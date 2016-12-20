 Skip to content

Raiders have NFL-high seven Pro Bowlers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2016, 8:07 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders reacts after a successful two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game on November 27, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Silver and Black is back.

After years in the NFL wilderness, the Raiders are one of the most talented teams in the NFL again. And if you measure talent by the number of players in the Pro Bowl, the Raiders are atop the league.

The Pro Bowl rosters are out, and the Raiders have seven players in the Pro Bowl, more than any other team.

Leading the roster is quarterback Derek Carr, along with two other recent high draft picks, receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Khalil Mack. And three players who block for Carr — center Rodney Hudson, guard Kelechi Osemele and tackle Donald Penn — made the roster as well. Joininng Mack on the AFC Pro Bowl defense is free safety Reggie Nelson.

The Raiders, of course, are hoping they’re not in the Pro Bowl because they’re in the Super Bowl instead. But while they’re not hoping to travel to Orlando in January, a league-high list of Pro Bowlers is something to celebrate in December.

28 Responses to “Raiders have NFL-high seven Pro Bowlers”
  1. nsm70 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:17 PM

    🙂

  2. militantgod says: Dec 20, 2016 8:21 PM

    MDS, Carr made the Pro Bowl last year. Reggie Nelson making the Pro Bowl is a total disgrace. He’s been awful this year. Crabtree is also playing better than Cooper who disappears for weeks on end.

  3. mullman76 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:21 PM

    RAIDER NATION!

    Things are looking up for the Silver and Black.

    McKenzie has done a great job rebuilding this franchise.

    If Aldon Smith is reinstated (collusion, conspiracy) and Mario Edwards Jr. returns from injury this Raiders defense will be much deeper for the playoff run.

    Can’t wait.

    Go RAIDERS

  4. silvernblackpride says: Dec 20, 2016 8:21 PM

    WERE BACK 2016
    WIN AFC WEST

    FREE ALDON SMITH!!

    JUST WIN BABY!!!

  5. fivefivenine says: Dec 20, 2016 8:24 PM

    And hopefully all of them will instead be getting ready for a game the following weekend

  6. riraider says: Dec 20, 2016 8:30 PM

    Whoda thunk it!
    Thank you Mark !
    Thank you Reggie !

  7. ralphwilsonisrich says: Dec 20, 2016 8:45 PM

    Vegas is calling

  8. jag1959 says: Dec 20, 2016 8:47 PM

    Wise selections, they should all be available that weekend

  9. radrntn says: Dec 20, 2016 8:51 PM

    wow it’s been a long time coming….fact is most of those names are under contract for a few more years. raiders are so young, and so good they could be great for awhile…i was surprised no Aldon Smith….oh yeh thats right he is lost in the nfl commssioners bs.

    Go Raiders!!!! Go Reggie!!!!

    Aldon , just sue baby!!!!

  10. sdcharger123 says: Dec 20, 2016 9:00 PM

    Vegas gonna get a good team

  11. derekgorgonstar says: Dec 20, 2016 9:02 PM

    Sean Lee is not in the Pro Bowl?

    Really?

  12. raiderh20boy says: Dec 20, 2016 9:04 PM

    #15 is having a great season so far! Surprised not seeing Crab on the list!

  13. r8rnuck says: Dec 20, 2016 9:36 PM

    love em all but i would have crab over cooper and amerson over nelson.

  14. raiderapologist says: Dec 20, 2016 9:39 PM

    Didn’t the Chiefs have 7 pro bowlers when they went 2-14? Nobody cares about the pro bowl. They’re having a dodge ball contest this season. They should have a bowling contest as well. That’s what bad college bowls do. Maybe a pie-eating contest would put a nice bow on the event.

  15. Cleanosaur says: Dec 20, 2016 9:43 PM

    I just keep thinking about how Cam Newton wouldn’t last 5 weeks with the Patriots.. Derek Carr might be single handily saving the quarterback position from Cam Newton.

  16. mroshay says: Dec 20, 2016 10:08 PM

    I remember watching the pro bowl for years searching for a Raider, it was Marcel Reece. I wish he could have been a part of this season. He deserved to be a winner in Oakland, being a part of those awful teams and still resigning with them.

  17. tangotwo22 says: Dec 20, 2016 10:15 PM

    It’s all very sturpid!!

  18. autumnwind999 says: Dec 20, 2016 10:15 PM

    #FreeAldon

  19. DerekCarrsGoldenArm says: Dec 20, 2016 10:24 PM

    Carr – Yes
    Mack – Yes
    KO – Yes
    Penn – Yes
    Hudson – Maybe
    Cooper – No
    Nelson – He!! No

    Irvin is having a better season than Orakpo and how Marquette didn’t make it is a mystery.

  20. dejadoh says: Dec 20, 2016 11:08 PM

    Actually Malcom Smith and Bruce Irvin have been all over the field. They are also deserving. Agree with the Crabtree assessment, he’s been the big possession receiver when it counts, not sure why it has to count, though.

  21. peytonmanningsforehead says: Dec 20, 2016 11:10 PM

    ralphwilsonisrich says:
    Dec 20, 2016 8:45 PM

    Vegas is calling

    ———————————————————-

    How many jills going to the Pro Bowl? That’s what I thought.

  22. 6thsense10 says: Dec 20, 2016 11:18 PM

    Amari? He’s had such an uneven year.

  23. war27 says: Dec 20, 2016 11:23 PM

    I know you can’t have them all in the pro bowl but Gabe Jackson really deserves to be there also. He’s just not a household name. Yet.

  24. yoursoulcollector says: Dec 21, 2016 1:03 AM

    Man, it just goes to show you when you draft in the top 5 every year for 14 years, your bound to get it right.

    And here is to all the men who made this year possible during the last 14 years of darkness. They paved the way:
    Callahan;
    Turner;
    Shell;
    Kiffin;
    Cable;
    Jackson;
    Allen;
    Sparano;
    Del Rio.

    Nine HC’s in 14 years. Well done Raiders, well done!

  25. jjfootball says: Dec 21, 2016 3:46 AM

    GO RAIDERS!

  26. xiiprestige says: Dec 21, 2016 4:25 AM

    Still overated, they still cant even get passed the chiefs

  27. htowntexan says: Dec 21, 2016 9:56 AM

    And that’s not counting the refs. I hope we play you guys again in the playoffs. Remember the Alamo!!!

  28. moknowsbo says: Dec 21, 2016 10:57 AM

    Texans fans complaining about the refs still. Sad.

