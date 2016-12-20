 Skip to content

Saints put Stephone Anthony on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2016, 11:19 AM EST
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 11: Outside linebacker Stephone Anthony #50 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is stopped for a one-yard loss for the safety during the second quarter of an NFL game on December 11, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images) Getty Images

A disappointing second NFL season for Saints linebacker Stephone Anthony has come to an end.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Anthony is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury that kept him from playing in their Week 15 victory over the Cardinals. The Saints signed wide receiver Corey Fuller off of the Lions’ practice squad to keep the roster at 53 players.

Anthony was a first-round pick in 2015 and started all 16 games during his rookie season. He only started three games this year and just one of those starts came after the third week of the season as Anthony missed time because of both injuries and ineffectiveness.

Payton said last week, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that Anthony has a problem when it comes to diagnosing “some very simple reads.” Anthony said that he thought that critique was fair, leaving him with an obvious area to work on this offseason.

3 Responses to “Saints put Stephone Anthony on injured reserve”
  1. saints737 says: Dec 20, 2016 12:15 PM

    Another wasted 1st round draft pick by Loomis.

    Time to go, and take the Byrd, Fleener, and other draft busts with you

  2. boisestatewhodat says: Dec 20, 2016 2:29 PM

    Payton is great at building an offense…he and Loomis suck at everything else. Time to geaux!

  3. lengai says: Dec 21, 2016 1:49 PM

    Robertson was a bust?

