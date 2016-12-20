Raiders have NFL-high seven Pro Bowlers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2016, 8:07 PM EST

The Silver and Black is back.

After years in the NFL wilderness, the Raiders are one of the most talented teams in the NFL again. And if you measure talent by the number of players in the Pro Bowl, the Raiders are atop the league.

The Pro Bowl rosters are out, and the Raiders have seven players in the Pro Bowl, more than any other team.

Leading the roster is quarterback Derek Carr, along with two other recent high draft picks, receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Khalil Mack. And three players who block for Carr — center Rodney Hudson, guard Kelechi Osemele and tackle Donald Penn — made the roster as well. Joininng Mack on the AFC Pro Bowl defense is free safety Reggie Nelson.

The Raiders, of course, are hoping they’re not in the Pro Bowl because they’re in the Super Bowl instead. But while they’re not hoping to travel to Orlando in January, a league-high list of Pro Bowlers is something to celebrate in December.