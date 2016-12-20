Rex Ryan is on an island, and he says he’s fine with that

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2016, 2:39 PM EST

Yes, Bills coach Rex Ryan is focused solely on coaching the team. He’s also solely on an island as he waits to hear more about his future.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether it would be nice if anyone else with the organization would address his job status, Rex said this: “I don’t know, I just answer the questions you give me or something like that. If people thought it was appropriate, I’m sure they would but right now we know we have these two games and, man, I’m excited. I’m excited about playing against a [Dolphins] team that quite honestly, they were more physical than us. They took our blueprint and outperformed us. I mean they ran the ball, they did a great job so that was at their place, we’re at our place and I’m excited to have them in our building.”

That’s fine, but wouldn’t it be nice to hear someone else address the situation?

“It doesn’t really matter to me,” Ryan said.

Surely it does. Every Sunday, reports are emerging about Ryan’s future. Every week, on multiple occasions, Ryan is relegated to answering the questions no one else in the organization will answer.

If the Bills don’t want Ryan, they should just fire him. If the Bills do, they should put the fire out. And if the final two games will be a factor, the Bills should say no decisions have been made.

Silence tends to confirm the chatter, and the chatter has been lingering for nearly a year that the guy who seemed like a perfect fit for the Bills will be gone after only two seasons. There’s possibly a compelling story regarding things said or done behind the scenes that caused Terry and/or Kim Pegula to sour so quickly on Ryan.

Maybe once he’s fired the details will leak. Maybe they won’t. Either way, the firing seems inevitable at this point.