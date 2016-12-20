Redskins claim linebacker after Houston Bates tears ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 5:46 PM EST

The Redskins have a new linebacker on the 53-man roster on Tuesday after they lost one to a torn ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Panthers.

An MRI confirmed that Houston Bates tore his ACL in the game and he has been placed on injured reserve. His roster spot will be filled by Zach Vigil, who was claimed off of waivers from the Dolphins.

Bates played sparingly on defense this season, but was a regular contributor on Washington’s special teams units. Bates, who is in his second year with the team, had seven tackles while playing in every game this season.

Vigil played in seven games for the Dolphins this year after appearing in every game last season. All of his playing time has come on special teams in 2016, so he should be in the mix for the snaps that Bates was playing before his injury.