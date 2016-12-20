Saints put Stephone Anthony on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 11:19 AM EST

A disappointing second NFL season for Saints linebacker Stephone Anthony has come to an end.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Anthony is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury that kept him from playing in their Week 15 victory over the Cardinals. The Saints signed wide receiver Corey Fuller off of the Lions’ practice squad to keep the roster at 53 players.

Anthony was a first-round pick in 2015 and started all 16 games during his rookie season. He only started three games this year and just one of those starts came after the third week of the season as Anthony missed time because of both injuries and ineffectiveness.

Payton said last week, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that Anthony has a problem when it comes to diagnosing “some very simple reads.” Anthony said that he thought that critique was fair, leaving him with an obvious area to work on this offseason.