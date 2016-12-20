Rex Ryan is on an island, and he says he’s fine with that

Yes, Bills coach Rex Ryan is focused solely on coaching the team. He’s also solely on an island as he waits to hear more about his future.
Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether it would be nice if anyone else with the organization would address his job status, Rex said this: “I don’t know, I just answer the questions you give me or something like that. If people thought it was appropriate, I’m sure they would but right now we know we have these two games and, man, I’m excited. I’m excited about playing against a [Dolphins] team that quite honestly, they were more physical than us. They took our blueprint and outperformed us. I mean they ran the ball, they did a great job so that was at their place, we’re at our place and I’m excited to have them in our building.”
That’s fine, but wouldn’t it be nice to hear someone else address the situation?
“It doesn’t really matter to me,” Ryan said.
Surely it does. Every Sunday, reports are emerging about Ryan’s future. Every week, on multiple occasions, Ryan is relegated to answering the questions no one else in the organization will answer.
If the Bills don’t want Ryan, they should just fire him. If the Bills do, they should put the fire out. And if the final two games will be a factor, the Bills should say no decisions have been made.
Silence tends to confirm the chatter, and the chatter has been lingering for nearly a year that the guy who seemed like a perfect fit for the Bills will be gone after only two seasons. There’s possibly a compelling story regarding things said or done behind the scenes that caused Terry and/or Kim Pegula to sour so quickly on Ryan.
Maybe once he’s fired the details will leak. Maybe they won’t. Either way, the firing seems inevitable at this point.
Has a coach been rumored to be fired more than Rex? His last 2 yrs with the Jets and his first two with the Bills that’s 4 consecutive yrs that Ryan gets asked the “we hear rumors this is your last gm/season” questions…I can not think of another HC in the history of game that had 4 consecutive yrs on the hot seat with two different teams…another award that Rex has won…..
Come on, Rex. The nosey media has to know every detail of what is going through every single person’s mind. I mean, clearly no decision has been made, but they REALLY, REALLY, REALLY need to hear that from someone or else their heads will explode.
Rexy a perfect fit for the Bills? I’m not seeing it. They already had a defense, which has only gotten worse under Rex, and Rex doesn’t seem to be a good personnel guy. He sure as heck can’t evaluate or coach a QB.
Rex was a foolish hire by a team that needed an offense-minded HC, and a competent DC. They now have neither.
LOL. The sharks smell the blood in my he water but? Rex is not getting fired. I guarantee it.
There is unfortunately a great deal to be said about Rex Ryan, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to be fired until the Bills are mathematically eliminated from playoffs. The general feeling is that as long as they have a chance, don’t rock the boat just yet — nothing gained by doing it one week earlier. If the Bills beat Miami (in Buffalo in December), we’ll be seeing him for another week at least. Rex is a mediocre coach, but he has a way of catching lighting.
First of all Rex won’t be fired this year and will finish out his contract. Secondly, only the Media says this will happen and the really ignorant, stupid people who comment rudely and disrespectfully disgustingly. Sure the owners haven’t said a word either way. They don’t have to, they own the team and do what they do. Keep their hands off the team. Ever stop for a moment to think that maybe by keeping quiet they are not distracting Rex? Also, maybe by keeping quiet that motivates Rex too? Then there’s the team. 7-7 middle of the road won loss. Not terrible, not great. However, look closer if your big noses don’t get in your way, the Bills are a top scoring team this year. Closing in on 400 plus points! That despite having a mediocre QB. I hate the Media.
Glad to hear that after nearly 24 months on the Job Rex has gotten around to focusing on coaching the Bills. Watch out AFC Rexy is comming for you!!!!
the chatter has been lingering for nearly a year that the guy who seemed like a perfect fit for the Bills will be gone after only two seasons.
The only people on planet earth who thought Rex was a good fit in Buffalo are Pegula, Whaley and those people who made him a Pizza with his name on it.
Everyone else wondered why a team with a struggling offense and a good D would hire a trumped up DC known for not having a clue on the offensive side of the ball.
Doug Marrone had the Bills on the verge of being a real contender. He quit because he couldn’t work with GM Doug Whaley.
If the Pegulas had fired Whaley, the Bills would be in the playoffs now. Any GM who trades a number one pick to move up a few spots in order to draft Sammy Watkins when receivers like Odell Beckham Jr and Mike Evans were there at the original spot needs to answer for it. Any GM who thinks QB EJ Manuel was worth a 1st round pick needs to have his brain examined. And any GM who thinks bringing Percy Harvin, who hadn’t played since early LAST year, out of retirement for part of a season for $1M only to see Harvin play in two games for 2 catches for 6 yards…SHOULD BE FIRED!!
Deport Rex!!
Don’t worry about Revis crowding you out.
What available HC is better then Rex. And please, no Gruden or Cowner of Polish answers. Coughlin ? Yeah if Eli Manning was the Ab but he is not
Some co ordinator ? That’s a roll of the dice. Ask Spagmuko Linehan Tomsula Yes Adam Gase worked out but he is going and not subject to ” old given ways “. Naming an assistant as anHC is nothing but anroll of the dice.
I love Rex but he should have kept Jim Schwartz and the 4-3. Not many teams running the 3-4 these days (even the Ravens and the Steelers) and it hasn’t fit the Bill s personnel. Harbaugh kept Rex his first year – bad juju Rex
If they had something to say, they said it. If they were going to fire him now, they would have. He knows he has no control over it other than winning, and seems to be focused on that. That may not be dramatic enough for the media, but that’s how coaches think.
Well I hope he brought alot of sunblock , he will have alot of time in two weeks……….
Rex loves South Phalange Island in the Caribbean.
Leaving him out there to swing…it’s a statement being made….by the GM if not the ownership. Which is unfortunate. he’s not a bad HC (there are other recents in that category: Tomsula, Bradley) but he is not a top tier coach, either. Even so, the issue with Buffalo is the roster, and he is not in charge of that. That’s the GM’s department.
But, they’re better than they have been.
Unless some top tier coach presents (and it’s hard to see any top tier coach wanting to go to Buffalo, the team), it’s probably just best to keep him there and look at making changes to the football personnel department.
He could take some humility pills, that’s for sure, as the lack of that is a major problem for him and his brother, too. Genetic, I am sure, since Buddy similarly suffered that.
mclennon99 nailed it, the real problem with the Bills is at the top.
Everybody’s running from the truth because they want to see Pegula as a savior, while he really is just a meddling owner who knows nothing about football.
PFT fails to mention that pegula went on record over the summer saying that Rex is not on a “playoffs or you’re fired ” ultimatum this year. And pegula said in 40 years of doing business he’s never given an ultimatum.
Maybe the year of speculation was created by the media? I mean, according to the media, Rex was going to be fired last Monday.
Also, 2 years ago, the media (including PFT) virtually guaranteed Rex was going to coach the Falcons.
Pump the brakes boys
mclennon99 says:
Dec 20, 2016 3:24 PM
Doug Marrone had the Bills on the verge of being a real contender. He quit because he couldn’t work with GM Doug Whaley.
Doug Marrone was 9-7 his last season, with the 9th win being a freebie thanks to New England sitting everyone for the most part. That is far from a contender. in my opinion.
He quit because he had a 3 day opt out clause in his contract if ownership changed that paid him for a season regardless if he coached or not. He had no relationship with the new owners and thought he could get a better job all while getting paid. He ended up as O-Line coach for the Jags while getting his 2015 Bill’s salary.
If the Pegulas had fired Whaley, the Bills would be in the playoffs now. Any GM who trades a number one pick to move up a few spots in order to draft Sammy Watkins when receivers like Odell Beckham Jr and Mike Evans were there at the original spot needs to answer for it. Any GM who thinks QB EJ Manuel was worth a 1st round pick needs to have his brain examined. And any GM who thinks bringing Percy Harvin, who hadn’t played since early LAST year, out of retirement for part of a season for $1M only to see Harvin play in two games for 2 catches for 6 yards…SHOULD BE FIRED!!
Though I agree Whaley should be gone, it’s easy to say what to do in a draft a few years after it plays out. I guess every GM should have been fired for not taking Brady in the 1st round?
No one saw Manuel as a 1st round pick, but reaching for a QB is not a terrible for a team desperate for a QB.
Harvin was low risk. So they wasted $1mil, but at least they didn’t waste any picks. A longshot for sure, but all coaches think they can change players.
They liked Watkins and did what they had to to get him. It’s hard to tell how good Watkins can be with the awful QB play in Buffalo. Cleveland ended up using that pick on Cameron Erving. Oh no!
Peace
Good thing Rex is not on Revis Island because that is completely under water.
Lets hope instead the Pegula’s give Rex a contract extension.
@joetorontosfriend
Whaley has been involved with the Bills draft since 2010. A review of their drafts during that period would show that his overall performance has been subpar, to be kind.
Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the new coach for your 2017 Los Angeles Rams…..
Doug Marrone picks his nose and chews it. Fact
Rex and Whaley stay. Pegula’s aren’t paying two gm’s & two hc’s. Tyrod isn’t a priority problem that’s easily fixable now. Let’s get healthy, keep working the offense with Lynn, and relax a bit. The guys play hard for Ryan. He’s here. We bought it. Not ready to cash it in just yet for unknown, from the coach’s tree where they apparently grow… However, should things turn sour early next year, devoid of repetitive excuses, a gutting will and should occur. It’s a business, Ok. Smart move stays the course. 9 months.
Rex Ryan is nothing but a Big Fat Bag of wind. The only thing that Idiot is good at is running his pie hole. where is that Bully you were gonna build? Get out of town and take your Big fat no coaching brother with you.
Samgeyser7…
Understand where you’re coming from but disagree. Ryan tried to fix a team that wasn’t broken. Marrone had them in position to become a playoff contender. Rex comes in and boasts that he’s a winner and that the Bills will make the playoffs and they got worse.
Rex was hired because of the Jets 2009 and 2010 seasons when they made it to the AFC Championship game Both years. However he took over a team put together by Eric Mangini who drafted most of the team. When Rex coached “his guys” starting in 2011, they had four straight non winning seasons. In his last season as Jets HC in 2014, Marrone pummeled him twice. I was 100% devastated when they hired him. He is nothing more than a traveling salesman who cons the locals into buying his magic elixir only to find it’s nothing more than cheap moonshine.
FIRE THE MAN NOW AND HIRE TOM COUGHLIN BEFORE THE JAGUARS DO!!! FIRE DOUG WHALEY AND OFFER THE JOB TO CHARLEY CASSERLY. FIRE RUSS BRANDON AND HIRE SOMEONE LIKE BRIAN BILICK TO RUN THE ORGANIZATION!! 3 SB WINNERS THAT KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING!!
“…the firing seems inevitable at this point.”
That’s what you said about the Bills moving, how’d that one turn out for you?
6ball says:
Dec 20, 2016 5:10 PM
@joetorontosfriend
Whaley has been involved with the Bills draft since 2010. A review of their drafts during that period would show that his overall performance has been subpar, to be kind.
I’m certainly not disagreeing Whaley should go. I was just addressing the commenter’s points.
Every team has their share of hits and misses in the draft. I don’t consider Whaley’s the worst by far and of course not above average. Watkins is far more questionable considering we weren’t a WR away from being a contender. I never like trading away 1st rounders for anything but a franchise QB, so it made little sense to me, but I don’t believe he gets a chance to showcase his real talent either. I’d also like to see what Ragland and Lawson become also first. NFL.com has a site where you can view team’s 1st and 2nd round history and to be honest Buffalo’s is not totally embarrassing in my opinion.
mclennon99 says:
Dec 21, 2016 1:54 AM
He is nothing more than a traveling salesman who cons the locals into buying his magic elixir only to find it’s nothing more than cheap moonshine.
Well said
I have to give him credit for wooing the new ownership into thinking he was the excitement the franchise needed to start their reign.
Most owners. players and coaches don’t realize that the only excitement needed is winning.