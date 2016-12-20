Richard Sherman apologizes for threatening to “ruin” reporter’s career

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman faced plenty of questions on Tuesday about his strenuous objections to the team’s offensive play calling on Thursday night against the Rams. He apparently faced one more than he wanted.
“What I don’t quite understand is Darrell Bevell is calling plays and he thinks they’re going to work and yet you think you maybe have a better handle of what should be called?” Jim Moore of seattlepi.com asked, via Curtis Crabtree of 950 KJR in Seattle.
“No, we’ve just had a prior experience so we talked about it,” Sherman responded. “But let me guess, you have a better play call. Let me guess, you have better experience.”
“No, I don’t have better experience,” Moore said.
“Then you should probably, you know, stop,” Sherman said.
Later, after his weekly press conference ended, Sherman didn’t stop.
“You don’t want to go there,” Sherman said to Moore. “You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”
“You’ll ruin my career?” Moore said.
“Yes. Yes, I will.”
“How are you going to do that?”
“I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass any more,” Sherman said.
“Oh, is that right?” Moore said.
“Yes. Yes it is,” Sherman said.
It was uncalled for, and Sherman either later realized it on his own or someone compelled him to realize it. On Twitter, Sherman posted a message that had an involuntary, twisted-arm feel to it: “I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job,” Sherman said. “I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun.”
In a separate tweet, Sherman posted this hashtag: “Petesaididontcontrolcredentials.”
Sherman(and coach Pete Carroll are right; players don’t control media credentials. They also don’t coach, which brings us back to the original problem with Sherman’s ongoing criticism of the decisions made by the team’s coaching staff. The Patriots beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl nearly two years ago due in part to a stubborn adherence to a three-word mantra that ensures the clear and unmistakable delegation and distribution of duties.
Do your job. Not anyone else’s. And don’t worry about whether anyone else is doing their job. That’s the job of those responsible for ensuring that specific employees are doing their jobs.
While Carroll has gotten through to Sherman on whether Sherman can keep a reporter from being credentialed, Carroll apparently has not gotten Sherman to realize that it’s not his place to question offensive play calling. At some point, if Sherman refuses to accept his role and stay in his lane, it could be a factor in the Seahawks finding someone else to do the job Sherman does.
“At some point, if Sherman refuses to accept his role and stay in his lane, it could be a factor in the Seahawks finding someone else to do the job Sherman does.”
All players are not created equal, some are in fact far more equal than others. If it were easy for the Seahawks (or anyone) to find someone that can do the job a difficult star can do they already would have.
When asked about the situation, Carroll passed. Again.
The NFL has periods through the years of this type of thing. Where a small number of players start seeing themselves as bigger than the game. Some better-than-average talented baller’s that lose sight of the scope and magnitude that is the game of football – and their moment in it’s history they get the opportunity to be a part of it.
For every Joe Thomas, Tom Brady, Eric Berry, Larry Fitzgerald….etc, who embraces, cherishes, and humbly makes his way through his career in the game, there will be a Richard Sherman, Josh Norman, T.J. Ward, OBJ…etc, type that thinks they’re something special the game has never seen, or will ever see again, and have somehow risen above it.
Some are mature enough to keep the perspective balanced…..some have their maturity arrested by the lights, the noise, the endorsements, and the articles they read of themselves.
If your interested in revoking something, Sherman….. revoke your self-appointed sense of supreme importance, it will serve you much better.
I always find it interesting when the prima donnas of the league can’t keep their mouths shut while they are at the top of their game. So arrogant. They never seem to learn the lessons of players in the past that did the exact same thing and then got to the back end of their careers and still had the ability to play a couple more years but no team would sign them because at that point their skill didn’t warrant putting up with the toxic selfish person. Your time will come Richard. You might want to begin shutting your mouth now before you regret it later. Time has a way of just creeping up on you. And if you won’t do it for yourself do it for us. We are all sick of you and everything that comes out of your mouth.
Richard Sherman wears his emotions on his sleeve. And unlike Reggie Jackson, Majic Johnson, etc…whom often questioned openly and emotionally their teammates’ play and management’s calls – but gave everything to win.
However, the media situation was wrong and admits as much.
Haters beware – just like Jackson and Johnson everyone would want Sherman on their team but hates to admit it.
Excuse me. “And not unlike Reggie Jackson and Majic Johnson…”
Pete Carroll is a 9/11 truther says:
Dec 20, 2016 9:58 PM
When asked about the situation, Carroll passed. Again.
………………….
Edit: When handed the question, Carroll passed,
Again.
Huge Hawks fan and was a huge Sherman fan. In Seattle we haven’t had a tough football team since the days of Kenny Easley. Unfortunately that team wasn’t any good. The thing I’ve loved about this version of the Hawks is how tough and mean they’ve been. I love the black hat and I love how other fans hate us. Sherman is to much though. He had a chance to be one of the most beloved hawks. HOFer and in our ring of honor. That stuff will still happen but the shine is off of him. I’ll love watching earl if he doesn’t retire and Russell most likely become Seahawks legend HOFers. I’ll watch Sherman as well but it will never be the same. Congrats on being one of the best corners ever and being a jerk the whole time. To each their own I guess
If you’ve ever listened to Jim Moore in the afternoon show, you’d understand Sherman’s response.
Richard Sherman will be starting in the Legion of Boom until the day he decides to call it a day on his Hall of Fame career.
LOB!😉
For some reason I can’t help but think back to Mark Cuban. He said the game would get too big for itself and decline. I think people like Richard are a perfect microcosm of that. He really does feel like he can say whatever he wants and it won’t matter. Pretty soon, it’s gonna matter. I think even Richard might have been reminded of that as evidenced by that weak “apology” tweet.
The knock on Pete Carroll is that he is a gambler and depends too much on luck.
In this case, he’s gambling that an unconventional organizational structure…in which players can undermine coaches’ authority and bully the media…will deliver superior results.
Maybe Pete is right and his kind of coaching represents the future, or maybe he’s just taking big risks without having assessed the potential costs and benefits.
If it’s the former then he’s a visionary and if it’s the latter then he’s just a gambler.
Sherman has always been good for clicks with his outrageous claims. But this is deeper. He is starting to crack emotionally with garbage like this and the numerous sideline meltdowns this year. There have been several.
I think he is suffering some sort of psychosis he may or not be aware of. When he’s comfortable, he’s gregarious and playful with the media and extremely well spoken.
He better get a cap on that rage he’s got going on. Remember when he used to gesture with his finger in a circular motion? He did it to show he was in the other team’s head.
Something clearly is inside Richard’s head. And it will be his downfall
Rich is right, Moore asked a bonehead question. So, he piled on a bit. Get over it.
It is was interesting to watch Ricard Sherman try go all Darth Vader on the reporter almost saying “Your lack of faith is disturbing” and putting a Jedi force choke on his press credentials.
I don’t understand how people still don’t understand the play call from the super bowl (passing from the 1). The Seahawks just got stuffed on first down. And they had 1 timeout. The thinking by the Seahawks coaching staff was correct. It was second down. If they run the ball on 2nd down and get stuffed they have to use their timeout. That means third down has to be a pass. That shifts the advantage to the defense if they know it’s going to be a pass. If the scenario played out that way they would be 3rd and goal, no timeouts, and 15 seconds on the clock. Throwing on second down gave them the freedom to run or pass on third down (because of the timeout). Meaning that if it reached 4th down, again they have the freedom to run or pass. The second down pass was the only way to give themselves the run/pass option on both third and 4th down. The play that they called was stupid. But passing in that situation is the right call. Not everything happens in a vacuum. Acting like running the ball was the only play call in that situation is stupid. There is a reason they are coaching professional football and you aren’t. I’m a Patriots fan and I understand this. I can’t believe I have to defend that assclown Pete Carroll but he made the right call, it just wasn’t the best play to run
It’s good that he apologized but the just the fact that he is yelling at coaches and telling reporters he is going to revoke their credentials speaks volumes as to where his head is at. Great talent but I am glad he is not on my team.
Sherman is such a waste. He’s talented, works hard and is extremely intelligent. He’s also a total classless jack$$. If only he could use his powers for good.
Sherman is a good ball player.
Although yappy, I used to think that he was smart, clever, and generally had a good take on things.
Now he really just seems like a self-centered D-bag.
I hope that Malcolm Butler is what made him fall apart.
Before commenting, take the time to watch the press conference…Sherman screwed up and needs to shut up and play football but….the press was unbelievably dense and rude , actually trying to provoke just such a response…what could the press be so upset about ?…..OH, that!
FYI.
The reporter Jim Moore is the most down to earth reporter I have listened to on radio espn710 Seattle. I have Sirius and live in California and I still prefer to listen to the Danny, Dave and Moore show. The dude is funny and likes to bet on sports. I love Richard Sherman , but if I had to choose 1 person to follow, I would choose Jim Moore
I can’t believe I have to defend that assclown Pete Carroll but he made the right call, it just wasn’t the best play to run
===
It wasn’t the best throw.
It was a HORRIBLE play call in relation to who it was called to. Ricardo Lockette was mostly a special teamer, and that play was a reminder as to why, he needed to sell out to get to that football, and he didn’t.
Even if that is your play call, make sure its on Baldwins side, even if Revis was on him.
And the consensus seemed to be, Belichick would allow Lynch to score on a run the same way Holmgren let TD score in SB XXXII.. for the sake of time, and beacuse they simply weren’t stopping him.
.. I still say props to Butler. He diagnosed the play and couldn’t have played it any better.
Must be the consensus in the fact challenged segment of the Seattle fan base. NE had already stopped the run on 1st down and Belichick was letting the clock run down instead of using a timeout to put the pressure on Carroll
===
The 5 yard run to the 1 yard line?.. I guess that’s a ‘stop’…..
And didn’t Belichick already make such a move in a Super against the Giants? (Ahmad Bradshaw)
Lynch scored the Seahawks first td from the 2 yard line. The Patriots weren’t likely to stop a Lynch run at that point. Wilson bailed them out.
I’m a little unclear on where the apology was. Does “regretting” something mean “I apologize?”
He’s sorry he got knocked down a peg or two (again) by his coach. He should have his hashtag read #petesaysineedtoshutup #icantcontrolmystupidmouth #imsomuchsmarterthaneveryone
