Report: WalkieTalkieGate resolution coming today

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2016, 7:54 AM EST

Deflategate took months for the NFL to investigate, and years to wind its way through the courts. WalkieTalkieGate could be resolved in a matter of days.

The NFL is expected to determine discipline for the Giants and coach Ben McAdoo today after McAdoo used a walkie-talkie to communicate with quarterback Eli Manning last week against the Cowboys.

No one disputes that the Giants broke the rules: The NFL’s coach-to-quarterback communication system is monitored during a game by league officials, and if that system breaks down, a coach is not allowed to use a walkie-talkie instead. That’s exactly what McAdoo did. He broke the rule.

But there are questions about whether McAdoo realized he was breaking the rule, to what extent it gave the Giants a competitive advantage, and how significantly the Giants’ discipline should be. The NFL will presumably address those questions when announcing its discipline.

If the NFL lets the Giants off with just a fine, and no suspensions or forfeitures of draft picks are ordered, then other teams will surely be unhappy. But most reports indicate that’s exactly what the NFL will do.