Rex Ryan: No focus other than coaching football team

Bills coach Rex Ryan said after last Sunday’s victory over the Browns that he had not spoken to ownership about his job security in light of an ESPN report that he was aware that his time at the helm in Buffalo was coming to an end.
If Ryan spoke to Terry and Kim Pegula in the last couple of days, the conversation didn’t include any assurances that he’ll be back with the team in 2017. Ryan said he has not received any assurances about what the future will hold when asked about it during his Tuesday press conference and that he’s keeping his focus elsewhere.
“My job is to coach the football team,” Ryan said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “There’s no focus anywhere else. I believe we’re going to play a great game.”
A great game this weekend would presumably end with a win over the Dolphins, which would be a big blow to Miami’s playoff hopes and set the Bills up with a chance to finish the year with a 9-7 record by beating the Jets. There’s only a miniscule chance that record would be enough for a playoff spot, which probably means that the bigger question in Buffalo is whether it would be enough to buy Ryan a third year.
And the bad news is next year this gas bag will be on tv next year blowing his wind as an expert commentator.
He may just end up with one more chance with the Bills?
In Rex’s two stops as HC, a common theme has played out. In both places the defense went from very good (when he took over) to abysmal when he was done.
Rex dude, give it up! Go start a biz with your wife, Foot Fetish, Inc. Sell it! You are good at that and will make millions. What are you waiting for?
He has had my Dolphins number,but I’m feeling & hoping it will be different this year.
Consider this: not making a statement or a “vote of confidence” but actually be a statement in and of itself from the owners.
That said, this particular ownership seems to be a bit too involved, maybe in areas they aren’t competent in (unless they’re getting some outside counsel).
Ryan isn’t the best HC in the world, but he’s not the worst (for recent examples, see Tomsula, J, though Kelly, C might be heading that way; also, Bradley, G). It’s his bombast that gets him and his brother in trouble. At least his late father backed it up as a DC (Super Bowl win for proof) and as a HC for a time (in Philadelphia). Unless there is a clear, better alternative – some proven HC type – I suspect he stays. I do not see a clamoring of top shelf HC types wanting to go to Buffalo, no disrespect to Buffalo the city. The issue in Buffalo really is the roster, and that’s not his department. They might be better off getting a new football ops team before thinking about changing HC’s. One guy they might think about: Jim Popp. Led the Montreal Alouettes for many years and is known for player evaluation.
Hiring him was stupid, but you got to give the man more than 24 months.
When Rex first went to the Jets…..I couldn’t stand him. Then when the foot fetish stuff came out, I gained a new respect for him. I mean….well I better not go there, I’ll get censored again.
Anyways while I don’t think he makes a great HC, I do think he’s an okay guy.
I do not know why he thought hiring his brother was a good idea. His defenses have been a train wreck for awhile now. Was bad with my Raiders and has gone on and been cr@ppy elsewhere.
If I were a Bills’ fan (thankfully I’m not) I would as why hasn’t he focused on coaching the team up to now? We all knew how this year was going to play out after the game where the offense scored 31 points, but lost. Instead of focusing on the problem, which was his brother’s pathetic defense, he fired the OC! This guy is clueless as a head coach. He destroyed the Jets to the point they still haven’t recovered.
To make matters worse, after Rex gets canned, the Bills will probably hire Jeff Fisher!
Well, while I don’t think he’ll admit it, he is a giant Steelers and Bengals fan the rest of the way. Squish the fish this week, and let it all hang out in week 17. It seems to get lost in all of this media driven narrative of late, but, what could have been if G-Ro wasn’t inept in those first 2 games. I mean, 13 points beat them in week 1, and the Jets were obviously just pretenders. Heck, an even split 1-1 in those 2 and the narrative is completely different in OP. Finish strong, miss on tie-breakers alone, and that could very well be enough for Rex to save his job. They will have cap space and basically 2 draft classes next year if you consider the time Shaq and the other ’16 picks missed this season. Is Rex Ryan the guy to steer that ship? Maybe not, but, consistency is the foundation for success.
Jeff Fisher and Gus Bradley are available.
He isn’t the worst coach, no, but the Jets know he ain’t gonna give you regular playoff success, let alone rings. And his mouthy players-buddy approach is great fun in seasons where he can keep it at .500, but can lead to locker-room implosions if/when they fall behind too much. I liken it to driving a slightly under-performing truck on a scenic but rocky road, loaded with nitroglycerin…
Pats were an 8-8 team when they hired BB. He promptly went 4-12 I believe the following year. After his Cleveland resume you would assume the worst was yet to come.
Good thing he hung around. Drafting Brady helped a little as well.
It’s not always coaching. Sometimes a lucky draft pick no one saw and a couple properly placed cameras can do wonders.
he needs to be tougher on his defense and training program. He also needs to just shutup next year. No stupid predictions or Patriots garbage talk . just freaking coach and win us some games.
Rex deserves an extension in Barfalo, a long extension.
The man deserves on more year. Then the Pegulas can judge not only Rex but their GM Whaley and his boss, Russ Brandon. If a change comes it needs to be done in the FO and coaching staff. Pegulas are new owners as Steve Ross in Miami was. Once Ross got a little smarter, he tore it all down, FO right in down and look how Miami has improved. Not a Phin fan by any means but what Ross finally did down there has improved the team immensely
One more year then make a decision. Gotta whack Rob Ryan though and since they have to pay useless Marcel Darius anyway , then they have to but keep him inactive and let him pick up towels and ear pizzas all he wants. He does the team no good. Makes me laugh when he gets his two tackles a game hiwnthe annoucers pounce on how good he is.
Let the Pegulas show the rest of the team , yeah we are forced to pay him but he is t wasting our time anymore with his sob stories. Besides, he will probably be suspended 10 games next year so they will only have to eat 6 games for him being a towel boy.
Over the past 5 years Honest Mike “Twelfth Man” Tomlin only has 1 more playoff win than Rex. And that was an improbable gift from the Bungles.
But Tomlin’s job is as sound as the pound. Go figure.
They really need to fire their entire training / rehab staff. They have players injured and can’t get them back on the field. My guess is they have people on the training staff that either are clueless or somehow do nothing but go un noticed.
Alright, bring Wrecks back!
Nothing says mediocre like 7-9 to 9-7 football year after year.
Wide right, you lose again.
Isn’t it amazing how coach___________ turned it around when he has a good QB. What good QB has Rex had in the meadowlands or Buffalo ?
Now for the coaches that turned teams around
Belichek. Brady
Fox Denver. Manning
Coughlin ny. Manning
Carroll. Wilson
Garret. Prescott
And yes, a little luck in the draft but that’s on the GM
The list goes on and on. No decent QB= a coach is not going to succeed
Rex will be back as he should be back. With a mediocre QB the Bills are on the way to 400 points scored for the year. That’s with firing the OC after 2 losses. Ponder that you dumb jack a**es!!
if they take Rex out to the chopping block, there will be an opening to promote Rob
Rex should be fine. Too impatient in Buffalo. Jags have suffered through 14 wins in 4 SEASONS!!!!!! They kept Bradley way too long
If Miami can stop Shady they have a shot to win. If not it will be another big loss for my team in the end of the season. I am more concerned with beating Buffalo then NE.
