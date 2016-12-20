Raiders have NFL-high seven Pro Bowlers

The Silver and Black is back.
After years in the NFL wilderness, the Raiders are one of the most talented teams in the NFL again. And if you measure talent by the number of players in the Pro Bowl, the Raiders are atop the league.
The Pro Bowl rosters are out, and the Raiders have seven players in the Pro Bowl, more than any other team.
Leading the roster is quarterback Derek Carr, along with two other recent high draft picks, receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Khalil Mack. And three players who block for Carr — center Rodney Hudson, guard Kelechi Osemele and tackle Donald Penn — made the roster as well. Joininng Mack on the AFC Pro Bowl defense is free safety Reggie Nelson.
The Raiders, of course, are hoping they’re not in the Pro Bowl because they’re in the Super Bowl instead. But while they’re not hoping to travel to Orlando in January, a league-high list of Pro Bowlers is something to celebrate in December.
🙂
MDS, Carr made the Pro Bowl last year. Reggie Nelson making the Pro Bowl is a total disgrace. He’s been awful this year. Crabtree is also playing better than Cooper who disappears for weeks on end.
RAIDER NATION!
Things are looking up for the Silver and Black.
McKenzie has done a great job rebuilding this franchise.
If Aldon Smith is reinstated (collusion, conspiracy) and Mario Edwards Jr. returns from injury this Raiders defense will be much deeper for the playoff run.
Can’t wait.
Go RAIDERS
WERE BACK 2016
WIN AFC WEST
FREE ALDON SMITH!!
JUST WIN BABY!!!
And hopefully all of them will instead be getting ready for a game the following weekend
Whoda thunk it!
Thank you Mark !
Thank you Reggie !
Vegas is calling
Wise selections, they should all be available that weekend
wow it’s been a long time coming….fact is most of those names are under contract for a few more years. raiders are so young, and so good they could be great for awhile…i was surprised no Aldon Smith….oh yeh thats right he is lost in the nfl commssioners bs.
Go Raiders!!!! Go Reggie!!!!
Aldon , just sue baby!!!!
Vegas gonna get a good team
Sean Lee is not in the Pro Bowl?
Really?
#15 is having a great season so far! Surprised not seeing Crab on the list!
love em all but i would have crab over cooper and amerson over nelson.
Didn’t the Chiefs have 7 pro bowlers when they went 2-14? Nobody cares about the pro bowl. They’re having a dodge ball contest this season. They should have a bowling contest as well. That’s what bad college bowls do. Maybe a pie-eating contest would put a nice bow on the event.
I just keep thinking about how Cam Newton wouldn’t last 5 weeks with the Patriots.. Derek Carr might be single handily saving the quarterback position from Cam Newton.
I remember watching the pro bowl for years searching for a Raider, it was Marcel Reece. I wish he could have been a part of this season. He deserved to be a winner in Oakland, being a part of those awful teams and still resigning with them.
It’s all very sturpid!!
#FreeAldon
Carr – Yes
Mack – Yes
KO – Yes
Penn – Yes
Hudson – Maybe
Cooper – No
Nelson – He!! No
Irvin is having a better season than Orakpo and how Marquette didn’t make it is a mystery.
Actually Malcom Smith and Bruce Irvin have been all over the field. They are also deserving. Agree with the Crabtree assessment, he’s been the big possession receiver when it counts, not sure why it has to count, though.
ralphwilsonisrich says:
Dec 20, 2016 8:45 PM
Vegas is calling
———————————————————-
How many jills going to the Pro Bowl? That’s what I thought.
Amari? He’s had such an uneven year.
I know you can’t have them all in the pro bowl but Gabe Jackson really deserves to be there also. He’s just not a household name. Yet.
Man, it just goes to show you when you draft in the top 5 every year for 14 years, your bound to get it right.
And here is to all the men who made this year possible during the last 14 years of darkness. They paved the way:
Callahan;
Turner;
Shell;
Kiffin;
Cable;
Jackson;
Allen;
Sparano;
Del Rio.
Nine HC’s in 14 years. Well done Raiders, well done!
GO RAIDERS!
Still overated, they still cant even get passed the chiefs
And that’s not counting the refs. I hope we play you guys again in the playoffs. Remember the Alamo!!!
Texans fans complaining about the refs still. Sad.