injured.
Cam Wake is a beast! Love this guy. All you haters that wanted to trade him because he was too old can go root for another team. You know who you are. Miami Herald peanut gallery.
In Wake We Trust!!!!
Hardest working player in the NFL. He deserves it.
He has it hands down not even close
One of my all-time favourite players. A great story.
the ultimate pro.
too bad his prime was more or less wasted
thx philbin
Nelson is great, but Wake tore his achilis off his leg last December and has 10.5 sacks and 5 ff 1 int this season.
Im not sure anyone has more pressures than Wake this year either.
Jordy deserves this more. No snaps in 2015, leads the league in TD receptions, stand up guy.
Name a player who has EVER torn their patellar tendon and returned to even close to their old superstar form? Not a single one.
Jimmy Graham returned to the field in 10 months. It took Victor Cruz 2 years and he isn’t close to the same player as he was pre-injury.
If we are going by severity of injury, Graham wins hands down.