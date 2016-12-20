Rex Ryan: No focus other than coaching football team

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 1:03 PM EST

Bills coach Rex Ryan said after last Sunday’s victory over the Browns that he had not spoken to ownership about his job security in light of an ESPN report that he was aware that his time at the helm in Buffalo was coming to an end.

If Ryan spoke to Terry and Kim Pegula in the last couple of days, the conversation didn’t include any assurances that he’ll be back with the team in 2017. Ryan said he has not received any assurances about what the future will hold when asked about it during his Tuesday press conference and that he’s keeping his focus elsewhere.

“My job is to coach the football team,” Ryan said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “There’s no focus anywhere else. I believe we’re going to play a great game.”

A great game this weekend would presumably end with a win over the Dolphins, which would be a big blow to Miami’s playoff hopes and set the Bills up with a chance to finish the year with a 9-7 record by beating the Jets. There’s only a miniscule chance that record would be enough for a playoff spot, which probably means that the bigger question in Buffalo is whether it would be enough to buy Ryan a third year.